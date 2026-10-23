Press Release: Novartis remibrutinib delivered -3-
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(2) ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05432388. Study of efficacy, safety and tolerability of remibrutinib in adult participants with an allergy to peanuts. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05432388 Last accessed: October 19, 2026
(2) Novartis. Novartis receives FDA approval for Rhapsido(R) (remibrutinib), the only oral, targeted BTKi treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). News release. Novartis. September 30, 2025. Available from: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-receives-fda-approval-rhapsido-remibrutinib-only-oral-targeted-btki-treatment-chronic-spontaneous-urticaria-csu Last accessed: October 19, 2026
(2) Novartis. Novartis Rhapsido(R) receives European Commission approval as first oral targeted treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria. News release. Novartis. April 27, 2026. Available from: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-rhapsido-receives-european-commission-approval-first-oral-targeted-treatment-chronic-spontaneous-urticaria Last accessed: October 19, 2026
(2) Wiendl H, Airas L, Chitnis T, et al. Phase 3 REMODEL I/II Trials: Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Remibrutinib in Patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2023;80:105315. doi:10.1016/j.msard.2023.105315
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(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)
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