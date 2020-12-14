Press Release: Novartis provides update on -2

  • Suche
14.12.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis provides update on

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Novartis Data on File

2. "A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Multi-center

Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib in Patients With

COVID-19 Associated Cytokine Storm (RUXCOVID)." ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04362137.

3. Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) tablets: EU Summary of Product Characteristics.

Novartis; May 2020.

4. Novartis.com. COVID-19 Novartis response. Available from:

https://www.novartis.com/coronavirus/response [Last accessed: December

2020].

5. Novartis Media Release. Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular

Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use

against COVID-19. October 28, 2020. Available from:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-collaboration-molecular-partners-develop-two-darpin-therapies-designed-potential-use-against-covid-19 [Last

accessed: December 2020].

6. Clinical trials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety of DV890 in Patients

With COVID-19 Pneumonia. NCT04382053. Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04382053 [Last accessed: December

2020].

7. Clinical trials.gov. Study of Efficacy and Safety of MAS825 in Patients

With COVID-19 (MAS-COVID). NCT04382651. Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04382651 [Last accessed: December

2020].

8. Novartis Media Release. AveXis joins AAVCOVID vaccine program from

Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital. May, 28

2020. Available from:

https://masseyeandear.org/news/press-releases/2020/05/aavcovid-vaccine-program-enters-manufacturing-agreement-with-avexis [Last

accessed: November 2020].

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Michael Billings

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 61 324 2279 (direct) +1 862 778 8656 (direct)

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 400 1854 (mobile)

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com michael.billings@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Ziele nicht erreicht
Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele
Novartis hat in seinen Corona-Bekämpfungsbemühungen einen Rücksetzer erlitten.
07:44 Uhr
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele (Börse Online)
11.12.20
Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU (dpa-afx)
06.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas (Der Aktionär)
04.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Wichtiger Widerstand geknackt - Analysten heben den Daumen (Der Aktionär)
03.12.20
Etwas tun gegen Homeoffice-Frust: Sogar Novartis-Chef sagt: «Ich bin super Zoom-müde» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.11.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
25.11.20
Novartis-Chef - Corona wird bis Mitte 2021 für volatile Pharmamärkte sorgen (Reuters)
25.11.20
Pharmakonzern Novartis will mehr sparen und Aktien zurückkaufen (Reuters)

11.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.11.20Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
30.11.20So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein
11.12.20Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU
20.11.20Trotz Impfungen bleiben Therapien gefragt: Novartis und Roche sind zurück im Rennen um Covid-Medikamente
06.12.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas
24.11.20Novartis startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
04.12.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Wichtiger Widerstand geknackt - Analysten heben den Daumen
19.11.20Press Release: Novartis secures exclusive rights -2-
25.11.20Pharmakonzern Novartis will mehr sparen und Aktien zurückkaufen
25.11.20Novartis-Chef - Corona wird bis Mitte 2021 für volatile Pharmamärkte sorgen
