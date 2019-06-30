Press Release: Novartis: Public-Private -2

to using our reach and size for good.
We strive to improve access and affordability,
create healthier communities, and
put a healthy mind, body and environment
within reach of everyone, everywhere.
We are blending our heart, science
and ingenuity to profoundly change
the trajectory of health for humanity.
siobhan@lastmilehealth. About Last Mile Health
org Last Mile Health partners with governments
to design, scale, strengthen, and
sustain high-quality community health
systems, which empower teams of community
and frontline health workers to bring
life-saving primary healthcare to
the world's most remote communities.
To learn more, visit
lastmilehealth.org http://lastmilehealth.org/
.
marbaugh@lilly.com About Lilly
Lilly is a global health care leader
that unites caring with discovery
to create medicines that make life
better for people around the world.
We were founded more than a century
ago by a man committed to creating
high-quality medicines that meet
real needs, and today we remain true
to that mission in all our work.
Across the globe, Lilly employees
work to discover and bring life-changing
medicines to those who need them,
improve the understanding and management
of disease, and give back to communities
through philanthropy and volunteerism.
To learn more about Lilly, please
visit us at lilly.com https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2690461-1&h=1083931256&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilly.com%2F&a=lilly.com
and lilly.com/newsroom https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2690461-1&h=3400336211&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lilly.com%2Fnewsroom&a=lilly.com%2Fnewsroom
.
jhyman@livinggoods.org About Living Goods
Living Goods is a nonprofit that
saves lives at scale by supporting
digitally empowered community health
workers who deliver care on call
-- making it easy for families in
need to get the care they need. Beginning
its operations in Uganda in 2007
and expanding into Kenya in 2015,
Living Goods works with governments
and partners to ensure community
health workers have access to the
digital technology, medical treatments,
supervision and compensation to cost-effectively
deliver high quality, impactful health
services. At the end of 2019, Living
Goods was supporting more than 10,000
CHWs to deliver care to more than
7 million people. Learn more at www.livinggoods.org.
media.relations@novarti About Novartis
s.com Novartis is reimagining medicine
to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company,
we use innovative science and digital
technologies to create transformative
treatments in areas of great medical
need. In our quest to find new medicines,
we consistently rank among the world's
top companies investing in research
and development. Novartis products
reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative
ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people
of more than 140 nationalities work
at Novartis around the world. Find
out more at
www.novartis.com.
sally.beatty@pfizer.com About Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs
that change patients' lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our
global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly
improve their lives. We strive to
set the standard for quality, safety
and value in the discovery, development
and manufacture of health care products,
including innovative medicines and
vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging
markets to advance wellness, prevention,
treatments and cures that challenge
the most feared diseases of our time.
Consistent with our responsibility
as one of the world's premier innovative
biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate
with health care providers, governments
and local communities to support
and expand access to reliable, affordable
health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, we have worked
to make a difference for all who
rely on us. We routinely post information
that may be important to investors
on our website at www.pfizer.com.
In addition, to learn more, please
visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow
us on Twitter at @Pfizer https://twitter.com/pfizer
and @Pfizer_News https://twitter.com/pfizer_news
, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfizer/
, YouTube https://www.youtube.com/pfizer
and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer
http://www.facebook.com/Pfizer.
