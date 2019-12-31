Press Release: Novartis post hoc analysis shows -2

finanzen.net
07.09.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis post hoc analysis shows

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this media update as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this media update as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Chapman KR, Kostikas K, Kerstjens H, et al. Reduction in asthma

exacerbations with indacaterol/ glycopyrronium/ mometasone high-dose

versus medium-dose: a post hoc analysis from the IRIDIUM study. e-Poster

presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Virtual Congress;

2020 Sept 7--9.

2. European Medicines Agency. Enerzair Breezhaler. Available from:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/summaries-opinion/enerzair-breezhaler

[Last accessed: August 2020].

3. Kerstjens HAM, Maspero J, Chapman KR, et al. Once-daily,

single-inhaler mometasone-indacaterol-glycopyrronium-mometasone versus

indacaterol-mometasone or twice-daily fluticasone-salmeterol in patients

with inadequately controlled asthma (IRIDIUM): a randomised,

double-blind, controlled Phase III study. Lancet Resp Med 2020. doi:

10.1016/S2213-2600(20)30190-9.

4. GBD Chronic Respiratory Disease Collaborators. Global, regional,

and national deaths, prevalence, disability-adjusted life years, and

years lived with disability for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

and asthma, 1990--2015: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of

Disease Study 2015. Lancet Resp Med 2017;5(9):691--706.

5. Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. My Life With Asthma

Survey Overview. Available from:

https://www.aafa.org/media/1684/my-life-with-asthma-in-2017-survey-findings-report.pdf

[Last accessed: August 2020].

6. Chung KF, Wenzel SE, Brozek JL, et al. International ERS/ATS

guidelines on definition, evaluation and treatment of severe asthma. Eur

Respir J 2014;43(2):343--373.

7. Fang J, Busse WW, Marvel J, et al. Demographic, Clinical

Characteristics and Control Status of Pediatric, Adolescent, and Adult

Asthma Patients by GINA Step in a US Longitudinal Cohort. Am J Resp Crit

Care Med 2018;197:A1903.

8. Peters SP, Ferguson G, Deniz Y, Reisner C. Uncontrolled asthma: a

review of the prevalence, disease burden and options for treatment.

Respir Med 2006;100(7):1139--1151.

9. Katsaounou P, Odemyr M, Spranger O, et al. Still Fighting for

Breath: a patient survey of the challenges and impact of severe asthma.

ERJ Open Res 2018;4(4):00076--2018.

10. Price D, Fletcher M, van der Molen T. Asthma control and management

in 8,000 European patients: the REcognise Asthma and LInk to Symptoms

and Experience (REALISE) survey. NPJ Prim Care Respir Med 2014;24:14009.

11. Price DB, Trudo F, Voorham J, et al. Adverse outcomes from

initiation of systemic corticosteroids for asthma: long-term

observational study. J Asthma Allergy 2018;11:193--204.

12. Albers FC, Müllerová H, Gunsoy NB, et al. Biologic

treatment eligibility for real-world patients with severe asthma: The

IDEAL study. J Asthma 2018;55(2):152--160.

13. Bourdin A, Halimi L, Vachier I, et al. Adherence in Severe Asthma.

Clin Exp Allergy 2012;42(11):1566--1574.

14. Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). 2020 GINA pocket guide for

asthma management and prevention. Available from:

https://ginasthma.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Main-pocket-guide_2020_04_03-final-wms.pdf

[Last accessed: August 2020].

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Peter Zuest Phil McNamara

Novartis External Communications Global Head, Respiratory Communications

+41 79 899 9812 (mobile) +41 79 510 8756 (mobile)

peter.zuest@novartis.com phil.mcnamara@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

