-- Phase III PREVENT data show Cosentyx(R) 150 mg provided significant and

sustained improvement in signs and symptoms of non-radiographic axial

spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) up to Week 521

-- nr-axSpA is the fourth EU indication for Cosentyx, providing patients in

Europe with a first-in-class treatment that addresses the axial

spondyloarthritis (axSpA) disease spectrum

-- There are approximately 1.7 million patients with nr-axSpA in the top

five EU countries and US2

-- PREVENT is the largest ever study of a biologic in patients with

nr-axSpA; data reinforce Cosentyx leadership in rheumatology and

immuno-dermatology

Basel, June 4, 2020 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and

immuno-dermatology, today announced the full 52-week results from the

Phase III PREVENT trial, which reinforce the substantial and sustained

benefits of Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) across the axial spondyloarthritis

(axSpA) spectrum.

The study found patients treated with Cosentyx 150 mg showed significant

and sustained improvements in signs and symptoms of non-radiographic

axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) at 52 weeks. nr-axSpA is a painful

and debilitating condition affecting 1.7 million people in the top five

EU countries and the US(2). However, because nr-axSpA is underdiagnosed,

with an average delay in diagnosis of more than seven years, that number

may be higher(3).

"Axial spondyloarthritis can have a serious impact on a patient's

quality of life and ability to carry out everyday tasks. PREVENT

demonstrated the efficacy and safety of secukinumab in non-radiographic

axial spondyloarthritis, showing early and sustained relief from the

signs and symptoms of this often painful disease," said Jürgen

Braun, MD, Professor of Rheumatology at Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany,

and an investigator in the secukinumab clinical trial program.

The PREVENT trial met its primary endpoint of 40% improvement in the

Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society (ASAS40) in

biologic treatment-naïve patients at Week 16 and Week 52 versus

placebo (41.5% vs 29.2%: P<0.05 and 35.4% vs 19.9%: P<0.05),

respectively when a loading dose was used. Secondary endpoints

indicating improvements in pain, mobility and health-related quality of

life were also met in the trial up to Week 52. The trial demonstrated a

safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials with no new

safety signals reported(1). The PREVENT data are being presented at the

Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) e-congress 2020.

"With these new data and the recent first-in-class European approval of

Cosentyx in non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, we are continuing

to build on our heritage in the axial spondyloarthritis disease spectrum,

" said Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology

& Dermatology at Novartis. "This fourth indication for Cosentyx further

demonstrates our commitment to reimagine care for more patients."

Cosentyx is the first fully-human interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor

indicated for patients in Europe with nr-axSpA and is backed by five

years of clinical data supporting long-term safety and efficacy across

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and

ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

In April 2020, Novartis received approval of Cosentyx from the European

Commission for the treatment of nr-axSpA(4). Novartis has also

submitted Cosentyx for review by the US Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) and the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

for the treatment of adults with nr-axSpA.

About axSpA

AxSpA is a spectrum of long-term inflammatory disease characterized by

chronic inflammatory back pain(5). The axSpA spectrum includes AS, in

which joint damage is generally visible on X-ray, and nr-axSpA, in which

joint damage is not visible on X-ray(5,6). Both parts of the disease

spectrum have a comparable symptom burden, including nocturnal waking

caused by pain, spinal pain, morning stiffness, fatigue and functional

disability(7). If left untreated, axSpA impairs activity, leads to lost

work time and has a significant impact on quality of life, including

family relationships(7).

About Cosentyx

Cosentyx is the first and only fully-human biologic that directly

inhibits IL-17A, a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and

development of PsO, PsA and AS(8-11).

Cosentyx is backed by robust clinical evidence, including five-year data

across three indications of PsO, PsA and AS, as well as data from real

world evidence(12-14). These data strengthen the unique position of

Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting comprehensive treatment across

axSpA, PsA and psoriatic disease, with more than 300,000 patients

treated worldwide with Cosentyx since launch(15).

About PREVENT

PREVENT is an ongoing two-year randomized, double-blind,

placebo-controlled Phase III study (with a two-year extension phase) to

investigate the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in patients with active

nr-axSpA. The study enrolled 555 male and female adult patients with

active nr-axSpA (with onset before 45 years of age, spinal pain rated as

>=40/100 on a visual analog scale (VAS) and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis

Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) >=4) and who had been taking at least

two different non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) at the

highest dose up to 4 weeks prior to study start. Patients may have

previously taken a TNF inhibitor (not more than one) but had an

inadequate response. Of the 555 patients enrolled in the study, 501

(90.3%) were biologic-naïve. Patients were allocated to one of

three treatment groups: Cosentyx 150 mg subcutaneously with loading dose

(induction: 150 mg secukinumab subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, then

maintenance with 150 mg secukinumab monthly); Cosentyx 150 mg no loading

dose (150 mg secukinumab subcutaneously monthly), or placebo (induction

of subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, followed by maintenance of

once-monthly).

The primary endpoints are the proportion of patients achieving an ASAS40

response with Cosentyx 150 mg at Weeks 16 and 52 in TNF-naive patients.

Secondary endpoints include among others change in BASDAI over time and

change in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score with CRP

(ASDAS-CRP)(1).

