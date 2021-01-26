  • Suche
Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Kesimpta(R)* (ofatumumab), a self-administered treatment for adult patients with relapsing multipl...

-- Kesimpta is a targeted B-cell therapy that delivers superior efficacy

with a similar safety and tolerability profile compared with

teriflunomide, a first-line treatment in MS1

-- CHMP opinion is based on two Phase III ASCLEPIOS studies that met the

primary endpoints where Kesimpta showed a reduction of the annual

relapses by over 50% versus teriflunomide and achieved more than 30%

relative risk reduction of 3-month confirmed disability progression (CDP)

1

-- In a post hoc analysis, nearly nine out of 10 patients treated with

Kesimpta achieved no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) in their

second year of treatment2

-- If approved, Kesimpta will be the first and only self-administered,

targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis in

Europe

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-receives-positive-CHMP-opinion-for-Kesimpta-ofatumumab-a-self-administered-treatment-for-adult-patients-with-relapsing-multiple-sclerosis

Basel, January 29, 2021 -- Novartis announced today that the Committee

for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines

Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting

marketing authorization of Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab) for the treatment of

relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults with active

disease defined by clinical or imaging features. Kesimpta is a targeted,

precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy that has shown superior

efficacy with a similar safety profile compared with teriflunomide, a

first-line treatment in MS(1). Kesimpta has the potential to become a

first-choice treatment option for patients with RMS that can be

self-administered once-monthly at home via the Sensoready(R)

autoinjector pen(3).

"In MS, one of the main goals of treatment is to achieve no evidence of

disease activity as early on and for as long as possible(4)," said Dr.

Xavier Montalban, Multiple Sclerosis Centre of Catalonia (Cemcat), Vall

d'Hebron University Hospital. "Knowing that early initiation of

high-efficacy treatments can improve long-term outcomes(5), it's

exciting to see that Kesimpta has the potential to halt new disease

activity and help people to preserve neurological function and slow down

the worsening of disability(2)."

"The positive CHMP opinion for Kesimpta underscores its potential to

provide people living with RMS in Europe with a new treatment that

combines powerful efficacy with a favorable safety profile and can be

taken at home(1) (,3)," said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. "By removing the need to go to an infusion center,

Kesimpta has the capability to reduce the burden not only for patients,

but also for physicians and the healthcare system(6,7). Kesimpta is a

testament to our commitment to reimagine medicine for the MS community

and we will work closely with the regulatory authorities to ensure it is

available for people living with MS as soon as possible."

The CHMP opinion is based on results from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and

II studies, in which Kesimpta demonstrated superiority versus

teriflunomide in significantly reducing the annualized relapse rate (ARR,

primary endpoint), 3-month confirmed disability progression (CDP), and

the number of gadolinium-enhancing (Gd+) T1 and new or enlarging T2

lesions(1). Results from these two studies were published in the August

6, 2020 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

A separate post hoc analysis demonstrated that Kesimpta may halt new

disease activity in RMS patients, with nearly nine out of 10 patients

treated with Kesimpta achieving no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3)

in their second year of treatment(2).

The CHMP recommended approval for Kesimpta with an indication for the

treatment of adult patients with RMS with active disease defined by

clinical or imaging features. The European Commission will review the

CHMP recommendation and deliver its final decision in approximately two

months.

In August 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Kesimpta as

an injection for subcutaneous use for the treatment of RMS, to include

clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), relapsing-remitting disease, and

active secondary progressive disease, in adults. On January 25, 2021,

Kesimpta was approved in Canada for the treatment of relapsing remitting

multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

*Brand name Kesimpta provisionally approved by EMA.

About Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab)

Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy

that provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with

RMS. It is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) self-administered by a

once-monthly injection, delivered subcutaneously(1,3). Initial doses of

Kesimpta are given at Weeks 0, 1 and 2, with the first injection

performed under the guidance of a healthcare professional. As shown in

preclinical studies, Kesimpta is thought to work by binding to a

distinct epitope on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and

depletion(8). The selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous

administration of Kesimpta allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes,

where B-cell depletion in MS is needed, and preclinical studies have

shown that it may preserve the B-cells in the spleen(9). Once-monthly

dosing of Kesimpta differs from other anti-CD20 therapies as it allows

faster repletion of B-cells, offering more flexibility in MS

management(10). Ofatumumab was originally developed by Genmab and

licensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab

from GlaxoSmithKline in all indications, including RMS, in December

2015(11).

About ASCLEPIOS I and II studies

The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies are twin, identical design, flexible

duration (up to 30 months), double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase

III studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of Kesimpta 20 mg monthly

subcutaneous injections versus teriflunomide 14 mg oral tablets taken

once daily in adults with RMS. The ASCLEPIOS I and II studies enrolled

1,882 patients with MS, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with an

Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5(1). The

studies were conducted in over 350 sites in 37 countries(12). Kesimpta

demonstrated a significant reduction in ARR by 51% (0.11 vs 0.22) and

59% (0.10 vs 0.25) compared with teriflunomide (P<.001 in both studies)

in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively (primary endpoint). Kesimpta also

showed a relative risk reduction of 34.4% (P=.002) in 3-month CDP

compared with teriflunomide, as defined in ASCLEPIOS(1).

Kesimpta showed significant reduction of both Gd+ T1 lesions and new or

enlarging T2 lesions. It significantly reduced the mean number of both

Gd+ T1 lesions (98% and 94% relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II,

respectively, both P<.001) and new or enlarging T2 lesions (82% and 85%

relative reduction in ASCLEPIOS I and II, respectively, both P<.001) vs

teriflunomide(1).

Kesimpta had a similar safety profile to teriflunomide, with the

frequency of serious infections and malignancies also being similar

across both treatment groups. Upper respiratory tract infection,

headache, injection-related reactions and local injection site reactions

were the most commonly observed adverse reactions with Kesimpta

(incidence greater than 10%)(1).

A separate post hoc analysis demonstrated that Kesimpta may halt new

disease activity in RMS patients. It showed the odds of achieving NEDA-3

(no relapses, no MRI lesions, and no disability worsening combined) with

ofatumumab versus teriflunomide were >3-fold higher at Months 0--12

(47.0% vs 24.5% of patients; P<.001) and >8-fold higher at Months 12--24

(87.8% vs 48.2% of patients; P<.001)(2).

Overall Kesimpta, an antibody targeting CD20 positive B-cells, delivered

superior efficacy and demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile

with infection rates similar to teriflunomide(1).

About APLIOS study

The APLIOS study is a 12-week, open-label, Phase II bioequivalence study

to determine the onset of B-cell depletion with Kesimpta subcutaneous

monthly injections and the bioequivalence of subcutaneous administration

of Kesimpta via a prefilled syringe--as used in ASCLEPIOS I and II--and

a Sensoready pen in patients with RMS. Patients were randomized

according to injection device and site including the abdomen and thigh.

B-cell depletion was measured nine times over 12 weeks and Gd+ lesion

counts were assessed at baseline and at Weeks 4, 8 and 12. Regardless of

injection device or site, Kesimpta 20 mg subcutaneous monthly injections

resulted in rapid, close to complete and sustained B-cell depletion; the

proportion of patients with B-cell concentrations of <10 cells/L was

>65% after the first injection by Day 7, 94% by Week 4 and sustained

>95% at all following injections. Kesimpta treatment reduced the mean

number of Gd+ lesions from baseline (1.5) to 0.8, 0.3 and 0.1 by Weeks

4, 8 and 12, respectively. The proportion of patients free from Gd+

lesions at the corresponding time points were 66.5%, 86.7% and 94.1%,

respectively(3).

The ASCLEPIOS and APLIOS studies form part of the AXIOS Program, the

overarching ofatumumab clinical development program, which will expand

the evidence of ofatumumab in MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central

nervous system characterized by myelin destruction and axonal damage in

the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord(13). MS, which affects

approximately 2.8 million people worldwide(14), can be characterized

into four main types of MS: CIS, relapsing-remitting (RRMS), secondary

progressive (SPMS) and primary progressive (PPMS)(15). The various

forms of MS can be distinguished based on whether a patient experiences

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

