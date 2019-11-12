Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz presents -2

-- All vaccines should be brought up-to-date before starting ERELZI.

-- People taking ERELZI should not receive live vaccines.

-- Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you received a

live vaccine.

-- are allergic to rubber or latex.

-- The internal needle cover within the cap of the Sensoready Pen and

the needle cap of the prefilled syringe contains latex.

-- have been around someone with varicella zoster (chicken pox).

-- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ERELZI will

harm your unborn baby. If you took ERELZI during pregnancy, talk to your

healthcare provider prior to the administration of live vaccines to your

infant.

-- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. ERELZI can pass into breast

milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your

baby while taking ERELZI.

What are the possible side effects of ERELZI?

ERELZI can cause serious side effects including:

Infections. ERELZI can make you more likely to get infections or make

any infection that you have worse. Call your healthcare provider right

away if you have any symptoms of an infection. See "Before starting

ERELZI, be sure to talk to your healthcare provider" for a list of

symptoms of infection.

-- Previous Hepatitis B infection. If you have been previously infected with

the hepatitis B virus (a virus that affects the liver), the virus can

become active while you use ERELZI. Your doctor may do a blood test

before you start treatment with ERELZI and while you use ERELZI.

-- Nervous system problems. Rarely, people who use TNF-blocker medicines

have developed nervous system problems such as multiple sclerosis,

seizures, or inflammation of the nerves of the eyes. Tell your healthcare

provider right away if you get any of these symptoms: numbness or

tingling in any part of your body, vision changes, weakness in your arms

and legs, and dizziness.

-- Blood problems. Low blood counts have been seen with other TNF-blocker

medicines. Your body may not make enough of the blood cells that help

fight infections or help stop bleeding. Symptoms include fever, bruising

or bleeding very easily, or looking pale.

-- Heart failure including new heart failure or worsening of heart failure

you already have. New or worse heart failure can happen in people who use

TNF-blocker medicines like ERELZI. If you have heart failure your

condition should be watched closely while you take ERELZI. Call your

healthcare provider right away if you get new or worsening symptoms of

heart failure while taking ERELZI, such as shortness of breath or

swelling of your lower legs or feet.

-- Psoriasis. Some people using etanercept products developed new psoriasis

or worsening of psoriasis they already had. Tell your healthcare provider

if you develop red scaly patches or raised bumps that may be filled with

pus. Your healthcare provider may decide to stop your treatment with

ERELZI.

-- Allergic reactions. Allergic reactions can happen to people who use

TNF-blocker medicines. Call your healthcare provider right away if you

have any symptoms of an allergic reaction. Symptoms of an allergic

reaction include a severe rash, a swollen face, or trouble breathing.

-- Autoimmune reactions, including:

-- Lupus-like syndrome. Symptoms include a rash on your face and arms

that gets worse in the sun. Tell your healthcare provider if you

have this symptom. Symptoms may go away when you stop using

ERELZI.

-- Autoimmune hepatitis. Liver problems can happen in people who use

TNF-blocker medicines, including ERELZI. These problems can lead

to liver failure and death. Call your healthcare provider right

away if you have any of these symptoms: feel very tired, skin or

eyes look yellow, poor appetite or vomiting, pain on the right

side of your stomach (abdomen).

Common side effects of ERELZI include:

-- Injection site reactions such as redness, swelling, itching, or pain.

These symptoms usually go away within 3 to 5 days. If you have pain,

redness, or swelling around the injection site that does not go away or

gets worse, call your healthcare provider.

-- Upper respiratory infections (sinus infections).

These are not all the side effects with ERELZI. Tell your healthcare

provider about any side effect that bothers you or does not go away.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report

side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

INDICATIONS

Rheumatoid Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and

symptoms, inducing major clinical response, inhibiting the progression

of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with

moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). ERELZI can be

initiated in combination with methotrexate (MTX) or used alone.

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for

reducing signs and symptoms of moderately to severely active

polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in patients ages 2 and

older.

Psoriatic Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms,

inhibiting the progression of structural damage of active arthritis, and

improving physical function in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

ERELZI can be used with or without methotrexate.

Ankylosing Spondylitis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and

symptoms in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Plaque Psoriasis: ERELZI is indicated for the treatment of adult

patients (18 years or older) with chronic moderate to severe plaque

psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

See more at: https://www.ERELZI.com

Click here for full prescribing information:

https://www.us.sandoz.com/cs/www.us.sandoz.com.wls10/assets/media/shared/documents/Erelzi_PI_MG_IFU.pdf

.

Erelzi(R) is a registered trademark of Novartis AG

Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of WYETH LLC/Immunex Corporation.

Kineret(R) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.

Orencia(R) is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Cytoxan(R) is a registered trademark of E.R. Squibb & Sons, L.L.C/

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee

that, if approved, such biosimilar products will be approved for all

indications included in the reference product's label. Nor can there be

any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential

approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,

payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and

requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,

including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to

prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and

economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential

or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

