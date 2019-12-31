-- Prespecified analysis of pooled data from ORION-9, -10 and -11 Phase III

clinical trials shows inclisiran reduced low-density

lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) by 51% at 17 months1

-- Prespecified exploratory analysis based on safety reporting from the

three trials, showed fewer major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE)

with inclisiran compared to placebo1

-- The data are consistent with LDL-C lowering as a strong surrogate for

improved patient cardiovascular outcomes2 and reaffirms rationale for the

ongoing ORION-4 trial

Basel, March 28, 2020 -- Novartis today announced results from a

prespecified analysis of pooled data from three Phase III studies

evaluating the safety and efficacy of inclisiran, its first-in-class

investigational treatment for hyperlipidemia in adults. The data was

presented during a Late Breaker session at the American College of

Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of

Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC Virtual). The pooled analysis of the ORION-9, -10

and -11 Phase III trials showed a durable and potent reduction in LDL-C

of 51% when used in addition to other lipid-lowering therapies (LLT)

over 17 months of treatment(1). The prespecified analysis of pooled

data is consistent with the efficacy and safety findings of the

individual Phase III trial results recently published in The New England

Journal of Medicine.

Additionally, a prespecified exploratory analysis using the safety

reporting from all three trials indicated fewer MACE with inclisiran

compared to placebo (7.1%, 9.4% respectively)(1). The overall safety

and tolerability profile was generally similar between the inclisiran

and placebo groups. While these preliminary observations are based on a

low number of events, they are consistent with the general concept that

however LDL-C is lowered, it is thought to result in reduced risk of

future cardiovascular events(2). This further supports the research

currently underway in the Phase III ORION-4 trial. The ORION-4 trial

aims to recruit 15,000 participants -- from 150 sites in the United

States and the United Kingdom -- with pre-existing atherosclerotic

cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and who are unable to achieve LDL-C goal.

Expected to finish in 2024, this trial will bring additional information

on inclisiran's effects on cardiovascular outcomes.

"There remains a compelling need for new and novel LDL-C-lowering

therapies given the residual risk faced by many patients with

atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and the inability of oral

lipid-lowering therapy alone to achieve important LDL targets," said

ORION-10 principal investigator R. Scott Wright, M.D., Professor of

Medicine, Consultant in Cardiology, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

"Inclisiran harnesses the body's natural mechanisms for RNA silencing

and lowers LDL-C. This analysis confirms that twice-yearly dosing of

inclisiran achieves durable and potent reductions in LDL-C in the phase

III studies."

"The results presented reinforce our belief that inclisiran has the

potential to be the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) agent to help

patients get their LDL-C to desired levels," said John Tsai, Head of

Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "The unique

twice yearly dosing fits easily into regular physician appointments and

could help reimagine how we lower and control LDL-C for patients."

Inclisiran is currently under review by the the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in

adults with ASCVD or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH)

who have elevated LDL-C while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a

LLT. Inclisiran is administered subcutaneously with an initial dose,

again at 3 months and then every 6 months, offering a unique dosing

regimen. If approved, inclisiran will be the first and only

LDL-C-lowering treatment in the siRNA class.

Hyperlipidemia refers to the high level of lipids (fats, cholesterol,

triglycerides), such as LDL-C, found in the blood that are either

acquired or from genetic disorders(3). LDL-C is the most readily

modifiable risk factor for ASCVD(4-9). Despite the widespread use of

therapies to reduce LDL-C, the majority of patients do not reach

guideline-recommended treatment goals, leaving them at continued risk of

a life-threatening condition(10).

About the pooled analysis

The pooled analysis includes data from inclisiran's ORION-9, -10 and -11

trials, which are multicenter, double-blind, randomized,

placebo-controlled, 18-month studies evaluating inclisiran in patients

with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ORION-9), ASCVD

(ORION-10) and ASCVD or ASCVD risk equivalents (ORION-11). The primary

endpoints for these studies were percentage change in LDL-C from

baseline to 17 months and time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C from

baseline between 3 months and up to 18 months. The primary endpoints

were achieved in all three studies. The prespecified analysis of pooled

data assessed inclisiran's efficacy for lowering of LDL-C and other

lipids/lipoproteins, as well as safety and tolerability, across these

studies(1).

In the prespecified analysis of pooled data, inclisiran resulted in

placebo-adjusted LDL-C reduction at 17 months of 51% and a time-adjusted

placebo-adjusted percentage reduction in LDL-C between 3 and 18 months

of 51%. In a prespecified exploratory safety analysis, MACE were

significantly lower with inclisiran versus placebo (7.1%, 9.4%

respectively); measures included non-fatal myocardial infarction (5.2%,

7.8%), stroke (0.9%, 1.0%), cardiovascular death (0.9%, 0.8%) and

resuscitated cardiac arrest (0.2%, 0.1%). The overall safety and

tolerability profile was generally similar between inclisiran and

placebo groups. No differences in adverse outcomes were observed between

groups(1).

About inclisiran

Inclisiran, an investigational cholesterol-lowering treatment, was added

to the pipeline from the Novartis acquisition of The Medicines Company.

Inclisiran will potentially be the first and only LDL-C lowering siRNA

treatment. It is intended to be administered by a healthcare

professional by subcutaneous injection with an initial dose, again at 3

months and then every 6 months thereafter. Its twice-yearly dosing by

subcutaneous injection may integrate seamlessly into a patient's

healthcare routine. As a siRNA, inclisiran is thought to harness the

body's natural process of clearing LDL-C from the bloodstream.

Inclisiran is a double-stranded siRNA, conjugated on the sense strand

with triantennary N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) to facilitate uptake by

hepatocytes. In hepatocytes, inclisiran increases LDL-C receptor

recycling and expression on the hepatocyte cell surface, thereby

increasing LDL-C uptake by hepatocytes and lowering LDL-C levels in the

circulation. Data from each of the Phase III studies was recently

published online, ahead of print, in The New England Journal of

Medicine(11,12). A cardiovascular outcomes trial, ORION-4, is ongoing.

In the Phase III studies, inclisiran was reported to be well-tolerated

with a safety profile similar to placebo. The most common adverse

reactions reported (>=3% of patients treated with inclisiran and

occurring more frequently than placebo) were, diabetes mellitus,

hypertension, nasopharyngitis, arthralgia, back pain, dyspnea,

bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infection. Adverse events at the

injection site were more frequent with inclisiran than placebo and were

generally mild and none were severe or persistent(11.12).

Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and

commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement

with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

About Novartis in Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism

Bending the curve of life requires addressing some of society's biggest

public health concerns. Novartis has an established and expanding

presence in diseases covering the heart, kidney and metabolic system. In

addition to essential treatment Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan),

Novartis has a growing pipeline of potentially first-in-class molecules

addressing cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases.

