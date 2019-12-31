Press Release: Novartis presents data at -2

L was >65% after the first injection by Day 7, 94% by
Week 4, and sustained >95% at all following injections. Kesimpta
treatment reduced the mean number of Gd+ lesions from baseline (1.5) to
0.8, 0.3 and 0.1 by Weeks 4, 8 and 12, respectively; the proportion of
patients free from Gd+ lesions at the corresponding time points were
66.5%, 86.7% and 94.1%, respectively(6).
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central
nervous system characterized by myelin destruction and axonal damage in
the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord(14). MS, which affects
approximately 2.3 million people worldwide(15), can be characterized
into four main types of MS: clinically isolated syndrome (CIS),
relapsing remitting (RRMS), secondary progressive (SPMS) and primary
progressive (PPMS)(16). The various forms of MS can be distinguished
based on whether a patient experiences relapses (clearly defined acute
inflammatory attacks of worsening neurological function), and/or whether
they experience progression of neurologic damage and disability from the
onset of the disease(14).
Novartis in Neuroscience
Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing
innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions
where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting
patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including MS,
migraine, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and have a promising pipeline
in MS, Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular atrophy and specialty
neurology.
# # #
