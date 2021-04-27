  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Stimme zählt. Küren Sie mit finanzen.net die besten Anbieter der Finanzbranche in insgesamt 15 Kategorien. Jetzt abstimmen! +++-w-
01.05.2021 13:04

Press Release: Novartis Phase III Beovu(R) data show potential for fluid resolution in more diabetic macular edema patients with fewer injections versus afli...

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- In KESTREL and KITE, Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg met the primary endpoints

of non-inferiority in change in best corrected visual acuity from

baseline versus aflibercept 2 mg at year one in diabetic macular edema

(DME) patients1

-- More patients treated with Beovu 6 mg experienced fluid (IRF/SRF)

resolution at week 32 and week 52 versus aflibercept; fluid is a key

marker of disease activity in DME1

-- Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated safety profile in KESTREL

and KITE1

-- Phase III KESTREL and KITE trials are the first pivotal trials to assess

an anti-VEGF on six-week dosing intervals in the loading phase,

suggesting Beovu may offer fewer injections from the start of treatment1

-- Novartis is committed to bringing Beovu 6 mg to DME patients and will

submit data from KESTREL and KITE to global health authorities in H1 2021

Basel, May 1, 2021 -- Novartis today announced positive one-year results

of the Phase III KESTREL and KITE* studies, evaluating the efficacy and

safety of Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) 6 mg in diabetic macular edema (DME).

Both studies met their primary endpoints of non-inferiority in change in

best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline for Beovu 6 mg versus

aflibercept 2 mg at year one(1). In KESTREL, patients on Beovu 6 mg

gained a mean of 9.2 letters versus 10.5 letters for patients on

aflibercept 2 mg(1). In KITE, patients on Beovu 6 mg gained a mean of

10.6 letters versus 9.4 letters for patients on aflibercept 2 mg(1).

These results will be presented at the Association for Research in

Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

In pre-specified secondary endpoints, fewer eyes treated with Beovu had

intraretinal and/or subretinal fluid (IRF/SRF) at week 32 (first

assessment of disease activity) and week 52 versus eyes treated with

aflibercept(1). More eyes treated with Beovu 6 mg than eyes treated

with aflibercept achieved central subfield thickness (CSFT) levels below

280 m at weeks 32 and 52(1). Fluid is a key marker of disease

activity in DME and CSFT is a key indicator of fluid in the retina(1).

"Treatment for diabetic macular edema is a high unmet medical need in

the US and globally. Our goal as physicians is to work on preventing

blindness for the significant proportion of diabetics affected by this

condition," said David M Brown MD FACS, Director of Clinical Research at

the Retina Consultants of Texas and principal investigator of the

KESTREL clinical trial. "DME patients often struggle with adherence due

to the need to manage multiple comorbidities related to diabetes. The

KESTREL and KITE clinical trials - the first pivotal trials to examine a

longer dosing interval in the loading phase - confirm Beovu's potential

to be an important therapy for these patients."

To study its potential in reducing treatment burden, Beovu was given at

six-week dosing intervals during the loading phase versus aflibercept,

which was given at the standard four-week dosing intervals, in line with

its label(1,2). Following the loading phase, over half of patients in

the Beovu 6 mg arm (55.1% in KESTREL and 50.3% in KITE) remained on a

three-month dosing interval through year one, based on a treatment

approach determined by disease activity assessment(1). If disease

activity was detected, Beovu 6 mg patients were switched to two-month

intervals through the end of the trial(1). All aflibercept patients

were on a two-month interval after the loading phase(1).

"We are pleased to share these data, which underscore Beovu's potential

to address an unmet need in the DME landscape," said Jill Hopkins,

Global Development Unit Head, Ophthalmology, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

"With these data demonstrating vision gains, fluid resolution and the

potential for less frequent injections for eligible patients, we are one

step closer to providing DME patients with a potential new treatment

option."

The Phase III KESTREL and KITE studies enrolled a total of 926 patients

in 36 countries. Beovu 6 mg is the commercialized dose in wet

age-related macular degeneration (AMD)(3). The brolucizumab 3 mg arm,

which was only included in KESTREL, did not meet the primary endpoint(1)

.

Beovu was overall well-tolerated in KESTREL and KITE(1). The most

common ocular and non-ocular adverse events (>=5%) in KESTREL and KITE

were conjunctival hemorrhage, nasopharyngitis and hypertension(4). IOI

rates in KESTREL were 4.7% for brolucizumab 3 mg (including 1.6% retinal

vasculitis), 3.7% for Beovu 6 mg (including 0.5% retinal vasculitis),

and 0.5% for aflibercept 2 mg(1). IOI rates in KITE were equivalent

(1.7%) between the Beovu 6 mg and aflibercept 2 mg arms with no retinal

vasculitis reported(1). Retinal vascular occlusion was reported in

KESTREL for brolucizumab 3 mg (1.1%) and 6 mg (0.5%), and in KITE for

brolucizumab and aflibercept (0.6% each)(1). The majority of these

events were manageable and resolved with or without treatment(1).

Novartis is committed to bringing Beovu 6 mg to market for DME patients,

subject to regulatory approvals, and will be submitting these one-year

data from the KESTREL and KITE trials to global health authorities in H1

2021. Novartis anticipates two-year results from KESTREL and KITE later

in 2021.

About Diabetic Macular Edema

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is the leading cause of blindness in adults

in developed countries, affecting 12% of people with type 1 diabetes and

28% of those with type 2 diabetes(5). Consistently high blood sugar

levels associated with diabetes can damage small blood vessels in the

eye, causing them to leak fluid(6). This damage leads to an excess of

vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)(5) (,6). VEGF is a protein

that stimulates the growth of blood vessels(5) (,6). At elevated levels

in DME, VEGF stimulates the growth of abnormal, leaky blood vessels(5) (,

6). The resulting accumulation of fluid (known as edema) in the macula

can lead to vision loss(5,6). The macula is the area of the retina

responsible for sharp, central vision(6). Early symptoms of DME include

blurry or wavy central vision and distorted color perception, although

the disease can also progress without symptoms at early stages(6) (,7).

About Beovu (brolucizumab)

Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is approved for the treatment

of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in more than 60 countries,

including in the US, EU, UK, Japan, Canada and Australia(3,) (8) (-) (1)

(1). Additional trials, which study the effects of brolucizumab in

patients with wet AMD, DME, retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and

proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), are currently ongoing.

About Novartis in Ophthalmology

At Novartis, our mission is to discover new ways to improve and extend

people's lives. In ophthalmology, we develop and deliver life-changing

medicines and therapies for diseases and conditions from front to back

of the eye, enabled by data and transformative technologies. Our

ophthalmic solutions reach more than 150M people per year, from

premature infants to the elderly.

*Kite Pharma, Inc. is neither a sponsor nor associated with Novartis'

KITE trial.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2021 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Analysten-Einschätzungen
April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie
Die jüngsten Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im Überblick.
ETF-Sparplan kann jetzt jeder! Teste jetzt OSKAR, ausgezeichnet mit 5 Sternen von CAPITAL (Anzeige)
28.04.21
Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit, noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.04.21
Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht (Handelsblatt)
27.04.21
Milde Grippe und weniger Arztbesuche - Corona bremst Novartis (Reuters)
27.04.21
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: COVID-19 belastet Novartis auch zum Jahresstart - Höhere Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff möglich (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
ROUNDUP: Covid-19 belastet Novartis zum Jahresstart - Sandoz-Prognose gesenkt (dpa-afx)
27.04.21
Novartis-Chef - Können Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff erhöhen (Reuters)
27.04.21
Quartalszahlen des Pharmakonzerns: Zurückhaltung der Patienten drückt Resultat von Novartis (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2021Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

21.04.21BioNTech-Aktie stark im Plus: "Noch Luft nach oben" bei Produktionsausbau
27.04.21Novartis-Aktie freundlich: COVID-19 belastet Novartis auch zum Jahresstart - Höhere Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff möglich
31.03.21März 2021: So schätzen Experten die Novartis-Aktie ein
12.04.21Erste Schätzungen: Novartis vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
30.03.21Roche und Novartis: Gute Nachrichten im Doppelpack
07.04.21Dividendenperle Novartis: Neue Kooperation - wichtige Marke. wichtiger Termin
27.04.21Novartis-Chef - Können Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff erhöhen
27.04.21Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht
28.04.21Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
30.03.21Press Release: Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Börsenregel auf dem Prüfstand: Gilt sell in may auch 2021?
Positive Perspektiven für den deutschen Aktienmarkt: Das sind die Aussichten!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Die Bullen müssen nachlegen
Curevac bekommt Schützenhilfe
Daily DAX Prognose: Es hatte etwas zu bedeuten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Tech-Aktien, quo vadis? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
Geldanlage für Kinder
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Mehr als eine Laune
my-si: Schon mit 50 Euro im Monat private Altersvorsorge aufbauen
China, die unbekannte Zinsmacht
CIO Jan Beckers im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für seinen Asset Manager
On-Demand-Webinar: Intelligent Alternative Anlagen mit ETFs und Investmentfonds kombinieren. Jetzt bis zum 02. Mai kostenlos anschauen!
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

13:55 UhrThe Pfizer CEO Prediction That Could Mean Total COVID Market Dominance in 2022
13:34 UhrROUNDUP: Hoffnung auf mehr Impftempo - Gebremster Corona-Anstieg?
13:04 UhrROUNDUP: Betriebsärzte stehen für Impfungen 'in den Startlöchern'
06:39 UhrAstraZeneca stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
06:39 UhrAlexion Pharmaceuticals: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
06:39 UhrVertex Pharmaceuticals gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
06:39 UhrGilead Sciences hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
30.04.21Why Pfizer and BioNTech Shot Higher on Friday
30.04.21Die Expertenmeinungen zur Abbott Laboratories-Aktie im April 2021
30.04.21Vertex Pharmaceuticals-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im April

News von

Ewiger Preisanstieg? In diesen Regionen verteuern sich Immobilien bis 2030
Frank Thelen über seine Lilium-Leidenschaft und deutsche CEOs mit Tesla-DNA
Dax-Absturz auf 9500 Punkte? Das sollten Anleger über den bösen Mai wissen
Viel Chance, wenig Risiko  diese Aktien sind das perfekte Krypto-Investment
Das Big-Tech-Rätsel und Dax-Gehälter zum Staunen

News von

Deutsche Nebenwerte: Zehn heiße Renditebringer
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Panmure Gordon analysiert erstmalig die Aktie von Nel ASA: Was die Investmentbank rät
CureVac-Aktie, Deutsche Bank & Co.: Analystenstimmen zu den meistgesuchten Aktien auf BÖRSE ONLINE
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Wie nachhaltig die Rallye wirklich ist
Newsticker Corona: Türkei verzeichnet Höchstzahl an Todesfällen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- EU brandmarkt Apple-Praxis bei Musik-Apps -- SYNLAB: Börsendebüt -- GRENKE 2020 mit Gewinneinbruch -- MTU, NIO, Amazon, im Fokus

GE nimmt mit Verkauf von Baker-Hughes-Aktien fast Milliardensumme ein. VW-Chef: Stecken pro Jahr 2,5 Milliarden in Software-Tochter. SAFRAN bestätigt trotz Umsatzrückgang Jahresprognose. Barclays verdient deutlich mehr. Rheinmetall will Teile der Schweizer Ruag kaufen. Eni erzielt wieder Gewinn. Milliardendeal: Nestlé kauft Kernmarken von The Bountiful. Swiss Re überrascht mit Quartalsgewinn. Signify blickt nach guten Geschäften zuversichtlich auf 2021.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die ewige DAX-Liga
Welche Aktien sind von Beginn an im deutschen Leitindex notiert?
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
Die 10 beliebtesten Serien laut IMDb
Diese Serien haben die besten User-Bewertungen.
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesverkehrsminister Andreas Scheuer hat sich für Vorteile für Geimpfte bei Urlaubsreisen ausgesprochen. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen