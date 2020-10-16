-- If approved, inclisiran will be the first and only small interfering RNA
(siRNA) in Europe for patients with hypercholesterolemia or mixed
dyslipidemia1
-- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims 3.9 million lives annually in
Europe2, and 80% of high-risk patients do not reach guideline-recommended
low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) targets despite the
widespread use of statins3--5
-- Inclisiran provides effective and sustained reduction of LDL-C of up to
52%, with a safety profile similar to placebo, in patients with elevated
LDL-C despite maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy6,7
-- With only two doses a year administered by healthcare professionals,
inclisiran is expected to support long-term adherence6,7
-- Inclisiran is also under review by the U.S. FDA and other health
authorities for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia (including
heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia) in adults who have elevated
LDL-C while being on a maximally tolerated dose of statin therapy
Basel, October 16, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that the Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting
marketing authorization of Leqvio(R) (*) (inclisiran) for the treatment
of adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia, marking an
important milestone towards it becoming available in the EU.
Inclisiran is a potential first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA)
with a new mechanism of action which delivers effective and sustained
low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reduction for patients with
atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), ASCVD risk equivalent
and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) a major driver of
heart attacks, strokes and deaths(1).
"This investigational medicine could significantly change how high LDL-C
is treated(6,7)," said Professor Ulf Landmesser, M.D., Director of
Charité Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, Berlin. "Many patients
struggle to keep their LDL-C at recommended levels, and long-term
exposure to high LDL-C is a major driver of ASCVD(4,8,9). The unique
mechanism of action of inclisiran provides effective and sustained LDL-C
reduction, a causal factor of atherosclerotic disease progression. With
only two doses a year, and as an injection administered by healthcare
professionals, it is anticipated to remove adherence challenges commonly
encountered with self-administered treatments(1,) (6,7,10-13)."
"LDL-C reduction remains a major public health issue, with 80% of
high-risk patients in Europe not achieving guideline-recommended LDL-C
targets despite available current standard of care treatments. These
patients remain at risk of ASCVD events, such as strokes or heart
attacks(3) (-5) ", said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and
Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "This encouraging positive CHMP opinion
is a significant step in our journey of reimagining medicine with this
transformational treatment, which has the potential to bring new hope to
the millions of people in Europe currently unable to reach their LDL-C
goals(3-5)."
This CHMP opinion is based on results from the ORION clinical research
program including Phase III trials, which involved more than 3,600
patients on a maximally tolerated statin dose and assessed the safety,
efficacy and tolerability of inclisiran(6,7). Inclisiran demonstrated
effective and sustained LDL-C reduction of up to 52% (P<0.0001) with two
doses per year, after an initial dose and one at 3 months, in adults
with ASCVD, ASCVD risk equivalent and/or HeFH(6,7). Further, the
reduction in LDL-C achieved with inclisiran was sustained through 17
months, with a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo(6,7).
Additional post hoc analysis showed low variability among the patients
treated with inclisiran: 88% of them reached guideline recommended
targets at any timepoint during the study (observed values)(14).
The CHMP recommended granting inclisiran marketing authorization for the
treatment of adults with primary hypercholesterolemia (heterozygous
familial and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidemia, as an adjunct to diet:
-- in combination with a statin or statin with other lipid-lowering
therapies in patients unable to reach LDL-C goals with the maximally
tolerated dose of a statin, or
-- alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients
who are statin-intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.
The European Commission (EC) -- which has the authority to approve
medicines for the European Union (EU) -- will review the CHMP opinion
and is expected to grant a centralized marketing authorization that will
be valid in the 27 countries that are members of the EU. Norway, Iceland
and Liechtenstein, as members of the European Economic Area (EEA), will
take corresponding decisions based on the EC's recommendation. Following
EC approval, Novartis will continue to explore innovative collaborations
with health agencies and others throughout Europe designed to ensure
that people with ASCVD and elevated LDL-C have access to the treatments
they need to achieve beneficial health outcomes. Further, Novartis looks
forward to the completion of the ongoing cardiovascular outcomes ORION-4
study, which will expand on the scientific evidence associating lower
LDL-C levels with improved cardiovascular outcomes.
Inclisiran is also under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia (including HeFH) in adults
who have elevated LDL-C while being on a maximally tolerated dose of
statin therapy.
*Product and brand name are not FDA approved. Currently under FDA
review.
About the ORION Phase III LDL-C-lowering Studies
ORION-9 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,
randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
inclisiran sodium 300 mg administered subcutaneously by a healthcare
professional starting it at an initial dose(6). Inclisiran was then
administered again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter in 482
participants with clinical or genetic evidence of heterozygous familial
hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and elevated low-density lipoprotein
cholesterol (LDL-C), despite a maximally tolerated dose of
LDL-C-lowering therapies (e.g. a statin or ezetimibe). For the primary
endpoints of ORION-9, inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted
percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 48% (P<.0001) at 17 months and
demonstrated time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 44%
(P<.0001) from 3 through 18 months. The international study was
conducted at 46 sites in eight countries(6).
ORION-10 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,
randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
inclisiran sodium 300 mg administered subcutaneously by a healthcare
professional starting it at an initial dose(7). Inclisiran was then
administered again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter in
1,561 participants with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)
and elevated LDL-C, despite a maximally tolerated dose of LDL-C-lowering
therapies (e.g. a statin and/or ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of
ORION-10, inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted percentage change
in LDL-C reductions of 52% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated
time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 54% (P<.0001)
from 3 through 18 months. The study was conducted at 145 sites in the
United States(7).
ORION-11 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,
randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of
inclisiran sodium 300 mg administered subcutaneously by a healthcare
professional starting it at an initial dose(7). Inclisiran was then
administered again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter in
1,617 patients with ASCVD or ASCVD-risk equivalents and elevated LDL-C
despite a maximally tolerated dose of statin therapy (with or without
ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of ORION-11, inclisiran delivered
placebo-adjusted change in LDL-C reductions of 50% (P<.0001) at 17
months and demonstrated time-adjusted LDL-C reductions of 49% (P<.0001)
from 3 through 18 months. The international study was conducted at 70
sites in seven countries(7).
About Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)
Atherosclerosis corresponds to the accumulation of lipids over time
mainly low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in the inner lining
of the arteries. Unexpected rupture of the atherosclerotic plaque can
cause an atherosclerotic cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or
stroke(15,16). ASCVD accounts for over 85% of all cardiovascular
disease deaths(17). ASCVD is the primary cause of death in the European
Union and its burden in the United States is greater than that from any
other chronic diseases(18,19). ASCVD risk equivalent corresponds to
conditions that confer a similar risk for a ASCVD event (e.g. diabetes,
HeFH)(7,) (20).
About Inclisiran
If approved, inclisiran (KJX839) would be the first and only therapy to
use the small interfering RNA (siRNA mechanism) of action to lower
low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), which could help improve
outcomes for patients with ASCVD, a deadly form of cardiovascular
disease(1,6,7). With two doses a year and effective and sustained LDL-C
reduction, inclisiran works as a complement to statins. Inclisiran works
differently from other therapies by preventing the production of the
target protein in the liver, increasing hepatic uptake of LDL-C and
clearing it from the bloodstream(1). Inclisiran is dosed initially,
again at 3 months, and then once every 6 months. In three clinical
