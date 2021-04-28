Press Release: Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx(R) as a potential treatment in a JIA population at EULAR ...

-- Phase III JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with Cosentyx(R)

(secukinumab) showing significantly longer time to flare (longer time to

worsening of symptoms1) vs. placebo (P<.001) in pediatric patients with

two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA)2

-- JIA has limited treatment options and affects approximately 2 million

children worldwide3,4. Subtypes juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and

enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) are progressive, debilitating diseases

associated with high levels of pain and functional disability, affecting

children as young as two years old5

-- Data follow recent US and EU approval of Cosentyx as a first-line

systemic treatment for pediatric psoriasis, reinforcing the commitment of

Novartis to the pediatric community

-- Cosentyx has approvals across four indications, and is supported by

long-term five-year sustained efficacy and safety data across psoriasis,

psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), with more than

400,000 patients treated worldwide since launch6-9

Basel, June 2, 2021 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and

immuno-dermatology, today announced 2-year positive results from the

Phase III JUNIPERA study, demonstrating that Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab)

significantly delayed time to flare vs placebo (P<.001) in pediatric

patients with juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related

arthritis (ERA) -- two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis

(JIA)(2). The data will be presented as a late-breaker at the EULAR

2021 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (Abstract #LB0004; oral

presentation: Saturday, June 5, 8:10 AM CEST) (2).

"Both JPsA and ERA are progressive, chronic, debilitating diseases with

limited treatment options. JIA can impact the daily lives of children

and teenagers, with over 30% of children with JIA finding it difficult

to attend school due to their condition, and many children still having

active disease as adults," said Dr. Hermine Brunner, Cincinnati

Children's Hospital Medical Center and lead investigator of the JUNIPERA

study. "The JUNIPERA data are encouraging and pave the way for an

effective treatment option that delays the worsening of symptoms leading

to improvement in quality of life for these children."

The JUNIPERA study also demonstrated sustained efficacy for Cosentyx

with more patients achieving and maintaining the JIA American College of

Rheumatology (ACR) 30 and JIA ACR 70 responses from Week 12 to Week 104

vs placebo. Cosentyx demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no new

safety signals reported in pediatric patients (age 2 to 17 years) with

two years of treatment.

"JPsA and ERA are associated with high levels of pain and functional

disability, which can impact children as young as two years of age.

These new data in pediatric patients are an example of our continued

commitment to reimagine the future of rheumatology for those with

inflammatory rheumatic diseases," said Todd Fox, Global Head of Medical

Affairs Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology at Novartis.

Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly

inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in

the inflammation and development of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis

and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA).

Regulatory submissions in Europe and the US are anticipated in the

coming weeks. In August 2020, Cosentyx received EU approval as a

first-line systemic treatment for pediatric psoriasis and recently

received US approval for the same indication.

Plain Language Media Summaries for JUNIPERA and other key abstracts

presented at EULAR 2021 are available from the Novartis website:

https://www.novartis.com/our-focus/immunology-dermatology/abstract-summaries-eular

About the JUNIPERA study(1) (0)

JUNIPERA is a two-year, three-part, double-blind, placebo-controlled,

randomized-withdrawal, Phase III study investigating the efficacy and

safety of secukinumab in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA)

subtypes of juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related

arthritis (ERA). The JUNIPERA study enrolled 86 children and adolescents

aged 2 to 17 years with a confirmed diagnosis of JPsA or ERA according

to the International League of Associations for Rheumatology

classification criteria. Patients were given open-label secukinumab 75

mg/150 mg (prefilled syringe at doses of 75 mg in patients <50 kg and

150 mg in patients >=50 kg) up until Week 12. In this treatment period

1, patients achieving at least JIA ACR 30 response then progressed onto

treatment period 2. In treatment period 2, patients were allocated to

one of two arms: secukinumab 75 mg/150 mg (depending on bodyweight) or

placebo and responses observed up until Week 104.

The primary endpoint of the study was time to flare in the treatment

period 2 (Week 12 to Week 104). Secondary endpoints in treatment period

1 (up to Week 12) included evaluation of JIA ACR 30/50/70/90/100

responses and each JIA ACR core component, change from baseline of the

Juvenile Arthritis Disease Activity Score (JADAS), and total enthesitis

and dactylitis count. Additional secondary endpoints during treatment

period 2 from Week 12 to Week 104 included: effect of withdrawing

secukinumab treatment with respect to JIA ACR 30/50/70/90/100 response

and inactive disease; secukinumab serum concentration;

safety/tolerability and immunogenicity of secukinumab.

An extension study of secukinumab to evaluate the long-term efficacy,

safety and tolerability up to four years in patients with JPsA and ERA

is currently ongoing.

About Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly

inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in

the inflammation and development of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,

psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and

non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)(8,) (11,) (12).

Cosentyx is the only biologic with proven efficacy in all six key

manifestations of PsA(8,13,) (14).

Cosentyx is backed by more than 14 years of clinical experience and

long-term five-year clinical data across three indications of psoriasis,

PsA and AS, as well as real-world evidence(6-8). These data strengthen

the unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting

comprehensive treatment across axial spondyloarthritis, PsA and

psoriatic disease, with more than 400,000 patients treated worldwide

with Cosentyx since launch(9).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)