finanzen.net
22.07.2019 07:15
Bewerten
(0)

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces first patient enrolled in clinical study for proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis International AG / Sandoz announces first patient enrolled in

clinical study for proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis.

Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Integrated Phase I/lll study for proposed biosimilar denosumab to confirm

matching efficacy, safety and immunogenicity with reference medicine[1]

-- Osteoporosis accounts for 8.9m bone fractures annually, including

debilitating hip fractures -- number set to increase substantially over

next two decades[2]

-- Sandoz has eight marketed biosimilar medicines globally and 10+ molecules

in the pipeline including proposed biosimilar denosumab

Holzkirchen, July 22, 2019 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global

leader in biosimilars, today announced the first patient enrolled in

ROSALIA, an integrated Phase I/III clinical study for its proposed

biosimilar denosumab.

The study aims to confirm that the biosimilar matches the reference

medicine in terms of pharmacokinetics, efficacy, safety, and

immunogenicity in patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis[1].

Denosumab is indicated for treating a variety of conditions, such as

osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, increased risk of fractures in men,

treatment-induced bone loss, to prevent bone complications in cancer

that has spread to the bone, and giant cell tumor of the bone[3],[4],[5],

[6]. The study will be conducted in osteoporosis as this is an

adequately sensitive indication and representative of many patients who

are treated with the medicine.

Approximately 200 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis,

which results in 8.9 million fractures annually[2],[7]. By 2050, hip

fractures are projected to increase by 240% in women and 310% in men

compared to 1990[2].

"People with the bone disease osteoporosis are more likely to fracture

or break a bone, causing pain and restriction of mobility, which can be

extremely debilitating[8]," said Florian Bieber, Global Head of

Development, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals. "As we progress our development

program for proposed biosimilar denosumab, we believe it gives patients

hope for early and expanded access to advanced biologic medicines, which

may change the course of their disease."

In ROSALIA, approximately 520 postmenopausal patients with osteoporosis

will be randomized to receive either biosimilar denosumab or the

reference medicine for 52 weeks. Following this period, patients

receiving the reference medicine will be re-randomized to either

continue with a third dose or transition to biosimilar denosumab, until

78 weeks of treatment. The primary endpoints include percentage change

in lumbar spine bone mineral density[1]. The global clinical program for

biosimilar denosumab was developed in consultation with major regulatory

agencies and the results from this clinical study are expected to

support regulatory submissions.

Sandoz biosimilars are helping patients, particularly in immunology,

oncology and endocrinology, access medicines sustainably and affordably.

The division has a leading global portfolio with eight marketed

biosimilars and a further 10-plus in various stages of development. The

Sandoz biosimilar pipeline is a blend of in-house development and

collaborations, both for co-development and commercialization, targeting

key biologics in oncology, immunology, endocrinology and underserved

complex disease areas.

About denosumab

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody designed to recognize and attach to

the RANKL protein, an activator of osteoclasts (cells involved in

breaking down bone tissue)[3]. By attaching to and inhibiting RANKL,

denosumab decreases the production and activity of osteoclasts,

resulting in a reduction of bone loss, and subsequently the likelihood

of fractures and other serious bone complications[3].

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "proposed," "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect,"

"anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,"

"pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential regulatory submissions, marketing

approvals, launches, new indications or labeling for biosimilar

denosumab and the other biosimilar products described in this press

release, or regarding potential future revenues from biosimilar

denosumab and such other biosimilar products. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that biosimilar denosumab or other Sandoz

biosimilars will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at

any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if

approved, biosimilar denosumab or any other Sandoz biosimilar will be

approved for all indications in the originator product label. Nor can

there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such

products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties

inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results

and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; competition in general,

including potential approval of additional biosimilar versions of

denosumab; global trends toward health care cost containment, including

government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures

and requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,

including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to

prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and

economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential

or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a pioneer in the emerging field of

prescription digital therapeutics. Our purpose is to pioneer access to

healthcare by developing and commercializing novel, affordable

approaches that address unmet medical need. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas and

increasingly focused on value-adding differentiated medicines, accounted

for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

References

[1] www.clinicaltrials.gov. Study Investigating PK, PD, Efficacy,

Safety, and Immunogenicity of Biosimilar Denosumab (GP2411) in Patients

With Postmenopausal Osteoporosis. NCT03974100. Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03974100?term=GP2411&rank=1 [Last

accessed: June 2019].

[2] International Osteoporosis Foundation. Facts and Statistics.

Available from: https://www.iofbonehealth.org/facts-statistics [Last

accessed: June 2019].

[3] Amgen Europe B.V. Xgeva(R) (Denosumab): Summary of Product

Characteristics. Available from:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/xgeva-epar-product-information_en.pdf

[Last accessed: June 2019].

[4] Amgen Europe B.V. Prolia(R) (Denosumab): Summary of Product

Characteristics. Available from:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/prolia [Last accessed:

June 2019].

[5] Amgen Inc. Prolia(R) (Denosumab): Prescribing Information.

Available from:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/125320s186lbl.pdf

[Last accessed: June 2019].

[6] Amgen Inc. Xgeva(R) (Denosumab): Prescribing Information.

Available from:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2013/125320s094lbl.pdf

[Last accessed: June 2019].

[7] Sözen T, Özisik L, Basaran NÇ. An overview and

management of osteoporosis. Eur J Rheumatol. 2017;4(1):46-56.

[8] NHS. Osteoporosis. Available from:

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/osteoporosis/ [Last accessed: July 2019].

# # #

Novartis Global External Communications

Email: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Michelle Bauman

Novartis Global External Communications Sandoz Global Communications

+ 41 61 324 1374 (direct) +1 973 714 8043 (mobile)

Email: antonio.ligi@novartis.com Email: michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Chris Lewis

Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

Email: chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.07.19
Novartis legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.07.19
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis hebt erneut Prognose an - stellt 700 Mio für US-Vergleich zurück (Reuters)
18.07.19
Novartis steigert Umsatz dank jungen Pharma-Blockbustern (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
18.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Novartis auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-afx)
18.07.19
ROUNDUP: Neuer Kurs zahlt sich aus - Novartis hebt erneut die Jahresprognose (dpa-afx)
18.07.19
Pharmakonzern Novartis stellt 700 Mio für US-Vergleich zurück (Reuters)
18.07.19
Novartis-Aktie: Pharmakonzern stellt 700 Mio für US-Vergleich zurück (Börse Online)
18.07.19
Top: Dividenden-Perle Novartis -Prognose hoch, Aktie hoch! (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.07.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
19.07.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.07.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
18.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.06.2019Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.05.2019Novartis Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
19.07.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
18.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
08.07.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.07.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.2019Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Novartis News

04.07.19Aufatmen: Wie Anleger noch mit Schweizer Aktien wie Nestlé und Novartis handeln können
02.07.19Aus für Schweizer Aktien wie Nestlé und Novartis. aber nicht für BB Biotech - Was Anleger wissen müssen
18.07.19Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis hebt erneut Prognose an - stellt 700 Mio für US-Vergleich zurück
28.06.19Handel ab 1. Juli nur noch eingeschränkt: Börsenstreit zwischen EU und Schweiz eskaliert - Rückschlag für Nestlé. Roche und Novartis
01.07.19Jetzt wird es Ernst: Nestlé-Aktie. Novartis & Co können ab sofort nicht mehr in Deutschland gehandelt werden
01.07.19Nestlé. Novartis und Co am Pranger - so können Anleger jetzt noch handeln
17.07.19Novartis vor Bilanzvorlage: Das erwarten Analysten
16.07.19FDA sagt Novartis beschleunigtes Zulassungsverfahren für Crizanlizumab zu
25.06.19US-Gericht hält Schutz für MS-Arznei von Novartis vorerst aufrecht
25.06.19Aktien Schweiz von Novartis gestützt
Weitere Novartis News
Anzeige

Inside

Lernen Sie die Grundlagen der Trading-Psychologie- morgen im Webinar!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Einzelwerte mischen die Märkte auf!
DZ BANK - Stiehlt Silber Gold nun die Show?
DekaBank: Brexit: Szenarien für den 31. Oktober
HSBC: China ist nicht gleich China - Alibaba und Baidu
Cloud pusht IBM-Gewinn
Türkische Lira: Affront gegen USA und NATO könnte teuer werden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

07:01 UhrAusblick: Alexion Pharmaceuticals stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
07:00 UhrRoche expands the Global Access Program beyond HIV to also include diagnostic tests for Tuberculosis. Hepatitis. and Human Papillomavirus
07:00 UhrRoche erweitert globales Zugangsprogramm über HIV hinaus auf diagnostische Tests für Tuberkulose. Hepatitis und humanes Papillomavirus
21.07.19AbbVie's Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout
21.07.19Rückendeckung für Bayer-Chef vom Aufsichtsrat
21.07.19Entspannt verdienen: Die 8 immer starken Aktien
21.07.19Better Buy: Pfizer vs. AbbVie
21.07.19Bayer-Aufsichtsrat verteidigt Konzernchef Baumann
21.07.19Teva down another 14.5% last week
21.07.19Medizin: Bayer droht Ärger wegen Magenmittel Iberogast - Justiz ermittelt

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- Die VW-Milliarde - was wurde aus dem Bußgeld? -- Porsche schärft Ergebnisprogramm nach -- China verhängt Strafzölle auf Edelstahl-Importe aus Europa

Siemens-Chef: US-Präsidentenamt unter Trump verkörpert 'Rassismus'. Volvo ruft 500 000 Autos in Werkstatt zurück - 54 000 in Deutschland. Satzungsänderung: Halloren will im Immobiliengeschäft mitmischen. Lufthansa nimmt Flüge nach Kairo wieder auf - BA nicht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:17 Uhr
Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- Die VW-Milliarde - was wurde aus dem Bußgeld? -- Porsche schärft Ergebnisprogramm nach -- China verhängt Strafzölle auf Edelstahl-Importe aus Europa
Sonstiges
07:15 Uhr
Wie US-Präsident Trump den Dollar schwächen könnte
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
07:13 Uhr
Weitere Ministerrücktritte in London erwartet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
National Australia Bank Ltd853802
Allianz840400
adidasA1EWWW
Alphabet C (ex Google)A14Y6H
Mastercard Inc.A0F602