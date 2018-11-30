finanzen.net
Press Release: Novartis: New AveXis data at AAN showed long-term durability of Zolgensma(R) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1

Novartis International AG / New AveXis data at AAN showed long-term

durability of Zolgensma(R) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy

(SMA) Type 1. Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer

is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Interim long-term follow-up data showed all enrolled Cohort 2 patients

maintained motor function and milestones achieved during the Phase 1

START trial

-- Mean age of follow-up since dosing with Zolgensma (onasemnogene

abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) was nearly four years, with some patients

nearing five years of age

-- No loss of milestones or waning of effect in long-term follow-up of START

adds to evidence of long-term durability of Zolgensma

Basel, May 7, 2019 - AveXis, a Novartis company, today announced interim

long-term follow-up data from the Phase 1 START trial of the

investigational product Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi;

AVXS-101)[1] that showed durability of the gene therapy in patients with

spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 nearly four years after treatment.

These data were presented during the 2019 American Academy of Neurology

(AAN) Annual Meeting.

"As someone who has worked with SMA Type 1 patients for more than five

decades and witnessed the devastation the disease has on families, it is

truly remarkable to now be able to watch these babies grow up and become

children living functional lives," said Jerry Mendell, M.D., Center for

Gene Therapy at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "At the time we began

the START study, most babies with SMA Type 1 would die or require

permanent ventilation before age two. Now with four years of data, we

are seeing clear evidence of the potential of gene therapy to

effectively, over several years, halt motor neuron loss and alter the

course of SMA Type 1 with a single dose."

The Phase 1 START study evaluated the safety and efficacy of intravenous

(IV) Zolgensma in SMA Type 1 patients with the onset of clinical

symptoms before six months of age. At the 24-month study closeout, all

12 patients in the therapeutic dose cohort were alive and free of

permanent ventilation as opposed to only 8 percent of patients expected

to reach this achievement in natural history. The most commonly observed

side effect in the START clinical trial was elevated liver enzymes.

Among patients receiving the proposed therapeutic dose (Cohort 2), 11/12

patients (91.7 percent) were able to hold their head erect for >= three

seconds and sit without support for >= five seconds, 10 patients (83.3

percent) were able to sit without support for >= 10 seconds, 9 patients

(75.0 percent) were able to sit without support for >= 30 seconds, and

two patients each (16.7 percent) were able to stand alone, walk with

assistance and walk alone.

START Long-Term Follow-Up Data in Cohort 2 Patients as of March 8, 2019

A total of 10 of the 12 patients in Cohort 2 voluntarily enrolled in an

ongoing observational long-term follow-up of the START trial. All

patients (n=10) were alive and event-free. An event is defined as either

death or at least 16 hours per day of required ventilation support for

breathing for 14 consecutive days in the absence of acute reversible

illness or perioperative change.

The mean time since treatment was 3.7 years, with a range of 3.3 to 4.3

years. The mean age at last follow-up was 3.9 years, with a range of 3.4

to 4.8 years.

As of March 8, 2019, all patients maintained the motor function and

milestones gained during the trial following treatment with Zolgensma.

In addition, no patients had any additional requirements for ventilatory

or nutritional support.

Two of the four patients who required Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure

(BiPAP) support at the beginning of the long-term follow-up study no

longer required it regularly.

No new treatment-related adverse events have emerged during the

follow-up period.

Patients in START were treated with gene therapy alone during the

24-month study duration.

In the long-term follow-up study, 7 of 10 (70 percent) patients remain

on monotherapy alone. Initiation of combination therapy was at parental

and physician discretion and was not due to loss of motor function.

The sustained clinical impact following dosing suggests that Zolgensma

effectively halts motor neuron loss and adds to the evidence of the

long-term durability of Zolgensma.

About Zolgensma(R)

Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi; AVXS-101) is an

investigational gene therapy currently in development as a one-time

infusion for SMA Type 1. Zolgensma is designed to address the genetic

root cause of SMA and prevent further muscle degeneration by providing a

functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease progression

through sustained SMN protein expression. Zolgensma represents the first

in a proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases using gene

therapy. Zolgensma was developed in partnership with Genethon. In

December 2018, the FDA accepted the company's Biologics License

Application for use of Zolgensma with SMA Type 1 patients. The drug

previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation and has been

granted Priority Review by the FDA, with regulatory action anticipated

in May 2019. In addition, the drug is anticipated to receive approval in

Japan and the European Union later this year.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

SMA is a severe neuromuscular disease characterized by the loss of motor

neurons leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. SMA is

caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene that codes SMN, a protein

necessary for survival of motor neurons. The incidence of SMA is

approximately one in 10,000 live births and is the leading genetic cause

of infant mortality. The most severe form of SMA is Type 1, a lethal

genetic disorder characterized by rapid motor neuron loss and associated

muscle deterioration, which results in mortality or the need for

permanent ventilation support by 24 months of age for more than 90

percent of patients.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About AveXis

AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and

commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and

life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Our initial product

candidate, Zolgensma, is a proprietary gene therapy currently in

development for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. In

addition to developing Zolgensma to treat SMA, AveXis also plans to

develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases, including

Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused

by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. For additional

information, please visit www.avexis.com.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2019 13:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

