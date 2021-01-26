-- Kesimpta is a targeted B-cell therapy that delivers superior efficacy
with a similar safety and tolerability profile compared with
teriflunomide, a first-line treatment in MS1
-- CHMP opinion is based on two Phase III ASCLEPIOS studies that met the
primary endpoints where Kesimpta showed a reduction of the annual
relapses by over 50% versus teriflunomide and achieved more than 30%
relative risk reduction of 3-month confirmed disability progression (CDP)
1
-- In a post hoc analysis, nearly nine out of 10 patients treated with
Kesimpta achieved no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) in their
second year of treatment2
-- If approved, Kesimpta will be the first and only self-administered,
targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis in
Europe
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-receives-positive-CHMP-opinion-for-Kesimpta-ofatumumab-a-self-administered-treatment-for-adult-patients-with-relapsing-multiple-sclerosis
Basel, January 29, 2021 -- Novartis announced today that the Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting
marketing authorization of Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab) for the treatment of
relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults with active
disease defined by clinical or imaging features. Kesimpta is a targeted,
precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy that has shown superior
efficacy with a similar safety profile compared with teriflunomide, a
first-line treatment in MS(1). Kesimpta has the potential to become a
first-choice treatment option for patients with RMS that can be
self-administered once-monthly at home via the Sensoready(R)
autoinjector pen(3).
"In MS, one of the main goals of treatment is to achieve no evidence of
disease activity as early on and for as long as possible(4)," said Dr.
Xavier Montalban, Multiple Sclerosis Centre of Catalonia (Cemcat), Vall
d'Hebron University Hospital. "Knowing that early initiation of
high-efficacy treatments can improve long-term outcomes(5), it's
exciting to see that Kesimpta has the potential to halt new disease
activity and help people to preserve neurological function and slow down
the worsening of disability(2)."
"The positive CHMP opinion for Kesimpta underscores its potential to
provide people living with RMS in Europe with a new treatment that
combines powerful efficacy with a favorable safety profile and can be
taken at home(1) (,3)," said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. "By removing the need to go to an infusion center,
Kesimpta has the capability to reduce the burden not only for patients,
but also for physicians and the healthcare system(6,7). Kesimpta is a
testament to our commitment to reimagine medicine for the MS community
and we will work closely with the regulatory authorities to ensure it is
available for people living with MS as soon as possible."
The CHMP opinion is based on results from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and
II studies, in which Kesimpta demonstrated superiority versus
teriflunomide in significantly reducing the annualized relapse rate (ARR,
primary endpoint), 3-month confirmed disability progression (CDP), and
the number of gadolinium-enhancing (Gd+) T1 and new or enlarging T2
lesions(1). Results from these two studies were published in the August
6, 2020 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.
A separate post hoc analysis demonstrated that Kesimpta may halt new
disease activity in RMS patients, with nearly nine out of 10 patients
treated with Kesimpta achieving no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3)
in their second year of treatment(2).
The CHMP recommended approval for Kesimpta with an indication for the
treatment of adult patients with RMS with active disease defined by
clinical or imaging features. The European Commission will review the
CHMP recommendation and deliver its final decision in approximately two
months.
In August 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Kesimpta as
an injection for subcutaneous use for the treatment of RMS, to include
clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), relapsing-remitting disease, and
active secondary progressive disease, in adults. On January 25, 2021,
Kesimpta was approved in Canada for the treatment of relapsing remitting
multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
*Brand name Kesimpta provisionally approved by EMA.
About Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab)
Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy
that provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with
RMS. It is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) self-administered by a
once-monthly injection, delivered subcutaneously(1,3). Initial doses of
Kesimpta are given at Weeks 0, 1 and 2, with the first injection
performed under the guidance of a healthcare professional. As shown in
preclinical studies, Kesimpta is thought to work by binding to a
distinct epitope on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and
depletion(8). The selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous
administration of Kesimpta allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes,
where B-cell depletion in MS is needed, and preclinical studies have
shown that it may preserve the B-cells in the spleen(9). Once-monthly
dosing of Kesimpta differs from other anti-CD20 therapies as it allows
faster repletion of B-cells, offering more flexibility in MS
management(10). Ofatumumab was originally developed by Genmab and
licensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab
from GlaxoSmithKline in all indications, including RMS, in December
2015(11).
About ASCLEPIOS I and II studies
The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies are twin, identical design, flexible
duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase
III studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of Kesimpta 20 mg monthly
subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14 mg oral tablets taken
once daily in adults with RMS. The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies enrolled
1,882 patients with MS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an
Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5(1). The
studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries(12). Kesimpta
demonstrated a significant reduction in ARR by 51% (0.11 vs 0.22) and
59% (0.10 vs 0.25) compared with teriflunomide (P<.001 in both studies)
in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively (primary endpoint). Kesimpta also
showed a relative risk reduction of 34.4% (P=.002) in 3-month CDP
compared with teriflunomide, as defined in ASCLEPIOS(1).
Kesimpta showed significant reduction of both Gd+ T1 lesions and new or
enlarging T2 lesions. It significantly reduced the mean number of both
Gd+ T1 lesions (98% and 94% relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II,
respectively, both P<.001) and new or enlarging T2 lesions (82% and 85%
relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively, both P<.001) vs
teriflunomide(1).
Kesimpta had a similar safety profile to teriflunomide, with the
frequency of serious infections and malignancies also being similar
across both treatment groups. Upper respiratory tract infection,
headache, injection-related reactions and local injection site reactions
were the most commonly observed adverse reactions with Kesimpta
(incidence greater than 10%)(1).
A separate post hoc analysis demonstrated that Kesimpta may halt new
disease activity in RMS patients. It showed the odds of achieving NEDA-3
(no relapses, no MRI lesions, and no disability worsening combined) with
ofatumumab versus teriflunomide were >3-fold higher at Months 0--12
(47.0% vs 24.5% of patients; P<.001) and >8-fold higher at Months 12--24
(87.8% vs 48.2% of patients; P<.001)(2).
Overall Kesimpta, an antibody targeting CD20 positive B-cells, delivered
superior efficacy and demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile
with infection rates similar to teriflunomide(1).
About APLIOS study
The APLIOS study is a 12-week, open-label, Phase II bioequivalence study
to determine the onset of B-cell depletion with Kesimpta subcutaneous
monthly injections and the bioequivalence of subcutaneous administration
of Kesimpta via a prefilled syringe--as used in ASCLEPIOS I and II--and
a Sensoready pen in patients with RMS. Patients were randomized
according to injection device and site including the abdomen and thigh.
B-cell depletion was measured nine times over 12 weeks and Gd+ lesion
counts were assessed at baseline and at Weeks 4, 8 and 12. Regardless of
injection device or site, Kesimpta 20 mg subcutaneous monthly injections
resulted in rapid, close to complete and sustained B-cell depletion; the
proportion of patients with B-cell concentrations of <10 cells/L was
>65% after the first injection by Day 7, 94% by Week 4 and sustained
>95% at all following injections. Kesimpta treatment reduced the mean
number of Gd+ lesions from baseline (1.5) to 0.8, 0.3 and 0.1 by Weeks
4, 8 and 12, respectively. The proportion of patients free from Gd+
lesions at the corresponding time points were 66.5%, 86.7% and 94.1%,
respectively(3).
The ASCLEPIOS and APLIOS studies form part of the AXIOS Program, the
overarching ofatumumab clinical development program, which will expand
the evidence of ofatumumab in MS.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central
nervous system characterized by myelin destruction and axonal damage in
the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord(13). MS, which affects
approximately 2.8 million people worldwide(14), can be characterized
into four main types of MS: CIS, relapsing-remitting (RRMS), secondary
progressive (SPMS) and primary progressive (PPMS)(15). The various
forms of MS can be distinguished based on whether a patient experiences
