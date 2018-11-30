Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz and Pear -2

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As
a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to
support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help
people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of
approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,
accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products
reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area. Sandoz is on Twitter.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics. We
aim to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering
clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better
outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for
clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline
of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including
severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Our lead product,
reSET(R), treats Substance Use Disorder and was the first prescription
digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to
treat disease. Pear's second product, reSET-O(TM), for the treatment of
Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing clearance from the FDA in
December 2018. For more information, visit us at
www.peartherapeutics.com.
* reSET-O(TM) and reSET(R) are registered trademarks of Pear
Therapeutics, Inc.
