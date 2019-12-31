-- If approved, Xolair(R) (omalizumab) will provide patients who have severe

chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, not adequately controlled by

intranasal corticosteroids, with the first anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE)

antibody specifically designed to target and block IgE, a key driver in

the inflammatory pathway

-- Decision based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1 and 2 studies, in

which omalizumab* significantly reduced the size of nasal polyps (defined

by Nasal Polyp Score) and improved nasal congestion (defined by Nasal

Congestion Score) compared with placebo*1

-- Among secondary endpoints, omalizumab reduced post-nasal drip and runny

nose, improved sense of smell, and patients reported an improvement in

quality of life measures1

-- Omalizumab has a well-established safety record from over 1.3 million

patient years of exposure and real-world evidence in severe allergic

asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria1

Basel, June 26, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that the European

Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

(CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of

Xolair(R) (omalizumab) as an add-on therapy with intranasal

corticosteroids (INC) for the treatment of adults (18 years and above)

with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), for whom

therapy with INC does not provide adequate disease control. If approved,

omalizumab will be the first treatment for nasal polyps specifically

targeting and blocking immunoglobulin E (IgE), which helps to reduce the

size of nasal polyps (as defined by Nasal Polyps Score; NPS) and improve

symptoms. The European Commission reviews the CHMP recommendation and

usually delivers its final decision within two months.

"Patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps suffer from

persistent symptoms, such as nasal congestion, facial pain, loss of

sense of smell and taste, difficulty breathing and sleep problems, which

can significantly impair their quality of life. Unfortunately, many

patients continue to experience symptoms despite standard-of-care, and

multiple sinus surgeries," said Professor Philippe Gevaert, Upper Airway

Research Laboratory, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Ghent University

Hospital, Ghent, Belgium. "Omalizumab is specifically designed to block

immunoglobulin E, which is a key driver in the inflammatory pathway; if

approved, it will provide patients, for whom intranasal corticosteroids

do not provide adequate disease control, with a treatment option that

has been shown to improve both symptoms and quality of life."

The CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the Phase III POLYP 1

and 2 studies, which were published in the Journal of Allergy and

Clinical Immunology in June 2020(1). These replicate studies

demonstrated that patients treated with omalizumab achieved

statistically significant improvements in mean NPS (POLYP 1: -1.08;

p<0.0001, POLYP 2: --0.90; p=0.014) and daily Nasal Congestion Score

(NCS; POLYP 1: -0.89; p=0.0004, POLYP 2: -0.70; p=0.0017) compared to

placebo at Week 24(1) (co-primary endpoints). All patients received INC

(mometasone nasal spray) as background therapy. In both studies,

patients treated with omalizumab demonstrated significant improvements

in NPS and NCS as early as first assessment (Week 4), compared to

placebo(1).

Among secondary endpoints, improvements were observed in the Sino-Nasal

Outcome Test--22 (SNOT-22; a health-related quality of life assessment),

the University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT), the

Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) and in sense of smell. Additionally,

reductions in post-nasal drip (posterior rhinorrhea) and runny nose

(anterior rhinorrhea) were seen(1). In the studies, omalizumab was

generally well tolerated and its safety profile was consistent with

previous studies(1).

"Novartis has a mission to reimagine and advance the care of respiratory

patients by developing innovative treatment options that treat the

disease, reduce symptoms and improve quality of life," said Linda

Armstrong, MD, Respiratory Development Unit Head, Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. "This CHMP positive opinion builds on the established

efficacy and safety profile of omalizumab, which has over 1.3 million

patient years of exposure and the potential to become an additional

treatment option in the EU for patients with severe chronic

rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps."

Novartis is committed to bringing omalizumab to patients with severe

CRSwNP and additional regulatory filings are currently underway in

multiple countries, including the US and Switzerland.

More broadly, Novartis is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in the

wider respiratory area, developing innovative medicines for diseases,

including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and more.

*All patients received INC (mometasone nasal spray) as background

therapy.

About Xolair (omalizumab)

Xolair (omalizumab) is the only approved anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE)

antibody treatment specifically designed to target and block IgE. By

reducing free IgE, down-regulating high-affinity IgE receptors and

limiting mast cell degranulation, Xolair minimizes the release of

mediators throughout the allergic inflammatory cascade.

An injectable prescription medicine, Xolair is approved for the

treatment of moderate-to-severe or severe persistent allergic asthma in

more than 100 countries, including the US since 2003 and the EU since

2005. Xolair is approved for the treatment of chronic spontaneous

urticaria in over 90 countries including the EU and for chronic

idiopathic urticaria (CIU), as it is known in the US and Canada. Xolair

has over 1.3 million patient years of exposure. In addition, a liquid

formulation of Xolair in pre-filled syringes has been approved in the EU

and in more than 20 countries outside of the EU, including Canada, the

US, and Australia. The self-administration indication for Xolair in

pre-filled syringes was also approved in the EU in 2018, and has since

been approved in several other countries, including Australia, Taiwan,

Argentina and Brazil. In the US, Novartis and Genentech, Inc. work

together to develop and co-promote Xolair. Outside of the US, Novartis

markets Xolair and records all sales and related costs.

If approved, Xolair will be indicated as an add-on therapy with

intranasal corticosteroids (INC) for the treatment of adults (18 years

and above) with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, for

whom therapy with INC does not provide adequate disease control; the

first approval in the world for omalizumab in this indication.

About POLYP 1 and POLYP 2(1)

POLYP 1 and POLYP 2 are replicate Phase III studies designed to

determine the efficacy and safety of omalizumab compared with placebo in

adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)

who have had an inadequate response to daily intranasal corticosteroid

(INC) therapy. All patients received INC (mometasone nasal spray) as

background therapy. Both trials were randomized, multicenter,

double-blind and placebo-controlled. POLYP 1 involved 138 patients and

POLYP 2 involved 127 patients, with and without a history of surgery or

prior use of systemic corticosteroids. The co-primary endpoints for both

trials were change from baseline in average daily Nasal Congestion Score

(NCS), and change from baseline in Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) at Week 24.

Patients in the studies were administered either omalizumab or placebo

by subcutaneous injection every 2--4 weeks.

Secondary endpoints included change from baseline at Week 24 in

Sino-Nasal Outcome Test-22 (SNOT-22), University of Pennsylvania Smell

Identification Test (UPSIT), mean daily sense of smell, post-nasal drip,

runny nose, and Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS); change from baseline

at Week 16 in NPS and NCS; and percentage of patients requiring rescue

therapy (systemic corticosteroids for >=3 consecutive days and/or nasal

polypectomy) by Week 24. Reduction in need for surgery through Week 24

was predefined as patients achieving NPS of <=4 (<=2 for each nostril)

and at least minimal clinically important difference improvement (>=8.9

points) in SNOT-22. The percentage of patients with comorbid asthma

demonstrating minimal clinically important difference improvement (>=0.5

points) in Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ) through Week 24

was also assessed.

Exploratory endpoints included percentage of patients in the pooled

population achieving >=2--point and >=1-point improvement in NPS and

>=1-point improvement in NCS. Adverse events (AEs) were assessed for

severity and potential causal relationship to the study drug. Patients

were monitored to Week 28 as safety follow-up.

About Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) impacts up to 4% of

people worldwide. It is a potentially debilitating condition in adults

that is characterized by inflammation of the nose and paranasal sinuses

with the presence of benign inflammatory polyps (nasal polyps) on the

lining of the nasal sinuses or nasal cavity, which can block normal

airflow(2-4). It is possible to have a single polyp or several, and the

size of the polyps can vary from microscopic to several centimeters(5,6)

.

Symptoms can include nasal blockage/obstruction, nasal congestion, nasal

discharge, facial pain/pressure and reduction in, or loss of, sense of

smell(2,3). CRSwNP is diagnosed by physical examination with endoscopy.

The condition can be associated with asthma, cystic fibrosis and aspirin

sensitivity(7). It is also associated with significant morbidity and

decreased health-related quality of life, with quality of life

impairment(8-13). Patients with CRSwNP experience significantly lower

health-related quality of life than the general population, with a

