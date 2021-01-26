Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP -2

relapses (clearly defined acute inflammatory attacks of worsening

neurological function), and/or whether they experience progression of

neurologic damage and disability from the onset of the disease(13).

Novartis in Neuroscience

Novartis has a long heritage and strong ongoing commitment to

neuroscience and to bringing innovative treatments to patients suffering

from neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions where there is a high

unmet need. We are committed to supporting patients and physicians with

our ambition to pioneer, develop and deliver treatments across four

pillars: multiple sclerosis, pediatric neurology, neurodegeneration and

neuropsychiatry.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "positive CHMP opinion," "potential," "can," "will," "could,"

"expectations," "ongoing," "commitment," "committed," "investigational,"

"recommended," "to provide," "to reduce," "to ensure," "goals," "to

achieve," "to preserve," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for Kesimpta, or regarding potential future revenues from

Kesimpta. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that

Kesimpta will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any additional markets, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Kesimpta will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

Kesimpta could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties

inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results

and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health

care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased

pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business

conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic

diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com mailto:media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Hauser S, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in

relapsing multiple sclerosis. N Engl J Med. 2020;383(6):546-557.

2. Hauser S, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in

relapsing multiple sclerosis: analysis of no evidence of disease activity

(NEDA-3) from ASCLEPIOS I and II trials. Eur J Neurol. 2020;27(S1):85-86.

3. Bar-Or A, Fox E, Goodyear A, et al. Onset of B-cell depletion with

subcutaneous administration of ofatumumab in relapsing multiple

sclerosis: results from the APLIOS bioequivalence study. Poster

presentation at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in

Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum; February 27-29, 2020; West Palm Beach,

FL.

4. Winkelmann A, Loebermann M, Reisinger EC, Hartung HP, Zettl UK.

Disease-modifying therapies and infectious risks in multiple sclerosis.

Nat Rev Neurol. 2016;(4):217-33.

5. Stankiewicz J, Weiner H. An argument for broad use of high efficacy

treatments in early multiple sclerosis. Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm.

2020;7(1):e636.

6. Lehmann-Horn K, Kronsbein HC, Weber MS. Targeting B cells in the

treatment of multiple sclerosis: recent advances and remaining

challenges. Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2013;6(3):161-173.

7. Dieguez G, Engel T, Jacobson N. Site of service and cost dispersion of

infused drugs [online]. Available

from: https://www.milliman.com/insight/2019/Site-of-Service-and-Cost-Disp

ersion-of-Infused-Drugs/

https://www.milliman.com/insight/2019/Site-of-Service-and-Cost-Dispersion-of-Infused-Drugs/

[Last accessed: January 2021].

8. Smith P, Kakarieka A, Wallstroem E. Ofatumumab is a fully human anti-CD20

antibody achieving potent B-cell depletion through binding a distinct

epitope. Poster presentation at the European Committee for Treatment and

Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress; September 14-17; 2016;

London, UK.

9. Smith P, Huck C, Wegert V, et al. Low-dose, subcutaneous anti-CD20

therapy effectively depletes B-cells and ameliorates CNS autoimmunity.

Poster presentation at ECTRIMS; September 2016; London, UK.

10. Savelieva M, Kahn J, Bagger M, et al. Comparison of the B-cell recovery

time following discontinuation of anti-CD20 therapies. ePoster

presentation at ECTRIMS; October 25-28, 2017; Paris, FR.

11. Genmab Press Release: Genmab announces completion of agreement to

transfer remaining ofatumumab rights [online] December 21, 2015.

Available from:

https://ir.genmab.com/static-files/9d491b72-bb0b-4e46-a792-dee6c29aaf7d

[Last accessed: January 2021].

12. Kappos L, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in

relapsing multiple sclerosis: baseline characteristics of two pivotal

phase 3 trials (ASCLEPIOS I and ASCLEPIOS II). Poster presentation at

ECTRIMS; October 2018; Berlin, Germany.

13. Guthrie E. Multiple sclerosis: a primer and update. Adv Studies Pharm.

2007;4(11):313-317.

14. Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2020-Mapping

multiple sclerosis around the world. Available from:

https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Atlas-3rd-Edition-Epidemiology-report-EN-updated-30-9-20.pdf

[Last accessed: January 2021].

15. National MS Society. Types of MS. Available from:

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS [Last accessed:

January 2021].

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Meghan O'Donnell

Novartis External Communications Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 79 723 3681 (mobile) +41 79 797 9102

antonio.ligi@novartis.com meghan.odonnell@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 778 3243

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)