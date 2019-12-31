-- Prespecified analysis of pooled data from ORION-9, -10 and -11 Phase III
clinical trials shows inclisiran reduced low-density
lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) by 51% at 17 months1
-- Prespecified exploratory analysis based on safety reporting from the
three trials, showed fewer major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE)
with inclisiran compared to placebo1
-- The data are consistent with LDL-C lowering as a strong surrogate for
improved patient cardiovascular outcomes2 and reaffirms rationale for the
ongoing ORION-4 trial
Basel, March 28, 2020 -- Novartis today announced results from a
prespecified analysis of pooled data from three Phase III studies
evaluating the safety and efficacy of inclisiran, its first-in-class
investigational treatment for hyperlipidemia in adults. The data was
presented during a Late Breaker session at the American College of
Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of
Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC Virtual). The pooled analysis of the ORION-9, -10
and -11 Phase III trials showed a durable and potent reduction in LDL-C
of 51% when used in addition to other lipid-lowering therapies (LLT)
over 17 months of treatment(1). The prespecified analysis of pooled
data is consistent with the efficacy and safety findings of the
individual Phase III trial results recently published in The New England
Journal of Medicine.
Additionally, a prespecified exploratory analysis using the safety
reporting from all three trials indicated fewer MACE with inclisiran
compared to placebo (7.1%, 9.4% respectively)(1). The overall safety
and tolerability profile was generally similar between the inclisiran
and placebo groups. While these preliminary observations are based on a
low number of events, they are consistent with the general concept that
however LDL-C is lowered, it is thought to result in reduced risk of
future cardiovascular events(2). This further supports the research
currently underway in the Phase III ORION-4 trial. The ORION-4 trial
aims to recruit 15,000 participants -- from 150 sites in the United
States and the United Kingdom -- with pre-existing atherosclerotic
cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and who are unable to achieve LDL-C goal.
Expected to finish in 2024, this trial will bring additional information
on inclisiran's effects on cardiovascular outcomes.
"There remains a compelling need for new and novel LDL-C-lowering
therapies given the residual risk faced by many patients with
atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and the inability of oral
lipid-lowering therapy alone to achieve important LDL targets," said
ORION-10 principal investigator R. Scott Wright, M.D., Professor of
Medicine, Consultant in Cardiology, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
"Inclisiran harnesses the body's natural mechanisms for RNA silencing
and lowers LDL-C. This analysis confirms that twice-yearly dosing of
inclisiran achieves durable and potent reductions in LDL-C in the phase
III studies."
"The results presented reinforce our belief that inclisiran has the
potential to be the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) agent to help
patients get their LDL-C to desired levels," said John Tsai, Head of
Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "The unique
twice yearly dosing fits easily into regular physician appointments and
could help reimagine how we lower and control LDL-C for patients."
Inclisiran is currently under review by the the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in
adults with ASCVD or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH)
who have elevated LDL-C while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a
LLT. Inclisiran is administered subcutaneously with an initial dose,
again at 3 months and then every 6 months, offering a unique dosing
regimen. If approved, inclisiran will be the first and only
LDL-C-lowering treatment in the siRNA class.
Hyperlipidemia refers to the high level of lipids (fats, cholesterol,
triglycerides), such as LDL-C, found in the blood that are either
acquired or from genetic disorders(3). LDL-C is the most readily
modifiable risk factor for ASCVD(4-9). Despite the widespread use of
therapies to reduce LDL-C, the majority of patients do not reach
guideline-recommended treatment goals, leaving them at continued risk of
a life-threatening condition(10).
About the pooled analysis
The pooled analysis includes data from inclisiran's ORION-9, -10 and -11
trials, which are multicenter, double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled, 18-month studies evaluating inclisiran in patients
with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ORION-9), ASCVD
(ORION-10) and ASCVD or ASCVD risk equivalents (ORION-11). The primary
endpoints for these studies were percentage change in LDL-C from
baseline to 17 months and time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C from
baseline between 3 months and up to 18 months. The primary endpoints
were achieved in all three studies. The prespecified analysis of pooled
data assessed inclisiran's efficacy for lowering of LDL-C and other
lipids/lipoproteins, as well as safety and tolerability, across these
studies(1).
In the prespecified analysis of pooled data, inclisiran resulted in
placebo-adjusted LDL-C reduction at 17 months of 51% and a time-adjusted
placebo-adjusted percentage reduction in LDL-C between 3 and 18 months
of 51%. In a prespecified exploratory safety analysis, MACE were
significantly lower with inclisiran versus placebo (7.1%, 9.4%
respectively); measures included non-fatal myocardial infarction (5.2%,
7.8%), stroke (0.9%, 1.0%), cardiovascular death (0.9%, 0.8%) and
resuscitated cardiac arrest (0.2%, 0.1%). The overall safety and
tolerability profile was generally similar between inclisiran and
placebo groups. No differences in adverse outcomes were observed between
groups(1).
About inclisiran
Inclisiran, an investigational cholesterol-lowering treatment, was added
to the pipeline from the Novartis acquisition of The Medicines Company.
Inclisiran will potentially be the first and only LDL-C lowering siRNA
treatment. It is intended to be administered by a healthcare
professional by subcutaneous injection with an initial dose, again at 3
months and then every 6 months thereafter. Its twice-yearly dosing by
subcutaneous injection may integrate seamlessly into a patient's
healthcare routine. As a siRNA, inclisiran is thought to harness the
body's natural process of clearing LDL-C from the bloodstream.
Inclisiran is a double-stranded siRNA, conjugated on the sense strand
with triantennary N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) to facilitate uptake by
hepatocytes. In hepatocytes, inclisiran increases LDL-C receptor
recycling and expression on the hepatocyte cell surface, thereby
increasing LDL-C uptake by hepatocytes and lowering LDL-C levels in the
circulation. Data from each of the Phase III studies was recently
published online, ahead of print, in The New England Journal of
Medicine(11,12). A cardiovascular outcomes trial, ORION-4, is ongoing.
In the Phase III studies, inclisiran was reported to be well-tolerated
with a safety profile similar to placebo. The most common adverse
reactions reported (>=3% of patients treated with inclisiran and
occurring more frequently than placebo) were, diabetes mellitus,
hypertension, nasopharyngitis, arthralgia, back pain, dyspnea,
bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infection. Adverse events at the
injection site were more frequent with inclisiran than placebo and were
generally mild and none were severe or persistent(11.12).
Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement
with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
About Novartis in Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism
Bending the curve of life requires addressing some of society's biggest
public health concerns. Novartis has an established and expanding
presence in diseases covering the heart, kidney and metabolic system. In
addition to essential treatment Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan),
Novartis has a growing pipeline of potentially first-in-class molecules
addressing cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
