-- Novartis further strengthened its pandemic response efforts by

collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies

for potential use against COVID-194. In addition, a Phase III trial for

ruxolitinib in COVID-19 is ongoing, with preliminary results expected by

year end5

Basel, November 6, 2020 -- Novartis today announced new data from an

interim analysis for the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled

CAN-COVID trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of canakinumab in

hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release

syndrome (CRS)(6). The ongoing trial failed to meet its primary

endpoint showing that treatment with canakinumab plus standard of care

(SoC) did not demonstrate a significantly greater chance of survival for

patients without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, compared

with placebo plus SoC up to Day 29(1). The trial did not meet its key

secondary endpoint of reducing the COVID-19-related death rate during

the 4-week period after treatment(1). The safety profiles of

canakinumab plus SoC and placebo plus SoC were comparable(1).

"Though the CAN-COVID trial did not show the patient benefit we were

hoping for, it helps improve the scientific understanding of COVID-19