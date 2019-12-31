finanzen.net
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr - jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
26.06.2020 13:20

Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for new Xolair(R) indication to treat severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- If approved, Xolair(R) (omalizumab) will provide patients who have severe

chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, not adequately controlled by

intranasal corticosteroids, with the first anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE)

antibody specifically designed to target and block IgE, a key driver in

the inflammatory pathway

-- Decision based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1 and 2 studies, in

which omalizumab* significantly reduced the size of nasal polyps (defined

by Nasal Polyp Score) and improved nasal congestion (defined by Nasal

Congestion Score) compared with placebo*1

-- Among secondary endpoints, omalizumab reduced post-nasal drip and runny

nose, improved sense of smell, and patients reported an improvement in

quality of life measures1

-- Omalizumab has a well-established safety record from over 1.3 million

patient years of exposure and real-world evidence in severe allergic

asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria1

Basel, June 26, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the European

Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

(CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of

Xolair(R) (omalizumab) as an add-on therapy with intranasal

corticosteroids (INC) for the treatment of adults (18 years and above)

with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), for whom

therapy with INC does not provide adequate disease control. If approved,

omalizumab will be the first treatment for nasal polyps specifically

targeting and blocking immunoglobulin E (IgE), which helps to reduce the

size of nasal polyps (as defined by Nasal Polyps Score; NPS) and improve

symptoms. The European Commission reviews the CHMP recommendation and

usually delivers its final decision within two months.

"Patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps suffer from

persistent symptoms, such as nasal congestion, facial pain, loss of

sense of smell and taste, difficulty breathing and sleep problems, which

can significantly impair their quality of life. Unfortunately, many

patients continue to experience symptoms despite standard-of-care, and

multiple sinus surgeries," said Professor Philippe Gevaert, Upper Airway

Research Laboratory, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Ghent University

Hospital, Ghent, Belgium. "Omalizumab is specifically designed to block

immunoglobulin E, which is a key driver in the inflammatory pathway; if

approved, it will provide patients, for whom intranasal corticosteroids

do not provide adequate disease control, with a treatment option that

has been shown to improve both symptoms and quality of life."

The CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1

and 2 studies, which were published in the Journal of Allergy and

Clinical Immunology in June 2020(1). These replicate studies

demonstrated that patients treated with omalizumab achieved

statistically significant improvements in mean NPS (POLYP 1: -1.08;

p<0.0001, POLYP 2: --0.90; p=0.014) and daily Nasal Congestion Score

(NCS; POLYP 1: -0.89; p=0.0004, POLYP 2: -0.70; p=0.0017) compared to

placebo at Week 24(1) (co-primary endpoints). All patients received INC

(mometasone nasal spray) as background therapy. In both studies,

patients treated with omalizumab demonstrated significant improvements

in NPS and NCS as early as first assessment (Week 4), compared to

placebo(1).

Among secondary endpoints, improvements were observed in the Sino-Nasal

Outcome Test--22 (SNOT-22; a health-related quality of life assessment),

the University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT), the

Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) and in sense of smell. Additionally,

reductions in post-nasal drip (posterior rhinorrhea) and runny nose

(anterior rhinorrhea) were seen(1). In the studies, omalizumab was

generally well tolerated and its safety profile was consistent with

previous studies(1).

"Novartis has a mission to reimagine and advance the care of respiratory

patients by developing innovative treatment options that treat the

disease, reduce symptoms and improve quality of life," said Linda

Armstrong, MD, Respiratory Development Unit Head, Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. "This CHMP positive opinion builds on the established

efficacy and safety profile of omalizumab, which has over 1.3 million

patient years of exposure and the potential to become an additional

treatment option in the EU for patients with severe chronic

rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps."

Novartis is committed to bringing omalizumab to patients with severe

CRSwNP and additional regulatory filings are currently underway in

multiple countries, including the US and Switzerland.

More broadly, Novartis is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in the

wider respiratory area, developing innovative medicines for diseases,

including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and more.

*All patients received INC (mometasone nasal spray) as background

therapy.

About Xolair (omalizumab)

Xolair (omalizumab) is the only approved anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE)

antibody treatment specifically designed to target and block IgE. By

reducing free IgE, down-regulating high-affinity IgE receptors and

limiting mast cell degranulation, Xolair minimizes the release of

mediators throughout the allergic inflammatory cascade.

An injectable prescription medicine, Xolair is approved for the

treatment of moderate-to-severe or severe persistent allergic asthma in

more than 100 countries, including the US since 2003 and the EU since

2005. Xolair is approved for the treatment of chronic spontaneous

urticaria in over 90 countries including the EU and for chronic

idiopathic urticaria (CIU), as it is known in the US and Canada. Xolair

has over 1.3 million patient years of exposure. In addition, a liquid

formulation of Xolair in pre-filled syringes has been approved in the EU

and in more than 20 countries outside of the EU, including Canada, the

US, and Australia. The self-administration indication for Xolair in

pre-filled syringes was also approved in the EU in 2018, and has since

been approved in several other countries, including Australia, Taiwan,

Argentina and Brazil. In the US, Novartis and Genentech, Inc. work

together to develop and co-promote Xolair. Outside of the US, Novartis

markets Xolair and records all sales and related costs.

If approved, Xolair will be indicated as an add-on therapy with

intranasal corticosteroids (INC) for the treatment of adults (18 years

and above) with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, for

whom therapy with INC does not provide adequate disease control; the

first approval in the world for omalizumab in this indication.

About POLYP 1 and POLYP 2(1)

POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 are replicate Phase III studies designed to

determine the efficacy and safety of omalizumab compared with placebo in

adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)

who have had an inadequate response to daily intranasal corticosteroid

(INC) therapy. All patients received INC (mometasone nasal spray) as

background therapy. Both trials were randomized, multicenter,

double-blind and placebo-controlled. POLYP 1 involved 138 patients and

POLYP 2 involved 127 patients, with and without a history of surgery or

prior use of systemic corticosteroids. The co-primary endpoints for both

trials were change from baseline in average daily Nasal Congestion Score

(NCS), and change from baseline in Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) at Week 24.

Patients in the studies were administered either omalizumab or placebo

by subcutaneous injection every 2--4 weeks.

Secondary endpoints included change from baseline at Week 24 in

Sino-Nasal Outcome Test-22 (SNOT-22), University of Pennsylvania Smell

Identification Test (UPSIT), mean daily sense of smell, post-nasal drip,

runny nose, and Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS); change from baseline

at Week 16 in NPS and NCS; and percentage of patients requiring rescue

therapy (systemic corticosteroids for >=3 consecutive days and/or nasal

polypectomy) by Week 24. Reduction in need for surgery through Week 24

was predefined as patients achieving NPS of <=4 (<=2 for each nostril)

and at least minimal clinically important difference improvement (>=8.9

points) in SNOT-22. The percentage of patients with comorbid asthma

demonstrating minimal clinically important difference improvement (>=0.5

points) in Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ) through Week 24

was also assessed.

Exploratory endpoints included percentage of patients in the pooled

population achieving >=2--point and >=1-point improvement in NPS and

>=1-point improvement in NCS. Adverse events (AEs) were assessed for

severity and potential causal relationship to the study drug. Patients

were monitored to Week 28 as safety follow-up.

About Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) impacts up to 4% of

people worldwide. It is a potentially debilitating condition in adults

that is characterized by inflammation of the nose and paranasal sinuses

with the presence of benign inflammatory polyps (nasal polyps) on the

lining of the nasal sinuses or nasal cavity, which can block normal

airflow(2-4). It is possible to have a single polyp or several, and the

size of the polyps can vary from microscopic to several centimeters(5,6)

.

Symptoms can include nasal blockage/obstruction, nasal congestion, nasal

discharge, facial pain/pressure and reduction in, or loss of, sense of

smell(2,3). CRSwNP is diagnosed by physical examination with endoscopy.

The condition can be associated with asthma, cystic fibrosis and aspirin

sensitivity(7). It is also associated with significant morbidity and

decreased health-related quality of life, with quality of life

impairment(8-13). Patients with CRSwNP experience significantly lower

health-related quality of life than the general population, with a

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
223,9 Millionen USD
Novartis zahlt nach Korruptionsvorwürfen US-Strafe - Aktie nur wenig bewegt
Die Novartis AG hat einen Streit mit dem US-Justizministerium und der Börsenaufsicht SEC beigelegt.
16:48 Uhr
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Gleich doppelt grünes Licht in der EU - platzt jetzt der Knoten bei der Aktie? (Der Aktionär)
14:19 Uhr
Novartis erhält Empfehlungen in der EU für Xolair und Cosentyx (dpa-afx)
11:08 Uhr
CAR-T-Zell-Therapie: Forscher werfen Novartis zu hohen Preis vor (Handelszeitung)
07:48 Uhr
Pharmakologie: Novartis wird überrissener Preis von Blutkrebs-Therapie vorgeworfen (Blick)
25.06.20
Millionen-Busse für Novartis und Alcon in den USA (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
22.06.20
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis stoppt Hydroxychloroquin-Studie wegen Teilnehmer-Mangel (Dow Jones)
20.06.20
Novartis stoppt Studie mit Malariamittel gegen Covid-19 (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
17.06.20
Novartis-Aktie nach weiterer US-Zulassung für Cosentyx gefragt (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.06.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
22.06.2020Novartis buyOddo BHF
10.06.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.05.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
22.06.2020Novartis buyOddo BHF
10.06.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.2020Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
21.05.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
11.05.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
29.04.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.05.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.04.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

29.05.20Novartis produziert Corona-Impfstoff für US-Krankhäuser
28.05.20Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham
17.06.20Novartis-Aktie nach weiterer US-Zulassung für Cosentyx gefragt
22.06.20Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis stoppt Hydroxychloroquin-Studie wegen Teilnehmer-Mangel
05.06.20Lonza-Aktie kaum bewegt: Lonza holt neuen Konzernchef von Roche
05.06.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Starke Studie - gelingt der Aktie jetzt das Kaufsignal?
03.06.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Entscheidung im September
08.06.20Covid19-Impfstoff: Novartis-Chef rät zu Realismus
03.06.20Dämpfer für Novartis
11.06.20Blockbusterhoffnung von Novartis bekommt einen Warnhinweis
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Vermeiden Sie diese 7 Todsünden an der Börse
Die EURO STOXX 50-Mitgliedschaft dieser Aktie wackelt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Index auf neuen Hochs
Curevac plant mit Marktreife des Corona-Impfstoffs Mitte 2021
Vontobel: Bayer - Erfolgreiche Schadensbegrenzung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Zeit für Qualität
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

19:23 UhrLohnschere: Roche-Chef verdient 308-mal den tiefsten Lohn
16:35 UhrWerner Baumann: Bayer boss takes an expensive step on road to redemption
16:00 UhrCould Gilead Stock Get A Boost From Inhaled Remdesivir?
15:09 UhrJanssen Announces Discontinuation of Phase 3 LOTUS Study Evaluating Ustekinumab in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
13:58 UhrBayer: Das sagen jetzt die Analysten
13:48 UhrSanofi will in Europa offenbar 1.700 Stellen abbauen
09:34 UhrBayer setzt auf Wissenschaft zur Verhinderung künftiger Glyphosat-Klagen - Aktie fester
09:11 UhrCiti: Merck KGaA - Das wird jetzt extrem wichtig für Aktionäre!
09:05 UhrHSBC: S&P 500® - Vor „golden cross“-Signal
08:54 UhrCiti: Merck KGaA - Das wird jetzt extrem wichtig für Aktionäre!

News von

Geld zurück? Diese Chancen haben geprellte Wirecard-Aktionäre
180.000 Euro im Depot, 140.000-Euro-Lebenspolice  und jetzt endlich leben
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Unter Umständen werden wir unsere Städte nicht mehr wiedererkennen
So behalten Sie im Homeoffice einen konzentrierten Kopf

News von

Mehrwertsteuer: Wird jetzt alles billiger? Was gilt für Selbstständige?
Newsticker Corona: Kroatien ordnet 14-tägige Quarantäne für Besucher aus Balkan-Staaten an
Wie ernst die ist die Lage bei Carnival? Drastischer Schritt beim Rating
DAX steht vor einem Verkaufssignal - jetzt positionieren
Steuern: Die Verrechnung von Verlusten mit Gewinnen wurde beschnitten - diese Hoffnung gibt es jetzt für Börsianer

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Wirecard rauscht nach neuen Schwierigkeiten ab -- Nike: Tiefrote Zahlen -- Micrososft, ams, Lufthansa im Fokus

Boeing könnte offenbar ab Montag mit Testflügen der 737 Max beginnen. Illegaler Goldhandel zwischen Frankreich und Deutschland aufgedeckt. Unilever: Zunächst keine Werbung mehr in USA auf Facebook und Twitter. Amazon übernimmt Roboterauto-Entwickler Zoox. Deutsche Bank meistert Stresstest. H&M mit roten Zahlen. Nach Corona-Stresstest: Fed verbietet Banken vorerst Aktienrückkäufe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:13 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Wirecard rauscht nach neuen Schwierigkeiten ab -- Nike: Tiefrote Zahlen -- Micrososft, ams, Lufthansa im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:33 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
21:36 Uhr
Aktien von Twitter und Facebook mit Kursrutsch: Unilever will in den USA zunächst keine Werbung mehr auf Facebook und Twitter schalten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
TUITUAG00
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866