Press Release: Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx(R) as a potential treatment in a JIA population at EULAR ...

-- Phase III JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with Cosentyx(R)
(secukinumab) showing significantly longer time to flare (longer time to
worsening of symptoms1) vs. placebo (P<.001) in pediatric patients with
two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA)2
-- JIA has limited treatment options and affects approximately 2 million
children worldwide3,4. Subtypes juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and
enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) are progressive, debilitating diseases
associated with high levels of pain and functional disability, affecting
children as young as two years old5
-- Data follow recent US and EU approval of Cosentyx as a first-line
systemic treatment for pediatric psoriasis, reinforcing the commitment of
Novartis to the pediatric community
-- Cosentyx has approvals across four indications, and is supported by
long-term five-year sustained efficacy and safety data across psoriasis,
psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), with more than
400,000 patients treated worldwide since launch6-9
Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and
immuno-dermatology, today announced 2-year positive results from the
Phase III JUNIPERA study, demonstrating that Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab)
significantly delayed time to flare vs placebo (P<.001) in pediatric
patients with juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related
arthritis (ERA) -- two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis
(JIA)(2). The data will be presented as a late-breaker at the EULAR
2021 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (Abstract #LB0004; oral
presentation: Saturday, June 5, 8:10 AM CEST) (2).
"Both JPsA and ERA are progressive, chronic, debilitating diseases with
limited treatment options. JIA can impact the daily lives of children
and teenagers, with over 30% of children with JIA finding it difficult
to attend school due to their condition, and many children still having
active disease as adults," said Dr. Hermine Brunner, Cincinnati
Children's Hospital Medical Center and lead investigator of the JUNIPERA
study. "The JUNIPERA data are encouraging and pave the way for an
effective treatment option that delays the worsening of symptoms leading
to improvement in quality of life for these children."
The JUNIPERA study also demonstrated sustained efficacy for Cosentyx
with more patients achieving and maintaining the JIA American College of
Rheumatology (ACR) 30 and JIA ACR 70 responses from Week 12 to Week 104
vs placebo. Cosentyx demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no new
safety signals reported in pediatric patients (age 2 to 17 years) with
two years of treatment.
"JPsA and ERA are associated with high levels of pain and functional
disability, which can impact children as young as two years of age.
These new data in pediatric patients are an example of our continued
commitment to reimagine the future of rheumatology for those with
inflammatory rheumatic diseases," said Todd Fox, Global Head of Medical
Affairs Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology at Novartis.
Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly
inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in
the inflammation and development of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis
and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA).
Regulatory submissions in Europe and the US are anticipated in the
coming weeks. In August 2020, Cosentyx received EU approval as a
first-line systemic treatment for pediatric psoriasis and recently
received US approval for the same indication.
Plain Language Media Summaries for JUNIPERA and other key abstracts
presented at EULAR 2021 are available from the Novartis website:
https://www.novartis.com/our-focus/immunology-dermatology/abstract-summaries-eular
About the JUNIPERA study(1) (0)
JUNIPERA is a two-year, three-part, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
randomized-withdrawal, Phase III study investigating the efficacy and
safety of secukinumab in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA)
subtypes of juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related
arthritis (ERA). The JUNIPERA study enrolled 86 children and adolescents
aged 2 to 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of JPsA or ERA according
to the International League of Associations for Rheumatology
classification criteria. Patients were given open-label secukinumab 75
mg/150 mg (prefilled syringe at doses of 75 mg in patients <50 kg and
150 mg in patients >=50 kg) up until Week 12. In this treatment period
1, patients achieving at least JIA ACR 30 response then progressed onto
treatment period 2. In treatment period 2, patients were allocated to
one of two arms: secukinumab 75 mg/150 mg (depending on bodyweight) or
placebo and responses observed up until Week 104.
The primary endpoint of the study was time to flare in the treatment
period 2 (Week 12 to Week 104). Secondary endpoints in treatment period
1 (up to Week 12) included evaluation of JIA ACR 30/50/70/90/100
responses and each JIA ACR core component, change from baseline of the
Juvenile Arthritis Disease Activity Score (JADAS), and total enthesitis
and dactylitis count. Additional secondary endpoints during treatment
period 2 from Week 12 to Week 104 included: effect of withdrawing
secukinumab treatment with respect to JIA ACR 30/50/70/90/100 response
and inactive disease; secukinumab serum concentration;
safety/tolerability and immunogenicity of secukinumab.
An extension study of secukinumab to evaluate the long-term efficacy,
safety and tolerability up to four years in patients with JPsA and ERA
is currently ongoing.
About Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab)
Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly
inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in
the inflammation and development of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,
psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and
non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)(8,) (11,) (12).
Cosentyx is the only biologic with proven efficacy in all six key
manifestations of PsA(8,13,) (14).
Cosentyx is backed by more than 14 years of clinical experience and
long-term five-year clinical data across three indications of psoriasis,
PsA and AS, as well as real-world evidence(6-8). These data strengthen
the unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting
comprehensive treatment across axial spondyloarthritis, PsA and
psoriatic disease, with more than 400,000 patients treated worldwide
with Cosentyx since launch(9).
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
