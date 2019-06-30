Healthcare companies and philanthropies to fund training of thousands of
community health workers as part of larger initiative led by Last Mile
Health and Living Goods to advance universal health coverage
[BASEL, SWITZERLAND 9:00 A.M. CET/NEW YORK, NEW YORK 3:00 A.M. EST - 16
January 2020] -- Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, GSK and the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have joined forces with Last Mile Health
and Living Goods to increase access to community-based primary
healthcare for nearly 1.7 million people in up to six African countries,
as part of their shared commitment to accelerate universal health
coverage. The Health Worker Training Initiative is a three-year
investment, generously matched by The Audacious Project, and totals USD
$18 million.
Harnessing the synergy of cross-industry collaboration is key to
advancing universal health coverage. Living Goods and Last Mile Health
have pioneered the community health worker model and are continually
exploring novel approaches to training and retaining community health
workers. By teaming up with Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer,
GSK and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, precious resources and
acumen can be maximized. All are united by the belief that community
health workers play a catalytic role, and all share a commitment towards
advancing universal health coverage.
Leveraging the unique expertise of each organization will drive tech
innovation and deepen impact. In addition to financial contributions,
industry partners will contribute disease-specific expertise and
experience in the discovery and development of new tools, which will
supplement the community health worker models pioneered by Last Mile
Health and Living Goods, in partnership with government.
Investing in community health workers produces some of the best returns
in health. Community health workers can yield a 10:1 return on
investment, due to a healthier population, increased employment, and
lower odds of health crises. In addition, community health workers can
help primary healthcare systems serve the majority of a population's
health needs, which means community health workers are one of the most
efficient and effective ways to achieve universal health coverage. This
partnership is a response to the growing call to action globally to
advance universal health coverage and Sustainable Development Goal 3.
"Focused investment in community health workers can accelerate progress
to make universal health coverage a reality," said Dave Ricks, chairman
and CEO of Lilly and president of the International Federation of
Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations. "Public-private
collaboration is critical to help governments lower barriers to quality
care and innovative medicines that save and improve people's lives."
"Community health workers are the critical frontline to sustainably
impact the health of communities in resource poor settings," said Vas
Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "Novartis is committed to strengthening
healthcare systems and is proud to be part of this coalition to use
digital technologies to reimagine the future of community health
delivery."
The three-year investment will cover three areas:
-- Supporting the training and deployment of 2,500 digitally-enabled
community health workers, reaching nearly 1.7 million people by 2022.
Community health workers will be trained and deployed in Liberia, Kenya,
Uganda, Malawi and up to two additional countries.
-- Supporting Last Mile Health's Community Health Academy, which is an open
source, digital learning platform for community health workers and health
systems leaders used worldwide. Training curricula for community health
workers initially focuses on diarrheal diseases, family planning, malaria
and pneumonia, with further modules expected to address non-communicable
diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.
-- Contributing expertise and personnel to Living Goods' new Kenya
Performance Lab to develop mobile-based tech innovations that will
improve community health worker productivity, strengthen supply chains
and better identify obstacles to coverage. The Lab will leverage the
knowledge and assets of partners in areas including data science,
behavior change, performance management, analytics and technical health
expertise. Innovations would be introduced in Kenya and then scaled to
other countries within the broader initiative.
Together, these pieces of the investment aim to scale up access to
life-saving primary healthcare while building stronger, tech-enabled
community health programs for the future.
"Well-trained community health workers play an integral role in
providing quality care in low-resource settings," said Andrin Oswald,
Co-chair of the CEO Roundtable Executive Council and Director of Life
Sciences Partnerships at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Gates
Foundation is committed to working with partners across sectors to
achieve universal health coverage, which is necessary to achieving the
Sustainable Development Goals and reducing the burden of diseases that
disproportionately affect pregnant women and young children. We thank
the companies involved in this initiative for their efforts to increase
data-driven solutions to train and deploy effective community health
workers."
"This partnership will play a critical role in helping to scale and
empower the world's most promising health resource--community health
workers--so that they can thrive and effectively save lives," said Dr.
Jane Aceng, Uganda's Minister of Health. "Ensuring community health
workers have the right training, digital technology, medical equipment
and supervision is critical for ensuring they can help transform health
outcomes, no matter where people live."
Each of the six investors will contribute USD $1.5 million total over
the next three years. This funding will be matched by the Audacious
Project through an existing USD $50 million matching commitment to scale
community health workers in Africa, resulting in an USD $18 million
total investment.
This investment will also support the sustainability of community health
worker programs. Living Goods and Last Mile Health partner with
governments to deploy digitally-empowered community health workers. Not
only will this partnership support community health workers to reach
more patients, but the curricula and tools developed through the
investment will support improved community health worker performance for
years to come.
"We are inspired that healthcare companies are taking collective action
to strengthen community health systems in the public sector across
sub-Saharan Africa to advance universal health coverage," said Liz
Jarman, CEO of Living Goods, and Dr. Raj Panjabi, CEO of Last Mile
Health. "This partnership is much more than a financial commitment; it
joins a growing movement of philanthropists, companies, and governments
that have committed to scale digitally-empowered community health
workers and build stronger primary healthcare systems across Africa to
ultimately save more lives."
To learn more about the community health movement and efforts to advance
universal health coverage in partnership with governments, watch this
video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXN76-EZnsM&t=2s produced by
Freethink.
