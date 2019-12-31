Press Release: Novartis Resolves Legacy FCPA Investigations

Basel, June 25, 2020 -- Novartis has reached settlements with the US

Department of Justice (DOJ) and the US Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC) resolving all Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

investigations into historical conduct by the Company and its

subsidiaries. As part of the settlements, Novartis and certain of its

current and former subsidiaries will pay USD 233.9 million to the DOJ

and USD 112.8 million to the SEC.

To resolve the DOJ investigation, Novartis Hellas S.A.C.I. has entered

into a deferred prosecution agreement ("Novartis Hellas DPA") pertaining

to inappropriate economic benefits provided to Greek healthcare

professionals from 2012 to 2015 in connection with the ophthalmology

product Lucentis. The Novartis Hellas DPA also covers books and records

issues pertaining to the Lucentis conduct and to conduct related to a

2009 epidemiological study.

Today's resolutions contain no allegations relating to any bribery of

Greek politicians, which is consistent with what Novartis found in its

own internal investigation.

With today's agreements, all outstanding FCPA investigations into

Novartis are now closed.

Alcon Pte Ltd, a former Novartis subsidiary, has entered into a separate

deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ ("Alcon DPA") pertaining to

inappropriate economic benefits provided to Vietnamese healthcare

professionals and books and records violations from 2011 to 2014 in

Vietnam. This conduct related to a consultancy program run by a

distributor in Vietnam.

To resolve the SEC investigation, Novartis AG has reached an agreement

pertaining to internal controls and books and records violations in

Greece, Vietnam and South Korea. The violations in Greece pertain to the

Lucentis-related conduct covered in the Novartis Hellas DPA as well as

controls issues with Novartis Hellas post-approval studies identified by

internal review in 2012 and resolved by 2013. In Vietnam, the violations

relate to the activities involving an Alcon distributor that are the

subject of the Alcon DPA. And in South Korea, the violations relate to

conduct for which Novartis has already taken responsibility in South

Korea, where the Company is in the final stages of resolving these

issues with the local authorities. Finally, the SEC agreement addresses

certain internal controls and books and records issues related to Alcon

China's placement of surgical devices.

As recognized by the DOJ and SEC, Novartis and its subsidiaries, current

and former, fully cooperated with these investigations and have already

implemented appropriate remedial measures.

Shannon Thyme Klinger, Group General Counsel of Novartis, said: "We are

pleased that all outstanding FCPA investigations into the company are

now closed. Today's settlements represent another milestone in our

commitment to resolving legacy compliance issues and ensuring that

Novartis truly lives its values. We have implemented and continue to

implement initiatives to ensure we operate with the same high ethical

values wherever we do business, and we remain focused on building trust

with society."

Since the time periods at issue in these legacy investigations, Novartis

has made significant changes to enhance its approach to ethics, risk,

and compliance. The Company has strengthened its governance by adopting

principles-based compliance policies, reinforced its speak-up culture so

associates can more effectively raise concerns about potential

misconduct, and combined its risk management and compliance functions to

enable more effective risk management and mitigation efforts.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "will," "milestone," "continue," "focused," "intent," "journey,

" "efforts," "commitment," "expectations," "to enhance," "potential,"

or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding

settlements by Novartis to resolve legacy FCPA investigations by the DOJ

and the SEC, and regarding our efforts to enhance legal and ethical

compliance at Novartis. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that our initiatives to ensure we operate with high ethical

values globally will be successfully implemented in any particular time

frame, or at all, or achieve any or all of their intended goals and

benefits. Neither can there be any guarantee that we will successfully

comply with the terms of our settlement agreements with the DOJ or SEC,

or successfully prevent future breaches of our legal and ethical

obligations. Nor can there be any guarantee regarding the reactions of

healthcare professionals, customers, strategic partners and other

stakeholders to the settlements discussed in this press release. In

particular, our expectations regarding such settlement agreements and

our initiatives to ensure we operate with high ethical values globally

could be affected by, among other things, potential adverse reactions to

such settlement agreements and initiatives by healthcare professionals,

customers, strategic partners or other stakeholders; potential or actual

failures to comply with our legal and ethical obligations in the future;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

