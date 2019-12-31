Press Release: Novartis Resolves Legacy FCPA Investigations

Basel, June 25, 2020 -- Novartis has reached settlements with the US
Department of Justice (DOJ) and the US Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) resolving all Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
investigations into historical conduct by the Company and its
subsidiaries. As part of the settlements, Novartis and certain of its
current and former subsidiaries will pay USD 233.9 million to the DOJ
and USD 112.8 million to the SEC.
To resolve the DOJ investigation, Novartis Hellas S.A.C.I. has entered
into a deferred prosecution agreement ("Novartis Hellas DPA") pertaining
to inappropriate economic benefits provided to Greek healthcare
professionals from 2012 to 2015 in connection with the ophthalmology
product Lucentis. The Novartis Hellas DPA also covers books and records
issues pertaining to the Lucentis conduct and to conduct related to a
2009 epidemiological study.
Today's resolutions contain no allegations relating to any bribery of
Greek politicians, which is consistent with what Novartis found in its
own internal investigation.
With today's agreements, all outstanding FCPA investigations into
Novartis are now closed.
Alcon Pte Ltd, a former Novartis subsidiary, has entered into a separate
deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ ("Alcon DPA") pertaining to
inappropriate economic benefits provided to Vietnamese healthcare
professionals and books and records violations from 2011 to 2014 in
Vietnam. This conduct related to a consultancy program run by a
distributor in Vietnam.
To resolve the SEC investigation, Novartis AG has reached an agreement
pertaining to internal controls and books and records violations in
Greece, Vietnam and South Korea. The violations in Greece pertain to the
Lucentis-related conduct covered in the Novartis Hellas DPA as well as
controls issues with Novartis Hellas post-approval studies identified by
internal review in 2012 and resolved by 2013. In Vietnam, the violations
relate to the activities involving an Alcon distributor that are the
subject of the Alcon DPA. And in South Korea, the violations relate to
conduct for which Novartis has already taken responsibility in South
Korea, where the Company is in the final stages of resolving these
issues with the local authorities. Finally, the SEC agreement addresses
certain internal controls and books and records issues related to Alcon
China's placement of surgical devices.
As recognized by the DOJ and SEC, Novartis and its subsidiaries, current
and former, fully cooperated with these investigations and have already
implemented appropriate remedial measures.
Shannon Thyme Klinger, Group General Counsel of Novartis, said: "We are
pleased that all outstanding FCPA investigations into the company are
now closed. Today's settlements represent another milestone in our
commitment to resolving legacy compliance issues and ensuring that
Novartis truly lives its values. We have implemented and continue to
implement initiatives to ensure we operate with the same high ethical
values wherever we do business, and we remain focused on building trust
with society."
Since the time periods at issue in these legacy investigations, Novartis
has made significant changes to enhance its approach to ethics, risk,
and compliance. The Company has strengthened its governance by adopting
principles-based compliance policies, reinforced its speak-up culture so
associates can more effectively raise concerns about potential
misconduct, and combined its risk management and compliance functions to
enable more effective risk management and mitigation efforts.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "will," "milestone," "continue," "focused," "intent," "journey,
" "efforts," "commitment," "expectations," "to enhance," "potential,"
or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
settlements by Novartis to resolve legacy FCPA investigations by the DOJ
and the SEC, and regarding our efforts to enhance legal and ethical
compliance at Novartis. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that our initiatives to ensure we operate with high ethical
values globally will be successfully implemented in any particular time
frame, or at all, or achieve any or all of their intended goals and
benefits. Neither can there be any guarantee that we will successfully
comply with the terms of our settlement agreements with the DOJ or SEC,
or successfully prevent future breaches of our legal and ethical
obligations. Nor can there be any guarantee regarding the reactions of
healthcare professionals, customers, strategic partners and other
stakeholders to the settlements discussed in this press release. In
particular, our expectations regarding such settlement agreements and
our initiatives to ensure we operate with high ethical values globally
could be affected by, among other things, potential adverse reactions to
such settlement agreements and initiatives by healthcare professionals,
customers, strategic partners or other stakeholders; potential or actual
failures to comply with our legal and ethical obligations in the future;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Sreejit Mohan Eric Althoff
Novartis External Communications Novartis US External Communications
+41 79 747 9157 (mobile) +1 646 438 4335
sreejit.mohan@novartis.com eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 25, 2020 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)