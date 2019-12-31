-- If approved, Xolair(R) (omalizumab) will provide patients who have severe
chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, not adequately controlled by
intranasal corticosteroids, with the first anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE)
antibody specifically designed to target and block IgE, a key driver in
the inflammatory pathway
-- Decision based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1 and 2 studies, in
which omalizumab* significantly reduced the size of nasal polyps (defined
by Nasal Polyp Score) and improved nasal congestion (defined by Nasal
Congestion Score) compared with placebo*1
-- Among secondary endpoints, omalizumab reduced post-nasal drip and runny
nose, improved sense of smell, and patients reported an improvement in
quality of life measures1
-- Omalizumab has a well-established safety record from over 1.3 million
patient years of exposure and real-world evidence in severe allergic
asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria1
Basel, June 26, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the European
Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of
Xolair(R) (omalizumab) as an add-on therapy with intranasal
corticosteroids (INC) for the treatment of adults (18 years and above)
with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), for whom
therapy with INC does not provide adequate disease control. If approved,
omalizumab will be the first treatment for nasal polyps specifically
targeting and blocking immunoglobulin E (IgE), which helps to reduce the
size of nasal polyps (as defined by Nasal Polyps Score; NPS) and improve
symptoms. The European Commission reviews the CHMP recommendation and
usually delivers its final decision within two months.
"Patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps suffer from
persistent symptoms, such as nasal congestion, facial pain, loss of
sense of smell and taste, difficulty breathing and sleep problems, which
can significantly impair their quality of life. Unfortunately, many
patients continue to experience symptoms despite standard-of-care, and
multiple sinus surgeries," said Professor Philippe Gevaert, Upper Airway
Research Laboratory, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Ghent University
Hospital, Ghent, Belgium. "Omalizumab is specifically designed to block
immunoglobulin E, which is a key driver in the inflammatory pathway; if
approved, it will provide patients, for whom intranasal corticosteroids
do not provide adequate disease control, with a treatment option that
has been shown to improve both symptoms and quality of life."
The CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1
and 2 studies, which were published in the Journal of Allergy and
Clinical Immunology in June 2020(1). These replicate studies
demonstrated that patients treated with omalizumab achieved
statistically significant improvements in mean NPS (POLYP 1: -1.08;
p<0.0001, POLYP 2: --0.90; p=0.014) and daily Nasal Congestion Score
(NCS; POLYP 1: -0.89; p=0.0004, POLYP 2: -0.70; p=0.0017) compared to
placebo at Week 24(1) (co-primary endpoints). All patients received INC
(mometasone nasal spray) as background therapy. In both studies,
patients treated with omalizumab demonstrated significant improvements
in NPS and NCS as early as first assessment (Week 4), compared to
placebo(1).
Among secondary endpoints, improvements were observed in the Sino-Nasal
Outcome Test--22 (SNOT-22; a health-related quality of life assessment),
the University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT), the
Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) and in sense of smell. Additionally,
reductions in post-nasal drip (posterior rhinorrhea) and runny nose
(anterior rhinorrhea) were seen(1). In the studies, omalizumab was
generally well tolerated and its safety profile was consistent with
previous studies(1).
"Novartis has a mission to reimagine and advance the care of respiratory
patients by developing innovative treatment options that treat the
disease, reduce symptoms and improve quality of life," said Linda
Armstrong, MD, Respiratory Development Unit Head, Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. "This CHMP positive opinion builds on the established
efficacy and safety profile of omalizumab, which has over 1.3 million
patient years of exposure and the potential to become an additional
treatment option in the EU for patients with severe chronic
rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps."
Novartis is committed to bringing omalizumab to patients with severe
CRSwNP and additional regulatory filings are currently underway in
multiple countries, including the US and Switzerland.
More broadly, Novartis is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in the
wider respiratory area, developing innovative medicines for diseases,
including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and more.
*All patients received INC (mometasone nasal spray) as background
therapy.
About Xolair (omalizumab)
Xolair (omalizumab) is the only approved anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE)
antibody treatment specifically designed to target and block IgE. By
reducing free IgE, down-regulating high-affinity IgE receptors and
limiting mast cell degranulation, Xolair minimizes the release of
mediators throughout the allergic inflammatory cascade.
An injectable prescription medicine, Xolair is approved for the
treatment of moderate-to-severe or severe persistent allergic asthma in
more than 100 countries, including the US since 2003 and the EU since
2005. Xolair is approved for the treatment of chronic spontaneous
urticaria in over 90 countries including the EU and for chronic
idiopathic urticaria (CIU), as it is known in the US and Canada. Xolair
has over 1.3 million patient years of exposure. In addition, a liquid
formulation of Xolair in pre-filled syringes has been approved in the EU
and in more than 20 countries outside of the EU, including Canada, the
US, and Australia. The self-administration indication for Xolair in
pre-filled syringes was also approved in the EU in 2018, and has since
been approved in several other countries, including Australia, Taiwan,
Argentina and Brazil. In the US, Novartis and Genentech, Inc. work
together to develop and co-promote Xolair. Outside of the US, Novartis
markets Xolair and records all sales and related costs.
If approved, Xolair will be indicated as an add-on therapy with
intranasal corticosteroids (INC) for the treatment of adults (18 years
and above) with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, for
whom therapy with INC does not provide adequate disease control; the
first approval in the world for omalizumab in this indication.
About POLYP 1 and POLYP 2(1)
POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 are replicate Phase III studies designed to
determine the efficacy and safety of omalizumab compared with placebo in
adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)
who have had an inadequate response to daily intranasal corticosteroid
(INC) therapy. All patients received INC (mometasone nasal spray) as
background therapy. Both trials were randomized, multicenter,
double-blind and placebo-controlled. POLYP 1 involved 138 patients and
POLYP 2 involved 127 patients, with and without a history of surgery or
prior use of systemic corticosteroids. The co-primary endpoints for both
trials were change from baseline in average daily Nasal Congestion Score
(NCS), and change from baseline in Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) at Week 24.
Patients in the studies were administered either omalizumab or placebo
by subcutaneous injection every 2--4 weeks.
Secondary endpoints included change from baseline at Week 24 in
Sino-Nasal Outcome Test-22 (SNOT-22), University of Pennsylvania Smell
Identification Test (UPSIT), mean daily sense of smell, post-nasal drip,
runny nose, and Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS); change from baseline
at Week 16 in NPS and NCS; and percentage of patients requiring rescue
therapy (systemic corticosteroids for >=3 consecutive days and/or nasal
polypectomy) by Week 24. Reduction in need for surgery through Week 24
was predefined as patients achieving NPS of <=4 (<=2 for each nostril)
and at least minimal clinically important difference improvement (>=8.9
points) in SNOT-22. The percentage of patients with comorbid asthma
demonstrating minimal clinically important difference improvement (>=0.5
points) in Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ) through Week 24
was also assessed.
Exploratory endpoints included percentage of patients in the pooled
population achieving >=2--point and >=1-point improvement in NPS and
>=1-point improvement in NCS. Adverse events (AEs) were assessed for
severity and potential causal relationship to the study drug. Patients
were monitored to Week 28 as safety follow-up.
About Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) impacts up to 4% of
people worldwide. It is a potentially debilitating condition in adults
that is characterized by inflammation of the nose and paranasal sinuses
with the presence of benign inflammatory polyps (nasal polyps) on the
lining of the nasal sinuses or nasal cavity, which can block normal
airflow(2-4). It is possible to have a single polyp or several, and the
size of the polyps can vary from microscopic to several centimeters(5,6)
.
Symptoms can include nasal blockage/obstruction, nasal congestion, nasal
discharge, facial pain/pressure and reduction in, or loss of, sense of
smell(2,3). CRSwNP is diagnosed by physical examination with endoscopy.
The condition can be associated with asthma, cystic fibrosis and aspirin
sensitivity(7). It is also associated with significant morbidity and
decreased health-related quality of life, with quality of life
impairment(8-13). Patients with CRSwNP experience significantly lower
health-related quality of life than the general population, with a
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 26, 2020 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)