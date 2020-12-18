  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Null Gebühren. Null Spread. Bei allen Orders in DAX- und EURO STOXX 50-Werten.Bis 30.12. an der Börse Stuttgart handeln und Gold Gewinnen!-w-
18.12.2020 22:49

Press Release: Novartis receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for inclisiran

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not raised any concerns

related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. The complete response

letter is due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions

-- No onsite inspection was conducted of the single third-party facility in

question. If a facility inspection is needed, FDA will define an approach

once safe travel may resume based on public health need and other factors

-- Novartis will work with FDA and the third-party manufacturing facility in

Europe to complete the inclisiran review, to bring this potential

first-in-class siRNA to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible

Basel, December 18, 2020 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the new drug

application (NDA) for inclisiran, a potential treatment for

hyperlipidemia in adults who have elevated low-density lipoprotein

cholesterol (LDL-C) while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a statin

therapy. The FDA stated that the agency cannot approve the NDA by the

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of December 23, 2020,

due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions. The conditions

will be conveyed to the European manufacturing facility within 10

business days. The third-party facility is responsible for drug product

manufacturing. Satisfactory resolution of the unresolved facility

inspection-related conditions is required before the Novartis NDA may be

approved. No onsite inspection was conducted. If it is determined that a

facility inspection is needed to approve the application, the FDA will

define an approach for scheduling once safe travel may resume based on

public health need and other factors.

"Novartis is confident in the quality of the regulatory submission for

inclisiran, which includes a robust body of evidence related to efficacy

and safety. We look forward to meeting with the FDA and our third-party

manufacturing partner to discuss the feedback received and next steps,"

said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer,

Novartis. "We are committed to bringing this potential first-in-class

small interfering RNA cholesterol-lowering treatment to patients as soon

as possible."

The European Commission (EC) recently granted Novartis marketing

authorization for Leqvio(R) (inclisiran) in Europe on December 11, 2020.

About inclisiran

Inclisiran (KJX839) is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA)

therapy to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels via

an RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism of action and could help improve

outcomes for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

(ASCVD), a deadly form of cardiovascular disease(1-3). With two doses a

year and effective and sustained LDL-C reduction, inclisiran works as a

complement to statins. Inclisiran works differently from other therapies

by preventing the production of the target protein in the liver,

increasing hepatic uptake of LDL-C and clearing it from the

bloodstream(3). Inclisiran is dosed initially, again at 3 months, and

then once every 6 months. In three clinical trials, patients taking

inclisiran maintained LDL-C reduction throughout each 6-month dosing

interval(1,2). Administered in-office as a subcutaneous injection,

inclisiran is expected to integrate seamlessly into a patient's

healthcare routine(1,2).

In the Phase III trials, inclisiran was well-tolerated(1,2). The most

common adverse events reported (>=3% of patients treated with inclisiran

and occurring more frequently than placebo) were injection site reaction,

arthralgia, urinary tract infection, diarrhea, bronchitis, pain in

extremity and dyspnea(1,2). Among those, injection site reactions were

the most frequent ones. Those were generally mild and none were severe

or persistent(1,2).

Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and

commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement

with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNAi therapeutics.

About Novartis in Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolism

Bending the curve of life requires addressing some of society's biggest

public health concerns. Novartis has an established and expanding

presence in diseases covering the heart, kidney and metabolic system. In

addition to essential treatment Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan),

Novartis has a growing pipeline of potentially first-in-class molecules

addressing cardiovascular, metabolic and renal diseases.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "will," "may," "as quickly as possible," "potential," "confident,

" "look forward," "committed," "potential," "as soon as possible,"

"could," "expected," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar

terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for inclisiran and the

other investigational and approved products described in this press

release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that

inclisiran will be approved for sale in the United States, or if

approved, at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee

that inclisiran or the other investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will

be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our

expectations regarding inclisiran and such other products could be

affected by, among other things, regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; global trends toward health care

cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing

and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing

transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political, economic and business

conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic

diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Ray KK, Wright RS, Kallend D, et al. Two phase 3 trials of inclisiran in

patients with elevated LDL cholesterol. N Engl J Med. 2020;382:1507-1519.

doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1912387.

2. Raal FJ, Kallend D, Ray KK, et al. Inclisiran for the treatment of

heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. N Engl J Med.

2020;382(16):1520-1530. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1913805.

3. Stoekenbroek RM, Kallend D, Wijngaard PL, et al. Inclisiran for the

treatment of cardiovascular disease: the ORION clinical development

program. Future Cardiol. 2018;14(6):433--442.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Phil McNamara

Novartis External Communications Global Head, Cardio-Renal-Metabolism

+41 61 324 2279 (direct) Communications

E-mail: anja.von_treskow@novartis.com +41 79 510 8756 (mobile)

phil.mcnamara@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Jamie Bennett

Head, US Corp & Country External Director, US Media Relations

Comms +1 862 217 3976

Global Media & Corp Communications jamie.bennett@novartis.com

+1 646 438 4335

Eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations

line: +41 61 324 7944

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Übernahme angekündigt
Novartis übernimmt amerikanische Neurologie-Firma Cadent
Der Schweizer Pharmakonzern Novartis baut mit einer Übernahme sein Geschäft zur Behandlung von neuropsychiatrischen Krankheiten aus.
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
17.12.20
Pharmabranche: Novartis kauft amerikanische Neurologie-Firma Cadent (Handelsblatt)
17.12.20
Novartis kauft amerikanische Neurologie-Firma Cadent (Börse Online)
16.12.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aussicht auf Umsatzschub für Herzmedikament treibt Novartis (Börse Online)
15.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Gute und schlechte News - dieser Support muss jetzt halten (Der Aktionär)
14.12.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele (Börse Online)
14.12.20
Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele (dpa-afx)
11.12.20
Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU (dpa-afx)
06.12.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
25.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
25.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.11.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

24.11.20Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
14.12.20Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele
11.12.20Novartis erhält für Cholesterinsenker Leqvio Zulassung in der EU
30.11.20So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Novartis-Aktie ein
17.12.20Novartis übernimmt amerikanische Neurologie-Firma Cadent
20.11.20Trotz Impfungen bleiben Therapien gefragt: Novartis und Roche sind zurück im Rennen um Covid-Medikamente
06.12.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Daten - Aktie gibt wieder Gas
24.11.20Novartis startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
16.12.20Press Release: Novartis announces positive FDA -2-
04.12.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Wichtiger Widerstand geknackt - Analysten heben den Daumen
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Covestro: mehr Gewinn, weniger Dividendensorgen
Podcast mit Manuela von Ditfurth von Invesco: Nachhaltige ETFs: So finde ich den passenden
Beratung in der Corona-Krise ist gefragt: Accenture wird optimistischer
Glänzt Gold auch 2021 wieder?
Vontobel: Lockdown: Alle bleiben daheim. Ist damit auch wieder Zeit für Stay-at-Home-Aktien? Delivery Hero und Hellofresh
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Analog und digital? Gold glänzt!
Jetzt im Magazin: Die fünf häufigsten Fehler bei der Kapitalanlage
Anlagekultur: Aller Anfang war schwer
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

21:39 UhrCoronavirus: US FDA backs BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine data
20:53 UhrGESAMT-ROUNDUP: Führungsfiguren aus US-Regierung lassen sich impfen
20:51 UhrImpfstoff für Deutschland lagert derzeit noch in Belgien
20:21 UhrUS-Vizepräsident gegen Corona geimpft - Bidens Impfung Montag geplant
19:55 UhrMerck (MRK) Gets FDA's Priority Review for Another Keytruda sBLA
19:21 UhrROUNDUP: US-Vizepräsident Pence gegen Corona geimpft
18:56 UhrBolsonaro befürchtet bei Corona-Impfung Verwandlung in einen Kaiman
18:29 UhrPaul-Ehrlich-Institut: Prüfungen am Corona-Impfstoff begonnen
18:29 UhrGESAMT-ROUNDUP: Impf-Reihenfolge steht - Höchstwert bei Corona-Infektionen
18:21 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PayPal. Shopify. BP p.l.c.. Gilead Sciences and Southern Co

News von

Das sind die besten Deals am vierten Adventswochenende
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV
Ende des Makler-Diktats  das sind die neuen Regeln für Käufer und Verkäufer
Die 100-Euro-Strategie ist die beste Sparidee für Ihr Kind
Die Ära der endlosen Schulden kennt nur einen radikalen Ausweg

News von

EuGH-Urteil erwartet: VW, BMW und Daimler droht riesige Klagewelle
Wasserstoff Newsblog: RWE setzt mit neuem Vorstand verstärkt auf Wasserstoff
DAX flirtet mit Rekordhoch - Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter
Heiß gesucht: Das ist bei der Aston Martin-Aktie los
DAX-Chartanalyse: Ausbruch nach oben

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit leichtem Minus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- CureVac: Erlaubnis für Massenproduktion -- FDA-Berater empfehlen Moderna-Vakzin -- ifo-Index, BioNTech im Fokus

Dividendenhoffnung bei Deutsche Euroshop. HORNBACH verlängert Verträge von Vorstandsmitgliedern. OMV-Chef will sich im Umbau mit weiteren Zukäufen zurückhalten. AIXTRON-Aktien profitieren von OLED-Projekt. Volkswagen muss Produktion wegen Halbleiter-Engpass drosseln. Daimler will keine Mercedes-Pkw mehr in Brasilien bauen. TeamViewer offen für Zukäufe im kommenden Jahr. Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun zieht Haftbeschwerde zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen