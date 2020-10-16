-- If approved, inclisiran will be the first and only small interfering RNA

(siRNA) in Europe for patients with hypercholesterolemia or mixed

dyslipidemia1

-- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims 3.9 million lives annually in

Europe2, and 80% of high-risk patients do not reach guideline-recommended

low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) targets despite the

widespread use of statins3--5

-- Inclisiran provides effective and sustained reduction of LDL-C of up to

52%, with a safety profile similar to placebo, in patients with elevated

LDL-C despite maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy6,7

-- With only two doses a year administered by healthcare professionals,

inclisiran is expected to support long-term adherence6,7

-- Inclisiran is also under review by the U.S. FDA and other health

authorities for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia (including

heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia) in adults who have elevated

LDL-C while being on a maximally tolerated dose of statin therapy

Basel, October 16, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that the Committee

for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines

Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting

marketing authorization of Leqvio(R) (*) (inclisiran) for the treatment

of adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia, marking an

important milestone towards it becoming available in the EU.

Inclisiran is a potential first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA)

with a new mechanism of action which delivers effective and sustained

low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reduction for patients with

atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), ASCVD risk equivalent

and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) a major driver of

heart attacks, strokes and deaths(1).

"This investigational medicine could significantly change how high LDL-C

is treated(6,7)," said Professor Ulf Landmesser, M.D., Director of

Charité Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, Berlin. "Many patients

struggle to keep their LDL-C at recommended levels, and long-term

exposure to high LDL-C is a major driver of ASCVD(4,8,9). The unique

mechanism of action of inclisiran provides effective and sustained LDL-C

reduction, a causal factor of atherosclerotic disease progression. With

only two doses a year, and as an injection administered by healthcare

professionals, it is anticipated to remove adherence challenges commonly

encountered with self-administered treatments(1,) (6,7,10-13)."

"LDL-C reduction remains a major public health issue, with 80% of

high-risk patients in Europe not achieving guideline-recommended LDL-C

targets despite available current standard of care treatments. These

patients remain at risk of ASCVD events, such as strokes or heart

attacks(3) (-5) ", said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and

Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "This encouraging positive CHMP opinion

is a significant step in our journey of reimagining medicine with this

transformational treatment, which has the potential to bring new hope to

the millions of people in Europe currently unable to reach their LDL-C

goals(3-5)."

This CHMP opinion is based on results from the ORION clinical research

program including Phase III trials, which involved more than 3,600

patients on a maximally tolerated statin dose and assessed the safety,

efficacy and tolerability of inclisiran(6,7). Inclisiran demonstrated

effective and sustained LDL-C reduction of up to 52% (P<0.0001) with two

doses per year, after an initial dose and one at 3 months, in adults

with ASCVD, ASCVD risk equivalent and/or HeFH(6,7). Further, the

reduction in LDL-C achieved with inclisiran was sustained through 17

months, with a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo(6,7).

Additional post hoc analysis showed low variability among the patients

treated with inclisiran: 88% of them reached guideline recommended

targets at any timepoint during the study (observed values)(14).

The CHMP recommended granting inclisiran marketing authorization for the

treatment of adults with primary hypercholesterolemia (heterozygous

familial and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidemia, as an adjunct to diet:

-- in combination with a statin or statin with other lipid-lowering

therapies in patients unable to reach LDL-C goals with the maximally

tolerated dose of a statin, or

-- alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients

who are statin-intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.

The European Commission (EC) -- which has the authority to approve

medicines for the European Union (EU) -- will review the CHMP opinion

and is expected to grant a centralized marketing authorization that will

be valid in the 27 countries that are members of the EU. Norway, Iceland

and Liechtenstein, as members of the European Economic Area (EEA), will

take corresponding decisions based on the EC's recommendation. Following

EC approval, Novartis will continue to explore innovative collaborations

with health agencies and others throughout Europe designed to ensure

that people with ASCVD and elevated LDL-C have access to the treatments

they need to achieve beneficial health outcomes. Further, Novartis looks

forward to the completion of the ongoing cardiovascular outcomes ORION-4

study, which will expand on the scientific evidence associating lower

LDL-C levels with improved cardiovascular outcomes.

Inclisiran is also under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia (including HeFH) in adults

who have elevated LDL-C while being on a maximally tolerated dose of

statin therapy.

*Product and brand name are not FDA approved. Currently under FDA

review.

About the ORION Phase III LDL-C-lowering Studies

ORION-9 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,

randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

inclisiran sodium 300 mg administered subcutaneously by a healthcare

professional starting it at an initial dose(6). Inclisiran was then

administered again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter in 482

participants with clinical or genetic evidence of heterozygous familial

hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and elevated low-density lipoprotein

cholesterol (LDL-C), despite a maximally tolerated dose of

LDL-C-lowering therapies (e.g. a statin or ezetimibe). For the primary

endpoints of ORION-9, inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted

percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 48% (P<.0001) at 17 months and

demonstrated time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 44%

(P<.0001) from 3 through 18 months. The international study was

conducted at 46 sites in eight countries(6).

ORION-10 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,

randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

inclisiran sodium 300 mg administered subcutaneously by a healthcare

professional starting it at an initial dose(7). Inclisiran was then

administered again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter in

1,561 participants with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)

and elevated LDL-C, despite a maximally tolerated dose of LDL-C-lowering

therapies (e.g. a statin and/or ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of

ORION-10, inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted percentage change

in LDL-C reductions of 52% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated

time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 54% (P<.0001)

from 3 through 18 months. The study was conducted at 145 sites in the

United States(7).

ORION-11 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,

randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

inclisiran sodium 300 mg administered subcutaneously by a healthcare

professional starting it at an initial dose(7). Inclisiran was then

administered again at 3 months and then every 6 months thereafter in

1,617 patients with ASCVD or ASCVD-risk equivalents and elevated LDL-C

despite a maximally tolerated dose of statin therapy (with or without

ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of ORION-11, inclisiran delivered

placebo-adjusted change in LDL-C reductions of 50% (P<.0001) at 17

months and demonstrated time-adjusted LDL-C reductions of 49% (P<.0001)

from 3 through 18 months. The international study was conducted at 70

sites in seven countries(7).

About Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)

Atherosclerosis corresponds to the accumulation of lipids over time

mainly low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in the inner lining

of the arteries. Unexpected rupture of the atherosclerotic plaque can

cause an atherosclerotic cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or

stroke(15,16). ASCVD accounts for over 85% of all cardiovascular

disease deaths(17). ASCVD is the primary cause of death in the European

Union and its burden in the United States is greater than that from any

other chronic diseases(18,19). ASCVD risk equivalent corresponds to

conditions that confer a similar risk for a ASCVD event (e.g. diabetes,

HeFH)(7,) (20).

About Inclisiran

If approved, inclisiran (KJX839) would be the first and only therapy to

use the small interfering RNA (siRNA mechanism) of action to lower

low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), which could help improve

outcomes for patients with ASCVD, a deadly form of cardiovascular

disease(1,6,7). With two doses a year and effective and sustained LDL-C

reduction, inclisiran works as a complement to statins. Inclisiran works

differently from other therapies by preventing the production of the

target protein in the liver, increasing hepatic uptake of LDL-C and

clearing it from the bloodstream(1). Inclisiran is dosed initially,

again at 3 months, and then once every 6 months. In three clinical

