Press Release: Novartis Provides Update on AVXS-101 Intrathecal Clinical Development Program

-- Novartis Gene Therapies to initiate new pivotal confirmatory study to
evaluate use of AVXS-101 intrathecal (IT) formulation in older patients
with SMA to further support registration
Basel, September 23, 2020 -- Novartis Gene Therapies recently received
feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following their
review of data from the STRONG study of the intrathecal (IT) formulation
of AVXS-101 in older patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The
FDA has acknowledged the potential of AVXS-101 IT in this patient
population and recommends a pivotal confirmatory study to supplement the
existing STRONG data and further support the regulatory submission for
AVXS-101 IT.
This guidance provides clarity on the path to registration for AVXS-101
IT. Trial design and other details are being evaluated and a
comprehensive update on the overall Novartis SMA clinical development
program will be provided at a future time following further discussions
with health authorities. This request for a study is unrelated to the
partial clinical hold on AVXS-101 IT, and the new study will not be
initiated in the US until the hold has been lifted by the FDA. Novartis
Gene Therapies remains confident in the overall benefit-risk profile for
patients on treatment. This does not impact marketed Zolgensma(R)
(onasemnogene abeparvovec) and the company continues to advance its
regulatory filings and intravenous clinical studies.
Novartis Gene Therapies reaffirms its commitment to the SMA community
and to pursuing solutions for patients with all types of SMA, including
older children and adults. All patients deserve a gene therapy designed
to address the genetic root cause of their disease with a single dose.
Zolgensma is approved in the US, Japan and, most recently, Brazil, for
patients with SMA under the age of two. Zolgensma also continues to have
a strong launch in Europe where it is approved for babies and young
children with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1 or SMA with up to three
copies of the SMN2 gene, with dosing guidance provided up to 21 kg. More
than 600 patients have benefited from Zolgensma, including through
clinical trials, commercially and through the managed access program.
This number is expected to continue to grow as this transformative gene
therapy is approved in additional markets and as the company pursues
additional studies to fully explore the impact of Zolgensma across a
broad population of patients with SMA.
The company's commitment to SMA extends beyond gene therapy to branaplam
(LMI070), an oral, once-weekly RNA splicing modulator also currently
under development, to expand the treatment options for SMA patients.
About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec)
Zolgensma(R) is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by
providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease
progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,
one-time IV infusion. Zolgensma was approved by the US Food and Drug
Administration in May 2019 and represents the first approved therapeutic
in the company's proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases
using gene therapy. In addition to the US, Zolgensma is approved in
Japan, Europe and Brazil. More than 600 patients have been treated with
Zolgensma, including clinical trials, commercially and through the
managed access program. Novartis Gene Therapies is pursuing registration
in close to three dozen countries with regulatory decisions anticipated
in Switzerland, Canada, Israel, Australia, and South Korea in late-2020
or early 2021.
About Spinal Muscular Atrophy
SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death. If left untreated, SMA
Type 1 leads to death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age
of two in more than 90% of cases.
SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a
functional SMN1 gene, resulting in the rapid and irreversible loss of
motor neurons, affecting muscle functions, including breathing,
swallowing and basic movement. It is imperative to diagnose SMA and
begin treatment, including proactive supportive care, as early as
possible to halt irreversible motor neuron loss and disease progression.
This is especially critical in SMA Type 1, where motor neuron
degeneration starts before birth and escalates quickly. Loss of motor
neurons cannot be reversed, so SMA patients with symptoms at the time of
treatment will likely require some supportive respiratory, nutritional
and/or musculoskeletal care to maximize functional abilities. More than
30% of patients with SMA Type 2 will die by age 25.
About Novartis Gene Therapies
Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis) is reimagining medicine to
transform the lives of people living with rare genetic diseases.
Utilizing cutting-edge technology, we are turning promising gene
therapies into proven treatments, beginning with our transformative gene
therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This therapy is now approved
in the US, Japan, Europe and Brazil, and additional registrations are
being pursued in close to three dozen countries, with regulatory
decisions anticipated in Switzerland, Canada, Israel, Australia,
Argentina and South Korea in late 2020 or early 2021. Our robust
AAV-based pipeline is advancing treatments for Rett syndrome; a genetic
form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the
superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene; and Friedreich's ataxia. We are
powered by the world's largest gene therapy manufacturing footprint of
more than one million square feet, enabling us to bring these therapies
to patients around the world at quality and scale.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "to initiate," "to evaluate," "to further support," "potential,"
"recommends," "to supplement," "being evaluated," "will," "to advance,"
"could," "anticipated," "remains," "continues," "to advance," "reaffirms,
" "commitment," "to pursuing," "to address," "explore," "investigational,
" "launch," "under development," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for AVXS-101 IT, Zolgensma and branaplam, or
regarding potential future revenues from AVXS-101 IT, Zolgensma and
branaplam. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that
AVXS-101 IT or branaplam will be submitted or approved for sale in any
market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee
that Zolgensma will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that AVXS-101 IT, Zolgensma or
branaplam will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among
other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including
government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures
and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to
obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the
particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general
political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of
and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety,
quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual
data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Anja von Treskow Farah Bulsara Speer
Novartis External Communications SVP, Corporate Communications, Novartis Gene Therapies
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 23, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)