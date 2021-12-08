  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den chancenreichen US-Immobilienmarkt. Mit dem aktuellen Fonds der US Treuhand. Jetzt informieren!-w-
08.12.2021 15:29

Press Release: Novartis: New Kisqali(R) data -3-

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

13. Prat, A. et al. Response and survival of breast cancer intrinsic subtypes

following multi-agent neoadjuvant chemotherapy. BMC Med. 13, 1--11

(2015).

14. Llombart-Cussac, A. et al. HER2-enriched subtype as a predictor of

pathological complete response following trastuzumab and lapatinib

without chemotherapy in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer (PAMELA):

an open-label, single-group, multicentre, phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol.

(2017) doi:10.1016/S1470-2045(17)30021-9.

15. Prat, A. et al. Prognostic Value of Intrinsic Subtypes in Hormone

Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Treated With Letrozole With or

Without Lapatinib. JAMA Oncol. (2016) doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2016.0922.

16. Cardoso F et al. Assessment of quality of life (QOL) in patients with

advanced breast cancer (ABC) in clinical practice: a real-world

multi-country survey. Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer

Symposium, December 7-10, 2021. Abstract #P4-12-03.

17. Prat A et al. Genomic profiling of PAM50-based intrinsic subtypes in

HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) across the MONALEESA (ML) studies.

Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 7-10,

2021. Abstract # PD2-05.

18. De Laurentiis M et al. Analysis of first-line (1L) patients (pts) with de

novo disease vs late relapse and all pts with vs without prior

chemotherapy (CT) in the MONALEESA-3 (ML-3) trial. Presented at the San

Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 7-10, 2021. Abstract #

P1-18-11.

19. Bianchini G et al. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) dynamics in patients

with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/HER2 negative (HER2-) advanced

breast cancer (aBC) treated in first line with ribociclib (R) and

letrozole (L) in the BioItaLEE trial. Presented at the San Antonio Breast

Cancer Symposium, December 7-10, 2021. Abstract #GS3-07.

20. Kisqali (ribociclib) Prescribing information. East Hanover, New Jersey,

USA: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; July 2020.

21. Novartis Data on File. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp: 2021.

22. Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Translational Research in Oncology (2018,

December 7 - 2026, May 29). A Trial to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of

Ribociclib With Endocrine Therapy as Adjuvant Treatment in Patients With

HR+/HER2- Early Breast Cancer (NATALEE). Identifier NCT03701334.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03701334.

*Ibrance(R) is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Ashley Buford

Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 953 4364

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com ashley.buford@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456

Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425 Alina Levchuk +1 862 778 3372

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2021 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Entflechtung
Roche-Aktie um Nulllinie: Roche vollzieht Rückkauf eigener Aktien von Novartis
Die Auflösung der Verflechtung der beiden Pharmakonzerne Roche und Novartis ist vollzogen.
05.12.21
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im November 2021 (finanzen.net)
02.12.21
Novartis und belgische UCB entwickeln gemeinsam Parkinson-Therapien - Aktien in Rot (dpa-afx)
Novartis-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
02.12.21
Pharmabranche: Schweizer Pharmariese Novartis setzt auf neue Medikamente für anhaltendes Wachstum (Handelsblatt)
02.12.21
Novartis baut auf neue Umsatzrenner für anhaltendes Wachstum (Börse Online)
02.12.21
WDH: Novartis setzt der Generikakonkurrenz potenzielle Kassenschlager entgegen (dpa-afx)
02.12.21
Novartis setzt der Generikakonkurrenz potenzielle Kassenschlager entgegen (dpa-afx)
02.12.21
Top-Medikamente von Novartis dürften Umsatzwachstum bis 2026 antreiben (Dow Jones)
02.12.21
Novartis: Pipeline enthält 20 potenzielle Blockbuster-Medikamente (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.12.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.12.2021Novartis SellDeutsche Bank AG
03.12.2021Novartis NeutralUBS AG
03.12.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.2021Novartis NeutralUBS AG
07.12.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.11.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.2021Novartis BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
04.11.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.12.2021Novartis NeutralUBS AG
26.11.2021Novartis NeutralUBS AG
05.11.2021Novartis NeutralUBS AG
27.10.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
12.10.2021Novartis Market-PerformBernstein Research
06.12.2021Novartis SellDeutsche Bank AG
03.12.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2021Novartis SellDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Jahresendrally steht vor der Tür! Die Börsenprofis Jürgen Schmitt und Mick Knauff analysieren heute im Trading-Seminar um 18 Uhr chancenreiche Wertpapiere sowohl fundamental als auch charttechnisch.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

15.11.21Hot Stocks heute: Trade der Woche - Long auf Novartis (PZ70Q6) und BioNTech (II)
05.12.21Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im November 2021
15.11.21Milliardendeal mit Novartis: Ethos lehnt Vernichtung von Roche-Aktien ab
07.12.21Roche-Aktie um Nulllinie: Roche vollzieht Rückkauf eigener Aktien von Novartis
26.11.21Pharmakonzerne: Roche-Aktionäre winken Kauf eigener Aktien von Novartis durch
25.11.21Novartis: Trennungsgedanken sorgen für Fantasie
02.12.21Novartis und belgische UCB entwickeln gemeinsam Parkinson-Therapien - Aktien in Rot
26.11.21Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Roche-Aktionäre winken Kauf eigener Aktien von Novartis durch
10.11.21Aktien Schweiz etwas fester - Alcon nach Quartalsausweis schwächer
16.11.21Pharmakonzern: Novartis plant Standort in München
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Brent: Omikron-Mutante sorgt für Abgabedruck!
McDonalds  Fortsetzung der Rally
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Game-On: Volle Konzentration auf das Spiel
Nvidias Arm-Traum könnte platzen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Meme Stocks: drei wichtige Lehren für Anleger
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Aktien der Impfstoffhersteller brechen ein
Die Inflation bleibt hoch
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

16:30 UhrROUNDUP/Labortests: Immunreaktion bei Omikron-Variante schwächer
16:11 UhrMerck KGaA stockt Venture-Capital-Fonds um Millionenbetrag auf - Merck-Aktie leichter
16:09 UhrAstraZeneca-Aktie in Grün: Weltgrößter Corona-Impfstoffhersteller halbiert Produktion von AstraZeneca-Vakzin
16:05 UhrThree doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine ‘neutralises Omicron’. study suggests
16:04 UhrROUNDUP/Labortests: Immunreaktion bei Omikron-Variante schwächer
15:47 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Uneinheitliche Tendenz nach jüngsten Rally-Gewinnen
15:45 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Unheitliche Tendenz nach jüngsten Rally-Gewinnen
15:32 UhrBioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien gefragt: Impfstoff schützt offenbar nur teilweise gegen Omikron - Bei drei Dosen immer noch effektiv
15:09 UhrOpening Bell: Dow Jones mit leichtem Plus; Biontech. Pfizer. Amazon. Netflix. Disney. Axon Enterprise
14:49 UhrROUNDUP/Labordaten von Biontech: Booster nötig für Schutz vor Omikron

News von

Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
Crash als Chance  Diese China-Aktien sind besonders lukrativ
Das erste Renten-Geschenk der Ampel  für Selbstständige und Gutverdiener
Spekulationen um Porsche und schreiend billige China-Aktien

News von

Apple-Aktie sehr stark: Dieses Mega-Kursziel rückt jetzt auf die Agenda
DAX-Chartanalyse: Bodenbildung geht weiter
Stichtag 31.12.: Steuertipps für Kapitalanleger und Familien
Allianz-Aktie versucht Comeback: Wann Anleger spätestens dabei sein sollten
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen wenig verändert -- DAX in Rot -- BioNTech-Impfstoff bei 3 Dosen effektiv gegen Omikron -- HelloFresh stellt für 2022 weiteres Wachstum in Aussicht -- HORNBACH, BioNTech, TUI im Fokus

Rheinmetall will Pumpen-JV in China und Japan ganz übernehmen. Merck KGaA stockt Venture-Capital-Fonds um Millionenbetrag auf. Volkswagen schmiedet Bund für Batteriezellen - 2022 Stabilisierung der Werksauslastung erwartet. Moody's erhöht Daimler-Ausblick auf positiv. Baader-Studie vertreibt Ceconomy-Anleger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen