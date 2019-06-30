Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces first patient enrolled in clinical study for proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis

Novartis International AG / Sandoz announces first patient enrolled in

clinical study for proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis.

-- Integrated Phase I/lll study for proposed biosimilar denosumab to confirm

matching efficacy, safety and immunogenicity with reference medicine[1]

-- Osteoporosis accounts for 8.9m bone fractures annually, including

debilitating hip fractures -- number set to increase substantially over

next two decades[2]

-- Sandoz has eight marketed biosimilar medicines globally and 10+ molecules

in the pipeline including proposed biosimilar denosumab

Holzkirchen, July 22, 2019 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global

leader in biosimilars, today announced the first patient enrolled in

ROSALIA, an integrated Phase I/III clinical study for its proposed

biosimilar denosumab.

The study aims to confirm that the biosimilar matches the reference

medicine in terms of pharmacokinetics, efficacy, safety, and

immunogenicity in patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis[1].

Denosumab is indicated for treating a variety of conditions, such as

osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, increased risk of fractures in men,

treatment-induced bone loss, to prevent bone complications in cancer

that has spread to the bone, and giant cell tumor of the bone[3],[4],[5],

[6]. The study will be conducted in osteoporosis as this is an

adequately sensitive indication and representative of many patients who

are treated with the medicine.

Approximately 200 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis,

which results in 8.9 million fractures annually[2],[7]. By 2050, hip

fractures are projected to increase by 240% in women and 310% in men

compared to 1990[2].

"People with the bone disease osteoporosis are more likely to fracture

or break a bone, causing pain and restriction of mobility, which can be

extremely debilitating[8]," said Florian Bieber, Global Head of

Development, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals. "As we progress our development

program for proposed biosimilar denosumab, we believe it gives patients

hope for early and expanded access to advanced biologic medicines, which

may change the course of their disease."

In ROSALIA, approximately 520 postmenopausal patients with osteoporosis

will be randomized to receive either biosimilar denosumab or the

reference medicine for 52 weeks. Following this period, patients

receiving the reference medicine will be re-randomized to either

continue with a third dose or transition to biosimilar denosumab, until

78 weeks of treatment. The primary endpoints include percentage change

in lumbar spine bone mineral density[1]. The global clinical program for

biosimilar denosumab was developed in consultation with major regulatory

agencies and the results from this clinical study are expected to

support regulatory submissions.

Sandoz biosimilars are helping patients, particularly in immunology,

oncology and endocrinology, access medicines sustainably and affordably.

The division has a leading global portfolio with eight marketed

biosimilars and a further 10-plus in various stages of development. The

Sandoz biosimilar pipeline is a blend of in-house development and

collaborations, both for co-development and commercialization, targeting

key biologics in oncology, immunology, endocrinology and underserved

complex disease areas.

About denosumab

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody designed to recognize and attach to

the RANKL protein, an activator of osteoclasts (cells involved in

breaking down bone tissue)[3]. By attaching to and inhibiting RANKL,

denosumab decreases the production and activity of osteoclasts,

resulting in a reduction of bone loss, and subsequently the likelihood

of fractures and other serious bone complications[3].

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a pioneer in the emerging field of

prescription digital therapeutics. Our purpose is to pioneer access to

healthcare by developing and commercializing novel, affordable

approaches that address unmet medical need. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas and

increasingly focused on value-adding differentiated medicines, accounted

for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

