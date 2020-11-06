  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Mit Wasserstoff in die Zukunft - jetzt mit UBS in Hydrogen-Spezialisten investieren!-w-
06.11.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis provides update on -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Novartis Data on File 2020.

2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Ilaris(R) (canakinumab):

US Prescribing Information [online] September 2020.

Available from: https://www.novartis.us/sites/www.novartis.us/files/ilaris.pdf

[Last accessed: November 2020].

3. Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd. Ilaris(R) (canakinumab):

Summary of Product Characteristics [online] March

13, 2020. Available from: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/ilaris-epar-product-information_en.pdf

[Last accessed: November 2020].

4. Novartis Media Release. Novartis announces collaboration

with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies

designed for potential use against COVID-19 [online]

October 28, 2020. Available from: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-collaboration-molecular-partners-develop-two-darpin-therapies-designed-potential-use-against-covid-19

[Last accessed: November 2020].

5. ClinicalTrials.gov. Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind,

Placebo-controlled Multi-center Study to Assess the

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib in Patients With

COVID-19 Associated Cytokine Storm (RUXCOVID). NCT04362137.

Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04362137

[Last accessed: November 2020].

6. Clinicaltrials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety of

Canakinumab Treatment for CRS in Participants With

COVID-19-induced Pneumonia (CAN-COVID). NCT04362813.

Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04362813

[Last accessed: November 2020].

7. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety of

Pembrolizumab Plus Platinum-based Doublet Chemotherapy

With or Without Canakinumab in Previously Untreated

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-squamous and Squamous

NSCLC Subjects (CANOPY-1). NCT03631199. Available

from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03631199

[Last accessed: November 2020].

8. ClinicalTrials.gov. Phase III Study Evaluating Efficacy

and Safety of Canakinumab in Combination With Docetaxel

in Adult Subjects With Non-small Cell Lung Cancers

as a Second or Third Line Therapy (CANOPY-2). NCT03626545.

Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03626545

[Last accessed: November 2020].

9. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety of

Canakinumab as Adjuvant Therapy in Adult Subjects

With Stages AJCC/UICC v. 8 II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm

N2) Completely Resected Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

(CANOPY-A). NCT03447769. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03447769

[Last accessed: November 2020].

10. Rondeau JM, Ramage P, Zurini M, et al. The molecular

mode of action and species specificity of canakinumab,

a human monoclonal antibody neutralizing IL-1beta.

MAbs. 2015;7(6):1151-1160.

11. Agostini L, Martinon F, Burns K, et al. NALP3 forms

an IL-1beta-processing inflammasome with increased

activity in Muckle-Wells autoinflammatory disorder.

Immunity. 2004;20(3):319-325.

12. Park YH, Wood G, Kastner DL, et al. Pyrin inflammasome

activation and RhoA signaling in the autoinflammatory

diseases FMF and HIDS. Nat Immunol. 2016;17(8):914-921.

13. Novartis.com. COVID-19 Novartis response. Available

from: https://www.novartis.com/coronavirus/response

[Last accessed: November 2020].

14. Clinical trials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety

of DV890 in Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia. NCT04382053.

Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04382053

[Last accessed: November 2020].

15. Clinical trials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety

of MAS825 in Patients With COVID-19 (MAS-COVID). NCT04382651.

Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04382651

[Last accessed: November 2020].

16. Novartis Media Release. AAVCOVID vaccine program from

Mass. Eye and Ear and Mass General Enters Manufacturing

Agreement with Gene Therapy Leader AveXis, a Novartis

Company [online] May 28, 2020. Available from: https://masseyeandear.org/news/press-releases/2020/05/aavcovid-vaccine-program-enters-manufacturing-agreement-with-avexis

[Last accessed: November 2020].

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Louise Clark

Novartis External Communications Novartis Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 1374 +41 723 3681 (mobile)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com louise.clark@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Nicht besser als Placebo
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht
Novartis hat einen Rückschlag in seinen Corona-Bemühungen verzeichnet.
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen bei Novartis-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Grünes Licht aus Japan (Der Aktionär)
28.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis gibt Gas im Kampf gegen Corona und sorgt für Kurssprung - neuer Deal (Der Aktionär)
28.10.20
Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot (Reuters)
28.10.20
Covid-Therapien: Novartis schliesst sich mit Molecular Partners zusammen (Handelszeitung)
28.10.20
Novartis: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
27.10.20
Schweizer Börse fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni (Reuters)
27.10.20
Aktien Schweiz schließen schwächer - Novartis unter Druck (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

06.10.20Merck-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Merck lizensiert klinisches Entwicklungsprogramm an Novartis aus
27.10.20Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt
28.10.20Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot
12.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
09.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Termin vormerken!
27.10.20Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
28.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis gibt Gas im Kampf gegen Corona und sorgt für Kurssprung - neuer Deal
31.10.20Analysten sehen bei Novartis-Aktie Potenzial
30.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Grünes Licht aus Japan
23.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Diese Marke muss jetzt halten!
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyAKTIEN: Delivery Hero mit Potenzial
Jetzt Gold kaufen - eine gute Idee?
Teil-Lockdown-Gewinner: Dieser Tech-Konzern steht jetzt vor der Aufnahme in den STOXX 50
Vontobel: LVMH und Tiffany einigen sich doch noch
Siemens Healthineers hofft auf bessere Zeiten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Renditefallen: Diese drei Biases sollten Anleger kennen
Der Zins ist stärker als der Präsident
Private Altersvorsorge: Diese Strategie verspricht Erfolg
Die Top-wikifolios im Oktober
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

06:39 UhrAstraZeneca: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
06:39 UhrTeva Pharmaceutical Industries: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
05:02 UhrTeva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
03:02 UhrTeva Shareholder Alert
02:31 UhrAstraZeneca (AZN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
00:43 UhrStock Upgrades: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Shows Rising Relative Strength
05.11.20Goldman Sachs: Unternehmen mit mehr weiblichen Führungskräften performen besser
05.11.20Merck Makes a $2.8 Billion Bet on an Experimental New Cancer Drug
05.11.20AstraZeneca Expects Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results by End of Year
05.11.20AstraZeneca hopes to deliver COVID-19 vaccine in January

News von

Das wahre Ausmaß des deutschen Wohnungs-Dilemmas
Kündigungen per E-Mail laufen oft ins Leere
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Fast 5000 Euro weg  so vermeiden Sie die teure Elterngeld-Falle
Wahlchaos in den USA lässt Börsianer kalt

News von

US-Wahl Newsblog: Pennsylvania - Rennen ist eng, Auszählung wird dauern
Alibaba-Aktie nach Q3-Zahlen: Warum die Käufer jetzt aufspringen
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Wegen Nikola schreibt Nel Asa hohe Verluste
DAX-Chartanalyse: Unsicherheit wird ausgepreist
Türkische Lira: Die Long-Chance ist da

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Enges Rennen um US-Präsidentschaft -- Allianz über Erwartungen -- OSRAM schreibt rote Zahlen -- Toyota erhöht Gewinnprognose -- GoPro, Virgin und Uber im Fokus

ams in den roten Zahlen - auch wegen OSRAM. Rheinmetall erhöht Gewinnprognose für Sparten nach starkem Quartal. Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht. Tesla-Chef will Bewerbungsgespräche für Fabrik in Grünheide führen. T-Mobile verbucht trotz Corona-Krise starke Geschäftszuwächse. freenet verdient operativ mehr und bekräftigt Ausblick.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/ Wirtschaftskrise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:08 Uhr
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Enges Rennen um US-Präsidentschaft -- OSRAM schreibt rote Zahlen -- Toyota erhöht Gewinnprognose -- Allianz, GoPro, Virgin und Uber im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08:16 Uhr
Tesla bei E-Autos nach wie vor Nummer 1 - aber wie lange noch?
Nebenwerte
08:14 Uhr
ams in den roten Zahlen - auch wegen OSRAM
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
AlibabaA117ME
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
NIOA2N4PB
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
GeelyA0CACX
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
XiaomiA2JNY1
BayerBAY001
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
Daimler AG710000