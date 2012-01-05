Press Release: Novartis reports clinically relevant improvement in median overall survival data in final analysis of pivotal NETTER-1 study with targeted rad...

-- At final analysis, study showed clinically relevant improvement in median
overall survival with a difference of 11.7 months between arms (Hazard
ratio (HR): 0.84 with 95% CI: (0.60, 1.17) (p=0.30, two-sided))1
-- No new safety signals emerged in long-term follow-up with median of 6.3
years; safety profile consistent with previously reported results1
-- Previously reported primary analysis demonstrated statistically
significant improvement in progression free survival2
-- Novartis is committed to reimagining cancer through radioligand therapy
with more than 15 dedicated research and discovery programs; recent
investments and partnerships further strengthen platform capabilities
Basel, June 3, 2021 -- Novartis today reported the final analysis from
the NETTER-1 phase III study comparing treatment using Lutathera(R)
(INN: lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide / USAN: lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)
plus 30 mg octreotide LAR to 60 mg of octreotide LAR in patients with
midgut neuroendocrine tumors. The previously reported primary analysis
of the trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in
progression free survival (PFS) (HR: 0.18*, p < 0.0001)(3). In the
final analysis of overall survival, a secondary objective of the trial,
treatment with Lutathera resulted in a clinically relevant prolongation
in median overall survival of 11.7 months [48.0 months (95%CI:
37.4-55.2) compared to the control arm (36.3 months (95%CI:
25.9-51.7)](1.) While this analysis did not reach statistical
significance (Hazard ratio for OS (HR): 0.84 with 95% CI: (0.60, 1.17)
(p=0.30, two-sided))(1), the analyses of overall survival may have been
impacted by multiple factors, including the crossover of patients from
the control arm receiving subsequent radioligand therapy (36% of
patients) as well as heterogenous subsequent anti-cancer treatments in
both study arms(1). No new safety signals emerged in the final
analysis(1). These results will be presented during the 2021 American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4.
Jonathan Strosberg, MD, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor,
Section Head, Neuroendocrine Tumor Program at Moffitt Cancer Center,
said, "Lutathera plus long-acting octreotide was associated with a
nearly 12-month difference in median overall survival compared to
high-dose long-acting octreotide in these difficult to treat patients
with inoperable midgut NETs progressing under standard dose octreotide
LAR treatment. While not statistically significant, I consider this
difference to be clinically relevant for these patients. It is also
important to emphasize that PFS was the primary endpoint of this study.
Moreover, 36% of patients in the control arm crossed over to receive
subsequent radioligand treatment, which may have impacted the comparison
of survival between both study arms."
"We are proud of our 30-year legacy as an innovator for patients in the
neuroendocrine tumor community," said John Tsai, Head of Global Drug
Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. "Since its approval
by the European Commission in 2017 and the FDA in 2018, Lutathera has
been administered to more than 9,000 gastroenteropancreatic
neuroendocrine tumor (GEP-NET) patients in Europe and the United
States(1). We believe in the potential of targeted radioligand therapy
and are investing in new discovery and expansion of this important
platform, including exploration of new radioisotopes and combinations
with complementary mechanisms of action, such as immunotherapy and
inhibitors of DNA damage response."
At this final analysis, no new safety signals emerged in the long-term
safety follow-up with a median of 6.3 years. In terms of secondary
hematological malignancies, no new cases of MDS or acute leukemia were
reported in the long term follow up(4).
Radioligand therapy combines a targeting compound that binds to
receptors expressed by tumors and a radioactive isotope, causing DNA
damage that inhibits tumor growth and replication and may lead to cell
death(5) (-) (7). In the case of Lutathera, it binds to somatostatin
receptor type 2, which is over-expressed on certain types of cells, such
as gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor cells(8,9).
Novartis has established global expertise and specialized supply chain
and manufacturing capabilities across its network of four radioligand
therapy production sites, and is further increasing capacity to ensure
delivery of future targeted radioligand therapies to patients in need.
Novartis is the only pharmaceutical company which is pursuing four
different cancer treatment platforms. These include targeted radioligand
therapy, cell and gene therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy, with
an opportunity to combine these platforms for the best outcomes for each
cancer patient.
Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the
latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the
Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program
data presentations (for registered participants).
* HR: 0.21 (0.13, 0.32) in the US Package Insert
About NETTER-1
NETTER-1 is a Phase III international, multicenter, controlled,
randomized study that compared treatment using Lutathera(R) every eight
weeks plus best standard of care (octreotide LAR 30 mg) to 60 mg of
octreotide LAR (dosed every four weeks) in patients with inoperable
midgut NETs progressing under standard dose octreotide LAR treatment and
overexpressing somatostatin receptors(3).
The primary endpoint was to compare the progression-free survival (PFS)
after treatment with Lutathera(R) plus octreotide LAR 30 mg versus
octreotide LAR 60 mg using RECIST 1.1 criteria(3). Secondary trial
endpoints included comparing objective response rate, overall survival,
time to tumor progression, duration of response and safety between the
two study arms(3).
About GEP-NETs
Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a type of cancer that originate in
neuroendocrine cells throughout the body. NETs are commonly considered
slow-growing malignancies. However, some NETs are associated with rapid
progression and poor prognosis(1) (0-11). In many cases, NET diagnosis
is delayed until patients have advanced disease(12). Symptoms such as
fatigue, diarrhea, and abdominal pain can occur on a daily basis(1) (3)
. Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) are subdivided
into two categories: tumors of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and
pancreas(1) (4). There is a need for additional treatment options for
inoperable or advanced GEP-NET, including those who have progressed
while taking first-line somatostatin analogs.
The estimated age-adjusted incidence, or rate of new cases of NETs in
the United States is approximately 6.98/100,000 per year (as of 2012),
while the estimated 20-year limited-duration prevalence for 2014, based
on the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End
Results (SEER) database, was 171,321(11). Even though NETs have
historically been considered to be rare (orphan disease), their
incidence has grown over 500% over the last 3 decades (10) (,) (11) (,)
(12) (,) (1) (5).
About Lutathera(R)
Lutathera(R) (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) is an Advanced Accelerator
Applications product approved in the United States for the treatment of
somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine
tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut and hindgut neuroendocrine
tumors in adults(1) (6).
Lutathera(R) (lutetium ((177) Lu) oxodotreotide) is also approved in
Europe for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic, progressive,
well differentiated (G1 and G2), somatostatin receptor positive
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults(3).
Important Safety Information
LUTATHERA(R) (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) is a prescription medicine used
to treat adults with a type of cancer known as gastroenteropancreatic
neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) that are positive for the hormone
receptor somatostatin, including GEP-NETs in the foregut, midgut, and
hindgut.
LUTATHERA is associated with some serious safety considerations, and in
some cases these may require a healthcare provider to adjust or stop
treatment. Treatment with LUTATHERA will expose patients to radiation
which can contribute to long-term radiation exposure. Overall radiation
exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. The radiation
will be detectable in urine for up to 30 days following administration
of the drug. It is important to minimize radiation exposure to household
contacts consistent with good radiation safety practices as advised by
your healthcare provider. Treatment with LUTATHERA increases the risk of
myelosuppression, a condition in which bone marrow activity is decreased,
resulting in a drop in blood cell counts. You may experience
blood-related side effects such as low red blood cells (anemia), low
numbers of cells that are responsible for blood clotting
(thrombocytopenia), and low numbers of white blood cells (neutropenia).
Speak with your healthcare provider if you experience any signs or
symptoms of infection, fever, chills, dizziness, shortness of breath or
increased bleeding or bruising. Other serious conditions that you may
develop as a direct result of treatment with LUTATHERA include blood and
bone marrow disorders known as secondary myelodysplastic syndrome and
cancer known as acute leukemia. Your healthcare provider will routinely
check your blood cell counts and tell you if they are too low or too
high. Treatment with LUTATHERA will expose kidneys to radiation and may
impair their ability to work as normal. You may be at an increased risk
for kidney problems after LUTATHERA treatment if you already have kidney
impairment before treatment. In some cases, patients have experienced
