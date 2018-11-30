Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics Announce US Launch of reSET-OTM to Help Treat Opioid Use Disorder

Novartis International AG / Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics Announce US
Launch of reSET-OTM to Help Treat Opioid Use Disorder. Processed and
-- reSET-O(TM)* is the first US FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic
for patients with Opioid Use Disorder
-- Cleared by the FDA in December, reSET-O is available immediately
-- As part of a broader focus on digital healthcare solutions at Novartis,
Sandoz aims to increase patient engagement and improve access to
treatment through digital solutions
HOLZKIRCHEN, January 7, 2018 - Sandoz Inc., a Novartis division, and
Pear Therapeutics, Inc., announced today the US commercial launch of
reSET-O(TM) for patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). reSET-O,
cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December, is
immediately available.
The reSET-O prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) is a 12-week
cognitive behavioral therapy intended to be used in addition to
outpatient treatment. It includes transmucosal buprenorphine, a commonly
used medication to treat opioid addiction, and contingency management
designed to provide incentives to reinforce positive behaviors. reSET-O
is available by prescription only for patients 18 years or older under
the care of a clinician.
"The launch of reSET-O provides an important technology-based treatment
option for patients with Opioid Use Disorder and may fundamentally
change how they interact with their therapies," said Richard Francis,
CEO, Sandoz. "At Sandoz, we are proud and excited to push the frontiers
of medical innovation."
"Addiction is a chronic and relapsing disease that requires constant
support, monitoring and access to treatment," said Corey McCann, M.D.,
Ph.D, President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. "We believe prescription
digital therapeutics can transform the way clinicians treat addiction by
providing a way for patients to access treatment when and where it's
needed. reSET-O has been clinically proven to increase the likelihood
that a patient will remain in treatment, while also providing a way for
patients to access treatment anytime, anywhere, under clinician
supervision."
The efficacy of reSET-O was evaluated in a pivotal, randomized trial of
170 patients seeking treatment for OUD, who received supervised
buprenorphine treatment paired with a behavior therapy program, either
with or without the addition of the Therapeutic Education System (TES),
which had equivalent content to reSET-O. The clinical trial showed that
reSET-O therapeutic content had an overall retention rate of 82.4
percent through the end of 12 weeks of treatment compared with 68.4
percent overall retention rate for patients who did not use reSET-O.
reSET-O also serves as a training, monitoring and reminder tool for
healthcare providers by leveraging the Clinician Dashboard. The
dashboard helps clinicians gain deeper insights into their patients'
progress toward recovery, including patient-reported buprenorphine
adherence to allow for more transparency during in-person therapy
sessions.
When a healthcare provider prescribes reSET-O, the patient is contacted
by a patient care specialist and is provided with an access code. The
patient then downloads and installs reSET-O on their smartphone or
tablet and enters the access code to unlock treatment. After that, the
patient can begin working and learning with reSET-O by completing
lessons, answering quiz questions, reporting medication usage and
reporting substance use, cravings and triggers. All the while, the
patient continues to see the clinician in therapy sessions and progress
on reSET-O is tracked via the Clinician Dashboard.
Under the terms of a commercial deal announced
https://peartherapeutics.com/pear-therapeutics-sandoz-announce-deal-commercialize-prescription-digital-therapeutics/
in April 2018, Sandoz will lead marketing and commercialization of
reSET-O and reSET(R)*, Pear's prescription digital therapeutics for the
treatment of Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorder,
respectively. Sandoz launched reSET in November 2018 and now has made
reSET-O available to patients in the U.S.
High attrition and relapse rates represent a significant obstacle to
providing care to patients with OUD. Therefore, it is important to
retain patients in treatment. Retention in treatment is a
well-established indicator of successful treatment outcomes for OUD
patients(i). The study data demonstrate that reSET-O significantly
improved OUD patient retention rates in outpatient treatment.
For more information about reSET-O, go to www.resetforrecovery.com. To
help patients get started with reSET-O, call 1-833-MY-RESET
(1-833-697-3738) Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm ET or go to
www.resetconnect.com.
About Opioid Use Disorder
Every day, approximately 115 Americans die after overdosing on
opioids(ii). The misuse of and addiction to opioids-including
prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids-is a serious
national crisis that affects public health as well as social and
economic welfare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimates that the total "economic burden" of prescription opioid misuse
alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs
of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal
justice involvement.
reSET-O(TM) Indications for Use
reSET-O(TM) is intended to increase retention of patients with Opioid
Use Disorder (OUD) in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive
behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes
transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management, for patients 18
years or older who are currently under the supervision of a clinician.
reSET-O is indicated as a prescription-only Mobile Medical Application.
Limitation for Use:
reSET-O has not been shown to decrease illicit drug use or improve
abstinence in patients with OUD.
This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use
reSET-O safely and effectively. Please see the full Clinician Brief
Summary Instructions for reSET-O:
https://www.resetforrecovery.com/reset-O_ClinicianBriefSummary.pdf for
more information.
About reSET-O(TM)
The reSET-O(TM) prescription mobile medical application is a 12-week
(84-day) software application. It is limited to persons with a valid
prescription from their licensed provider. reSET-O is intended to be
used to increase retention of patients with Opioid Use Disorder in
outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an
adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine
and contingency management to patients currently under clinician care.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "launch," "aims," "will," "may," "believe," "can," "could,"
"potential," "pioneering," "growing," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential launches, marketing clearances
and authorizations, new indications or labeling for reSET-O, reSET, or
the other products described in this press release, or regarding
potential future revenues from such products or the collaboration with
and investment in Pear Therapeutics. Such forward-looking statements are
based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events,
and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
There is no guarantee that the collaboration with and investment in Pear
Therapeutics will achieve any or all of its intended goals and
objectives, or be commercially successful. Neither can there be any
guarantee that reSET-O will be successfully launched in the U.S., in the
expected time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that
reSET-O, reSET or the other products described in this press release
will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our
expectations regarding such products, and the collaboration with and
investment in Pear Therapeutics, could be affected by, among other
things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including
government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; competition in general, including potential approval of
additional competing versions of such products; our ability to obtain or
maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; litigation
outcomes, including intellectual property disputes or other legal
efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz or Pear Therapeutics from marketing
its products; general political, economic and industry conditions;
safety, quality or production issues; potential or actual data security
and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology
systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
