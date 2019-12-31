Press Release: Novartis presents data at -2

finanzen.net
monthly injections and the bioequivalence of subcutaneous administration

of Kesimpta via a prefilled syringe--as used in ASCLEPIOS I and II--and

a Sensoready pen in patients with RMS. Patients were randomized

according to injection device and site including the abdomen and the

thigh. B-cell depletion was measured nine times over 12 weeks and Gd+

lesion counts were assessed at baseline and at Weeks 4, 8 and 12.

Regardless of injection device or site, Kesimpta 20 mg subcutaneous

monthly injections resulted in rapid, close to complete and sustained

B-cell depletion; the proportion of patients with B-cell concentrations

of <10 cells/L was >65% after the first injection by Day 7, 94% by

Week 4, and sustained >95% at all following injections. Kesimpta

treatment reduced the mean number of Gd+ lesions from baseline (1.5) to

0.8, 0.3 and 0.1 by Weeks 4, 8 and 12, respectively; the proportion of

patients free from Gd+ lesions at the corresponding time points were

66.5%, 86.7% and 94.1%, respectively(6).

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central

nervous system characterized by myelin destruction and axonal damage in

the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord(14). MS, which affects

approximately 2.3 million people worldwide(15), can be characterized

into four main types of MS: clinically isolated syndrome (CIS),

relapsing remitting (RRMS), secondary progressive (SPMS) and primary

progressive (PPMS)(16). The various forms of MS can be distinguished

based on whether a patient experiences relapses (clearly defined acute

inflammatory attacks of worsening neurological function), and/or whether

they experience progression of neurologic damage and disability from the

onset of the disease(14).

Novartis in Neuroscience

Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing

innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions

where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting

patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including MS,

migraine, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and have a promising pipeline

in MS, Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular atrophy and specialty

neurology.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Gärtner J, Hauser SL, Bar-Or A, et al. Benefit-risk of

ofatumumab in treatment-naïve early relapsing multiple sclerosis

patients. ePoster presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint

ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting; September 2020

2. Cross AH, Fox E, De Seze J, et al. Safety experience with extended

exposure to ofatumumab in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

from Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. ePoster presentation at

MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting; September 2020

3. Kuhle J, Kappos L, Cross AH, et al. Baseline serum neurofilament

light levels have prognostic value for on-study MRI activity: Results

from ASCLEPIOS trials. ePoster presentation at MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint

ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting; September 2020

4. Kesimpta Prescribing Information. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; August 2020.

5. Bar-Or A, Montalban X, Willi R, et al. Assessing the temporal

relationship of serum neurofilament light and subclinical disease

activity: Findings from APLIOS trial. ePoster presentation at: MSVirtual

2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting; September 2020.

6. Bar-Or A, Fox E, Goodyear A, et al. Onset of B-cell depletion with

subcutaneous administration of ofatumumab in relapsing multiple

sclerosis: results from the APLIOS bioequivalence study. Poster

presentation at: ACTRIMS; February 2020; West Palm Beach, FL.

7. Smith P, Kakarieka A, Wallstroem E. Ofatumumab is a fully human

anti-CD20 antibody achieving potent B-cell depletion through binding a

distinct epitope. Poster presentation at: ECTRIMS; September 2016;

London, UK.

8. Smith P, Huck C, Wegert V, et al. Low-dose, subcutaneous anti-CD20

therapy effectively depletes B-cells and ameliorates CNS autoimmunity.

Poster presentation at: ECTRIMS; September 2016; London, UK.

9. Savelieva M, Kahn J, Bagger M, et al. Comparison of the B-cell

recovery time following discontinuation of anti-CD20 therapies. ePoster

presentation at: ECTRIMS; October 2017; Paris, FR.

10. Genmab Press Release: Genmab announces completion of agreement to

transfer remaining ofatumumab rights. December 21, 2015. Accessed August

12, 2020.

https://ir.genmab.com/static-files/9d491b72-bb0b-4e46-a792-dee6c29aaf7d

11. Hauser S. Efficacy and safety of ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in

relapsing multiple sclerosis: results of the phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II

trials. Oral presentation. ECTRIMS 2019.

12. Hauser S, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide

in relapsing multiple sclerosis: analysis of no evidence of disease

activity (NEDA-3) from ASCLEPIOS I and II trials. Eur J Neurol.

2020;27(S1).

13. U.S. National Library of Medicine. Long-term safety, tolerability

and effectiveness study of ofatumumab in patients with relapsing MS.

Accessed August 20, 2020.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03650114

14. Guthrie E. Multiple sclerosis: a primer and update. Adv Studies

Pharm. 2007;4(11):313-317.

15. Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS

2013-Mapping Multiple Sclerosis Around the World. Accessed August 12,

2020. https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf

16. National MS Society. Types of MS. Accessed August 12, 2020.

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Michael Amos

Novartis External Communications Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 13 74 +41 61 324 2705 (direct)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com +41 79 123 7806 (mobile)

Eric Althoff michael.amos@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 778 3243

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

