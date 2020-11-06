  • Suche
Mit Wasserstoff in die Zukunft - jetzt mit UBS in Hydrogen-Spezialisten investieren!-w-
Press Release: Novartis provides update on CAN-COVID trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

-- The Phase III trial investigating canakinumab plus standard of care (SoC)

did not meet its primary endpoint of a greater chance of patient

survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, or its key

secondary endpoint of reduced COVID-19 mortality, compared with SoC1

-- Ilaris(R) (canakinumab) remains an effective treatment option for its

approved indications, with a well-characterized safety profile 2,3. The

safety profile of canakinumab plus SoC in CAN-COVID was comparable to

placebo plus SoC1

-- Interim Day 29 results will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication to

further support the scientific understanding of COVID-19 infection and

potential treatments

-- Novartis further strengthened its pandemic response efforts by

collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies

for potential use against COVID-194. In addition, a Phase III trial for

ruxolitinib in COVID-19 is ongoing, with preliminary results expected by

year end5

Basel, November 6, 2020 -- Novartis today announced new data from an

interim analysis for the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled

CAN-COVID trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of canakinumab in

hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release

syndrome (CRS)(6). The ongoing trial failed to meet its primary

endpoint showing that treatment with canakinumab plus standard of care

(SoC) did not demonstrate a significantly greater chance of survival for

patients without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, compared

with placebo plus SoC up to Day 29(1). The trial did not meet its key

secondary endpoint of reducing the COVID-19-related death rate during

the 4-week period after treatment(1). The safety profiles of

canakinumab plus SoC and placebo plus SoC were comparable(1).

"Though the CAN-COVID trial did not show the patient benefit we were

hoping for, it helps improve the scientific understanding of COVID-19

and the role of interleukin-1 inhibition," said John Tsai, M.D.,

Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis.

"There's still an urgent need for effective ways to combat COVID-19 and

we will continue to apply our best scientific minds in support of the

global pandemic response, including a Phase III trial of ruxolitinib.

We're deeply grateful to the patients who participated and their

caregivers, as well as the healthcare professionals and hospital staff

who made this research possible while fighting the pandemic on the front

line."

In the trial, the primary endpoint of survival without the need for

mechanical ventilation was 88.8% for canakinumab plus SoC vs 85.7% for

placebo plus SoC (P=0.29)(1). The key secondary endpoint of

COVID-19-related mortality up to 4 weeks was 4.9% for canakinumab plus

SoC vs 7.2% for placebo plus SoC (P=0.33)(1). Both the primary and key

secondary endpoints trended in favor of canakinumab but did not reach

statistical significance(1). No new safety signals for canakinumab were

identified(1).

This interim analysis will be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal in

the coming weeks. The CAN-COVID results do not affect any other ongoing

trials for canakinumab, including investigations for the treatment of

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)(7-9).

As part of its continued efforts to support the global pandemic response,

Novartis in October announced a collaboration with Switzerland-based

Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for

potential use against COVID-19(4). In addition, a Phase III trial for

ruxolitinib in COVID-19 is ongoing, with preliminary results expected by

year end(5).

About CAN-COVID

CAN-COVID is a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind,

placebo-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of

canakinumab plus standard of care (SoC) in hospitalized patients with

COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)(6). Patients

were hypoxic but not requiring intubation or invasive mechanical

ventilation(6). The primary endpoint was to demonstrate the benefit of

canakinumab plus SoC vs placebo plus SoC in increasing the chance of

survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation up to Day

29(6). The key secondary endpoint was to reduce the COVID-19-related

death rate during the 4-week period after trial treatment(6). The trial

enrolled 454 patients at multiple centers across the US, Russia and

Europe(1). Both endpoints were analyzed at Day 29(6). The average age

of trial participants was 58 years old, ranging from 18 to 98 years

old(1). Approximately 30% were Hispanic or Latino, 16% were Black or

African American and 4% were Asian(1). Interim analysis of Day 29

results is available. The trial is ongoing (to Day 127) with full

results expected in early 2021(6).

About canakinumab

Canakinumab is biologic medicine used in the treatment of a number of

rare, debilitating auto-inflammatory diseases, for which there are

limited options available. It is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and

neutralizes interleukin-1 beta (IL-1), blocking its action(2,)

(3,10). Excessive production of IL-1 plays a prominent role in

certain inflammatory diseases and immune responses(1) (1,12).

Canakinumab is an established medicine approved under the trade name

Ilaris(R) in approximately 60 countries including the US, Europe and

others. It is indicated for rare conditions including periodic fever

syndromes, adult-onset Still's disease (AOSD) and systemic juvenile

idiopathic arthritis (SJIA)(2) (,3). First approved in 2009,

canakinumab has been proven to be highly effective and well tolerated as

a treatment option for its approved indications based on previously

reported clinical trials(2) (,3). As well as being studied in severe

COVID-19, canakinumab is also being investigated for the treatment of a

number of other diseases involving inflammation, including non-small

cell lung cancer (NSCLC)(7) (-) (9).

Novartis response to COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis is making multiple contributions to the global effort to combat

the COVID-19 pandemic and support the stability of global healthcare

systems. The company has committed to donating USD 40 million to support

communities around the world impacted by the pandemic. In addition,

Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research initiatives,

the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the Bill & Melinda

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a COVID-19

directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative

(IMI)(13). Novartis has also announced a collaboration with Molecular

Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use

against COVID-19, and the company is separately supporting

COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis

medicines(4). We continue with the Phase III trial for ruxolitinib,

another Novartis medicine, in collaboration with Incyte(5). Preliminary

results from this trial are expected by year end. Two medicines in early

stage development are also being investigated focusing on stopping or

slowing the body's overactive immune response to COVID-19(14, 15). In

our labs, we have started a collaborative, longer-term drug discovery

effort to develop an antiviral molecule to potentially treat all

coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis generics and biosimilars

division Sandoz became the first company to commit to keeping stable

prices for a basket of essential medicines that may help in the

treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership with US-based

Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic hospital

medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of COVID-19

available to low- and lower-middle income countries at zero profit until

a vaccine or curative treatment is found. This includes dexamethasone,

which is the only medicine shown to decrease mortality so far in severe

hospitalized COVID pneumonia(13). Furthermore, Novartis Gene Therapies

entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts Eye and Ear

and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel genetic COVID-19

vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID(16). More information about the

Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at

www.Novartis.com/coronavirus

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
