About the CANOPY program
Novartis launched the CANOPY study program after observing significantly
lower than expected rates of lung cancer mortality among patients in the
Phase III cardiovascular CANTOS trial. The CANTOS trial evaluated
canakinumab as a secondary prevention measure for cardiovascular events
in patients following a heart attack (CRP>=2 mg/L)(8,9). Patients in
the CANTOS trial were also at high risk for inflammatory cancers, like
lung cancer, due to advanced age, smoking history and other clinical
risk factors(8,9). Based on these findings, Novartis launched three,
large-scale, randomized, Phase III clinical trials and a Phase II
clinical trial to investigate canakinumab as a potential treatment
option in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
-- CANOPY-1 (NCT03631199) is a Phase III trial evaluating canakinumab as a
first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in
combination with pembrolizumab and platinum-based doublet chemotherapy2
-- CANOPY-2 (NCT03626545) is a Phase III trial investigating the role of
canakinumab in combination with the chemotherapy agent docetaxel in
second- or third-line therapy versus docetaxel alone in NSCLC. Part 1 of
the CANOPY-2 trial -- a safety run-in study to determine the appropriate
dosage, was previously presented at ASCO 2019. Part 2 of the trial,
reported today, evaluated overall survival (OS)4
-- CANOPY-A (NCT03447769) is a Phase III trial studying canakinumab in the
adjuvant setting, following surgical resection and cisplatin-based
chemotherapy. The adjuvant study is designed to determine if treatment
with canakinumab can prevent cancer relapse3
-- CANOPY-N (NCT03968419) is a non-registrational Phase II neoadjuvant trial
evaluating canakinumab in combination with pembrolizumab among patients
with resectable NSCLC prior to their planned surgery5
Novartis and Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, accounting for more
than 2 million new cases diagnosed each year(1) (1). There are two main
types of lung cancer -- small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC)(1) (2). NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of
lung cancer diagnoses, resulting in nearly 1.7 million new cases each
year(11) (,) (1) (3). Currently, the five-year survival rate for lung
cancer is less than 20%(1) (4), decreasing further when the disease is
diagnosed at later stages(1) (5). The majority of people with NSCLC are
diagnosed with advanced or Stage III or IV disease(1) (6), and
treatment options are limited for people with lung cancer who experience
cancer growth or progression while on standard of care treatments(1) (7)
(-) (19). More people die of lung cancer every year than any other
cancer type(11). Novartis is committed to developing best-in-class
treatments for lung cancer patients around the world. With a focus on
both targeted, personalized medicine and the role of newer,
immuno-oncology therapies, the lung cancer drug development program at
Novartis is among the most robust in the industry. With research
activities informed by long-term relationships with leading lung cancer
thought leaders and patient advocates, Novartis is focused on
reimagining the treatment of lung cancer.
