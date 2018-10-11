Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces global resolution of biosimilar adalimumab patent disputes, securing patient access

Novartis International AG / Sandoz announces global resolution of
biosimilar adalimumab patent disputes, securing patient access.
-- Global resolution secures patient access to Sandoz biosimilar Hyrimoz(R)
(adalimumab)[1] for the reference medicine Humira(R)**
-- Resolution paves way for 2018 launch in key European markets and secures
US market entry planned in 2023
Holzkirchen, October 11, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and the
global leader in biosimilars, today announced a global resolution of all
intellectual property (IP) related litigation with AbbVie concerning the
proposed Sandoz biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab)[1] for reference
medicine Humira(R) (**) (adalimumab).
"In order to realize the promise of early and expanded access and
healthcare savings, biosimilars must be available as soon as possible to
the patients and physicians who need them. This settlement helps remove
uncertainty regarding when our biosimilar adalimumab will be available
and allows us to focus on expanding access for patients to the medicine
they need to manage their chronic disease," said Stefan Hendriks, Global
Head of Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz.
Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie grants Sandoz a non-exclusive
license to AbbVie's intellectual property relating to Humira(R),
beginning on certain dates in certain countries in which AbbVie has
intellectual property. The license period will begin on October 16, 2018
in most countries in the European Union, and on other dates in various
other countries outside the US where AbbVie has IP. In the US, the
license period will begin on September 30, 2023.
Sandoz will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its Humira(R) patents.
All litigation pending between the parties will be dismissed. AbbVie
will make no payments to Sandoz. The precise terms are confidential
between the parties.
Sandoz biosimilar adalimumab was recently approved by the European
Commission (EC) for the 31 countries of the European Economic area,
which comprises the 28 member countries of the European Union plus
Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. It is the seventh approved Sandoz
biosimilar medicine.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "secures," "paves way," "potentially," "plan," "expected,"
"proposed," "potential," "can," "will," "look forward," "believe,"
"committed," "investigational," "portfolio," "launch," or similar terms,
or by express or implied discussions regarding potential launches,
marketing approvals, new indications or labelling for Hyrimoz and the
other investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this
press release, or regarding potential future revenues from Hyrimoz and
such other biosimilar products. You should not place undue reliance on
these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our
current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that Hyrimoz or the other investigational or
approved biosimilar products described in this press release will be
launched in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be
any guarantee that Hyrimoz or such other products will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that,
if approved, such products will be approved for all indications included
in the reference product's label. Neither can there be any guarantee
that Hyrimoz or such other products will be commercially successful in
the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Hyrimoz and such
other products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the
particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients;
competition in general, including potential approval of additional
biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward health care
cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing
and reimbursement pressures; litigation outcomes, including intellectual
property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from
selling its products; general political and economic conditions; safety,
quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and
data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology
systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As
a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to
support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help
people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of
approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,
accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products
reached well over 500 million patients and we aspire to reach one
billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater
Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen.
References:
[1] European Medicines Agency. Hyrimoz. Key Facts. Available at:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/medicines/human/EPAR/hyrimoz. Accessed October
2, 2018.
(**) Humira(R) (adalimumab) is marketed by AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co.
KG in Europe and Humira(R) is a registered trademark of AbbVie
Biotechnology, Inc.
# # #
