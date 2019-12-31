finanzen.net
07.09.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis post hoc analysis shows high-dose Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) reduces asthma exacerbations versus medium-dose, complementing key pivota...

-- High-dose, once-daily Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) [IND/GLY/MF] reduced

asthma exacerbation rates by 21% (moderate or severe) and 31% (severe)

versus medium-dose, over 52 weeks1

-- Once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler, which includes an optional digital

companion (sensor and app), is the first LABA/LAMA/ICS* fixed-dose

combination approved for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with a

LABA/ICS2

-- Post hoc analysis complements findings from pivotal Phase III IRIDIUM

study recently published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine3

Basel, September 7, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that high-dose,

once-daily Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) (indacaterol acetate,

glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF])

significantly reduces both moderate-or-severe and severe asthma

exacerbation rates in patients whose asthma is uncontrolled on medium-

or high-dose long-acting beta(2) -agonist (LABA)/inhaled corticosteroids

(ICS), when compared with a once-daily medium-dose of the same

treatment. The post hoc analysis from the pivotal Phase III IRIDIUM

study--presented virtually at the European Respiratory Society (ERS)

International Congress 2020-- also showed the safety profile for

high-dose Enerzair Breezhaler was in line with previous studies in the

Phase III/IIIb PLATINUM clinical development program.

"This post hoc analysis supports the potential of high-dose IND/GLY/MF

as an effective step-up treatment option to further reduce asthma

exacerbations in patients with uncontrolled asthma," said Kenneth

Chapman, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto. "These findings

also complement the efficacy and safety data from the pivotal IRIDIUM

study, which indicated the potential of high-dose IND/GLY/MF to improve

lung function and reduce exacerbations compared with salmeterol

xinafoate/fluticasone propionate (Sal/Flu), a LABA/ICS*

standard-of-care."

The analysis showed high-dose Enerzair Breezhaler (150/50/160 g)

significantly reduced the annualized rate of moderate-or-severe asthma

exacerbations by 21% (p=0.026) and severe exacerbations by 31% (p=0.003)

in asthma patients not adequately controlled on current inhaled

therapies, compared with medium-dose (150/50/80 g) over 52 weeks.

High-dose Enerzair Breezhaler also reduced the annualized rate of all

exacerbations (mild, moderate and severe) by 14% (p=0.132) compared with

medium-dose, but this finding was not statistically significant. Both

doses tested presented with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

*LABA; long-acting beta(2) -agonist, LAMA; long-acting muscarinic

antagonist, ICS; inhaled corticosteroid.

About Uncontrolled Asthma

Asthma affects an estimated 358 million people worldwide and can cause a

significant personal, health and financial burden when not adequately

controlled(4,5). Despite current therapy, over 40% of patients with

asthma at Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) Step 3, and over 45% at

GINA Steps 4 and 5 remain uncontrolled(6,7). Patients with uncontrolled

asthma may downplay or underestimate the severity of their disease and

are at a higher risk of exacerbation, hospitalization or death(8--10).

Barriers, such as less than optimal adherence, incorrect inhaler

technique, treatment mismatch, safety issues with oral corticosteroids

and ineligibility for biologics, have created an unmet medical need in

asthma(11--14).

About Enerzair(R) Breezhaler(R) in the EU

On July 7, 2020, Novartis announced European Commission (EC) approval of

Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149; indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide

and mometasone furoate [IND/GLY/MF]) 150/50/160 g once-daily as a

maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately

controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta(2)

-agonist (LABA) and a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) who

experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year(2).

This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a

LABA) and glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (ICS)

in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming

Breezhaler device. Glycopyrronium bromide certain use and formulation

intellectual property were exclusively licensed to Novartis in April

2005 by Sosei Heptares and Vectura. Mometasone furoate is exclusively

licensed to Novartis from a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth,

NJ, USA, for use in IND/GLY/MF (worldwide excluding the US).

IND/GLY/MF will be administered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler

device, which enables once-daily inhalation using a single inhaler.

IND/GLY/MF is the first asthma treatment in the EU that can be

prescribed together with a digital companion; the Propeller Health app

and sensor custom-built for the Breezhaler device. The digital companion

will provide patients with inhalation confirmation, medication reminders

and access to objective data that can be shared with their physician in

order to help them make better therapeutic decisions. The sensor for the

Breezhaler device was developed by Propeller Health and is a CE marked

medical device, designed and licensed to Novartis for use with the

Breezhaler inhaler worldwide. The sensor includes a microchip, a

microphone, Bluetooth capabilities, an antenna and a battery. The sensor

does not alter the drug delivery characteristics of the Breezhaler

inhaler itself but produces a recording of each administered dose. Based

on the patient's recorded medication usage, personalized content is

presented within the app to help the patient better self-manage their

asthma.

In keeping with the Novartis commitment to reduce the environmental

impact of our asthma combinations, IND/GLY/MF will be available in the

hydrofluoroalkane/chlorofluorocarbon (HFA/CFC)-free Breezhaler device.

Novartis aims to drive sustainability and has set ambitious targets to

minimize its impact on climate, waste and water, including targets to

become carbon neutral in company operations by 2025.

About the IRIDIUM Study(3)

IRIDIUM was a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind,

parallel-group study, designed to compare the efficacy and safety of

IND/GLY/MF with IND/MF in patients with asthma.

The purpose of the study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two

different doses of IND/GLY/MF (high: 150/50/160 g and medium:

150/50/80 g), versus two corresponding IND/MF doses (high: 150/320

g and medium: 150/160 g) in patients with uncontrolled asthma,

as determined by pulmonary function testing and effects on asthma

control.

All patients were required to be symptomatic at screening and to have

one or more exacerbations in the previous year, despite being on

treatment with medium- or high-stable doses of LABA/ICS. Approximately

3,092 male and female adult patients with asthma were randomized

1:1:1:1:1 (approximately 618 patients in each of the treatment groups)

to receive one of the following treatments:

-- IND/GLY/MF 150/50/80 g (once-daily)

-- IND/GLY/MF 150/50/160 g (once-daily)

-- IND/MF 150/160 g (once-daily)

-- IND/MF 150/320 g (once-daily)

-- Sal/Flu 50/500 g (twice-daily)

The primary objective of this study was to demonstrate superiority of

both high-dose IND/GLY/MF versus high-dose IND/MF and medium-dose

IND/GLY/MF versus medium-dose IND/MF, all delivered once-daily, in

improving trough FEV(1) (volume of air that can be forced out in the

first second of expiration approximately 24 hours post-administration of

study drug) after 26 weeks of treatment in patients with asthma.

The key secondary objective was to demonstrate the superiority of both

doses of IND/GLY/MF versus respective doses of IND/MF, in improving

Asthma Control Questionnaire score after 26 weeks of treatment in

patients with asthma.

Other secondary analyses included reduction of exacerbation rate,

comparing high-dose IND/GLY/MF with high-dose IND/MF and medium-dose

IND/GLY/MF with medium-dose IND/MF. Secondary analyses also included

efficacy comparisons for both doses of IND/GLY/MF compared with Sal/Flu

(50/500 g).

Disclaimer

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as

"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"

"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

01.09.20
Wegen Druck von Aktionären : Novartis dehnt seine Klimaziele noch weiter aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
31.08.20
Novartis-Aktie: Was Analysten von Novartis erwarten (finanzen.net)
30.08.20
Dividenden-Garant Novartis: Das klingt richtig gut (Der Aktionär)
26.08.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman lässt Novartis auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-afx)
24.08.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Eine gute und eine schlechte Nachricht (Der Aktionär)
24.08.20
Novartis-Chef glaubt nicht an ein schnelles Ende der Pandemie (Handelszeitung)
24.08.20
Corona-Krise dauert bis weit ins nächste Jahr: Novartis-Chef Narasimhan dämpft Hoffnungen auf baldiges Ende der Pandemie (Blick)
21.08.20
Corona-Massnahmen bei Novartis : Erster Schweizer Grosskonzern führt Maskenpflicht ein (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

01.09.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
26.08.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
21.08.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.08.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.09.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
26.08.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.08.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.07.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.07.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
18.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.07.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

