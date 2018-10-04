Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk) returns, seeking digital solutions to local healthcare access challenges

Novartis International AG / Sandoz Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk)
returns, seeking digital solutions to local healthcare access challenges
-- Despite major advances in modern medicine, universal access to healthcare
remains the largest unmet medical need
-- Building on the inaugural Sandoz HACk, this year's competition expands to
seek broader digital solutions to local healthcare access challenges
-- Three shortlisted entrants will attend South by Southwest (SXSW), where
Sandoz will work with them to create scalable solutions that could
improve people's lives
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Sandoz-Healthcare-Access-Challenge-HACk-returns-seeking-digital-solutions-to-local-healthcare-acces-challenges
Holzkirchen, October 4, 2018 - Sandoz, the Novartis generics and
biosimilars division, today announces the launch of the second Sandoz
Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk).
The Sandoz HACk is a global competition that invites entrepreneurs and
innovators in the field of digital technology to submit inspirational
ideas with the potential to complement - or even positively disrupt -
established approaches to driving access to healthcare. Sandoz HACk
opens for entries today (October 4), closing on November 30, 2018.
Universal access to healthcare
https://www.sandoz.com/stories/access-healthcare/making-access-happen-key-sustainable-global-healthcare-all
is still arguably the largest unmet medical need and, while great
strides continue to be made globally, access challenges vary hugely
across geographies and communities. Therefore, a major step towards
improving healthcare access globally is to identify and understand the
specific needs of local communities.
"There are still two billion people in this world not getting the
medicines they need. This is why we are launching Sandoz HACk as we aim
to inspire and embrace the brave and innovative thinking of
entrepreneurs and visionaries to improve access to healthcare around the
world", said Richard Francis, Division Head and CEO of Sandoz.
Francis added: "Building on the inaugural Sandoz HACk
https://www.sandoz.com/news/media-releases/sandoz-announces-winners-inaugural-healthcare-access-challenge-sandoz-hack
, this year we are broadening the competition to anyone, anywhere, with
an idea that uses digital technology to help address a local healthcare
access challenge. By collaborating, we hope to create
ambitious-yet-practical digital solutions that, with scale, could have a
significant impact on people's lives."
Digital innovation promises cost-effective and practical solutions with
the power to transform access. Last year, Sandoz HACk focused on
m-health (mobile health). This year's theme is 'Leveraging Digital
Technologies to Solve Healthcare Access Challenges':
https://www.sandoz.com/sites/www.sandoz.com/files/sandoz-hack-white-paper-2018.pdf
: encouraging ideas that can drive patient access or help healthcare
providers to reach more people.
Three shortlisted entrants, to be announced in January 2019, will
receive support from Sandoz experts to develop their ideas and transform
potential into real impact. Our three finalists will travel to the
world's leading forward-focused gathering of creative minds, South by
Southwest https://www.sxsw.com/ (SXSW; Austin, Texas) in March 2019, to
explore, network and discover the latest innovative trends. Following
in-person selection, one winner will be chosen and awarded seed funding
and support from Sandoz, to help bring their idea to life.
For more details on how to enter the competition and terms and
conditions, see here
https://www.sandoz.com/making-access-happen/sandoz-hack.
To view this year's video, see here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-J3CkhOS1w&feature=youtu.be.
About Sandoz HACk
As the global leader in biosimilars, generic antibiotics and generic
oncology medicines, Sandoz aims to play a leading role in making access
happen for people around the world. Through Sandoz HACk we will use our
expertise to bring access ideas in these areas, and beyond, to life. We
believe that small ideas can spark big change and that, together, we can
co-create ambitious-yet-practical solutions that break down access
barriers around the world.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As
a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to
support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help
people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of
approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,
accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products
reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
###
