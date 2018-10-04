finanzen.net
04.10.2018 07:14
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk) returns, seeking digital solutions to local healthcare access challenges

Novartis International AG / Sandoz Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk)

returns, seeking digital solutions to local healthcare access challenges

. Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Despite major advances in modern medicine, universal access to healthcare

remains the largest unmet medical need

-- Building on the inaugural Sandoz HACk, this year's competition expands to

seek broader digital solutions to local healthcare access challenges

-- Three shortlisted entrants will attend South by Southwest (SXSW), where

Sandoz will work with them to create scalable solutions that could

improve people's lives

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Sandoz-Healthcare-Access-Challenge-HACk-returns-seeking-digital-solutions-to-local-healthcare-acces-challenges

Holzkirchen, October 4, 2018 - Sandoz, the Novartis generics and

biosimilars division, today announces the launch of the second Sandoz

Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk).

The Sandoz HACk is a global competition that invites entrepreneurs and

innovators in the field of digital technology to submit inspirational

ideas with the potential to complement - or even positively disrupt -

established approaches to driving access to healthcare. Sandoz HACk

opens for entries today (October 4), closing on November 30, 2018.

Universal access to healthcare

https://www.sandoz.com/stories/access-healthcare/making-access-happen-key-sustainable-global-healthcare-all

is still arguably the largest unmet medical need and, while great

strides continue to be made globally, access challenges vary hugely

across geographies and communities. Therefore, a major step towards

improving healthcare access globally is to identify and understand the

specific needs of local communities.

"There are still two billion people in this world not getting the

medicines they need. This is why we are launching Sandoz HACk as we aim

to inspire and embrace the brave and innovative thinking of

entrepreneurs and visionaries to improve access to healthcare around the

world", said Richard Francis, Division Head and CEO of Sandoz.

Francis added: "Building on the inaugural Sandoz HACk

https://www.sandoz.com/news/media-releases/sandoz-announces-winners-inaugural-healthcare-access-challenge-sandoz-hack

, this year we are broadening the competition to anyone, anywhere, with

an idea that uses digital technology to help address a local healthcare

access challenge. By collaborating, we hope to create

ambitious-yet-practical digital solutions that, with scale, could have a

significant impact on people's lives."

Digital innovation promises cost-effective and practical solutions with

the power to transform access. Last year, Sandoz HACk focused on

m-health (mobile health). This year's theme is 'Leveraging Digital

Technologies to Solve Healthcare Access Challenges':

https://www.sandoz.com/sites/www.sandoz.com/files/sandoz-hack-white-paper-2018.pdf

: encouraging ideas that can drive patient access or help healthcare

providers to reach more people.

Three shortlisted entrants, to be announced in January 2019, will

receive support from Sandoz experts to develop their ideas and transform

potential into real impact. Our three finalists will travel to the

world's leading forward-focused gathering of creative minds, South by

Southwest https://www.sxsw.com/ (SXSW; Austin, Texas) in March 2019, to

explore, network and discover the latest innovative trends. Following

in-person selection, one winner will be chosen and awarded seed funding

and support from Sandoz, to help bring their idea to life.

For more details on how to enter the competition and terms and

conditions, see here

https://www.sandoz.com/making-access-happen/sandoz-hack.

To view this year's video, see here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-J3CkhOS1w&feature=youtu.be.

Join the conversation on Twitter https://twitter.com/sandoz_global and

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sandozglobal/ using #SandozHACk.

About Sandoz HACk

As the global leader in biosimilars, generic antibiotics and generic

oncology medicines, Sandoz aims to play a leading role in making access

happen for people around the world. Through Sandoz HACk we will use our

expertise to bring access ideas in these areas, and beyond, to life. We

believe that small ideas can spark big change and that, together, we can

co-create ambitious-yet-practical solutions that break down access

barriers around the world.

About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As

a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to

improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to

support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help

people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of

approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,

accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products

reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen

For further details visit https://www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen

www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Chris Lewis

Novartis Global Media Relations Sandoz Global Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +49 8924 476 1906 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2219235/867985.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

