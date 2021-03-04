-- Children with SMA treated presymptomatically achieved age-appropriate
motor milestones including sitting, standing and walking; required no
ventilatory or feeding tube support; and had no serious,
treatment-related adverse events
-- Real-world data indicate older children (aged >=6 months) achieved
clinically meaningful benefit with Zolgensma alone, after or in
combination with another SMA therapy, with events consistent with the
previously described safety profile
-- Zolgensma led to achievement of new milestones years after treatment in
two long-term follow-up studies and resulted in sustained durability in
children with SMA now up to six years old and more than five years
post-treatment
-- To date, more than 1,000 children with SMA have been treated with
Zolgensma across clinical trials, managed access programs, and in the
commercial setting
Basel, March 15, 2021 -- Novartis today announced new data that
reinforce the transformational benefit of Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene
abeparvovec), an essential one-time treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy (SMA). The overall safety profile remains favorable following
presymptomatic treatment, in the long-term follow-up period from
clinical studies and in the real-world setting. These data were
presented during the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual
Clinical and Scientific Conference.
New data underscore the critical importance of identifying and treating
SMA as early as possible. In contrast to the natural history(1) of this
devastating disease, which leads to progressive and irreversible loss of
motor function, children treated with Zolgensma presymptomatically in
the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial achieved age-appropriate motor milestones
within the World Health Organization (WHO) window of normal development
-- including sitting, standing and walking -- were able to eat
exclusively by mouth and did not require ventilatory support of any
kind. There were no serious, treatment-related adverse events reported
in SPR1NT. In addition, children identified via newborn screening
enrolled in the RESTORE real-world registry were significantly less
likely to receive more than one SMA therapy compared with those who were
diagnosed clinically.
"Without the benefit of disease-modifying therapy, newborns with
biallelic SMN1 deletions and two or three copies of SMN2 would normally
develop SMA Type 1 and SMA Type 2, respectively. When treated with
Zolgensma prior to the onset of symptoms, children in the SPR1NT trial
achieved milestones like sitting, standing and walking at an appropriate
age, grew as expected without nutritional assistance, and remained free
of all forms of mechanical ventilatory support," said Kevin Strauss,
M.D., Medical Director, Clinic for Special Children in Pennsylvania.
"This stands in sharp contrast to the natural progression of SMA Type 1,
which would otherwise render them helpless within the first year of life
and unable to swallow, breathe, or survive without mechanical support.
The transformative benefit of early intervention, as seen in SPR1NT,
further underscores the urgent need for newborn screening."
Long-term follow-up data from two studies continued to demonstrate that
children treated with Zolgensma experienced a sustained benefit from
gene therapy in the years following dosing, with no evidence of new or
delayed safety signals. Zolgensma led to achievement of new milestones
years after treatment -- including sitting -- with sustained durability
in children now up to six years old and more than five years
post-treatment.
Emerging findings from the RESTORE registry -- designed to provide
real-world data for enhancing our understanding of patients cared for in
routine practice -- indicate older children (>=6 months) achieved a
clinically meaningful benefit when treated with Zolgensma alone, after
switching to gene therapy or in combination with another SMA therapy,
with safety events consistent with the previously described safety
profile. Nearly all children with two or more CHOP INTEND assessments
available improved or maintained their scores, and most had a clinically
meaningful >=4-point increase.
According to Shephard Mpofu, M.D., SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis
Gene Therapies, "With more than 1,000 patients now treated, these data
presented at MDA further reinforce what we've come to expect from
Zolgensma -- consistent, significant and clinically meaningful
therapeutic benefit in SMA, including prolonged event-free survival,
achievement of motor milestones unseen in natural history of the disease,
and durability now more than five years post-dosing."
SPR1NT Data as of June 11, 2020
SPR1NT is an ongoing Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial
designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a one-time IV infusion
of Zolgensma in presymptomatic patients with a genetic diagnosis of SMA
and two or three copies of SMN2 who are <=6 weeks of age. The majority
of patients with two copies of SMN2 develop SMA Type 1, the most common
form accounting for 60 percent of cases. Patients with SMA Type 1 will
never sit unassisted and, when left untreated, SMA Type 1 leads to death
or permanent ventilation by the age of two in the majority of cases.
Most patients (>80 percent) with three copies of SMN2 develop SMA Type
2. According to natural history, patients with SMA Type 2 never walk.
Across the two-copy and three-copy cohorts, all patients (100 percent)
were alive and free of ventilatory support of any kind. All patients
(100 percent) fed orally and did not require feeding tube support of any
kind. According to natural history, 60 percent of two-copy patients
would require feeding support by 15 months.
Two-copy cohort (n=14) findings as of June 11, 2020 data cut
-- The median age of patients was 15.6 months (range 8.8--18.8 months of
age).
-- Eleven of 14 patients (79 percent) achieved the study's primary endpoint
of sitting without support for at least 30 seconds. Ten of these patients
achieved this within the WHO window of normal development. The remaining
three patients were still being evaluated in the study at the time of the
data cutoff.
-- Five patients (36 percent) could stand independently, three of whom
achieved this milestone within the WHO window of normal development. Four
patients (29 percent) could walk independently, three of whom achieved
this milestone within the WHO window of normal development. Of those
patients who had not yet achieved these milestones, the majority (seven
of 9 and seven of 10, respectively) had not yet passed the normal
developmental window.
-- All patients (100 percent) achieved CHOP INTEND scores of >=50, and 13
(93 percent) achieved a CHOP INTEND score >=58.
-- All patients (100 percent) had steady gains in mean raw score of
Bayley-III fine and gross motor scales.
Three-copy cohort (n=15) findings as of June 11, 2020 data cut
-- The median age was 15.2 months (range 3.3--21.1 months of age).
-- Eight patients (53 percent) achieved the study's primary endpoint of
standing alone for at least three seconds, and six patients (40 percent)
walked independently.
-- These motor milestones were all achieved within the WHO window of normal
development. Of those patients who had not yet achieved these milestones,
all were still within the WHO window of normal development.
-- All patients (100 percent) had steady gains in mean raw score of
Bayley-III fine and gross motor scales.
While all patients experienced at least one AE after dosing, there were
no serious, treatment-related adverse events. Seven patients were
reported to have had serious adverse events (SAEs), all of which
resolved and were not related to treatment.
Long-Term Follow-Up (LTFU) Studies
After the conclusion of the Phase 1 START study, 10 of 12 patients from
cohort 2 (therapeutic dose) voluntarily enrolled in an ongoing
observational long-term follow-up study (LT-001). As of June 11, 2020
data cut, all patients (100 percent) were alive and free of permanent
ventilation. The mean age of patients was 5.2 years (range 4.76.1 years)
and the mean time since gene therapy treatment was 5.0 years (range
4.65.6 years). No visits were conducted in LT-001 from December 31, 2019
through June 11, 2020. As of the December 2019 data cut, no previously
achieved motor milestones were lost, and two patients (20 percent) had
gained the milestone of standing with assistance (neither of whom had
received treatment with nusinersen) during the follow-up period. Six
patients (60 percent) did not require regular, daily respiratory
support.
Patients from the completed and ongoing Phase 3 IV studies (STR1VE-US,
STR1VE-EU, STR1VE-AP, SPR1NT) and the Phase 1 intrathecal study (STRONG
-- currently on partial clinical hold) are now enrolling in a long-term
follow-up extension study (LT-002).
IV cohort (n=23) findings as of the November 12, 2020 data cut
-- The mean age was 2.3 years (range 1.63.2 years) and the mean time since
gene therapy treatment was 2.0 years (range 1.52.7 years).
-- Eleven new milestones were achieved by four patients (17 percent),
including sitting without support by all four patients (three were not
receiving concomitant disease-modifying SMA therapy).
-- Twenty-one patients (91 percent) were not receiving concomitant
disease-modifying SMA therapy.
IT cohort (n=8) findings as of the November 12, 2020 data cut
-- The mean age was 4.3 years (range 2.86.1 years) and the mean time since
gene therapy treatment was 2.4 years (range 1.8--2.8 years).
-- Four patients (50 percent) were not receiving concomitant
disease-modifying SMA therapy.
