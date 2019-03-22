Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval for -2

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information

technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis

AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 130,000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work

at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] National MS Society Brochure. Disease Modifying Therapies for MS.

http://www.nationalmssociety.org/NationalMSSociety/media/MSNationalFiles/Brochures/Brochure-The-MS-Disease-Modifying-Medications.pdf.

Accessed March 2019.

[2] Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2013.

http://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf. Accessed

March 2019.

[3] Kappos L, Cree B, Fox R, et al. Siponimod versus placebo in

secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (EXPAND): a double-blind,

randomized, phase 3 study. Lancet. Published online March 22, 2018.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)30475-6.

[4] National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Secondary Progressive MS

(SPMS).

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS/Secondary-progressive-MS.

Accessed March, 2019.

[5] Gross H, Watson C. Characteristics, burden of illness, and

physical functioning of patients with relapsing-remitting and secondary

progressive multiple sclerosis: a cross-sectional US survey.

Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment. 2017;13:1349-1357.

[6] National MS Society. Clinically Isolated Syndrome (CIS).

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Symptoms-Diagnosis/Clinically-Isolated-Syndrome-(CIS).

Accessed March 2019.

[7] Tavares A, et al. Brain distribution of MS565, an imaging

analogue of Mayzent (BAF312), in non-human primates. Neurology.

2014;82(10):suppl. P1.168.

[8] MS Society. Types of MS.

https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-ms. Accessed March

2019.

[9] PubMed Health. Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/PMH0001747/. Accessed March

2019.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com angela.fiorin@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2239762/882918.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2019 19:34 ET (23:34 GMT)