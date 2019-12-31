finanzen.net
11.09.2020

Press Release: Novartis presents data at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS for Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab) in newly diagnosed treatment-naïve adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis

-- New post hoc data from Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials showed newly diagnosed,

treatment-naïve patients experienced reductions in annualized

relapse rates, MRI lesion activity and reductions in time to disability

worsening when treated with Kesimpta vs teriflunomide1

-- Additional safety data in over 1,800 patients who continued Kesimpta

treatment or switched therapy from previous studies reinforce the

favorable safety profile of Kesimpta in patients with relapsing forms of

multiple sclerosis (RMS)2

-- Baseline serum neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels in the ASCLEPIOS

trials demonstrated a prognostic value for disease activity and worsening

in all patients, including newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve

patients3

-- Kesimpta is the first and only FDA-approved, self-administered, targeted

B-cell therapy for adult with RMS4

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-presents-data-at-ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS-for-Kesimpta-ofatumumab-in-newly-diagnosed-treatment-naive-adults-with-relapsing-multiple-sclerosis

Basel, September 11, 2020 -- Novartis announced today new post hoc data

showing the efficacy and safety of Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab), a targeted

B-cell therapy, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

(RMS) who are newly diagnosed as well as ongoing safety study findings.

These data--presented at the MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS

Meeting taking place on September 11--13, 2020--further support Kesimpta

as a first-choice treatment option for adults with RMS.

"These encouraging data show that newly diagnosed and

treatment-naïve patients may benefit from lower disease activity

when treated with Kesimpta," said Dr. Amit Bar-Or, University of

Pennsylvania.

A post hoc analysis from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and II trials (n=615)

evaluated the efficacy and safety profile of treatment with Kesimpta in

a subgroup of patients with early RMS (newly diagnosed and

treatment-naïve). Baseline characteristics of the newly diagnosed

(within three years before screening), treatment-naïve (no prior

disease-modifying therapy use) subgroup were typical of early MS

patients (median age and MS duration since diagnosis were 36 and 0.35

years, respectively). The study results showed Kesimpta significantly

reduced the annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 50.3% (0.09 vs 0.18)

compared with teriflunomide (P<.001). Kesimpta significantly reduced the

mean number of both gadolinium-enhancing (Gd+) T1 lesions by 95.4% (0.02

vs 0.39; P<.001) and new or enlarging T2 lesions by 82.0% (0.86 vs 4.78;

P<.001) compared with teriflunomide. Kesimpta also showed a relative

risk reduction of 38% (P=.065) in 3-month confirmed disability worsening

(CDW) and a significant relative risk reduction of 46% (P=.044) in

6-month CDW. An additional post hoc analysis presented in the same

poster at MSVirtual2020 showed that the odds of achieving no evidence of

disease activity (NEDA-3; no relapses, no MRI lesions, and no disability

worsening combined) with Kesimpta versus teriflunomide in the same newly

diagnosed, treatment-naïve subgroup were >3-fold higher at the

first year (47.0% vs 24.7% of patients; P<.001) and >14-fold higher at

the second year of treatment (92.1% vs 46.8% of patients, P<.001).

Overall, Kesimpta had a similar safety profile to teriflunomide(1).

A separate safety analysis (n=1,873) of the ongoing Phase IIIb ALITHIOS

trial reported on the extended exposure of Kesimpta in patients with

RMS. The ALITHIOS trial included patients who either continued on

Kesimpta treatment from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials or the Phase II

APLIOS trial (continuous) or switched from teriflunomide in the

ASCLEPIOS trials to Kesimpta (newly-switched). The results showed no new

safety signals, highlighting that the safety profile of Kesimpta in RMS

patients remains consistent with data reported in the core studies(2).

"Collectively, these data add to the body of evidence that shows

Kesimpta to be a powerful B-cell therapy with a favorable safety profile

for people living with RMS, including those who are newly diagnosed or

previously treated," said Krishnan Ramanathan, Neuroscience Global

Program Head at Novartis. "Novartis is committed to reimagining care and

bringing innovative treatment options for people living with this

disease."

In addition, another analysis of the pooled ASCLEPIOS trials presented

indicated the prognostic value of serum neurofilament light chain (NfL)

in assessing future course of disease in RMS(3). The value of measuring

serum NfL is also supported by findings from the APLIOS study that

demonstrate a clear association of NfL with disease activity, either in

the form of new Gd+ T1 lesions or relapses(5).

All abstracts will be published in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal

following the meeting.

In August, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Kesimpta as an

injection for subcutaneous use for the treatment of RMS, to include

clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active

secondary progressive disease, in adults. Kesimpta is the first and only

targeted B-cell therapy that can be self-administered once monthly at

home via the Sensoready(R) autoinjector pen(4).

Novartis is committed to bringing Kesimpta to patients around the world

and additional regulatory filings are currently underway across the

world, with regulatory approval for Kesimpta in Europe expected by Q2

2021.

About Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab)

Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy

that provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with

RMS. It is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) self-administered by a

once-monthly injection, delivered subcutaneously(4,6). Initial doses of

Kesimpta are given at Weeks 0, 1 and 2, with the first injection

performed under the guidance of a healthcare professional. As shown in

preclinical studies, Kesimpta is thought to work by binding to a

distinct epitope on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and

depletion(7). The selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous

administration of Kesimpta allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes,

where B-cell depletion in MS is needed, and preclinical studies have

shown that it may preserve the B-cells in the spleen(8). Once-monthly

dosing of Kesimpta also allows faster repletion of B-cells and offers

more flexibility(9). Ofatumumab was originally developed by Genmab and

licensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab

from GlaxoSmithKline in all indications, including RMS, in December

2015(10).

About ASCLEPIOS I and II studies

The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies are twin, identical design, flexible

duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase

III studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of Kesimpta 20 mg monthly

subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14 mg oral tablets taken

once daily in adults with RMS. The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies enrolled

1,882 patients with MS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an

Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5(4). The

studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries(11). Kesimpta

demonstrated a significant reduction in ARR by 51% (0.11 vs 0.22) and

59% (0.10 vs 0.25) compared with teriflunomide (P<.001 in both studies)

in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively (primary endpoint). Kesimpta also

showed a relative risk reduction of 34.4% (P=.002) in 3-month CDP

compared with teriflunomide in pre-specified meta-analysis, as defined

in ASCLEPIOS(4).

Kesimpta showed significant reduction of both Gd+ T1 lesions and new or

enlarging T2 lesions. It significantly reduced the mean number of both

Gd+ T1 lesions (98% and 94% relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II,

respectively, both P<.001) and new or enlarging T2 lesions (82% and 85%

relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively, both P<.001) vs

teriflunomide(4).

Kesimpta had a similar safety profile to teriflunomide, with the

frequency of serious infections and malignancies also being similar

across both treatment groups. Upper respiratory tract infection,

headache, injection-related reactions, and local injection site

reactions were the most commonly observed adverse reactions with

Kesimpta (incidence greater than 10%)(4).

A separate post hoc analysis demonstrated Kesimpta may halt new disease

activity in RMS patients. It showed the odds of achieving NEDA-3 with

ofatumumab versus teriflunomide were >3-fold higher at Months 0--12

(47.0% vs 24.5% of patients; P<.001) and >8-fold higher at Months 12--24

(87.8% vs 48.2% of patients; P<.001)(12).

Overall Kesimpta, an antibody targeting CD20 positive B-cells, delivered

superior efficacy and demonstrated a safety profile with infection rates

similar to teriflunomide(4).

About ALITHIOS study

The ALITHIOS study is an ongoing open-label, single arm, multi-center

extension Phase III study evaluating the long-term safety, tolerability

and effectiveness of ofatumumab in subjects with RMS who have

participated in a Novartis ofatumumab clinical MS study. The primary

endpoint is the number of patients that experience an adverse event or

abnormal laboratory, vital and/or ECG results and positive suicidality

outcomes. Secondary endpoints include number of relapse rates per year,

3- and 6-month CDW, 6-, 12- and 24-month confirmed disability

improvement and improvement until end of study. This study includes a

vaccination sub-study investigating the effects of ofatumumab on the

development of antibody responses to selected vaccines and keyhole

limpet hemocyanin (KLH) neo-antigen in subjects with RMS(13).

About APLIOS study

The APLIOS study is a 12-week, open-label, Phase II bioequivalence study

to determine the onset of B-cell depletion with Kesimpta subcutaneous

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

