Press Release: Novartis PARAGON-HF analyses -2

-- Overall incidence of confirmed angioedema events was low in the two
treatment arms, with 14 events in the Entresto arm (0.6%) and 4 events in
the valsartan arm (0.2%); no angioedema events resulted in airway
compromise4.
-- Entresto resulted in lower rates of worsening renal function (1.4% versus
2.7% compared to valsartan); and serious adverse events of hyperkalemia
compared to valsartan (0.8% versus 1.8%)4.
PARAGON-HF follows PARAMOUNT-HF, the Phase II trial in HFpEF. Additional
studies investigating Entresto on other relevant endpoints in HFpEF are
ongoing.
About Entresto for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the
failing heart(12). It does this by enhancing the protective
neurohormonal systems (natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously
inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) (12,15). Other common heart
failure medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful
effects of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin
inhibitor sacubitril and the ARB valsartan(12,16).
In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of
symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction(12).
In the United States, Entresto is indicated for the treatment of heart
failure (New York Heart Association class II-IV) in patients with
systolic dysfunction(16). It has been shown to reduce the rate of
cardiovascular death, heart failure hospitalization and 30-day hospital
readmission compared to enalapril, to reduce the rate of all-cause
mortality compared to enalapril, and to improve aspects of
health-related quality of life (including physical and social
activities) compared to enalapril(5,11,17). Entresto is usually
administered in conjunction with other heart failure therapies, in place
of an ACE inhibitor or other ARB(12). Approved indications may vary
depending upon the individual country.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
