Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz presents -2

-- All vaccines should be brought up-to-date before starting ERELZI.
-- People taking ERELZI should not receive live vaccines.
-- Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you received a
live vaccine.
-- are allergic to rubber or latex.
-- The internal needle cover within the cap of the Sensoready Pen and
the needle cap of the prefilled syringe contains latex.
-- have been around someone with varicella zoster (chicken pox).
-- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ERELZI will
harm your unborn baby. If you took ERELZI during pregnancy, talk to your
healthcare provider prior to the administration of live vaccines to your
infant.
-- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. ERELZI can pass into breast
milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your
baby while taking ERELZI.
What are the possible side effects of ERELZI?
ERELZI can cause serious side effects including:
Infections. ERELZI can make you more likely to get infections or make
any infection that you have worse. Call your healthcare provider right
away if you have any symptoms of an infection. See "Before starting
ERELZI, be sure to talk to your healthcare provider" for a list of
symptoms of infection.
-- Previous Hepatitis B infection. If you have been previously infected with
the hepatitis B virus (a virus that affects the liver), the virus can
become active while you use ERELZI. Your doctor may do a blood test
before you start treatment with ERELZI and while you use ERELZI.
-- Nervous system problems. Rarely, people who use TNF-blocker medicines
have developed nervous system problems such as multiple sclerosis,
seizures, or inflammation of the nerves of the eyes. Tell your healthcare
provider right away if you get any of these symptoms: numbness or
tingling in any part of your body, vision changes, weakness in your arms
and legs, and dizziness.
-- Blood problems. Low blood counts have been seen with other TNF-blocker
medicines. Your body may not make enough of the blood cells that help
fight infections or help stop bleeding. Symptoms include fever, bruising
or bleeding very easily, or looking pale.
-- Heart failure including new heart failure or worsening of heart failure
you already have. New or worse heart failure can happen in people who use
TNF-blocker medicines like ERELZI. If you have heart failure your
condition should be watched closely while you take ERELZI. Call your
healthcare provider right away if you get new or worsening symptoms of
heart failure while taking ERELZI, such as shortness of breath or
swelling of your lower legs or feet.
-- Psoriasis. Some people using etanercept products developed new psoriasis
or worsening of psoriasis they already had. Tell your healthcare provider
if you develop red scaly patches or raised bumps that may be filled with
pus. Your healthcare provider may decide to stop your treatment with
ERELZI.
-- Allergic reactions. Allergic reactions can happen to people who use
TNF-blocker medicines. Call your healthcare provider right away if you
have any symptoms of an allergic reaction. Symptoms of an allergic
reaction include a severe rash, a swollen face, or trouble breathing.
-- Autoimmune reactions, including:
-- Lupus-like syndrome. Symptoms include a rash on your face and arms
that gets worse in the sun. Tell your healthcare provider if you
have this symptom. Symptoms may go away when you stop using
ERELZI.
-- Autoimmune hepatitis. Liver problems can happen in people who use
TNF-blocker medicines, including ERELZI. These problems can lead
to liver failure and death. Call your healthcare provider right
away if you have any of these symptoms: feel very tired, skin or
eyes look yellow, poor appetite or vomiting, pain on the right
side of your stomach (abdomen).
Common side effects of ERELZI include:
-- Injection site reactions such as redness, swelling, itching, or pain.
These symptoms usually go away within 3 to 5 days. If you have pain,
redness, or swelling around the injection site that does not go away or
gets worse, call your healthcare provider.
-- Upper respiratory infections (sinus infections).
These are not all the side effects with ERELZI. Tell your healthcare
provider about any side effect that bothers you or does not go away.
Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report
side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
INDICATIONS
Rheumatoid Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and
symptoms, inducing major clinical response, inhibiting the progression
of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with
moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). ERELZI can be
initiated in combination with methotrexate (MTX) or used alone.
Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for
reducing signs and symptoms of moderately to severely active
polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in patients ages 2 and
older.
Psoriatic Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms,
inhibiting the progression of structural damage of active arthritis, and
improving physical function in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA).
ERELZI can be used with or without methotrexate.
Ankylosing Spondylitis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and
symptoms in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
Plaque Psoriasis: ERELZI is indicated for the treatment of adult
patients (18 years or older) with chronic moderate to severe plaque
psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
See more at: https://www.ERELZI.com
Click here for full prescribing information:
https://www.us.sandoz.com/cs/www.us.sandoz.com.wls10/assets/media/shared/documents/Erelzi_PI_MG_IFU.pdf
.
Erelzi(R) is a registered trademark of Novartis AG
Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of WYETH LLC/Immunex Corporation.
Kineret(R) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.
Orencia(R) is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Cytoxan(R) is a registered trademark of E.R. Squibb & Sons, L.L.C/
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee
that, if approved, such biosimilar products will be approved for all
indications included in the reference product's label. Nor can there be
any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the
future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential
approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products;
global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,
payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and
requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,
including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to
prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and
economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential
or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
