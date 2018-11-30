Press Release: Novartis: New AveXis data at AAN showed long-term durability of Zolgensma(R) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1

Novartis International AG / New AveXis data at AAN showed long-term
durability of Zolgensma(R) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy
-- Interim long-term follow-up data showed all enrolled Cohort 2 patients
maintained motor function and milestones achieved during the Phase 1
START trial
-- Mean age of follow-up since dosing with Zolgensma (onasemnogene
abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) was nearly four years, with some patients
nearing five years of age
-- No loss of milestones or waning of effect in long-term follow-up of START
adds to evidence of long-term durability of Zolgensma
Basel, May 7, 2019 - AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced interim
long-term follow-up data from the Phase 1 START trial of the
investigational product Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi;
AVXS-101)[1] that showed durability of the gene therapy in patients with
spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 nearly four years after treatment.
These data were presented during the 2019 American Academy of Neurology
(AAN) Annual Meeting.
"As someone who has worked with SMA Type 1 patients for more than five
decades and witnessed the devastation the disease has on families, it is
truly remarkable to now be able to watch these babies grow up and become
children living functional lives," said Jerry Mendell, M.D., Center for
Gene Therapy at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "At the time we began
the START study, most babies with SMA Type 1 would die or require
permanent ventilation before age two. Now with four years of data, we
are seeing clear evidence of the potential of gene therapy to
effectively, over several years, halt motor neuron loss and alter the
course of SMA Type 1 with a single dose."
The Phase 1 START study evaluated the safety and efficacy of intravenous
(IV) Zolgensma in SMA Type 1 patients with the onset of clinical
symptoms before six months of age. At the 24-month study closeout, all
12 patients in the therapeutic dose cohort were alive and free of
permanent ventilation as opposed to only 8 percent of patients expected
to reach this achievement in natural history. The most commonly observed
side effect in the START clinical trial was elevated liver enzymes.
Among patients receiving the proposed therapeutic dose (Cohort 2), 11/12
patients (91.7 percent) were able to hold their head erect for >= three
seconds and sit without support for >= five seconds, 10 patients (83.3
percent) were able to sit without support for >= 10 seconds, 9 patients
(75.0 percent) were able to sit without support for >= 30 seconds, and
two patients each (16.7 percent) were able to stand alone, walk with
assistance and walk alone.
START Long-Term Follow-Up Data in Cohort 2 Patients as of March 8, 2019
A total of 10 of the 12 patients in Cohort 2 voluntarily enrolled in an
ongoing observational long-term follow-up of the START trial. All
patients (n=10) were alive and event-free. An event is defined as either
death or at least 16 hours per day of required ventilation support for
breathing for 14 consecutive days in the absence of acute reversible
illness or perioperative change.
The mean time since treatment was 3.7 years, with a range of 3.3 to 4.3
years. The mean age at last follow-up was 3.9 years, with a range of 3.4
to 4.8 years.
As of March 8, 2019, all patients maintained the motor function and
milestones gained during the trial following treatment with Zolgensma.
In addition, no patients had any additional requirements for ventilatory
or nutritional support.
Two of the four patients who required Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure
(BiPAP) support at the beginning of the long-term follow-up study no
longer required it regularly.
No new treatment-related adverse events have emerged during the
follow-up period.
Patients in START were treated with gene therapy alone during the
24-month study duration.
In the long-term follow-up study, 7 of 10 (70 percent) patients remain
on monotherapy alone. Initiation of combination therapy was at parental
and physician discretion and was not due to loss of motor function.
The sustained clinical impact following dosing suggests that Zolgensma
effectively halts motor neuron loss and adds to the evidence of the
long-term durability of Zolgensma.
About Zolgensma(R)
Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) is an
investigational gene therapy currently in development as a one-time
infusion for SMA Type 1. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic
root cause of SMA and prevent further muscle degeneration by providing a
functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease progression
through sustained SMN protein expression. Zolgensma represents the first
in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases using gene
therapy. Zolgensma was developed in partnership with Genethon. In
December 2018, the FDA accepted the company's Biologics License
Application for use of Zolgensma with SMA Type 1 patients. The drug
previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation and has been
granted Priority Review by the FDA, with regulatory action anticipated
in May 2019. In addition, the drug is anticipated to receive approval in
Japan and the European Union later this year.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor
neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is
caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein
necessary for survival of motor neurons. The incidence of SMA is
approximately one in 10,000 live births and is the leading genetic cause
of infant mortality. The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a lethal
genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and associated
muscle deterioration, which results in mortality or the need for
permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90
percent of patients.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About AveXis
AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and
commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and
life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Our initial product
candidate, Zolgensma, is a proprietary gene therapy currently in
development for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. In
addition to developing Zolgensma to treat SMA, AveXis also plans to
develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases, including
Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused
by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. For additional
information, please visit www.avexis.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities
