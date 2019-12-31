Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP -2

finanzen.net
26.06.2020 13:20

Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP

greater impact for patients with more severe disease, other conditions

(comorbidities), or whose CRSwNP has not responded to treatment

(refractory disease)(11).

Currently, after standard-of-care, surgery and systemic steroids are the

main treatments for this disease all over the world. Many patients

choose them; however, they are often not effective in controlling

chronic symptoms over time, due to nasal polyps regrowth. After sinus

surgery, nasal polyps recur in up to 80% of people, with approximately

40% requiring at least one additional surgery(8). Approximately 80% of

people remain uncontrolled 3--5 years after sinus surgery(14).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Gevaert P, et al. Efficacy and safety of omalizumab in nasal

polyposis: two randomized phase III trials. J Allergy and Clin Immunol

2020; In Press Journal Pre-Proof.

DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2020.05.032.

2. Stevens W, et al. Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps. J

Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2016;4(4):565-572.

3. Newton JR and Ah-See KW. A review of nasal polyposis. Ther Clin

Risk Manag 2008;4(2):507-512.

4. Bachert C. Evidence-based management of nasal polyposis by

intranasal corticosteroids: from the cause to the clinic. Int Arch

Allergy Immunol 2011;155:309-321.

5. Nasal Polyps. Available at:

https://patient.info/ears-nose-throat-mouth/nasal-polyps-leaflet.

Accessed June 2020

6. Could nasal polyps be the cause of your stuffy nose. Available

at:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/articles-and-answers/ask-the-expert/stuffy-nose-nasal-polyps.

Last accessed June 2020.

7. World Allergy Organization. Nasal Polyposis: A Multifactorial

disease. Available at:

https://www.worldallergy.org/educational_programs/world_allergy_forum/sydney/pawankar.php.

Last accessed June 2020.

8. Bachert C, et al. Current and future treatment options for adult

chronic rhinosinusitis: focus on nasal polyposis. J Allergy Clin Immunol

2015;136:1431-1440.

9. Erskine S, et al. A cross sectional analysis of a case-control

study about quality of life in CRS in the UK; a comparison between CRS

subtypes. Rhinology 2016;54:311-315.

10. Hoehle L, et al. Symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis differentially

impact general health-related quality of life. Rhinology

2016;54:316-322.

11. Khan A, et al. The GALEN rhinosinusitis cohort: chronic

rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps affects health-related quality of life.

Rhinology 2019;57:343-351.

12. Naclerio R, et al. Clinical research needs for the management of

chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in the new era of biologics. A

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases workshop. J

Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2020;8(5):1532-1549.e1.

doi:10.1016/j.jaip.2020.02.023.

13. Ye Z, et al. A head-to-head comparison of EQ-5D-5 L and SF-6D in

Chinese patients with low back pain. Health Qual Life Outcomes

2019;17:57.

14. van der Veen J, et al. Real-life study showing uncontrolled

rhinosinusitis after sinus surgery in a tertiary referral centre.

Allergy. 2017;72(2):282-290. doi:10.1111/all.12983.

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Peter Zuest Phil McNamara

Novartis Global External Global Head, Respiratory

Communications Communications

+41 79 899 9812 (mobile) +41 79 510 8756 (mobile)

peter.zuest@novartis.com philip.mcnamara@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 324 7944

E-mail:

investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

