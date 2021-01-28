-- Sandoz to acquire three established brands sold in more than 100 markets
-- Acquisition, including leading global brand Zinnat(R), confirms Sandoz
commitment to antibiotics, following plans to expand its integrated
manufacturing site in Kundl
-- Transaction complements Sandoz leadership in generic penicillins with a
leading position in cephalosporins -- largest antibiotic segment by
global sales
Basel, February 11, 2021 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division, has signed an
agreement to acquire GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business,
reinforcing its leading global position in antibiotics.
The agreement includes the global rights to three established brands
(Zinnat(R), Zinacef(R) and Fortum(R) () ) in more than 100 markets. It
excludes the rights in the US, Australia and Germany to certain of those
brands, which were previously divested by GSK, and in India, Pakistan,
Egypt, Japan (to certain of the brands) and China, which will be
retained by GSK.
Sandoz will pay GSK USD 350 million at closing, plus additional
milestone payments of up to USD 150 million, subject to the terms of the
transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected in the second half
of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory
approvals. In 2020, the three brands had combined sales of approximately
USD 140 million in the relevant markets.
In line with its integrated manufacturing strategy, Sandoz intends in
the longer term to manufacture Zinnat(R) at sites in its own network,
which has global antibiotics production centered on its lead production
site in Kundl, Austria. Once the transaction is completed, GSK will
supply Zinnat(R) to Sandoz under a manufacturing and supply agreement
(MSA), while supporting a transfer of the related manufacturing
operations to Sandoz. We expect this process to last for approximately
four years from the close of the transaction onwards.
"This important transaction will further position Sandoz as a global
leader in antibiotics -- truly essential medicines that are the backbone
of modern healthcare systems," said Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor.
"Cephalosporins are the largest antibiotic segment by global sales and
acquiring this leading business, including the established global
Zinnat(R) brand, will complement our #1 position in generic penicillins,
the other key segment. It will also set us up for additional synergies
driven by an increased promotional footprint that will support growth of
both the acquired brands and the current existing Sandoz portfolio."
The agreement confirms the Sandoz commitment to further grow its
antibiotics business, following the announcement last year of a joint
investment with the Austrian government of more than EUR 150 million to
strengthen the long-term competitiveness of its Kundl antibiotic
manufacturing site and help to ensure long-term supply resilience.
Kundl is the hub and center of the last major integrated production
chain for antibiotics in the western world. Its focus is on generic
penicillin products, but the plant also produces finished dosage forms
of several generic cephalosporin products.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plans," "commitment," "to acquire,"
"to expand," "expected," "intends," "expect," "focus," or similar terms,
or by express or implied discussions regarding the agreement to acquire
GSK's cephalosporin antibiotics business; or regarding potential future
revenues from Zinnat, Zinacef or Fortum. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based
on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that the transaction described in this press release
will be completed in the expected time frame, or at all. Neither is
there any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from such
transaction will be achived in the expected timeframe, or at all. Nor
can there be any guarantee that Zinnat, Zinacef or Fortum will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding the transaction described in this press release and Zinnat,
Zinacef and Fortum could be affected by, among other things, the
satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory
approvals; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; competition in general, including potential approval of
additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including
intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or
limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering major therapeutic areas, accounted for
2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.
