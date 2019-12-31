finanzen.net
23.09.2020

Press Release: Novartis Provides Update on AVXS-101 Intrathecal Clinical Development Program

-- Novartis Gene Therapies to initiate new pivotal confirmatory study to

evaluate use of AVXS-101 intrathecal (IT) formulation in older patients

with SMA to further support registration

Basel, September 23, 2020 -- Novartis Gene Therapies recently received

feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following their

review of data from the STRONG study of the intrathecal (IT) formulation

of AVXS-101 in older patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The

FDA has acknowledged the potential of AVXS-101 IT in this patient

population and recommends a pivotal confirmatory study to supplement the

existing STRONG data and further support the regulatory submission for

AVXS-101 IT.

This guidance provides clarity on the path to registration for AVXS-101

IT. Trial design and other details are being evaluated and a

comprehensive update on the overall Novartis SMA clinical development

program will be provided at a future time following further discussions

with health authorities. This request for a study is unrelated to the

partial clinical hold on AVXS-101 IT, and the new study will not be

initiated in the US until the hold has been lifted by the FDA. Novartis

Gene Therapies remains confident in the overall benefit-risk profile for

patients on treatment. This does not impact marketed Zolgensma(R)

(onasemnogene abeparvovec) and the company continues to advance its

regulatory filings and intravenous clinical studies.

Novartis Gene Therapies reaffirms its commitment to the SMA community

and to pursuing solutions for patients with all types of SMA, including

older children and adults. All patients deserve a gene therapy designed

to address the genetic root cause of their disease with a single dose.

Zolgensma is approved in the US, Japan and, most recently, Brazil, for

patients with SMA under the age of two. Zolgensma also continues to have

a strong launch in Europe where it is approved for babies and young

children with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1 or SMA with up to three

copies of the SMN2 gene, with dosing guidance provided up to 21 kg. More

than 600 patients have benefited from Zolgensma, including through

clinical trials, commercially and through the managed access program.

This number is expected to continue to grow as this transformative gene

therapy is approved in additional markets and as the company pursues

additional studies to fully explore the impact of Zolgensma across a

broad population of patients with SMA.

The company's commitment to SMA extends beyond gene therapy to branaplam

(LMI070), an oral, once-weekly RNA splicing modulator also currently

under development, to expand the treatment options for SMA patients.

About Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec)

Zolgensma(R) is designed to address the genetic root cause of SMA by

providing a functional copy of the human SMN gene to halt disease

progression through sustained SMN protein expression with a single,

one-time IV infusion. Zolgensma was approved by the US Food and Drug

Administration in May 2019 and represents the first approved therapeutic

in the company's proprietary platform to treat rare, monogenic diseases

using gene therapy. In addition to the US, Zolgensma is approved in

Japan, Europe and Brazil. More than 600 patients have been treated with

Zolgensma, including clinical trials, commercially and through the

managed access program. Novartis Gene Therapies is pursuing registration

in close to three dozen countries with regulatory decisions anticipated

in Switzerland, Canada, Israel, Australia, and South Korea in late-2020

or early 2021.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy

SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant death. If left untreated, SMA

Type 1 leads to death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age

of two in more than 90% of cases.

SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a

functional SMN1 gene, resulting in the rapid and irreversible loss of

motor neurons, affecting muscle functions, including breathing,

swallowing and basic movement. It is imperative to diagnose SMA and

begin treatment, including proactive supportive care, as early as

possible to halt irreversible motor neuron loss and disease progression.

This is especially critical in SMA Type 1, where motor neuron

degeneration starts before birth and escalates quickly. Loss of motor

neurons cannot be reversed, so SMA patients with symptoms at the time of

treatment will likely require some supportive respiratory, nutritional

and/or musculoskeletal care to maximize functional abilities. More than

30% of patients with SMA Type 2 will die by age 25.

About Novartis Gene Therapies

Novartis Gene Therapies (formerly AveXis) is reimagining medicine to

transform the lives of people living with rare genetic diseases.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, we are turning promising gene

therapies into proven treatments, beginning with our transformative gene

therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This therapy is now approved

in the US, Japan, Europe and Brazil, and additional registrations are

being pursued in close to three dozen countries, with regulatory

decisions anticipated in Switzerland, Canada, Israel, Australia,

Argentina and South Korea in late 2020 or early 2021. Our robust

AAV-based pipeline is advancing treatments for Rett syndrome; a genetic

form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the

superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene; and Friedreich's ataxia. We are

powered by the world's largest gene therapy manufacturing footprint of

more than one million square feet, enabling us to bring these therapies

to patients around the world at quality and scale.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "to initiate," "to evaluate," "to further support," "potential,"

"recommends," "to supplement," "being evaluated," "will," "to advance,"

"could," "anticipated," "remains," "continues," "to advance," "reaffirms,

" "commitment," "to pursuing," "to address," "explore," "investigational,

" "launch," "under development," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for AVXS-101 IT, Zolgensma and branaplam, or

regarding potential future revenues from AVXS-101 IT, Zolgensma and

branaplam. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that

AVXS-101 IT or branaplam will be submitted or approved for sale in any

market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee

that Zolgensma will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that AVXS-101 IT, Zolgensma or

branaplam will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among

other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including

government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures

and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to

obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the

particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general

political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of

and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety,

quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual

data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Farah Bulsara Speer

Novartis External Communications SVP, Corporate Communications, Novartis Gene Therapies

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 312 543 2881 (mobile)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

