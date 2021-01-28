-- Sandoz to acquire three established brands sold in more than 100 markets

-- Acquisition, including leading global brand Zinnat(R), confirms Sandoz

commitment to antibiotics, following plans to expand its integrated

manufacturing site in Kundl

-- Transaction complements Sandoz leadership in generic penicillins with a

leading position in cephalosporins -- largest antibiotic segment by

global sales

Basel, February 11, 2021 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division, has signed an

agreement to acquire GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business,

reinforcing its leading global position in antibiotics.

The agreement includes the global rights to three established brands

(Zinnat(R), Zinacef(R) and Fortum(R) () ) in more than 100 markets. It

excludes the rights in the US, Australia and Germany to certain of those

brands, which were previously divested by GSK, and in India, Pakistan,

Egypt, Japan (to certain of the brands) and China, which will be

retained by GSK.

Sandoz will pay GSK USD 350 million at closing, plus additional

milestone payments of up to USD 150 million, subject to the terms of the

transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected in the second half

of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory

approvals. In 2020, the three brands had combined sales of approximately

USD 140 million in the relevant markets.

In line with its integrated manufacturing strategy, Sandoz intends in

the longer term to manufacture Zinnat(R) at sites in its own network,

which has global antibiotics production centered on its lead production

site in Kundl, Austria. Once the transaction is completed, GSK will

supply Zinnat(R) to Sandoz under a manufacturing and supply agreement

(MSA), while supporting a transfer of the related manufacturing

operations to Sandoz. We expect this process to last for approximately

four years from the close of the transaction onwards.

"This important transaction will further position Sandoz as a global

leader in antibiotics -- truly essential medicines that are the backbone

of modern healthcare systems," said Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor.

"Cephalosporins are the largest antibiotic segment by global sales and

acquiring this leading business, including the established global

Zinnat(R) brand, will complement our #1 position in generic penicillins,

the other key segment. It will also set us up for additional synergies

driven by an increased promotional footprint that will support growth of

both the acquired brands and the current existing Sandoz portfolio."

The agreement confirms the Sandoz commitment to further grow its

antibiotics business, following the announcement last year of a joint

investment with the Austrian government of more than EUR 150 million to

strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its Kundl antibiotic

manufacturing site and help to ensure long-term supply resilience.

Kundl is the hub and center of the last major integrated production

chain for antibiotics in the western world. Its focus is on generic

penicillin products, but the plant also produces finished dosage forms

of several generic cephalosporin products.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plans," "commitment," "to acquire,"

"to expand," "expected," "intends," "expect," "focus," or similar terms,

or by express or implied discussions regarding the agreement to acquire

GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business; or regarding potential future

revenues from Zinnat, Zinacef or Fortum. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that the transaction described in this press release

will be completed in the expected time frame, or at all. Neither is

there any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from such

transaction will be achived in the expected timeframe, or at all. Nor

can there be any guarantee that Zinnat, Zinacef or Fortum will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding the transaction described in this press release and Zinnat,

Zinacef and Fortum could be affected by, among other things, the

satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory

approvals; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; competition in general, including potential approval of

additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering major therapeutic areas, accounted for

2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

Sandoz on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sandoz_global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandozglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sandozglobal

CEO Richard Saynor on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-saynor/

Sandoz Global Communications

Chris Lewis

Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Michelle Bauman

Sandoz Global Communications

+1 973 714 8043

michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Richard Jarvis

Novartis Communications and Engagement

+44 7966 118 652

richard.jarvis@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)