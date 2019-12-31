-- New post hoc data from Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials showed newly diagnosed,
treatment-naïve patients experienced reductions in annualized
relapse rates, MRI lesion activity and reductions in time to disability
worsening when treated with Kesimpta vs teriflunomide1
-- Additional safety data in over 1,800 patients who continued Kesimpta
treatment or switched therapy from previous studies reinforce the
favorable safety profile of Kesimpta in patients with relapsing forms of
multiple sclerosis (RMS)2
-- Baseline serum neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels in the ASCLEPIOS
trials demonstrated a prognostic value for disease activity and worsening
in all patients, including newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve
patients3
-- Kesimpta is the first and only FDA-approved, self-administered, targeted
B-cell therapy for adult with RMS4
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-presents-data-at-ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS-for-Kesimpta-ofatumumab-in-newly-diagnosed-treatment-naive-adults-with-relapsing-multiple-sclerosis
Basel, September 11, 2020 -- Novartis announced today new post hoc data
showing the efficacy and safety of Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab), a targeted
B-cell therapy, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
(RMS) who are newly diagnosed as well as ongoing safety study findings.
These data--presented at the MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS
Meeting taking place on September 11--13, 2020--further support Kesimpta
as a first-choice treatment option for adults with RMS.
"These encouraging data show that newly diagnosed and
treatment-naïve patients may benefit from lower disease activity
when treated with Kesimpta," said Dr. Amit Bar-Or, University of
Pennsylvania.
A post hoc analysis from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and II trials (n=615)
evaluated the efficacy and safety profile of treatment with Kesimpta in
a subgroup of patients with early RMS (newly diagnosed and
treatment-naïve). Baseline characteristics of the newly diagnosed
(within three years before screening), treatment-naïve (no prior
disease-modifying therapy use) subgroup were typical of early MS
patients (median age and MS duration since diagnosis were 36 and 0.35
years, respectively). The study results showed Kesimpta significantly
reduced the annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 50.3% (0.09 vs 0.18)
compared with teriflunomide (P<.001). Kesimpta significantly reduced the
mean number of both gadolinium-enhancing (Gd+) T1 lesions by 95.4% (0.02
vs 0.39; P<.001) and new or enlarging T2 lesions by 82.0% (0.86 vs 4.78;
P<.001) compared with teriflunomide. Kesimpta also showed a relative
risk reduction of 38% (P=.065) in 3-month confirmed disability worsening
(CDW) and a significant relative risk reduction of 46% (P=.044) in
6-month CDW. An additional post hoc analysis presented in the same
poster at MSVirtual2020 showed that the odds of achieving no evidence of
disease activity (NEDA-3; no relapses, no MRI lesions, and no disability
worsening combined) with Kesimpta versus teriflunomide in the same newly
diagnosed, treatment-naïve subgroup were >3-fold higher at the
first year (47.0% vs 24.7% of patients; P<.001) and >14-fold higher at
the second year of treatment (92.1% vs 46.8% of patients, P<.001).
Overall, Kesimpta had a similar safety profile to teriflunomide(1).
A separate safety analysis (n=1,873) of the ongoing Phase IIIb ALITHIOS
trial reported on the extended exposure of Kesimpta in patients with
RMS. The ALITHIOS trial included patients who either continued on
Kesimpta treatment from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials or the Phase II
APLIOS trial (continuous) or switched from teriflunomide in the
ASCLEPIOS trials to Kesimpta (newly-switched). The results showed no new
safety signals, highlighting that the safety profile of Kesimpta in RMS
patients remains consistent with data reported in the core studies(2).
"Collectively, these data add to the body of evidence that shows
Kesimpta to be a powerful B-cell therapy with a favorable safety profile
for people living with RMS, including those who are newly diagnosed or
previously treated," said Krishnan Ramanathan, Neuroscience Global
Program Head at Novartis. "Novartis is committed to reimagining care and
bringing innovative treatment options for people living with this
disease."
In addition, another analysis of the pooled ASCLEPIOS trials presented
indicated the prognostic value of serum neurofilament light chain (NfL)
in assessing future course of disease in RMS(3). The value of measuring
serum NfL is also supported by findings from the APLIOS study that
demonstrate a clear association of NfL with disease activity, either in
the form of new Gd+ T1 lesions or relapses(5).
All abstracts will be published in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal
following the meeting.
In August, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Kesimpta as an
injection for subcutaneous use for the treatment of RMS, to include
clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active
secondary progressive disease, in adults. Kesimpta is the first and only
targeted B-cell therapy that can be self-administered once monthly at
home via the Sensoready(R) autoinjector pen(4).
Novartis is committed to bringing Kesimpta to patients around the world
and additional regulatory filings are currently underway across the
world, with regulatory approval for Kesimpta in Europe expected by Q2
2021.
About Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab)
Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy
that provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with
RMS. It is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) self-administered by a
once-monthly injection, delivered subcutaneously(4,6). Initial doses of
Kesimpta are given at Weeks 0, 1 and 2, with the first injection
performed under the guidance of a healthcare professional. As shown in
preclinical studies, Kesimpta is thought to work by binding to a
distinct epitope on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and
depletion(7). The selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous
administration of Kesimpta allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes,
where B-cell depletion in MS is needed, and preclinical studies have
shown that it may preserve the B-cells in the spleen(8). Once-monthly
dosing of Kesimpta also allows faster repletion of B-cells and offers
more flexibility(9). Ofatumumab was originally developed by Genmab and
licensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab
from GlaxoSmithKline in all indications, including RMS, in December
2015(10).
About ASCLEPIOS I and II studies
The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies are twin, identical design, flexible
duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase
III studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of Kesimpta 20 mg monthly
subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14 mg oral tablets taken
once daily in adults with RMS. The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies enrolled
1,882 patients with MS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an
Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5(4). The
studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries(11). Kesimpta
demonstrated a significant reduction in ARR by 51% (0.11 vs 0.22) and
59% (0.10 vs 0.25) compared with teriflunomide (P<.001 in both studies)
in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively (primary endpoint). Kesimpta also
showed a relative risk reduction of 34.4% (P=.002) in 3-month CDP
compared with teriflunomide in pre-specified meta-analysis, as defined
in ASCLEPIOS(4).
Kesimpta showed significant reduction of both Gd+ T1 lesions and new or
enlarging T2 lesions. It significantly reduced the mean number of both
Gd+ T1 lesions (98% and 94% relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II,
respectively, both P<.001) and new or enlarging T2 lesions (82% and 85%
relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively, both P<.001) vs
teriflunomide(4).
Kesimpta had a similar safety profile to teriflunomide, with the
frequency of serious infections and malignancies also being similar
across both treatment groups. Upper respiratory tract infection,
headache, injection-related reactions, and local injection site
reactions were the most commonly observed adverse reactions with
Kesimpta (incidence greater than 10%)(4).
A separate post hoc analysis demonstrated Kesimpta may halt new disease
activity in RMS patients. It showed the odds of achieving NEDA-3 with
ofatumumab versus teriflunomide were >3-fold higher at Months 0--12
(47.0% vs 24.5% of patients; P<.001) and >8-fold higher at Months 12--24
(87.8% vs 48.2% of patients; P<.001)(12).
Overall Kesimpta, an antibody targeting CD20 positive B-cells, delivered
superior efficacy and demonstrated a safety profile with infection rates
similar to teriflunomide(4).
About ALITHIOS study
The ALITHIOS study is an ongoing open-label, single arm, multi-center
extension Phase III study evaluating the long-term safety, tolerability
and effectiveness of ofatumumab in subjects with RMS who have
participated in a Novartis ofatumumab clinical MS study. The primary
endpoint is the number of patients that experience an adverse event or
abnormal laboratory, vital and/or ECG results and positive suicidality
outcomes. Secondary endpoints include number of relapse rates per year,
3- and 6-month CDW, 6-, 12- and 24-month confirmed disability
improvement and improvement until end of study. This study includes a
vaccination sub-study investigating the effects of ofatumumab on the
development of antibody responses to selected vaccines and keyhole
limpet hemocyanin (KLH) neo-antigen in subjects with RMS(13).
About APLIOS study
The APLIOS study is a 12-week, open-label, Phase II bioequivalence study
to determine the onset of B-cell depletion with Kesimpta subcutaneous
