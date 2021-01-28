  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
11.02.2021 12:59

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces agreement to acquire GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business, reinforcing its leading global position in antibiotics

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Sandoz to acquire three established brands sold in more than 100 markets

-- Acquisition, including leading global brand Zinnat(R), confirms Sandoz

commitment to antibiotics, following plans to expand its integrated

manufacturing site in Kundl

-- Transaction complements Sandoz leadership in generic penicillins with a

leading position in cephalosporins -- largest antibiotic segment by

global sales

Basel, February 11, 2021 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division, has signed an

agreement to acquire GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business,

reinforcing its leading global position in antibiotics.

The agreement includes the global rights to three established brands

(Zinnat(R), Zinacef(R) and Fortum(R) () ) in more than 100 markets. It

excludes the rights in the US, Australia and Germany to certain of those

brands, which were previously divested by GSK, and in India, Pakistan,

Egypt, Japan (to certain of the brands) and China, which will be

retained by GSK.

Sandoz will pay GSK USD 350 million at closing, plus additional

milestone payments of up to USD 150 million, subject to the terms of the

transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected in the second half

of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory

approvals. In 2020, the three brands had combined sales of approximately

USD 140 million in the relevant markets.

In line with its integrated manufacturing strategy, Sandoz intends in

the longer term to manufacture Zinnat(R) at sites in its own network,

which has global antibiotics production centered on its lead production

site in Kundl, Austria. Once the transaction is completed, GSK will

supply Zinnat(R) to Sandoz under a manufacturing and supply agreement

(MSA), while supporting a transfer of the related manufacturing

operations to Sandoz. We expect this process to last for approximately

four years from the close of the transaction onwards.

"This important transaction will further position Sandoz as a global

leader in antibiotics -- truly essential medicines that are the backbone

of modern healthcare systems," said Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor.

"Cephalosporins are the largest antibiotic segment by global sales and

acquiring this leading business, including the established global

Zinnat(R) brand, will complement our #1 position in generic penicillins,

the other key segment. It will also set us up for additional synergies

driven by an increased promotional footprint that will support growth of

both the acquired brands and the current existing Sandoz portfolio."

The agreement confirms the Sandoz commitment to further grow its

antibiotics business, following the announcement last year of a joint

investment with the Austrian government of more than EUR 150 million to

strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its Kundl antibiotic

manufacturing site and help to ensure long-term supply resilience.

Kundl is the hub and center of the last major integrated production

chain for antibiotics in the western world. Its focus is on generic

penicillin products, but the plant also produces finished dosage forms

of several generic cephalosporin products.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plans," "commitment," "to acquire,"

"to expand," "expected," "intends," "expect," "focus," or similar terms,

or by express or implied discussions regarding the agreement to acquire

GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business; or regarding potential future

revenues from Zinnat, Zinacef or Fortum. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that the transaction described in this press release

will be completed in the expected time frame, or at all. Neither is

there any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from such

transaction will be achived in the expected timeframe, or at all. Nor

can there be any guarantee that Zinnat, Zinacef or Fortum will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding the transaction described in this press release and Zinnat,

Zinacef and Fortum could be affected by, among other things, the

satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory

approvals; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; competition in general, including potential approval of

additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering major therapeutic areas, accounted for

2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

Sandoz on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sandoz_global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandozglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sandozglobal

CEO Richard Saynor on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-saynor/

Sandoz Global Communications

Chris Lewis

Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Michelle Bauman

Sandoz Global Communications

+1 973 714 8043

michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Richard Jarvis

Novartis Communications and Engagement

+44 7966 118 652

richard.jarvis@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zukauf
Novartis kauft Glaxo-Antibiotikumsparte Cephalosporin
Die Novartis-Sparte Sandoz kauft das Antibiotika-Geschäft Cephalosporin des britischen Pharmakonzerns GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
08.02.21
Dividendenliebling Novartis: Therapiedurchbruch - das ist jetzt wichtig (Der Aktionär)
31.01.21
Januar 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
30.01.21
Bürohr - Wirtschaftsnews der Woche: Mehr Gleichheit für Novartis und ein Musical für die Finanzministerin (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
29.01.21
Novartis stellt Fertigungskapazität für BioNTech-Impfstoff bereit (Dow Jones)
29.01.21
Pharmakonzern: Novartis will Corona-Impfstoff von Biontech abfüllen (Handelsblatt)
29.01.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Novartis will BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen (Börse Online)
28.01.21
Pharmakonzern: Novartis bietet Unterstützung bei Produktion von Corona-Impfstoff an (Handelsblatt)
28.01.21
Novartis bietet Unterstützung bei Produktion von Corona-Impfstoff an - Aktie leichter (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.02.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.02.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
03.02.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
03.02.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
10.02.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.02.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
03.02.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
26.01.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
26.01.2021Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
26.01.2021Novartis HoldKepler Cheuvreux
25.01.2021Novartis NeutralOddo BHF
20.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
03.02.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.01.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.01.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.01.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Sie stellen sich die Frage, ob Sie mit nachhaltigen Investments Ihre Rendite steigern können? Ja, das können Sie! Wie Ihnen das gelingt, was genau nachhaltige Investments überhaupt auszeichnet und wie Sie als Anleger die besten nachhaltigen Aktien finden - das und mehr erfahren Sie heute Abend um 18 Uhr im Trading-Seminar.

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

29.01.21Novartis stellt Fertigungskapazität für BioNTech-Impfstoff bereit
26.01.21Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis mit Gewinnanstieg 2020
31.01.21Januar 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie
15.01.21Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Deutsche Bank startet Novartis mit 'Buy'
24.01.21Ausblick: Novartis legt Quartalsergebnis vor
12.01.21Novartis arbeitet mit chinesischer BeiGene bei Krebsbehandlung zusammen - Novartis-Aktie schwächer
28.01.21Novartis bietet Unterstützung bei Produktion von Corona-Impfstoff an - Aktie leichter
11.01.21Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
09.02.21Dermapharm will BioNTech-Impfstoff ab Mai an zweitem Standort fertigen
26.01.21Novartis steigert die Dividende das 24. Jahr in Folge
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa
Keine Rückkehr zur Strong Dollar Policy?
So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Daily DAX Prognose: Korrektur noch nicht beendet
Teamviewer mit ehrgeizigem Ziel - Aktie vor Ausbruch?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial key: Wie Hedgefunds und Vermögensverwalter investieren
Verbio: Voll im Trend
Neue Podcastfolge: Die Redditarmy und der Herdentrieb 2.0
Vorsorgen bedeutet nicht sparen. Sondern sicher investieren.
Noch mehr Geld auf Pump
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

13:47 UhrNovartis kauft Glaxo-Antibiotikumsparte Cephalosporin
13:37 UhrAstraZeneca will bei Impstoff-Lieferungen aufs Gas treten
13:26 UhrAstraZeneca mit hohem Gewinn im vierten Quartal
13:09 UhrAstraZeneca will neue Impfstoff-Version im Herbst ausrollen
12:46 UhrImpfstoff-Produzent: Wie AstraZeneca die Wende gelang
12:33 UhrROUNDUP: Pharmakonzern Astrazeneca mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie steigt
12:32 UhrAstraZeneca will Impfstoff an Mutationen anpassen
12:15 UhrVerbio: Voll im Trend
12:15 UhrAstrazeneca: Starke Zahlen - das gibt’s als Dividende
11:30 UhrAstraZeneca-Aktie nach guten Zahlen: Warum Sie dennoch vorsichtig bleiben sollten

News von

Aktien, ETFs oder Edelmetall? So machen Sie jetzt mehr aus Ihrem Vermögen
80.000 Euro mehr pro Einfamilienhaus? Jetzt kommt die nächste Öko-Kostenlawine
Diese kleinen Aktien versprechen jetzt die höchsten Gewinne
Facebook kopiert, Snap rennt, Paypal boomt
Bumbles Börsengang und Oliver Samwers neuester Streich

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Gier überwiegt Angst
Newsticker Corona: Teva-Chef - Verhandeln über Impfstoff-Produktion
Hier stimmt was nicht: SAP - von Kutschen zu Qualtrics
LKW-Hersteller: Wettrennen zum Wasserstoff - die Gewinner- und Verlierer-Aktien der Branche
DAX kaum verändert - Mögliche Lockdown-Verlängerung lastet auf Börsen

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Evonik beliefert BioNTech mit Impfstoff-Lipid -- Microsoft wollte wohl Pinterest kaufen -- Deutsche Börse wächst langsamer -- Commerzbank, AstraZeneca, Bilfinger im Fokus

Ceconomy zieht nach verlängertem Lockdown Prognose zurück. EY: Zeugenaussage im Wirecard-Ausschuss jetzt möglich - Prüfstelle konnte Bilanzbetrug nicht aufdecken. Shell stellt Umweltstrategie vor - Dividende soll schrittweise erhöht werden. Schneider Electric kann zum Jahresende weiter aufholen. VW setzt auf Microsoft-Cloud für automatisiertes Fahren. Großinvestor Petrus macht wieder Stunk bei Aareal Bank.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hält bisher an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 fest. Sollte das Projekt mit Russland fortgesetzt werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen