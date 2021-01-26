Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP -2

relapses (clearly defined acute inflammatory attacks of worsening
neurological function), and/or whether they experience progression of
neurologic damage and disability from the onset of the disease(13).
Novartis in Neuroscience
Novartis has a long heritage and strong ongoing commitment to
neuroscience and to bringing innovative treatments to patients suffering
from neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions where there is a high
unmet need. We are committed to supporting patients and physicians with
our ambition to pioneer, develop and deliver treatments across four
pillars: multiple sclerosis, pediatric neurology, neurodegeneration and
neuropsychiatry.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "positive CHMP opinion," "potential," "can," "will," "could,"
"expectations," "ongoing," "commitment," "committed," "investigational,"
"recommended," "to provide," "to reduce," "to ensure," "goals," "to
achieve," "to preserve," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for Kesimpta, or regarding potential future revenues from
Kesimpta. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that
Kesimpta will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional
indications or labeling in any additional markets, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Kesimpta will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding
Kesimpta could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results
and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health
care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased
pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com mailto:media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Hauser S, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in
relapsing multiple sclerosis. N Engl J Med. 2020;383(6):546-557.
2. Hauser S, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in
relapsing multiple sclerosis: analysis of no evidence of disease activity
(NEDA-3) from ASCLEPIOS I and II trials. Eur J Neurol. 2020;27(S1):85-86.
3. Bar-Or A, Fox E, Goodyear A, et al. Onset of B-cell depletion with
subcutaneous administration of ofatumumab in relapsing multiple
sclerosis: results from the APLIOS bioequivalence study. Poster
presentation at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in
Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum; February 27-29, 2020; West Palm Beach,
FL.
4. Winkelmann A, Loebermann M, Reisinger EC, Hartung HP, Zettl UK.
Disease-modifying therapies and infectious risks in multiple sclerosis.
Nat Rev Neurol. 2016;(4):217-33.
5. Stankiewicz J, Weiner H. An argument for broad use of high efficacy
treatments in early multiple sclerosis. Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm.
2020;7(1):e636.
6. Lehmann-Horn K, Kronsbein HC, Weber MS. Targeting B cells in the
treatment of multiple sclerosis: recent advances and remaining
challenges. Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2013;6(3):161-173.
7. Dieguez G, Engel T, Jacobson N. Site of service and cost dispersion of
infused drugs [online]. Available
from: https://www.milliman.com/insight/2019/Site-of-Service-and-Cost-Disp
ersion-of-Infused-Drugs/
https://www.milliman.com/insight/2019/Site-of-Service-and-Cost-Dispersion-of-Infused-Drugs/
[Last accessed: January 2021].
8. Smith P, Kakarieka A, Wallstroem E. Ofatumumab is a fully human anti-CD20
antibody achieving potent B-cell depletion through binding a distinct
epitope. Poster presentation at the European Committee for Treatment and
Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress; September 14-17; 2016;
London, UK.
9. Smith P, Huck C, Wegert V, et al. Low-dose, subcutaneous anti-CD20
therapy effectively depletes B-cells and ameliorates CNS autoimmunity.
Poster presentation at ECTRIMS; September 2016; London, UK.
10. Savelieva M, Kahn J, Bagger M, et al. Comparison of the B-cell recovery
time following discontinuation of anti-CD20 therapies. ePoster
presentation at ECTRIMS; October 25-28, 2017; Paris, FR.
11. Genmab Press Release: Genmab announces completion of agreement to
transfer remaining ofatumumab rights [online] December 21, 2015.
Available from:
https://ir.genmab.com/static-files/9d491b72-bb0b-4e46-a792-dee6c29aaf7d
[Last accessed: January 2021].
12. Kappos L, Bar-Or A, Cohen J, et al. Ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in
relapsing multiple sclerosis: baseline characteristics of two pivotal
phase 3 trials (ASCLEPIOS I and ASCLEPIOS II). Poster presentation at
ECTRIMS; October 2018; Berlin, Germany.
13. Guthrie E. Multiple sclerosis: a primer and update. Adv Studies Pharm.
2007;4(11):313-317.
14. Multiple Sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2020-Mapping
multiple sclerosis around the world. Available from:
https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Atlas-3rd-Edition-Epidemiology-report-EN-updated-30-9-20.pdf
[Last accessed: January 2021].
15. National MS Society. Types of MS. Available from:
https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Types-of-MS [Last accessed:
January 2021].
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Meghan O'Donnell
Novartis External Communications Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 79 723 3681 (mobile) +41 79 797 9102
antonio.ligi@novartis.com meghan.odonnell@novartis.com
Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 778 3243
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 29, 2021 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)