plays a prominent role in
certain inflammatory diseases and immune responses(1) (1,12).
Canakinumab is an established medicine approved under the trade name
Ilaris(R) in approximately 60 countries including the US, Europe and
others. It is indicated for rare conditions including periodic fever
syndromes, adult-onset Still's disease (AOSD) and systemic juvenile
idiopathic arthritis (SJIA)(2) (,3). First approved in 2009,
canakinumab has been proven to be highly effective and well tolerated as
a treatment option for its approved indications based on previously
reported clinical trials(2) (,3). As well as being studied in severe
COVID-19, canakinumab is also being investigated for the treatment of a
number of other diseases involving inflammation, including non-small
cell lung cancer (NSCLC)(7) (-) (9).
Novartis response to COVID-19 pandemic
Novartis is making multiple contributions to the global effort to combat
the COVID-19 pandemic and support the stability of global healthcare
systems. The company has committed to donating USD 40 million to support
communities around the world impacted by the pandemic. In addition,
Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research initiatives,
the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a COVID-19
directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative
(IMI)(13). Novartis has also announced a collaboration with Molecular
Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use
against COVID-19, and the company is separately supporting
COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis
medicines(4). We continue with the Phase III trial for ruxolitinib,
another Novartis medicine, in collaboration with Incyte(5). Preliminary
results from this trial are expected by year end. Two medicines in early
stage development are also being investigated focusing on stopping or
slowing the body's overactive immune response to COVID-19(14, 15). In
our labs, we have started a collaborative, longer-term drug discovery
effort to develop an antiviral molecule to potentially treat all
coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis generics and biosimilars
division Sandoz became the first company to commit to keeping stable
prices for a basket of essential medicines that may help in the
treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership with US-based
Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic hospital
medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of COVID-19
available to low- and lower-middle income countries at zero profit until
a vaccine or curative treatment is found. This includes dexamethasone,
which is the only medicine shown to decrease mortality so far in severe
hospitalized COVID pneumonia(13). Furthermore, Novartis Gene Therapies
entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts Eye and Ear
and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel genetic COVID-19
vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID(16). More information about the
Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at
www.Novartis.com/coronavirus
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
November 06, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)