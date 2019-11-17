Press Release: Novartis PARAGON-HF analyses suggest Entresto(R) benefit beyond HFrEF

-- Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) demonstrated greatest benefit in HFpEF
patients with ejection fractions adjacent to HFrEF, compared to
valsartan1
-- Entresto, compared to valsartan, demonstrated reduced risk in total heart
failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death in women, compared to
men2
-- Among patients who had been previously hospitalized, those who were
screened during or within 30 days of hospitalization showed the greatest
treatment effect with Entresto, compared to valsartan3
-- Safety and tolerability of Entresto, where evaluated, were consistent
with previously reported findings1,2,4,5
-- New analyses follow full results from the PARAGON-HF trial, which show
overall treatment effect, despite narrow miss on statistical
significance4
Basel, November 17, 2019 -- Novartis announced today new subgroup
analyses from its global Phase III PARAGON-HF study of patients with
heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), also known as
diastolic heart failure(6). The data suggest that, in specific
subgroups, treatment with Entresto may result in greater reductions in
heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death, as compared to
valsartan. This greater benefit was seen in women with HFpEF and in
HFpEF patients recently hospitalized for heart failure(2,3). In
addition, in a pooled analysis of PARAGON-HF (HFpEF) and PARADIGM-HF
(heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)), greater
treatment benefit was observed in patients with left ventricular
ejection fraction (LVEF) below approximately 60%(1). HFpEF is a type of
heart failure that has no currently approved treatment and
disproportionately affects women(6-8). These new analyses were
presented at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Scientific Sessions
2019 with simultaneous publication of the gender analysis in Circulation
and hospitalization analysis in the Journal of the American College of
Cardiology.
Currently, Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is an approved and essential
treatment for patients with HFrEF, which is typically defined as
ejection fraction less than or equal to 40%(5,7,9-11). This is based on
its superiority to the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor
enalapril in reducing cardiovascular death and heart failure
hospitalizations, as demonstrated in the PARADIGM-HF trial(9,12,13).
The full results of the Phase III PARAGON-HF study were presented at ESC
Congress 2019. The study showed a 13% relative reduction in the primary
composite endpoint of cardiovascular death and total (first and
recurrent) heart failure hospitalizations, but narrowly missed
statistical significance(4).
"These new analyses show that the treatment benefit of
sacubitril/valsartan may extend to patients with a LVEF higher than the
threshold we use to define HFrEF," said Scott Solomon, M.D., Director of
Noninvasive Cardiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Professor at
Harvard Medical School and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "The
data help to provide a greater understanding of the heterogeneous nature
of HFpEF and the potential benefit of sacubitril/valsartan for those who
are still in need of a treatment option."
"This new research suggests that sacubitril/valsartan may provide
greater benefit in HFpEF patients who have recently been hospitalized
for heart failure and suggests the potential benefit of initiating
treatment during the vulnerable period following hospitalization in
order to reduce further events," said John McMurray, M.D., Professor of
Medical Cardiology at University of Glasgow and PARAGON-HF Executive
Committee Co-Chair. "Understanding the correlation between time since
hospitalization and treatment benefit may help inform optimization of
care for patients with heart failure."
"Novartis is committed to reimagining outcomes for people with
cardiovascular disease and advancing our scientific understanding of
heart failure," said David Soergel, M.D., Global Head of Cardiovascular,
Renal and Metabolic Drug Development at Novartis. "These new data,
suggesting potential benefit of Entresto beyond HFrEF, represent our
ongoing work to develop treatments for patients, including for HFpEF, a
complex condition with high unmet patient need."
About the PARAGON-HF subgroup analyses presented at AHA's Scientific
Sessions
Data from the Phase III PARAGON-HF (n=4,796 patients with heart failure
with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)) and the PARADIGM-HF (n=8,399
patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF))
studies were combined in a pooled analysis to assess cardiovascular
death and total heart failure hospitalization, evaluating the effect of
Entresto compared with renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)
inhibition among different left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF)
categories(1). In the analysis of the combined groups, total heart
failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death were reduced in
patients receiving Entresto compared with RAAS inhibition(1).
Cardiovascular death reduction was driven by the results of the patients
with LVEF of 40% or less from the PARADIGM-HF trial(1). These
therapeutic effects of Entresto were stronger within subgroup
populations of the study:
-- The greatest treatment benefits were observed in patients with LVEF below
approximately 60%1. Magnitude of reduction in heart failure
hospitalizations, cardiovascular death and all-cause mortality decreased
with increasing LVEF1. The all-cause mortality reduction was driven by
the reduction in HFrEF patients1.
-- Treatment benefits persisted up to a higher level of LVEF in women
compared with men1.
A pre-specified subgroup analysis of PARAGON-HF assessed gender
differences in heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death,
compared to valsartan, among patients with HFpEF (n=4,796; 2,479 women
and 2,317 men) (2). In women, Entresto reduced the risk of total heart
failure hospitalization, with a 33% relative rate reduction (95% CI:
15-47), and an absolute reduction of 4 events per 100 person-years. In
men, there was a 7% relative rate increase in the Entresto group versus
the valsartan group, with an absolute increase of 0.9 events per 100
person-years(2). Men saw improved treatment benefits with Entresto in
exploratory secondary endpoints including change in the New York Heart
Association (NYHA) class and less worsening in quality of life based on
KCCQ Clinical Summary Score at 8 months(2).
In a separate post-hoc analysis in patients from PARAGON-HF (n=4,796),
the effect of Entresto on total heart failure hospitalizations and
cardiovascular death was compared with that of valsartan, evaluating
patients by the time from their last hospitalization(3). The effect of
Entresto on total heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular
death was greatest among patients screened during or shortly after
hospitalization(3). Entresto was associated with a gradient of risk
reduction ranging from patients hospitalized within 30 days of screening
(rate ratio, 0.73; 95% CI: 0.53-0.99) to patients never hospitalized
(rate ratio, 1.00; 95% CI: 0.80-1.24) (3). Shorter times from prior
heart failure hospitalization were associated with higher risk of total
heart failure hospitalizations or cardiovascular death(3).
About PARAGON-HF
PARAGON-HF is the largest clinical trial in heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction (HFpEF) conducted to date(14). The Phase III
randomized, double-blind, parallel group, active-controlled, 2-arm,
event-driven trial compared the long-term efficacy and safety of
Entresto versus valsartan in 4,822 patients with HFpEF(4,14). The
patients in the study represented ambulatory patients with established
HFpEF being treated for symptoms and comorbidities, approximately half
of whom had a history of heart failure hospitalizations(4). Results
showed a 13% relative reduction in the primary composite endpoint
compared to valsartan of total (first and recurrent) heart failure
hospitalizations and cardiovascular death, narrowly missing statistical
significance (RR=0.87; 95% CI: 0.75, 1.01; p=0.06) (4). Absolute rate
reduction was 1.8 events per 100 person-years. More pronounced effects
on the primary endpoint were observed for certain pre-defined subgroups:
individuals with an ejection fraction less than or equal to the median
of 57% (22% relative reduction; RR=0.78; 95% CI: 0.64, 0.95) (absolute
rate reduction = 6.6 events per 100 person-years) and women (27%
relative reduction; RR=0.73; 95% CI: 0.59, 0.9) (absolute rate reduction
= 3.9 events per 100 person-years) as well as in investigator-reported
(non-adjudicated) events (16.3% relative reduction; RR=0.84; 95% CI:
0.74, 0.97) (absolute rate reduction = 2.7 events per 100 person-years)
(4).
Secondary endpoint analyses, exploratory in nature, showed that Entresto
patients experienced less worsening in quality of life than valsartan
patients based on KCCQ Clinical Summary Score (CSS) at 8 months. Change
in the New York Heart Association (NYHA) class was also more favorable
in the Entresto group than in the valsartan group. Additionally,
treatment with Entresto resulted in a reduction in the risk of the
composite renal endpoint. No difference in all-cause mortality was
observed between groups(4).
Safety and tolerability analyses found:
-- Entresto was safe and well tolerated in HFpEF patients, largely as
observed in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients
in PARADIGM-HF4,5.
-- Hypotension occurred more frequently with Entresto (n=2407; 15.8%) than
with valsartan (n=2389;10.8%)4.
