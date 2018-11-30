Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz and Pear -2

finanzen.net
07.01.2019
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz and Pear

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As

a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to

improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to

support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help

people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of

approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,

accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products

reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area. Sandoz is on Twitter.

Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We

aim to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering

clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better

outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for

clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline

of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including

severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Our lead product,

reSET(R), treats Substance Use Disorder and was the first prescription

digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to

treat disease. Pear's second product, reSET-O(TM), for the treatment of

Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing clearance from the FDA in

December 2018. For more information, visit us at

www.peartherapeutics.com.

* reSET-O(TM) and reSET(R) are registered trademarks of Pear

Therapeutics, Inc.

References:

[i.] Weisner C et al. Short-term alcohol and drug treatment outcomes

predict long-term outcome. Drug and Alcohol Dependence. 2003. 71:

281-294.

[ii.] CDC/NCHS, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality. CDC

Wonder, Atlanta, GA: US Department of Health and Human Services, CDC;

2017. https://wonder.cdc.gov.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff

Novartis Global Media Relations

+41 61 324 7999 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Chris Lewis Leslie Pott

Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz US Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) +1 609 627 5287

chris.lewis@sandoz.com leslie.pott@sandoz.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2230718/876668.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2019 17:02 ET (22:02 GMT)

03.01.19
Ex-Novartis-Topfrau Liz Barrett wechselt zu Urogen (Handelszeitung)
02.01.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Novartis auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 89 Franken (dpa-afx)
31.12.18
Novartis (NVS) Benefits From New Drugs & Key Acquisitions (Zacks)
23.12.18
Ayala signs licensing deal with Novartis for blood cancer drug (Globes)
21.12.18
Press Release: Novartis successfully completes acquisition of Endocyte (Dow Jones)
21.12.18
Novartis (NVS) Offers to Buy French Gene Therapy Manufacturer (Zacks)
20.12.18
Novartis International AG : Novartis announces offer to acquire CellforCure to expand manufacturing capacity for innovative cell and gene therapies (Investegate)
20.12.18
UPDATE 1-Novartis oncology boss Barrett makes quick exit (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.12.2018Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
14.12.2018Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.12.2018Novartis buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.12.2018Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.12.2018Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.12.2018Novartis buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.12.2018Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.12.2018Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2018Novartis buyKepler Cheuvreux
14.12.2018Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
10.12.2018Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.11.2018Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.11.2018Novartis HoldHSBC
21.11.2018Novartis NeutralUBS AG
02.01.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.12.2018Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.12.2018Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.06.2018Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.06.2018Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

