Press Release: Novartis receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for inclisiran

-- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not raised any concerns
related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. The complete response
letter is due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions
-- No onsite inspection was conducted of the single third-party facility in
question. If a facility inspection is needed, FDA will define an approach
once safe travel may resume based on public health need and other factors
-- Novartis will work with FDA and the third-party manufacturing facility in
Europe to complete the inclisiran review, to bring this potential
first-in-class siRNA to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible
Basel, December 18, 2020 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the new drug
application (NDA) for inclisiran, a potential treatment for
hyperlipidemia in adults who have elevated low-density lipoprotein
cholesterol (LDL-C) while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a statin
therapy. The FDA stated that the agency cannot approve the NDA by the
Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of December 23, 2020,
due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions. The conditions
will be conveyed to the European manufacturing facility within 10
business days. The third-party facility is responsible for drug product
manufacturing. Satisfactory resolution of the unresolved facility
inspection-related conditions is required before the Novartis NDA may be
approved. No onsite inspection was conducted. If it is determined that a
facility inspection is needed to approve the application, the FDA will
define an approach for scheduling once safe travel may resume based on
public health need and other factors.
"Novartis is confident in the quality of the regulatory submission for
inclisiran, which includes a robust body of evidence related to efficacy
and safety. We look forward to meeting with the FDA and our third-party
manufacturing partner to discuss the feedback received and next steps,"
said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer,
Novartis. "We are committed to bringing this potential first-in-class
small interfering RNA cholesterol-lowering treatment to patients as soon
as possible."
The European Commission (EC) recently granted Novartis marketing
authorization for Leqvio(R) (inclisiran) in Europe on December 11, 2020.
About inclisiran
Inclisiran (KJX839) is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA)
therapy to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels via
an RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism of action and could help improve
outcomes for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
(ASCVD), a deadly form of cardiovascular disease(1-3). With two doses a
year and effective and sustained LDL-C reduction, inclisiran works as a
complement to statins. Inclisiran works differently from other therapies
by preventing the production of the target protein in the liver,
increasing hepatic uptake of LDL-C and clearing it from the
bloodstream(3). Inclisiran is dosed initially, again at 3 months, and
then once every 6 months. In three clinical trials, patients taking
inclisiran maintained LDL-C reduction throughout each 6-month dosing
interval(1,2). Administered in-office as a subcutaneous injection,
inclisiran is expected to integrate seamlessly into a patient's
healthcare routine(1,2).
In the Phase III trials, inclisiran was well-tolerated(1,2). The most
common adverse events reported (>=3% of patients treated with inclisiran
and occurring more frequently than placebo) were injection site reaction,
arthralgia, urinary tract infection, diarrhea, bronchitis, pain in
extremity and dyspnea(1,2). Among those, injection site reactions were
the most frequent ones. Those were generally mild and none were severe
or persistent(1,2).
Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement
with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNAi therapeutics.
About Novartis in Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism
Bending the curve of life requires addressing some of society's biggest
public health concerns. Novartis has an established and expanding
presence in diseases covering the heart, kidney and metabolic system. In
addition to essential treatment Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan),
Novartis has a growing pipeline of potentially first-in-class molecules
addressing cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "will," "may," "as quickly as possible," "potential," "confident,
" "look forward," "committed," "potential," "as soon as possible,"
"could," "expected," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar
terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential
marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for inclisiran and the
other investigational and approved products described in this press
release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You
should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that
inclisiran will be approved for sale in the United States, or if
approved, at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee
that inclisiran or the other investigational or approved products
described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale
or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will
be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our
expectations regarding inclisiran and such other products could be
affected by, among other things, regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; global trends toward health care
cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing
and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing
transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political, economic and business
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
