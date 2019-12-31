-- High-dose, once-daily Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) [IND/GLY/MF] reduced
asthma exacerbation rates by 21% (moderate or severe) and 31% (severe)
versus medium-dose, over 52 weeks1
-- Once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler, which includes an optional digital
companion (sensor and app), is the first LABA/LAMA/ICS* fixed-dose
combination approved for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with a
LABA/ICS2
-- Post hoc analysis complements findings from pivotal Phase III IRIDIUM
study recently published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine3
Basel, September 7, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that high-dose,
once-daily Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (indacaterol acetate,
glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF])
significantly reduces both moderate-or-severe and severe asthma
exacerbation rates in patients whose asthma is uncontrolled on medium-
or high-dose long-acting beta(2) -agonist (LABA)/inhaled corticosteroids
(ICS), when compared with a once-daily medium-dose of the same
treatment. The post hoc analysis from the pivotal Phase III IRIDIUM
study--presented virtually at the European Respiratory Society (ERS)
International Congress 2020-- also showed the safety profile for
high-dose Enerzair Breezhaler was in line with previous studies in the
Phase III/IIIb PLATINUM clinical development program.
"This post hoc analysis supports the potential of high-dose IND/GLY/MF
as an effective step-up treatment option to further reduce asthma
exacerbations in patients with uncontrolled asthma," said Kenneth
Chapman, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto. "These findings
also complement the efficacy and safety data from the pivotal IRIDIUM
study, which indicated the potential of high-dose IND/GLY/MF to improve
lung function and reduce exacerbations compared with salmeterol
xinafoate/fluticasone propionate (Sal/Flu), a LABA/ICS*
standard-of-care."
The analysis showed high-dose Enerzair Breezhaler (150/50/160 g)
significantly reduced the annualized rate of moderate-or-severe asthma
exacerbations by 21% (p=0.026) and severe exacerbations by 31% (p=0.003)
in asthma patients not adequately controlled on current inhaled
therapies, compared with medium-dose (150/50/80 g) over 52 weeks.
High-dose Enerzair Breezhaler also reduced the annualized rate of all
exacerbations (mild, moderate and severe) by 14% (p=0.132) compared with
medium-dose, but this finding was not statistically significant. Both
doses tested presented with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
*LABA; long-acting beta(2) -agonist, LAMA; long-acting muscarinic
antagonist, ICS; inhaled corticosteroid.
About Uncontrolled Asthma
Asthma affects an estimated 358 million people worldwide and can cause a
significant personal, health and financial burden when not adequately
controlled(4,5). Despite current therapy, over 40% of patients with
asthma at Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) Step 3, and over 45% at
GINA Steps 4 and 5 remain uncontrolled(6,7). Patients with uncontrolled
asthma may downplay or underestimate the severity of their disease and
are at a higher risk of exacerbation, hospitalization or death(8--10).
Barriers, such as less than optimal adherence, incorrect inhaler
technique, treatment mismatch, safety issues with oral corticosteroids
and ineligibility for biologics, have created an unmet medical need in
asthma(11--14).
About Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) in the EU
On July 7, 2020, Novartis announced European Commission (EC) approval of
Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149; indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide
and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]) 150/50/160 g once-daily as a
maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately
controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta(2)
-agonist (LABA) and a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) who
experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year(2).
This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a
LABA) and glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (ICS)
in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming
Breezhaler device. Glycopyrronium bromide certain use and formulation
intellectual property were exclusively licensed to Novartis in April
2005 by Sosei Heptares and Vectura. Mometasone furoate is exclusively
licensed to Novartis from a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth,
NJ, USA, for use in IND/GLY/MF (worldwide excluding the US).
IND/GLY/MF will be administered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler
device, which enables once-daily inhalation using a single inhaler.
IND/GLY/MF is the first asthma treatment in the EU that can be
prescribed together with a digital companion; the Propeller Health app
and sensor custom-built for the Breezhaler device. The digital companion
will provide patients with inhalation confirmation, medication reminders
and access to objective data that can be shared with their physician in
order to help them make better therapeutic decisions. The sensor for the
Breezhaler device was developed by Propeller Health and is a CE marked
medical device, designed and licensed to Novartis for use with the
Breezhaler inhaler worldwide. The sensor includes a microchip, a
microphone, Bluetooth capabilities, an antenna and a battery. The sensor
does not alter the drug delivery characteristics of the Breezhaler
inhaler itself but produces a recording of each administered dose. Based
on the patient's recorded medication usage, personalized content is
presented within the app to help the patient better self-manage their
asthma.
In keeping with the Novartis commitment to reduce the environmental
impact of our asthma combinations, IND/GLY/MF will be available in the
hydrofluoroalkane/chlorofluorocarbon (HFA/CFC)-free Breezhaler device.
Novartis aims to drive sustainability and has set ambitious targets to
minimize its impact on climate, waste and water, including targets to
become carbon neutral in company operations by 2025.
About the IRIDIUM Study(3)
IRIDIUM was a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind,
parallel-group study, designed to compare the efficacy and safety of
IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF in patients with asthma.
The purpose of the study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two
different doses of IND/GLY/MF (high: 150/50/160 g and medium:
150/50/80 g), versus two corresponding IND/MF doses (high: 150/320
g and medium: 150/160 g) in patients with uncontrolled asthma,
as determined by pulmonary function testing and effects on asthma
control.
All patients were required to be symptomatic at screening and to have
one or more exacerbations in the previous year, despite being on
treatment with medium- or high-stable doses of LABA/ICS. Approximately
3,092 male and female adult patients with asthma were randomized
1:1:1:1:1 (approximately 618 patients in each of the treatment groups)
to receive one of the following treatments:
-- IND/GLY/MF 150/50/80 g (once-daily)
-- IND/GLY/MF 150/50/160 g (once-daily)
-- IND/MF 150/160 g (once-daily)
-- IND/MF 150/320 g (once-daily)
-- Sal/Flu 50/500 g (twice-daily)
The primary objective of this study was to demonstrate superiority of
both high-dose IND/GLY/MF versus high-dose IND/MF and medium-dose
IND/GLY/MF versus medium-dose IND/MF, all delivered once-daily, in
improving trough FEV(1) (volume of air that can be forced out in the
first second of expiration approximately 24 hours post-administration of
study drug) after 26 weeks of treatment in patients with asthma.
The key secondary objective was to demonstrate the superiority of both
doses of IND/GLY/MF versus respective doses of IND/MF, in improving
Asthma Control Questionnaire score after 26 weeks of treatment in
patients with asthma.
Other secondary analyses included reduction of exacerbation rate,
comparing high-dose IND/GLY/MF with high-dose IND/MF and medium-dose
IND/GLY/MF with medium-dose IND/MF. Secondary analyses also included
efficacy comparisons for both doses of IND/GLY/MF compared with Sal/Flu
(50/500 g).
Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as
"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"
"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
