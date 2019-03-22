Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval for Mayzent(R) (siponimod), the first oral drug to treat secondary progressive MS with active disease

Novartis International AG / Novartis receives FDA approval for

Mayzent(R) (siponimod), the first oral drug to treat secondary

-- Mayzent(R) (siponimod) is the first and only treatment specifically

approved for patients with active secondary progressive multiple

sclerosis (SPMS) in over 15 years[1]

-- Up to 80% of patients with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) will develop

SPMS[2]; Mayzent addresses a critical unmet need for RRMS patients in

transition and those with active SPMS who have transitioned

-- Approval is based on the Phase III EXPAND trial, the largest controlled

clinical study of SPMS patients, showing Mayzent significantly reduced

the risk of disease progression, including impact on physical disability

and cognitive decline[3]

-- Mayzent is approved across the MS spectrum for clinically isolated

syndrome (CIS), RRMS and active SPMS, with most patients not requiring a

first dose observation

Basel, March 27, 2019 - Novartis today announced that the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mayzent(R) (siponimod) for the

treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis,

including secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active

disease, relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and clinically

isolated syndrome (CIS)*. SPMS is a debilitating form of multiple

sclerosis (MS) characterized by progressive and irreversible

neurological disability[4]. Mayzent is expected to be available in the

US in approximately one week**. Patients will not require a first dose

observation (FDO, cardiac monitoring upon initiation) unless they have

certain pre-existing cardiac conditions.

"One of the most important aims of MS treatment is delaying disability

progression and preserving cognition," said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive

Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "With Mayzent, SPMS patients with

active disease will have access to the first effective oral therapy

directed towards disease progression, even when MS transitions to a

stage where deterioration is less dependent on the usual relapse

activity. Mayzent is a testament to the Novartis mission to reimagine

medicine. We are delighted that our ongoing commitment to stop MS has

led to a much awaited treatment for these patients in need."

Most patients transition from RRMS to SPMS over time[2]. Therefore,

starting therapy early is critical for patients to help slow the rate of

disability progression. Disability progression most frequently includes

- but is not limited to - an impact on ambulation, which could lead to

patients needing a walking aid or a wheelchair, bladder dysfunction and

cognitive decline[5].

"We are grateful that there is a new treatment option for adults with

active secondary progressive MS," said Bruce Bebo, PhD, Executive Vice

President, Research, US National MS Society. "We are hopeful this

approval will stimulate a conversation between patients and healthcare

professionals about disability progression after relapsing remitting MS

and its early management."

The approval of Mayzent is based on groundbreaking data from the Phase

III EXPAND study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study,

comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people

living with SPMS. Patients enrolled in EXPAND were representative of a

typical SPMS population: at study initiation, patients had a mean age of

48 years, had been living with MS for approximately 16 years and more

than 50% had a median Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score of

6.0 and relied on a walking aid[3]. Mayzent significantly reduced the

risk of three-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) (primary

endpoint; 21% reduction versus placebo, p=0.013; 33% reduction versus

placebo in patients with relapse activity in the two years prior to

screening, p=0.0100)[3]. Additionally, Mayzent meaningfully delayed the

risk of six-month CDP (26% versus placebo, p=0.0058) and reduced the

annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 55%[3]. Furthermore, EXPAND showed

significant favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease

activity, including cognition, MRI disease activity and brain volume

loss (brain shrinkage)[3].

Most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than 10%) were headache,

hypertension, and transaminase increase.

"With the approval of Mayzent, we now have a much-needed therapeutic

option to address SPMS with active disease," said EXPAND Steering

Committee member Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, Clinical Research Director

and George A. Zimmermann Endowed Professor in Multiple Sclerosis,

University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.

"Importantly, healthcare professionals now have even more reason to help

patients identify changing symptoms and uncover early signs of

progression."

Novartis is committed to bringing Mayzent to patients worldwide, and

additional regulatory filings are currently underway with other health

authorities outside the US. Regulatory action for Mayzent in the

European Union is anticipated in late 2019, with additional regulatory

action anticipated in Switzerland, Japan, Australia and Canada this

year.

*Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is defined as a first episode of

neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by

inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system[6].

**Time of availability may vary as healthcare providers integrate

Mayzent into their practices.

About the EXPAND Study

EXPAND is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study,

comparing the efficacy and safety of Mayzent versus placebo in people

with SPMS with varying levels of disability, EDSS scores of

3--0-6--5[3]. It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to

date, including 1,651 people with a diagnosis of SPMS from 31

countries[3]. Mayzent demonstrated a safety profile that was overall

consistent with the known effects of S1P receptor modulation. It reduced

the risk of three-month CDP by a statistically significant 21% (p=0.013;

primary endpoint)[3]. CDP was defined as a 1-point increase in EDSS, if

the baseline score was 3--0 - 5--0, or a 0--5-point increase, if the

baseline score was 5--5 - 6--5[3]. Key secondary endpoints data

included: no significant difference in the T25FW, and had a limited

increase of T2 lesion volume by approximately 80% as compared to

placebo. Additional secondary endpoints included a relative reduction in

the ARR by 55%, and compared to placebo, more patients were free from

gadolinium-enhancing lesions (89%) and from new or enlarging T2 lesions

(57%)[3].

About Mayzent(R) (siponimod)

Mayzent is a next generation, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor

modulator indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple

sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome (CIS),

relapsing remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease,

in adults. Mayzent selectively binds to S1P1 and S1P5 receptors. In

relation to the S1P1 receptor, it prevents the lymphocytes from

egressing the lymph nodes and as a consequence, from entering the CNS of

patients with MS. This leads to the anti-inflammatory effects of

Mayzent[3]. Mayzent also enters the CNS and directly binds to the S1P5

and S1P1 sub-receptors on specific cells in the CNS (oligodendrocytes

and astrocytes)[7] to promote re-myelination and prevent inflammation.

About Multiple Sclerosis

MS is a chronic disorder of the CNS that affects around 2.3 million

people worldwide[2]. There are three main forms of MS: RRMS (the most

common form of the condition at diagnosis), SPMS and primary progressive

MS (PPMS)[8]. MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic

nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[9].

SPMS follows an initial form of RRMS, which accounts for approximately

85% of all MS diagnoses, and is characterized by gradual worsening of

neurological function over time[3]. This leads to a progressive

accumulation of neurological disability. There remains a high unmet need

for safe and effective treatments to help delay disability progression

in SPMS with active disease (with relapses and/or evidence of new MRI

activity)[4].

Novartis in Neuroscience

Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing

innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions

where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting

patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including MS,

migraine, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and have a promising pipeline

in MS, Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular atrophy and specialty

neurology.

