09.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Novartis provides update on Phase III study evaluating canakinumab (ACZ885) as second or third-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy...

-- Phase III CANOPY-2 trial did not meet primary endpoint of overall

survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung

cancer whose cancer progressed while on or after previous treatments1

-- Canakinumab development program continues; two Phase III non-small

cell lung cancer clinical trials are ongoing in first-line and adjuvant

settings2,3

-- The CANOPY clinical trial program is designed to help answer critical

questions about the role of interleukin-1 beta (IL-1) in pro-tumor

inflammation in lung cancer, with multiple clinical trials investigating

canakinumab in different stages of disease using distinct treatment

combinations2-5

Basel, March 9, 2021 -- Novartis announced today the Phase III CANOPY-2

study evaluating canakinumab (ACZ885), an inhibitor of interleukin-1beta

(IL-1), in combination with the chemotherapy agent docetaxel, did

not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS)(1). The trial

was conducted among 237 adults with locally advanced or metastatic

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed while on or

after previous platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor

immunotherapy(4). Two Phase III CANOPY trials continue, evaluating

canakinumab in first-line and adjuvant settings(2,3). Novartis and

CANOPY-2 investigators will analyze the study data and are expected to

submit its findings for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

"While results from the CANOPY-2 trial are not what we hoped for in

patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have

been treated with other lines of therapy, these data give us valuable

insights into IL-1 inhibition," said John Tsai, MD, Head of Global

Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novartis. "Ongoing Phase

III studies in non-small cell lung cancer continue, evaluating

canakinumab in earlier treatment settings. We sincerely thank the

patients and clinical investigators involved in the CANOPY-2 study for

their partnership."

CANOPY-1, a Phase III study evaluating canakinumab in combination with

immunotherapy and chemotherapy, is expected to report final results

before the end of the year(2). CANOPY-A, another Phase III study, is

investigating canakinumab as an adjuvant therapy and has enrolled more

than 950 patients to date and is expected to enroll a total of 1,500

patients(3).

About canakinumab (ACZ885)

Canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity

and selectivity to human interleukin-1beta (IL-1)(6) (,) (7) and

neutralizes IL-1 activity by blocking its interaction with its

receptors(8). By neutralizing IL-1, preliminary evidence suggests

that canakinumab inhibits pro-tumor inflammation (PTI) to 1) enhance

anti-tumor immune response; 2) reduce tumor cell proliferation, survival

and invasiveness; and 3) impair angiogenesis(8). Pro-tumor inflammation

enables tumor development by driving cancer-causing processes and by

suppressing anti-tumor immune responses(9,10). Canakinumab is a

first-in-class interleukin-1beta (IL-1) inhibitor of PTI in

non-small cell lung cancer(10).

About the CANOPY program

Novartis launched the CANOPY study program after observing significantly

lower than expected rates of lung cancer mortality among patients in the

Phase III cardiovascular CANTOS trial. The CANTOS trial evaluated

canakinumab as a secondary prevention measure for cardiovascular events

in patients following a heart attack (CRP>=2 mg/L)(8,9). Patients in

the CANTOS trial were also at high risk for inflammatory cancers, like

lung cancer, due to advanced age, smoking history and other clinical

risk factors(8,9). Based on these findings, Novartis launched three,

large-scale, randomized, Phase III clinical trials and a Phase II

clinical trial to investigate canakinumab as a potential treatment

option in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

-- CANOPY-1 (NCT03631199) is a Phase III trial evaluating canakinumab as a

first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in

combination with pembrolizumab and platinum-based doublet chemotherapy2

-- CANOPY-2 (NCT03626545) is a Phase III trial investigating the role of

canakinumab in combination with the chemotherapy agent docetaxel in

second- or third-line therapy versus docetaxel alone in NSCLC. Part 1 of

the CANOPY-2 trial -- a safety run-in study to determine the appropriate

dosage, was previously presented at ASCO 2019. Part 2 of the trial,

reported today, evaluated overall survival (OS)4

-- CANOPY-A (NCT03447769) is a Phase III trial studying canakinumab in the

adjuvant setting, following surgical resection and cisplatin-based

chemotherapy. The adjuvant study is designed to determine if treatment

with canakinumab can prevent cancer relapse3

-- CANOPY-N (NCT03968419) is a non-registrational Phase II neoadjuvant trial

evaluating canakinumab in combination with pembrolizumab among patients

with resectable NSCLC prior to their planned surgery5

Novartis and Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, accounting for more

than 2 million new cases diagnosed each year(1) (1). There are two main

types of lung cancer -- small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell

lung cancer (NSCLC)(1) (2). NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of

lung cancer diagnoses, resulting in nearly 1.7 million new cases each

year(11) (,) (1) (3). Currently, the five-year survival rate for lung

cancer is less than 20%(1) (4), decreasing further when the disease is

diagnosed at later stages(1) (5). The majority of people with NSCLC are

diagnosed with advanced or Stage III or IV disease(1) (6), and

treatment options are limited for people with lung cancer who experience

cancer growth or progression while on standard of care treatments(1) (7)

(-) (19). More people die of lung cancer every year than any other

cancer type(11). Novartis is committed to developing best-in-class

treatments for lung cancer patients around the world. With a focus on

both targeted, personalized medicine and the role of newer,

immuno-oncology therapies, the lung cancer drug development program at

Novartis is among the most robust in the industry. With research

activities informed by long-term relationships with leading lung cancer

thought leaders and patient advocates, Novartis is focused on

reimagining the treatment of lung cancer.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "potentially," "can," "will," "expected,"

"committed," "evaluating," "continue," "ongoing," "approximately," or

similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for canakinumab, either

alone or in combination with docetaxel or pembrolizumab, or regarding

potential future revenues from canakinumab, either alone or in

combination with docetaxel or pembrolizumab. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that canakinumab, either alone or in combination

with docetaxel or pembrolizumab will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that canakinumab, either

alone or in combination with docetaxel or pembrolizumab, separately or

in combination, will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including

the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as

COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues;

potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or

disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

