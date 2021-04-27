  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Partizipieren Sie an der Kursentwicklung der wichtigsten Kryptowährung mit dem neuen Vontobel Partizipationszertifikat auf Bitcoin. Jetzt informieren!-w-
18.05.2021 10:44

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces plans to further strengthen its antibiotics manufacturing setup in Europe

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Sandoz to invest EUR150 million in new antibiotics manufacturing

technology in Europe over next three to five years, to be optimally

prepared for future needs

-- Kundl, Austria further strengthens production for oral antibiotics while

facility in Palafolls, Spain expands for sterile active pharmaceutical

ingredients

-- Investment affirms long-term confidence in antibiotics strategy,

delivering and building on published plans for European-based

manufacturing network

Basel, May 18, 2021 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division, today announces

plans to further strengthen its European antibiotics manufacturing

network by further expanding production capabilities in Kundl, Austria

and in Palafolls, Spain. By modernizing and simplifying its

manufacturing setup, Sandoz will improve its ability to consistently

deliver high-quality medicines to patients, while remaining

cost-competitive on the global market.

In line with plans announced with the Austrian government in July 2020,

Sandoz confirms that in a first step it will proceed to invest more than

EUR100 million to introduce new manufacturing technology for the

production of oral amoxicillin, an active pharmaceutical ingredient

(API) for its leading penicillin product. This investment will allow

Sandoz to leverage its position in Kundl as the hub and center of the

only major end-to-end antibiotics supply chain in Europe, covering all

production steps from API to Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) for many

leading antibiotics.

In addition to the investment in Kundl, Sandoz announces plans for an

expansion of its Palafolls site in Spain, planning to invest around

EUR50 million in new production technology and increased capacity for

the production of sterile penicillin APIs and sterile API mixtures.

As part of this network modernization plan, Sandoz will phase out the

current production of oral APIs at the Les Franqueses site in Spain,

which it plans to close in 2024. Sterile API production is planned to

transfer from Kundl to the new facility at Palafolls in 2025. Sandoz is

committed to its people and will offer full support to its associates

who might be impacted.

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said: "Antibiotics are the backbone of modern

healthcare and a key strategic pillar of our business. Despite a

temporary drop in demand due to the pandemic, we remain as confident as

ever in the mid- to long-term prospects for this segment, which meets a

significant quantity of the global disease burden. This investment,

which comes shortly after we announced plans to acquire GSK's global

cephalosporin antibiotics, confirms our commitment to securing the

future of our leading global business".

Giovanni Barbella, Head of Sandoz Technical Operations, said: "Our goal

is to produce and supply high-quality antibiotics at a cost-competitive

price to patients around the world. The important investments announced

today will enable our world-class manufacturing network in Europe to

meet future requirements".

Sandoz is the global leader in generic antibiotics and operates the only

vertically-integrated antibiotic network left in Europe, despite fierce

competition from Asia.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic

or biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in

the reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such

products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among

other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; competition in general, including potential approval of

additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2020 sales of USD 9.6 billion.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

https://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global

Sandoz Global Communications

Chris Lewis

Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Michelle Bauman

Sandoz Global Communications

+1 973 714 8043

michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Richard Jarvis

Novartis Communications and Engagement

++44 7966 118 652

richard.jarvis@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
ETF-Sparplan kann jetzt jeder! Teste jetzt OSKAR, ausgezeichnet mit 5 Sternen von CAPITAL (Anzeige)
10.05.21
Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach (Dow Jones)
06.05.21
Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit, noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.04.21
Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht (Handelsblatt)
27.04.21
Milde Grippe und weniger Arztbesuche - Corona bremst Novartis (Reuters)
27.04.21
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: COVID-19 belastet Novartis auch zum Jahresstart - Höhere Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff möglich (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Immer weniger aktiv gemanagte und damit auch teurere Fonds entwickeln sich ausgezeichnet. Die Zukunft des Tradings gehört den Algorithmen, erklären die Experten. In unserem Online-Seminar heute Abend zeigt Ihnen ein Profi, wie Algorithmus-basierte Trading-Ansätze funktionieren und weshalb Anleger mit ihnen überdurchschnittliche Ergebnisse erzielen können.

Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

21.04.21BioNTech-Aktie stark im Plus: "Noch Luft nach oben" bei Produktionsausbau
27.04.21Novartis-Aktie freundlich: COVID-19 belastet Novartis auch zum Jahresstart - Höhere Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff möglich
30.04.21April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie
28.04.21Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
27.04.21Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht
27.04.21Novartis-Chef - Können Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff erhöhen
06.05.21Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten
10.05.21Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach
27.04.21Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit. noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen
27.04.21ROUNDUP: Covid-19 belastet Novartis zum Jahresstart - Sandoz-Prognose gesenkt
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ungünstige Konstellation für den USD
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Daimler, Volkswagen
DZ BANK - Trendschub erreicht oberes Bollinger Band
Hapag-Lloyd vervielfacht Ergebnis - Aktie mit neuem Anlauf
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? Erfahren Sie, wie Sie Ihr optimales Ziel mit Allvest erreichen können. Jetzt kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden.
Dividenden: ein unterschätzter Renditetreiber?
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Aktiensparpläne: Was aus 50  monatlich in 20 Jahren werden
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
my-si: Outperformance-Chance mit nachhaltiger Geldanlage
Realistische Renditen
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

12:43 UhrBioNTech-Aktie vorbörslich leichter: EMA erleichtert Lagerung für Impfstoff
12:41 UhrJ&J-Aktie vorbörslich stabil: Hausärzte erhalten ab 25. Mai Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson
12:00 UhrVorläufige Labordaten: Impfstoffe dürften auch vor B.1.617 schützen
11:52 UhrHere's 1 Surprising Ranking Where Moderna Handily Beats Pfizer
11:00 UhrBayer – nach Rücksetzer weiter aufwärts?
11:00 UhrBayer – nach Rücksetzer weiter aufwärts?
10:00 UhrKampf gegen Corona: Indonesien startet privates Impfprogramm
09:35 UhrKorea remains confidant about receiving Moderna. Pfizer vaccines
08:00 UhrMedicago and GSK announce positive interim Phase 2 results for adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
07:44 UhrBayer: Spannende Entwicklung...

News von

Das Ende der Riester-Rente  das sollten Sparer jetzt wissen
In diesen Städten zahlen Sie die höchsten Grundsteuern
Für die Klima-Wende müssen Hauseigentümer und Mieter doppelt zahlen
Rewe, Bringmeister, Amazon oder Gorillas  das ist der beste Lieferdienst
Finanzbetrug mit Elon Musk und smarte Ideen gegen den Geldfraß

News von

Fünf Aktienkauf-Tipps zu Bayer, Allianz, Deutsche Post, Linde und Fresenius
Hintergrund zu Ethereum: Mehr als nur eine Kryptowährung?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Energiewerte beenden Erholung wieder - Vor allem Nordex schwach
Goldpreis: US-Inflationssorgen nehmen Fahrt auf
DAX leicht im Minus: Europas Anleger treten zum Wochenanfang auf die Bremse

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Rekordstimmung -- GRENKE erhält Testat -- ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellen-Großauftrag -- Siemens kauft Supplyframe -- Befesa, Daimler, Dermapharm im Fokus

Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag aus Ungarn für Lynx-Schutzsystem. Eurozone-BIP schrumpft im ersten Quartal um 0,6 Prozent. Neuer Aufsichtsratschef: Breite Unterstützung für Commerzbank-Umbau. Gerüchte um Dekotierung: Spanische Börsenaufsicht setzt Handel mit Siemens Gamesa aus. S&P erhöht Ausblick für KION auf positiv von stabil. Imperial Brands verdient mehr. Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsencrashs
Die größten Krisen an den Finanzmärkten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
Die erfolgreichsten Filme aller Zeiten (Stand März 2021)
Welcher Blockbuster spielte den größten Umsatz aller Zeiten ein?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen