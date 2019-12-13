-- In two head-to-head clinical trials, patients on Beovu achieved vision

gains that were non-inferior to aflibercept at year one1

-- In a pre-specified secondary endpoint, fewer patients had intra-retinal

fluid and/or sub-retinal fluid at week 16 and year one with Beovu1

-- In a key pre-specified secondary endpoint, over half of Beovu 6mg

patients (56% in HAWK and 51% in HARRIER) were maintained on three-month

dosing intervals immediately after the loading phase through year one1

-- Frequent injections are a common reason patients drop off treatment for

wet AMD, a leading cause of blindness that affects more than 20M people

worldwide2-4

Basel, December 13, 2019 -- Novartis today announced that the Committee

for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines

Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Beovu(R) (brolucizumab 6

mg), also known as RTH258, an investigational product for the treatment

of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"Today's CHMP opinion brings us another step closer to providing wet AMD

patients in Europe with a new treatment option," said Nikos Tripodis,

Worldwide Franchise Head, Novartis Ophthalmology. "At Novartis, we

remain committed to reimagining treatments for patients suffering from

wet AMD, a leading cause of blindness worldwide."

Wet AMD is caused by uncontrolled VEGF, a protein that promotes abnormal

blood vessel formation underneath the macula, the area of the retina

responsible for sharp, central vision(5,6). These blood vessels are

fragile and leak fluid, disrupting the normal retinal architecture and

ultimately causing damage to the macula(5,6). By inhibiting VEGF, Beovu

is designed to suppress the growth of abnormal blood vessels and the

potential for fluid leakage into the retina(1).

The positive CHMP opinion is based on findings from the Phase III,

global, head-to-head HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials, in which Beovu

demonstrated non-inferiority versus aflibercept in mean change in

best-corrected visual acuity from baseline to year one(1). In both

trials, approximately 30% of patients treated with Beovu gained at least

15 letters at year one(1).*

In pre-specified secondary endpoints, fewer patients treated with Beovu

6mg versus aflibercept had intra-retinal and/or sub-retinal fluid at

week 16 (35% fewer patients in both HAWK and HARRIER) and at year one

(30% fewer patients in HAWK and 41% fewer patients in HARRIER)(1).

Significant reductions in central subfield thickness were also seen with

Beovu(1).

Additionally, over half (56% in HAWK and 51% in HARRIER) of patients

treated with Beovu 6mg maintained a three-month dosing interval

immediately after the loading phase through year one(1). Beovu patients

who started on three-month dosing intervals after the loading phase had

an 85% (HAWK) and 82% (HARRIER) probability of remaining on this

interval through year one(1).

Beovu exhibited an overall safety profile comparable to aflibercept. The

most common adverse events (>=5% of patients) with Beovu were vision

blurred, cataract, conjunctival hemorrhage, vitreous floaters and eye

pain(1).

In October 2019, Novartis received the first, and so far the only,

approval for Beovu from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the

treatment of wet AMD. The European Commission will consider the CHMP

opinion as it makes its final decision on the marketing authorization

for Beovu. The decision is expected within three months.

*Patients receiving Beovu showed a numerical improvement in treatment

versus aflibercept, but the p values did not result in statistical

significance.

About Beovu (brolucizumab)

Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is the most clinically

advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(1,7).

Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug

development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid

clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery

characteristics(7-9).

The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26

kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A

isoforms(8). Beovu is engineered to deliver the highest concentration

of drug, providing more active binding agents than other anti-VEGFs(1,7)

. In preclinical studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors

through prevention of the ligand-receptor interaction(8-10). Increased

signaling through the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular

angiogenesis and retinal edema(5). Inhibition of the VEGF pathway has

been shown to inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress

endothelial cell proliferation and vascular permeability(5).

About the HAWK and HARRIER studies

With more than 1,800 patients across nearly 400 centers worldwide, HAWK

(NCT02307682) and HARRIER (NCT02434328) are the first and only global

head-to-head trials in patients with wet AMD that prospectively

demonstrated efficacy at week 48 using an innovative q12w/q8w regimen,

with a majority of patients on q12w immediately following the loading

phase(1). Both studies are 96-week prospective, randomized,

double-masked multi-center studies and part of the Phase III clinical

development of Beovu(1). The studies were designed to compare the

efficacy and safety of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab 6 mg

(HAWK and HARRIER) and 3 mg (HAWK only) versus aflibercept 2 mg in

patients with wet AMD(1).

About wet age-related macular degeneration

Wet AMD is the leading cause of severe vision loss and legal blindness

in people over the age of 65 in North America, Europe, Australia and

Asia, impacting an estimated 20 million people worldwide(3,4,11). Wet

AMD occurs when abnormal blood vessels form underneath the macula, the

area of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision(6,12,13).

These blood vessels are fragile and leak fluid, disrupting the normal

retinal architecture and ultimately causing damage to the

macula(6,12,13).

Early symptoms of wet AMD include distorted vision (or metamorphopsia)

and difficulties seeing objects clearly(14). Prompt diagnosis and

intervention are essential(13). As the disease progresses, cell damage

increases, further reducing vision quality(6). This progression can

lead to a complete loss of central vision, leaving the patient unable to

read, drive or recognize familiar faces and potentially depriving them

of their independence(6,15). Without treatment, vision can rapidly

deteriorate(16).

About Novartis in ophthalmology

At Novartis, our mission is to discover new ways to improve and extend

people's lives. In ophthalmology, we develop and deliver life-changing

medicines and therapies for diseases and conditions from front to back

of the eye, enabled by data and transformative technologies. Our

ophthalmic solutions reach more than 150M people per year, from

premature infants to the elderly.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995 that can generally be identified by words such as "positive CHMP

opinion," "investigational," "another step closer," "committed,"

"potential," "so far," "will," "expected," "within three months," "can,"

"potentially," "mission," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for Beovu, or regarding potential future revenues from Beovu.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Beovu

will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications

or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be

any guarantee that Beovu will be commercially successful in the future.

In particular, our expectations regarding Beovu could be affected by,

among other things, regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing

transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data

security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information

technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis

AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

