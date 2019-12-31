Basel, June 29, 2020 -- Novartis Pharma K.K. ("Novartis Pharma") today
announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
(MHLW) simultaneously approved five new treatment options for Japanese
patients:
-- Tabrecta(TM) (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor for MET
exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutation-positive advanced and/or recurrent
unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),
-- Entresto(R) (sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate) in chronic heart
failure,
-- Mayzent(R) (siponimod fumaric acid) in secondary progressive MS,
-- Enerzair(TM) (glycopyrronium bromide, indacaterol acetate, mometasone
furoate) and
-- Atectura(R) (indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate) in different forms
of asthma
"The simultaneous approval of five new products is remarkable for Japan
and our industry. We are pleased to see that our innovative products
gain the support from leading regulatory bodies", said Kazunari Tsunaba,
Representative Director and President of Novartis Pharma. "All five
medicines are truly novel and transformative treatments and therefore
mark an important milestone in our mission to reimagine medicine. I
would like to thank our Japanese and global colleagues for all their
dedication to make this unprecedented milestone happen."
To date, Novartis has received seven new product approvals in Japan this
year. In addition to today's five approvals, in March, Novartis was
granted marketing authorizations for spinal muscular atrophy treatment
Zolgensma and for Beovu, an anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD. These
approvals and today's very unprecedented milestone stand testament to
the overall strength of Novartis innovative medicines pipeline and its
commitment to ensure patients in Japan have timely access to these
life-changing medicines.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
