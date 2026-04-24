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Press Release: Novartis Rhapsido(R) -2-

27.04.26 07:14 Uhr
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Novartis AG
113,70 CHF -2,58 CHF -2,22%
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favorable safety profile and sustained efficacy in chronic spontaneous

urticaria over 52 weeks. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2024; 153: 479-486.

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[Last accessed: February 2026].

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2026]

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tolerability of remibrutinib in adult participants with an allergy to

peanuts. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05432388

[Last accessed: February 2026].

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compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple

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2026].

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compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple

sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-2). Available from:

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2026].

15. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05030311. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety

of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1 antihistamines (REMIX-1). Available from:

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2026].

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of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1- antihistamines (REMIX-2). Available from:

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2026].

17. Zuberbier T, Abdul Latiff AH, Abuzakouk M, et al. The international

EAACI/GA(2)LEN/EuroGuiDerm/APAAACI guideline for the definition,

classification, diagnosis, and management of urticaria. Allergy 2022; 77:

734-766.

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2026].

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(urticaria) and angioedema overview. Available from:

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[Last accessed: February 2026].

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41

61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Novartis AG

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DatumRatingAnalyst
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