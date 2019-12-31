High-dose Enerzair Breezhaler also reduced the annualized rate of all

exacerbations (mild, moderate and severe) by 14% (p=0.132) compared with

medium-dose, but this finding was not statistically significant. Both

doses tested presented with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

*LABA; long-acting beta(2) -agonist, LAMA; long-acting muscarinic

antagonist, ICS; inhaled corticosteroid.

About Uncontrolled Asthma

Asthma affects an estimated 358 million people worldwide and can cause a

significant personal, health and financial burden when not adequately

controlled(4,5). Despite current therapy, over 40% of patients with

asthma at Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) Step 3, and over 45% at

GINA Steps 4 and 5 remain uncontrolled(6,7). Patients with uncontrolled

asthma may downplay or underestimate the severity of their disease and

are at a higher risk of exacerbation, hospitalization or death(8--10).

Barriers, such as less than optimal adherence, incorrect inhaler

technique, treatment mismatch, safety issues with oral corticosteroids

and ineligibility for biologics, have created an unmet medical need in

asthma(11--14).

About Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) in the EU

On July 7, 2020, Novartis announced European Commission (EC) approval of

Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149; indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide