-- Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoint of reducing the number
of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who experienced severe complications
(death, mechanical ventilation or ICU care)1
-- Detailed results will be submitted for publication to support scientific
understanding of JAK inhibition in COVID-19 and inform ongoing research
-- Novartis commitment to address COVID-19 pandemic remains strong with
multiple research collaboration initiatives ongoing
Basel, December 14, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the Phase III
RUXCOVID study evaluating ruxolitinib on top of standard of care (SoC)
therapy compared to SoC treatment alone in patients with COVID-19 did
not meet its primary endpoint(1). Initial data show there was no
statistically significant reduction in the proportion of patients on
ruxolitinib plus SoC therapy who experienced severe complications,
including death, respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation or
admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) by Day 29, compared to SoC
alone(1). The trial also did not show clinically relevant benefit among
secondary and exploratory endpoints including mortality rate by Day 29,
and time to recovery (no longer infected, or ambulatory with no or
minimal limitations)(1).
"While the RUXCOVID trial did not give us the results we hoped for, we
will continue working with the medical community to analyze its findings
to better understand COVID-19 and the role of JAK inhibition," said John
Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.
"We would like to thank the front-line clinical teams and staff at each
of the trial sites and the hundreds of patients who volunteered to
participate and their loved ones. We are deeply grateful to them and
will continue our dedicated scientific research into the ongoing global
pandemic."
In the trial, the proportion of patients who died, or required
mechanical ventilation due to respiratory failure or ICU care by Day 29,
the primary endpoint, was 12.0% for ruxolitinib plus SoC vs. 11.8% for
placebo plus SoC (OR: 0.91 [95% CI: 0.48-1.73]; p=0.769)(1).
Ruxolitinib was generally well-tolerated, and a comprehensive analysis
including safety data is ongoing(1). The results of RUXCOVID do not
affect any ongoing trials for ruxolitinib in non-COVID-19 diseases.
About RUXCOVID
RUXCOVID (NCT04362137) is a Phase III multicenter, randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled, 29-day study to evaluate the efficacy
and safety of ruxolitinib plus standard of care (SoC) therapy compared
to placebo plus SoC therapy in patients aged >=12 years hospitalized for
COVID-19 and not intubated or receiving ICU care prior to randomization.
The study has enrolled 432 patients globally(2).
The composite primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who die,
develop respiratory failure (require mechanical ventilation), or require
admission to ICU by Day 29. Secondary endpoints include various efficacy
assessments including evaluation of clinical status using a 9-point
ordinal scale; in-hospital outcomes (mortality rate; proportion of
patients requiring mechanical ventilation; duration of hospitalization,
ICU stay, supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation); change
in the National Early Warning Score (NEWS2); change in SpO2/FiO2 ratio;
proportion of patients with no oxygen therapy (oxygen saturation of
>=94% on room air); and safety. The exploratory endpoint of time to
recovery (no longer infected, or ambulatory with no or minimal
limitations) was also evaluated(2).
Eligible patients were randomized 2:1 to receive oral ruxolitinib 5mg
twice daily (BID) or oral-matching placebo for a total of 14 days. Study
treatment is given in combination with SoC therapy according to the
investigator's clinical judgement. After 14 days of therapy, should
clinical signs or symptoms not improve or worsen, and the potential
benefit outweighs the potential risks, patients may receive an
additional 14 days of study therapy. In total, patients are followed on
study for 29 days post-randomization(2).
RUXCOVID is sponsored by Novartis outside of the US and by Incyte in the
US.
About ruxolitinib
Ruxolitinib is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine
kinases. It is approved under the trade name Jakavi(R) in Europe and
other regions and countries for the treatment of adult patients with
polycythemia vera (PV) who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea
and for the treatment of disease-related splenomegaly or symptoms in
adult patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF), also known as chronic
idiopathic MF, post-polycythemia vera MF or post-essential
thrombocythemia MF. Approved indications vary by country(3). The safety
and efficacy profile of Jakavi has not yet been established outside of
its approved indications.
Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development
and commercialization outside the US. Ruxolitinib is marketed outside
the US by Novartis as Jakavi(R), and in the US by Incyte Corporation as
Jakafi(R) for patients with PV who have had an inadequate response to or
are intolerant of hydroxyurea, for patients with intermediate or
high-risk MF, and steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric
patients 12 years and older(3). Jakavi is a registered trademark of
Novartis AG in countries outside the US. Jakafi is a registered
trademark of Incyte Corporation.
Novartis response to COVID-19 pandemic
Novartis is making multiple contributions to the global effort to combat
the COVID-19 pandemic and support the stability of global healthcare
systems. The company has committed to donating USD 40 million to support
communities around the world impacted by the pandemic. In addition,
Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research initiatives,
the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a COVID-19
directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative
(IMI)(4). Novartis has also announced a collaboration with Molecular
Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use
against COVID-19(5), and the company is separately supporting
COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis medicines.
Two medicines in early stage development are also being investigated
focusing on stopping or slowing the body's overactive immune response to
COVID-19(6,7). In our labs, we have started a collaborative,
longer-term drug discovery effort to develop an antiviral molecule to
potentially treat all coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis
generics and biosimilars division Sandoz became the first company to
commit to keeping stable prices for a basket of essential medicines that
may help in the treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership
with US-based Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic
hospital medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of
COVID-19 available to low-and lower-middle income countries at zero
profit until a vaccine or curative treatment is found. This includes
dexamethasone, which is the only medicine shown to decrease mortality so
far in severe hospitalized COVID pneumonia(4). Furthermore, Novartis
Gene Therapies entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts
Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel
genetic COVID-19 vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID(8). More information
about the Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at www.n
http://www.novartis.com/coronavirus ovartis.com/coronavirus
http://www.novartis.com/coronavirus.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
