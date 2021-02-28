not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS)(1). The trial

was conducted among 237 adults with locally advanced or metastatic

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed while on or

after previous platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor

immunotherapy(4). Two Phase III CANOPY trials continue, evaluating

canakinumab in first-line and adjuvant settings(2,3). Novartis and

CANOPY-2 investigators will analyze the study data and are expected to

submit its findings for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

"While results from the CANOPY-2 trial are not what we hoped for in

patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have

been treated with other lines of therapy, these data give us valuable