Press Release: Novartis presents -2

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

erenumab (AMG 334) or the other investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products or the collaboration with Amgen. You should not place

undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are

based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events,

and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that erenumab (AMG 334) or the

other investigational or approved products described in this press

release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaboration with Amgen

will achieve any or all of its intended goals and objectives, or be

commercially successful. Nor can there be any guarantee that erenumab

(AMG 334) or the other investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products, and the

collaboration with Amgen, could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; our ability to

obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the

particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general

political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing

issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or

disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 122,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Reuter, U et al. Efficacy and safety of erenumab in episodic

migraine patients with 2-4 prior preventive treatment failures: Results

from the Phase 3b LIBERTY study. Emerging science abstract presented at

AAN, 24 April 2018, Los Angeles.

[2] ClinicalTrials.gov A Study Evaluating the Effectiveness of AMG

334 Injection in Preventing Migraines in Adults Having Failed Other

Therapies (LIBERTY). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03096834.

Accessed January 2018.

[3] Kawata AK et al. Psychometric Evaluation of a Novel Instrument

Assessing the Impact of Migraine on Physical Functioning: The Migraine

Physical Function Impact Diary. Headache. 2017; 57(9) 1385-1398.

[4] Migraine Research Foundation. Migraine Fact Sheet. 2015.

http://www.migraineresearchfoundation.org/fact-sheet.html. Accessed

April 2018

[5] National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Migraine-Information-Page

(link is external). Accessed April 2018

[6] World Health Organization. Headache disorders.

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs277/en/ (link is external).

Accessed April 2018

[7] World Health Organization. Estimates for 2000-2012. Disease

Burden. 2012.

[8] Diamond S et al. Patterns of Diagnosis and Acute and Preventive

Treatment for Migraine in the United States: Results from the American

Migraine Prevalence and Prevention Study. Headache. 2007;47(3):355-63.

[9] Blumenfeld AM et al. Patterns of use and reasons for

discontinuation of prophylactic medications for episodic migraine and

chronic migraine: results from the second international burden of

migraine study (IBMS-II). Headache. 2013 Apr;53(4):644-55.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com angela.fiorin@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2184900/844296.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2018 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

