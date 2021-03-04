-- Children with SMA treated presymptomatically achieved age-appropriate

motor milestones including sitting, standing and walking; required no

ventilatory or feeding tube support; and had no serious,

treatment-related adverse events

-- Real-world data indicate older children (aged >=6 months) achieved

clinically meaningful benefit with Zolgensma alone, after or in

combination with another SMA therapy, with events consistent with the

previously described safety profile

-- Zolgensma led to achievement of new milestones years after treatment in

two long-term follow-up studies and resulted in sustained durability in

children with SMA now up to six years old and more than five years

post-treatment

-- To date, more than 1,000 children with SMA have been treated with

Zolgensma across clinical trials, managed access programs, and in the

commercial setting

Basel, March 15, 2021 -- Novartis today announced new data that

reinforce the transformational benefit of Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene

abeparvovec), an essential one-time treatment for spinal muscular

atrophy (SMA). The overall safety profile remains favorable following

presymptomatic treatment, in the long-term follow-up period from

clinical studies and in the real-world setting. These data were

presented during the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual

Clinical and Scientific Conference.

New data underscore the critical importance of identifying and treating

SMA as early as possible. In contrast to the natural history(1) of this

devastating disease, which leads to progressive and irreversible loss of

motor function, children treated with Zolgensma presymptomatically in

the Phase 3 SPR1NT trial achieved age-appropriate motor milestones

within the World Health Organization (WHO) window of normal development

-- including sitting, standing and walking -- were able to eat

exclusively by mouth and did not require ventilatory support of any

kind. There were no serious, treatment-related adverse events reported

in SPR1NT. In addition, children identified via newborn screening

enrolled in the RESTORE real-world registry were significantly less

likely to receive more than one SMA therapy compared with those who were

diagnosed clinically.

"Without the benefit of disease-modifying therapy, newborns with

biallelic SMN1 deletions and two or three copies of SMN2 would normally

develop SMA Type 1 and SMA Type 2, respectively. When treated with

Zolgensma prior to the onset of symptoms, children in the SPR1NT trial

achieved milestones like sitting, standing and walking at an appropriate

age, grew as expected without nutritional assistance, and remained free

of all forms of mechanical ventilatory support," said Kevin Strauss,

M.D., Medical Director, Clinic for Special Children in Pennsylvania.

"This stands in sharp contrast to the natural progression of SMA Type 1,

which would otherwise render them helpless within the first year of life

and unable to swallow, breathe, or survive without mechanical support.

The transformative benefit of early intervention, as seen in SPR1NT,

further underscores the urgent need for newborn screening."

Long-term follow-up data from two studies continued to demonstrate that

children treated with Zolgensma experienced a sustained benefit from

gene therapy in the years following dosing, with no evidence of new or

delayed safety signals. Zolgensma led to achievement of new milestones

years after treatment -- including sitting -- with sustained durability

in children now up to six years old and more than five years

post-treatment.

Emerging findings from the RESTORE registry -- designed to provide

real-world data for enhancing our understanding of patients cared for in

routine practice -- indicate older children (>=6 months) achieved a

clinically meaningful benefit when treated with Zolgensma alone, after

switching to gene therapy or in combination with another SMA therapy,

with safety events consistent with the previously described safety

profile. Nearly all children with two or more CHOP INTEND assessments

available improved or maintained their scores, and most had a clinically

meaningful >=4-point increase.

According to Shephard Mpofu, M.D., SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Novartis

Gene Therapies, "With more than 1,000 patients now treated, these data

presented at MDA further reinforce what we've come to expect from

Zolgensma -- consistent, significant and clinically meaningful

therapeutic benefit in SMA, including prolonged event-free survival,

achievement of motor milestones unseen in natural history of the disease,

and durability now more than five years post-dosing."

SPR1NT Data as of June 11, 2020

SPR1NT is an ongoing Phase 3, open-label, single-arm, multi-center trial

designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a one-time IV infusion

of Zolgensma in presymptomatic patients with a genetic diagnosis of SMA

and two or three copies of SMN2 who are <=6 weeks of age. The majority

of patients with two copies of SMN2 develop SMA Type 1, the most common

form accounting for 60 percent of cases. Patients with SMA Type 1 will

never sit unassisted and, when left untreated, SMA Type 1 leads to death

or permanent ventilation by the age of two in the majority of cases.

Most patients (>80 percent) with three copies of SMN2 develop SMA Type

2. According to natural history, patients with SMA Type 2 never walk.

Across the two-copy and three-copy cohorts, all patients (100 percent)

were alive and free of ventilatory support of any kind. All patients

(100 percent) fed orally and did not require feeding tube support of any

kind. According to natural history, 60 percent of two-copy patients

would require feeding support by 15 months.

Two-copy cohort (n=14) findings as of June 11, 2020 data cut

-- The median age of patients was 15.6 months (range 8.8--18.8 months of

age).

-- Eleven of 14 patients (79 percent) achieved the study's primary endpoint

of sitting without support for at least 30 seconds. Ten of these patients

achieved this within the WHO window of normal development. The remaining

three patients were still being evaluated in the study at the time of the

data cutoff.

-- Five patients (36 percent) could stand independently, three of whom

achieved this milestone within the WHO window of normal development. Four

patients (29 percent) could walk independently, three of whom achieved

this milestone within the WHO window of normal development. Of those

patients who had not yet achieved these milestones, the majority (seven

of 9 and seven of 10, respectively) had not yet passed the normal

developmental window.

-- All patients (100 percent) achieved CHOP INTEND scores of >=50, and 13

(93 percent) achieved a CHOP INTEND score >=58.

-- All patients (100 percent) had steady gains in mean raw score of

Bayley-III fine and gross motor scales.

Three-copy cohort (n=15) findings as of June 11, 2020 data cut

-- The median age was 15.2 months (range 3.3--21.1 months of age).

-- Eight patients (53 percent) achieved the study's primary endpoint of

standing alone for at least three seconds, and six patients (40 percent)

walked independently.

-- These motor milestones were all achieved within the WHO window of normal

development. Of those patients who had not yet achieved these milestones,

all were still within the WHO window of normal development.

-- All patients (100 percent) had steady gains in mean raw score of

Bayley-III fine and gross motor scales.

While all patients experienced at least one AE after dosing, there were

no serious, treatment-related adverse events. Seven patients were

reported to have had serious adverse events (SAEs), all of which

resolved and were not related to treatment.

Long-Term Follow-Up (LTFU) Studies

After the conclusion of the Phase 1 START study, 10 of 12 patients from

cohort 2 (therapeutic dose) voluntarily enrolled in an ongoing

observational long-term follow-up study (LT-001). As of June 11, 2020

data cut, all patients (100 percent) were alive and free of permanent

ventilation. The mean age of patients was 5.2 years (range 4.76.1 years)

and the mean time since gene therapy treatment was 5.0 years (range

4.65.6 years). No visits were conducted in LT-001 from December 31, 2019

through June 11, 2020. As of the December 2019 data cut, no previously

achieved motor milestones were lost, and two patients (20 percent) had

gained the milestone of standing with assistance (neither of whom had

received treatment with nusinersen) during the follow-up period. Six

patients (60 percent) did not require regular, daily respiratory

support.

Patients from the completed and ongoing Phase 3 IV studies (STR1VE-US,

STR1VE-EU, STR1VE-AP, SPR1NT) and the Phase 1 intrathecal study (STRONG

-- currently on partial clinical hold) are now enrolling in a long-term

follow-up extension study (LT-002).

IV cohort (n=23) findings as of the November 12, 2020 data cut

-- The mean age was 2.3 years (range 1.63.2 years) and the mean time since

gene therapy treatment was 2.0 years (range 1.52.7 years).

-- Eleven new milestones were achieved by four patients (17 percent),

including sitting without support by all four patients (three were not

receiving concomitant disease-modifying SMA therapy).

-- Twenty-one patients (91 percent) were not receiving concomitant

disease-modifying SMA therapy.

IT cohort (n=8) findings as of the November 12, 2020 data cut

-- The mean age was 4.3 years (range 2.86.1 years) and the mean time since

gene therapy treatment was 2.4 years (range 1.8--2.8 years).

-- Four patients (50 percent) were not receiving concomitant

disease-modifying SMA therapy.

