Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz and Pear -2

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As

a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to

improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to

support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help

people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of

approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,

accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products

reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area. Sandoz is on Twitter.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We

aim to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering

clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better

outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for

clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline

of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including

severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Our lead product,

reSET(R), treats Substance Use Disorder and was the first prescription

digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to

treat disease. Pear's second product, reSET-O(TM), for the treatment of

Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing clearance from the FDA in

December 2018. For more information, visit us at

www.peartherapeutics.com.

* reSET-O(TM) and reSET(R) are registered trademarks of Pear

Therapeutics, Inc.

