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Press Release: Novartis receives European -2-

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Aktien
Novartis AG
136.94 EUR 1.28 EUR 0.94 %
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References

1. European Medicines Agency. Search results for "polymyalgia rheumatica."

European Medicines Agency.

Werbung

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/search?search_api_fulltext=polymyalgia%20rheumatica

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

2. Espígol-Frigolé G, Dejaco C, Mackie SL, et al. Polymyalgia

rheumatica. Lancet. 2023;402(10411):1459--1472.

3. Gabriel SE, Sunku J, Salvarani C, et al. Adverse outcomes of

antiinflammatory therapy among patients with polymyalgia rheumatica.

Werbung

Arthritis Rheum. 1997;40(10):1873--1878.

4. Floris A, Piga M, Chessa E, et al. Long-term glucocorticoid treatment and

high relapse rate remain unresolved issues in the real-life management of

polymyalgia rheumatica: a systematic literature review and meta-analysis.

Clin Rheum. 2022;41(1):19--31.

5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sanofi. Kevzara(R) (sarilumab) injection,

Werbung

for subcutaneous use: US prescribing information.

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2023/761037s013lbl.pdf

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

6. European Medicines Agency. Kevzara: EPAR product information.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/kevzara-epar-product-information_en.pdf

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

7. Stone JH, Buttgereit F, Saraux A, et al. Secukinumab in polymyalgia

rheumatica. N Eng J Med. 2026;395(7):637--647.

8. Dejaco C, et al. Secukinumab in polymyalgia rheumatica: Results of the

phase 3 REPLENISH trial. Oral presentation presented at European Congress

of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026; June 3--6, 2026; London, UK. #OP0116.

9. Girolomoni G, Mrowietz U, Paul C. Psoriasis: rationale for targeting

interleukin-17. Br J Dermatol. 2012;167(4):717--724.

10. Novartis Europharm Limited. Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab): Summary of Product

Characteristics. Available at:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/cosentyx-epar-product-information_en.pdf

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

11. Novartis Cosentyx shows clinically meaningful symptom improvements in

patients with hidradenitis suppurativa. [Press release]. Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-shows-clinically-meaningful-symptom-improvements-patients-hidradenitis-suppurativa-pivotal-phase-iii-trials

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

12. Novartis Cosentyx receives FDA approval for treatment of children and

adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis [Press release].

Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-receives-fda-approval-treatment-children-and-adolescents-moderate-severe-plaque-psoriasis

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

13. Novartis Cosentyx receives FDA approval for the treatment of children and

adolescents with enthesitis-related arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

[Press release]. Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-receives-fda-approval-treatment-children-and-adolescents-enthesitis-related-arthritis-and-psoriatic-arthritis

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

14. Novartis Cosentyx receives positive CHMP opinion for expanded use in

childhood arthritic conditions. [Press release]. Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-secukinumab-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-expanded-use-childhood-arthritic-conditions

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

15. Novartis Cosentyx(R) receives FDA approval for pediatric patients aged

12+ with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa. [Press release].

Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-receives-fda-approval-pediatric-patients-aged-12-moderate-severe-hidradenitis-suppurativa

[Last Accessed: October 2026].

16. Cosentyx. Prescribing information. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Available at:

https://www.novartis.com/us-en/sites/novartis_us/files/cosentyx.pdf [Last

Accessed: October 2026].

17. ClinicalTrials.gov. Phase III Study of Efficacy and Safety of Secukinumab

Versus Placebo, in Combination With Glucocorticoid Taper Regimen, in

Patients With Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) (REPLENISH). NCT05767034.

Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05767034 [Last

Accessed: October 2026].

18. Mazzantini M, Torre C, Miccoli M, et al. Adverse Events During Longterm

Low-dose Glucocorticoid Treatment of Polymyalgia Rheumatica: A

Retrospective Study. J Rheum. 2012;39(3):552--557.

19. Hutchings A, Hollywood J, Lamping DL, et al. Clinical Outcomes, Quality

of Life, and Diagnostic Uncertainty in the First Year of Polymyalgia

Rheumatica. Arthritis Rheum. 2007;57(5):803--809.

20. Mackie SL, Arun P, Padmanabhan V, et al. Patient perspectives on life

impact and unmet needs in giant cell arteritis and polymyalgia

rheumatica: insights from social media. Rheumatol Adv Pract.

2025;10(1):rkaf140.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

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