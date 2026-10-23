Press Release: Novartis remibrutinib delivered -3

23.10.26 17:44 Uhr

(2) ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05432388. Study of efficacy, safety and tolerability of remibrutinib in adult participants with an allergy to peanuts. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05432388 Last accessed: October 19, 2026

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(2) Novartis. Novartis receives FDA approval for Rhapsido(R) (remibrutinib), the only oral, targeted BTKi treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). News release. Novartis. September 30, 2025. Available from: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-receives-fda-approval-rhapsido-remibrutinib-only-oral-targeted-btki-treatment-chronic-spontaneous-urticaria-csu Last accessed: October 19, 2026

(2) Novartis. Novartis Rhapsido(R) receives European Commission approval as first oral targeted treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria. News release. Novartis. April 27, 2026. Available from: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-rhapsido-receives-european-commission-approval-first-oral-targeted-treatment-chronic-spontaneous-urticaria Last accessed: October 19, 2026

(2) Wiendl H, Airas L, Chitnis T, et al. Phase 3 REMODEL I/II Trials: Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Remibrutinib in Patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2023;80:105315. doi:10.1016/j.msard.2023.105315

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)