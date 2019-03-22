Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval for Mayzent(R) (siponimod), the first oral drug to treat secondary progressive MS with active disease

Novartis International AG / Novartis receives FDA approval for
Mayzent(R) (siponimod), the first oral drug to treat secondary
-- Mayzent(R) (siponimod) is the first and only treatment specifically
approved for patients with active secondary progressive multiple
sclerosis (SPMS) in over 15 years[1]
-- Up to 80% of patients with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) will develop
SPMS[2]; Mayzent addresses a critical unmet need for RRMS patients in
transition and those with active SPMS who have transitioned
-- Approval is based on the Phase III EXPAND trial, the largest controlled
clinical study of SPMS patients, showing Mayzent significantly reduced
the risk of disease progression, including impact on physical disability
and cognitive decline[3]
-- Mayzent is approved across the MS spectrum for clinically isolated
syndrome (CIS), RRMS and active SPMS, with most patients not requiring a
first dose observation
Basel, March 27, 2019 - Novartis today announced that the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mayzent(R) (siponimod) for the
treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis,
including secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active
disease, relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and clinically
isolated syndrome (CIS)*. SPMS is a debilitating form of multiple
sclerosis (MS) characterized by progressive and irreversible
neurological disability[4]. Mayzent is expected to be available in the
US in approximately one week**. Patients will not require a first dose
observation (FDO, cardiac monitoring upon initiation) unless they have
certain pre-existing cardiac conditions.
"One of the most important aims of MS treatment is delaying disability
progression and preserving cognition," said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive
Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "With Mayzent, SPMS patients with
active disease will have access to the first effective oral therapy
directed towards disease progression, even when MS transitions to a
stage where deterioration is less dependent on the usual relapse
activity. Mayzent is a testament to the Novartis mission to reimagine
medicine. We are delighted that our ongoing commitment to stop MS has
led to a much awaited treatment for these patients in need."
Most patients transition from RRMS to SPMS over time[2]. Therefore,
starting therapy early is critical for patients to help slow the rate of
disability progression. Disability progression most frequently includes
- but is not limited to - an impact on ambulation, which could lead to
patients needing a walking aid or a wheelchair, bladder dysfunction and
cognitive decline[5].
"We are grateful that there is a new treatment option for adults with
active secondary progressive MS," said Bruce Bebo, PhD, Executive Vice
President, Research, US National MS Society. "We are hopeful this
approval will stimulate a conversation between patients and healthcare
professionals about disability progression after relapsing remitting MS
and its early management."
The approval of Mayzent is based on groundbreaking data from the Phase
III EXPAND study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study,
comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people
living with SPMS. Patients enrolled in EXPAND were representative of a
typical SPMS population: at study initiation, patients had a mean age of
48 years, had been living with MS for approximately 16 years and more
than 50% had a median Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score of
6.0 and relied on a walking aid[3]. Mayzent significantly reduced the
risk of three-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) (primary
endpoint; 21% reduction versus placebo, p=0.013; 33% reduction versus
placebo in patients with relapse activity in the two years prior to
screening, p=0.0100)[3]. Additionally, Mayzent meaningfully delayed the
risk of six-month CDP (26% versus placebo, p=0.0058) and reduced the
annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 55%[3]. Furthermore, EXPAND showed
significant favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease
activity, including cognition, MRI disease activity and brain volume
loss (brain shrinkage)[3].
Most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than 10%) were headache,
hypertension, and transaminase increase.
"With the approval of Mayzent, we now have a much-needed therapeutic
option to address SPMS with active disease," said EXPAND Steering
Committee member Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, Clinical Research Director
and George A. Zimmermann Endowed Professor in Multiple Sclerosis,
University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.
"Importantly, healthcare professionals now have even more reason to help
patients identify changing symptoms and uncover early signs of
progression."
Novartis is committed to bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and
additional regulatory filings are currently underway with other health
authorities outside the US. Regulatory action for Mayzent in the
European Union is anticipated in late 2019, with additional regulatory
action anticipated in Switzerland, Japan, Australia and Canada this
year.
*Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of
neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by
inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system[6].
**Time of availability may vary as healthcare providers integrate
Mayzent into their practices.
About the EXPAND Study
EXPAND is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study,
comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people
with SPMS with varying levels of disability, EDSS scores of
3--0-6--5[3]. It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to
date, including 1,651 people with a diagnosis of SPMS from 31
countries[3]. Mayzent demonstrated a safety profile that was overall
consistent with the known effects of S1P receptor modulation. It reduced
the risk of three-month CDP by a statistically significant 21% (p=0.013;
primary endpoint)[3]. CDP was defined as a 1-point increase in EDSS, if
the baseline score was 3--0 - 5--0, or a 0--5-point increase, if the
baseline score was 5--5 - 6--5[3]. Key secondary endpoints data
included: no significant difference in the T25FW, and had a limited
increase of T2 lesion volume by approximately 80% as compared to
placebo. Additional secondary endpoints included a relative reduction in
the ARR by 55%, and compared to placebo, more patients were free from
gadolinium-enhancing lesions (89%) and from new or enlarging T2 lesions
(57%)[3].
About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)
Mayzent is a next generation, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor
modulator indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome (CIS),
relapsing remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease,
in adults. Mayzent selectively binds to S1P1 and S1P5 receptors. In
relation to the S1P1 receptor, it prevents the lymphocytes from
egressing the lymph nodes and as a consequence, from entering the CNS of
patients with MS. This leads to the anti-inflammatory effects of
Mayzent[3]. Mayzent also enters the CNS and directly binds to the S1P5
and S1P1 sub-receptors on specific cells in the CNS (oligodendrocytes
and astrocytes)[7] to promote re-myelination and prevent inflammation.
About Multiple Sclerosis
MS is a chronic disorder of the CNS that affects around 2.3 million
people worldwide[2]. There are three main forms of MS: RRMS (the most
common form of the condition at diagnosis), SPMS and primary progressive
MS (PPMS)[8]. MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic
nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[9].
SPMS follows an initial form of RRMS, which accounts for approximately
85% of all MS diagnoses, and is characterized by gradual worsening of
neurological function over time[3]. This leads to a progressive
accumulation of neurological disability. There remains a high unmet need
for safe and effective treatments to help delay disability progression
in SPMS with active disease (with relapses and/or evidence of new MRI
activity)[4].
Novartis in Neuroscience
Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing
innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions
where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting
patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including MS,
migraine, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and have a promising pipeline
in MS, Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular atrophy and specialty
neurology.
