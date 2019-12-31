-- Phase III PREVENT data show Cosentyx(R) 150 mg provided significant and
sustained improvement in signs and symptoms of non-radiographic axial
spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) up to Week 521
-- nr-axSpA is the fourth EU indication for Cosentyx, providing patients in
Europe with a first-in-class treatment that addresses the axial
spondyloarthritis (axSpA) disease spectrum
-- There are approximately 1.7 million patients with nr-axSpA in the top
five EU countries and US2
-- PREVENT is the largest ever study of a biologic in patients with
nr-axSpA; data reinforce Cosentyx leadership in rheumatology and
immuno-dermatology
Basel, June 4, 2020 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and
immuno-dermatology, today announced the full 52-week results from the
Phase III PREVENT trial, which reinforce the substantial and sustained
benefits of Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) across the axial spondyloarthritis
(axSpA) spectrum.
The study found patients treated with Cosentyx 150 mg showed significant
and sustained improvements in signs and symptoms of non-radiographic
axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) at 52 weeks. nr-axSpA is a painful
and debilitating condition affecting 1.7 million people in the top five
EU countries and the US(2). However, because nr-axSpA is underdiagnosed,
with an average delay in diagnosis of more than seven years, that number
may be higher(3).
"Axial spondyloarthritis can have a serious impact on a patient's
quality of life and ability to carry out everyday tasks. PREVENT
demonstrated the efficacy and safety of secukinumab in non-radiographic
axial spondyloarthritis, showing early and sustained relief from the
signs and symptoms of this often painful disease," said Jürgen
Braun, MD, Professor of Rheumatology at Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany,
and an investigator in the secukinumab clinical trial program.
The PREVENT trial met its primary endpoint of 40% improvement in the
Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society (ASAS40) in
biologic treatment-naïve patients at Week 16 and Week 52 versus
placebo (41.5% vs 29.2%: P<0.05 and 35.4% vs 19.9%: P<0.05),
respectively when a loading dose was used. Secondary endpoints
indicating improvements in pain, mobility and health-related quality of
life were also met in the trial up to Week 52. The trial demonstrated a
safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials with no new
safety signals reported(1). The PREVENT data are being presented at the
Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) e-congress 2020.
"With these new data and the recent first-in-class European approval of
Cosentyx in non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, we are continuing
to build on our heritage in the axial spondyloarthritis disease spectrum,
" said Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology
& Dermatology at Novartis. "This fourth indication for Cosentyx further
demonstrates our commitment to reimagine care for more patients."
Cosentyx is the first fully-human interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor
indicated for patients in Europe with nr-axSpA and is backed by five
years of clinical data supporting long-term safety and efficacy across
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and
ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
In April 2020, Novartis received approval of Cosentyx from the European
Commission for the treatment of nr-axSpA(4). Novartis has also
submitted Cosentyx for review by the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) and the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
for the treatment of adults with nr-axSpA.
About axSpA
AxSpA is a spectrum of long-term inflammatory disease characterized by
chronic inflammatory back pain(5). The axSpA spectrum includes AS, in
which joint damage is generally visible on X-ray, and nr-axSpA, in which
joint damage is not visible on X-ray(5,6). Both parts of the disease
spectrum have a comparable symptom burden, including nocturnal waking
caused by pain, spinal pain, morning stiffness, fatigue and functional
disability(7). If left untreated, axSpA impairs activity, leads to lost
work time and has a significant impact on quality of life, including
family relationships(7).
About Cosentyx
Cosentyx is the first and only fully-human biologic that directly
inhibits IL-17A, a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and
development of PsO, PsA and AS(8-11).
Cosentyx is backed by robust clinical evidence, including five-year data
across three indications of PsO, PsA and AS, as well as data from real
world evidence(12-14). These data strengthen the unique position of
Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting comprehensive treatment across
axSpA, PsA and psoriatic disease, with more than 300,000 patients
treated worldwide with Cosentyx since launch(15).
About PREVENT
PREVENT is an ongoing two-year randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled Phase III study (with a two-year extension phase) to
investigate the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in patients with active
nr-axSpA. The study enrolled 555 male and female adult patients with
active nr-axSpA (with onset before 45 years of age, spinal pain rated as
>=40/100 on a visual analog scale (VAS) and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis
Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) >=4) and who had been taking at least
two different non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) at the
highest dose up to 4 weeks prior to study start. Patients may have
previously taken a TNF inhibitor (not more than one) but had an
inadequate response. Of the 555 patients enrolled in the study, 501
(90.3%) were biologic-naïve. Patients were allocated to one of
three treatment groups: Cosentyx 150 mg subcutaneously with loading dose
(induction: 150 mg secukinumab subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, then
maintenance with 150 mg secukinumab monthly); Cosentyx 150 mg no loading
dose (150 mg secukinumab subcutaneously monthly), or placebo (induction
of subcutaneously weekly for 4 weeks, followed by maintenance of
once-monthly).
The primary endpoints are the proportion of patients achieving an ASAS40
response with Cosentyx 150 mg at Weeks 16 and 52 in TNF-naive patients.
Secondary endpoints include among others change in BASDAI over time and
change in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score with CRP
(ASDAS-CRP)(1).
