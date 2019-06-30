Press Release: Novartis: Public-Private -2

finanzen.net
16.01.2020
Press Release: Novartis: Public-Private

to using our reach and size for good.

We strive to improve access and affordability,

create healthier communities, and

put a healthy mind, body and environment

within reach of everyone, everywhere.

We are blending our heart, science

and ingenuity to profoundly change

the trajectory of health for humanity.

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

siobhan@lastmilehealth. About Last Mile Health

org Last Mile Health partners with governments

to design, scale, strengthen, and

sustain high-quality community health

systems, which empower teams of community

and frontline health workers to bring

life-saving primary healthcare to

the world's most remote communities.

To learn more, visit

lastmilehealth.org http://lastmilehealth.org/

.

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

marbaugh@lilly.com About Lilly

Lilly is a global health care leader

that unites caring with discovery

to create medicines that make life

better for people around the world.

We were founded more than a century

ago by a man committed to creating

high-quality medicines that meet

real needs, and today we remain true

to that mission in all our work.

Across the globe, Lilly employees

work to discover and bring life-changing

medicines to those who need them,

improve the understanding and management

of disease, and give back to communities

through philanthropy and volunteerism.

To learn more about Lilly, please

visit us at lilly.com https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2690461-1&h=1083931256&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilly.com%2F&a=lilly.com

and lilly.com/newsroom https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2690461-1&h=3400336211&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilly.com%2Fnewsroom&a=lilly.com%2Fnewsroom

.

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

jhyman@livinggoods.org About Living Goods

Living Goods is a nonprofit that

saves lives at scale by supporting

digitally empowered community health

workers who deliver care on call

-- making it easy for families in

need to get the care they need. Beginning

its operations in Uganda in 2007

and expanding into Kenya in 2015,

Living Goods works with governments

and partners to ensure community

health workers have access to the

digital technology, medical treatments,

supervision and compensation to cost-effectively

deliver high quality, impactful health

services. At the end of 2019, Living

Goods was supporting more than 10,000

CHWs to deliver care to more than

7 million people. Learn more at www.livinggoods.org.

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

media.relations@novarti About Novartis

s.com Novartis is reimagining medicine

to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company,

we use innovative science and digital

technologies to create transformative

treatments in areas of great medical

need. In our quest to find new medicines,

we consistently rank among the world's

top companies investing in research

and development. Novartis products

reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative

ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people

of more than 140 nationalities work

at Novartis around the world. Find

out more at

www.novartis.com.

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

sally.beatty@pfizer.com About Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs

that change patients' lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our

global resources to bring therapies

to people that extend and significantly

improve their lives. We strive to

set the standard for quality, safety

and value in the discovery, development

and manufacture of health care products,

including innovative medicines and

vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues

work across developed and emerging

markets to advance wellness, prevention,

treatments and cures that challenge

the most feared diseases of our time.

Consistent with our responsibility

as one of the world's premier innovative

biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate

with health care providers, governments

and local communities to support

and expand access to reliable, affordable

health care around the world. For

more than 150 years, we have worked

to make a difference for all who

rely on us. We routinely post information

that may be important to investors

on our website at www.pfizer.com.

In addition, to learn more, please

visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow

us on Twitter at @Pfizer https://twitter.com/pfizer

and @Pfizer_News https://twitter.com/pfizer_news

, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfizer/

, YouTube https://www.youtube.com/pfizer

and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer

http://www.facebook.com/Pfizer.

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

10.11.2016Novartis BuyArgus Research Company
10.10.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
20.09.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
01.03.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research
29.01.2013Novartis haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.11.2016Novartis BuyArgus Research Company
10.10.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
20.09.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
06.01.2010Novartis "buy"SEB AG
22.10.2009Novartis buySEB AG
29.01.2013Novartis haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
24.01.2013Novartis haltenFrankfurter Tagesdienst
01.03.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research
24.01.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research
23.01.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
