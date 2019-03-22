Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval for -2

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information
technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis
AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 130,000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work
at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
