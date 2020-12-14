-- Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoint of reducing the number

of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who experienced severe complications

(death, mechanical ventilation or ICU care)1

-- Detailed results will be submitted for publication to support scientific

understanding of JAK inhibition in COVID-19 and inform ongoing research

-- Novartis commitment to address COVID-19 pandemic remains strong with

multiple research collaboration initiatives ongoing

Basel, December 14, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the Phase III

RUXCOVID study evaluating ruxolitinib on top of standard of care (SoC)

therapy compared to SoC treatment alone in patients with COVID-19 did

not meet its primary endpoint(1). Initial data show there was no

statistically significant reduction in the proportion of patients on

ruxolitinib plus SoC therapy who experienced severe complications,

including death, respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation or

admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) by Day 29, compared to SoC

alone(1). The trial also did not show clinically relevant benefit among

secondary and exploratory endpoints including mortality rate by Day 29,

and time to recovery (no longer infected, or ambulatory with no or

minimal limitations)(1).

"While the RUXCOVID trial did not give us the results we hoped for, we

will continue working with the medical community to analyze its findings

to better understand COVID-19 and the role of JAK inhibition," said John

Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

"We would like to thank the front-line clinical teams and staff at each

of the trial sites and the hundreds of patients who volunteered to

participate and their loved ones. We are deeply grateful to them and

will continue our dedicated scientific research into the ongoing global

pandemic."

In the trial, the proportion of patients who died, or required

mechanical ventilation due to respiratory failure or ICU care by Day 29,

the primary endpoint, was 12.0% for ruxolitinib plus SoC vs. 11.8% for

placebo plus SoC (OR: 0.91 [95% CI: 0.48-1.73]; p=0.769)(1).

Ruxolitinib was generally well-tolerated, and a comprehensive analysis

including safety data is ongoing(1). The results of RUXCOVID do not

affect any ongoing trials for ruxolitinib in non-COVID-19 diseases.

About RUXCOVID

RUXCOVID (NCT04362137) is a Phase III multicenter, randomized,

double-blind, placebo-controlled, 29-day study to evaluate the efficacy

and safety of ruxolitinib plus standard of care (SoC) therapy compared

to placebo plus SoC therapy in patients aged >=12 years hospitalized for

COVID-19 and not intubated or receiving ICU care prior to randomization.

The study has enrolled 432 patients globally(2).

The composite primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who die,

develop respiratory failure (require mechanical ventilation), or require

admission to ICU by Day 29. Secondary endpoints include various efficacy

assessments including evaluation of clinical status using a 9-point

ordinal scale; in-hospital outcomes (mortality rate; proportion of

patients requiring mechanical ventilation; duration of hospitalization,

ICU stay, supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation); change

in the National Early Warning Score (NEWS2); change in SpO2/FiO2 ratio;

proportion of patients with no oxygen therapy (oxygen saturation of

>=94% on room air); and safety. The exploratory endpoint of time to

recovery (no longer infected, or ambulatory with no or minimal

limitations) was also evaluated(2).

Eligible patients were randomized 2:1 to receive oral ruxolitinib 5mg

twice daily (BID) or oral-matching placebo for a total of 14 days. Study

treatment is given in combination with SoC therapy according to the

investigator's clinical judgement. After 14 days of therapy, should

clinical signs or symptoms not improve or worsen, and the potential

benefit outweighs the potential risks, patients may receive an

additional 14 days of study therapy. In total, patients are followed on

study for 29 days post-randomization(2).

RUXCOVID is sponsored by Novartis outside of the US and by Incyte in the

US.

About ruxolitinib

Ruxolitinib is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine

kinases. It is approved under the trade name Jakavi(R) in Europe and

other regions and countries for the treatment of adult patients with

polycythemia vera (PV) who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea

and for the treatment of disease-related splenomegaly or symptoms in

adult patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF), also known as chronic

idiopathic MF, post-polycythemia vera MF or post-essential

thrombocythemia MF. Approved indications vary by country(3). The safety

and efficacy profile of Jakavi has not yet been established outside of

its approved indications.

Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development

and commercialization outside the US. Ruxolitinib is marketed outside

the US by Novartis as Jakavi(R), and in the US by Incyte Corporation as

Jakafi(R) for patients with PV who have had an inadequate response to or

are intolerant of hydroxyurea, for patients with intermediate or

high-risk MF, and steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric

patients 12 years and older(3). Jakavi is a registered trademark of

Novartis AG in countries outside the US. Jakafi is a registered

trademark of Incyte Corporation.

Novartis response to COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis is making multiple contributions to the global effort to combat

the COVID-19 pandemic and support the stability of global healthcare

systems. The company has committed to donating USD 40 million to support

communities around the world impacted by the pandemic. In addition,

Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research initiatives,

the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the Bill & Melinda

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a COVID-19

directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative

(IMI)(4). Novartis has also announced a collaboration with Molecular

Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use

against COVID-19(5), and the company is separately supporting

COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis medicines.

Two medicines in early stage development are also being investigated

focusing on stopping or slowing the body's overactive immune response to

COVID-19(6,7). In our labs, we have started a collaborative,

longer-term drug discovery effort to develop an antiviral molecule to

potentially treat all coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis

generics and biosimilars division Sandoz became the first company to

commit to keeping stable prices for a basket of essential medicines that

may help in the treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership

with US-based Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic

hospital medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of

COVID-19 available to low-and lower-middle income countries at zero

profit until a vaccine or curative treatment is found. This includes

dexamethasone, which is the only medicine shown to decrease mortality so

far in severe hospitalized COVID pneumonia(4). Furthermore, Novartis

Gene Therapies entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts

Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel

genetic COVID-19 vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID(8). More information

about the Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at www.n

http://www.novartis.com/coronavirus ovartis.com/coronavirus

http://www.novartis.com/coronavirus.

