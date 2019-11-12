finanzen.net
12.11.2019 07:24
Bewerten
(0)

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz presents -2-

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- All vaccines should be brought up-to-date before starting ERELZI.

-- People taking ERELZI should not receive live vaccines.

-- Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you received a

live vaccine.

-- are allergic to rubber or latex.

-- The internal needle cover within the cap of the Sensoready Pen and

the needle cap of the prefilled syringe contains latex.

-- have been around someone with varicella zoster (chicken pox).

-- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ERELZI will

harm your unborn baby. If you took ERELZI during pregnancy, talk to your

healthcare provider prior to the administration of live vaccines to your

infant.

-- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. ERELZI can pass into breast

milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your

baby while taking ERELZI.

What are the possible side effects of ERELZI?

ERELZI can cause serious side effects including:

Infections. ERELZI can make you more likely to get infections or make

any infection that you have worse. Call your healthcare provider right

away if you have any symptoms of an infection. See "Before starting

ERELZI, be sure to talk to your healthcare provider" for a list of

symptoms of infection.

-- Previous Hepatitis B infection. If you have been previously infected with

the hepatitis B virus (a virus that affects the liver), the virus can

become active while you use ERELZI. Your doctor may do a blood test

before you start treatment with ERELZI and while you use ERELZI.

-- Nervous system problems. Rarely, people who use TNF-blocker medicines

have developed nervous system problems such as multiple sclerosis,

seizures, or inflammation of the nerves of the eyes. Tell your healthcare

provider right away if you get any of these symptoms: numbness or

tingling in any part of your body, vision changes, weakness in your arms

and legs, and dizziness.

-- Blood problems. Low blood counts have been seen with other TNF-blocker

medicines. Your body may not make enough of the blood cells that help

fight infections or help stop bleeding. Symptoms include fever, bruising

or bleeding very easily, or looking pale.

-- Heart failure including new heart failure or worsening of heart failure

you already have. New or worse heart failure can happen in people who use

TNF-blocker medicines like ERELZI. If you have heart failure your

condition should be watched closely while you take ERELZI. Call your

healthcare provider right away if you get new or worsening symptoms of

heart failure while taking ERELZI, such as shortness of breath or

swelling of your lower legs or feet.

-- Psoriasis. Some people using etanercept products developed new psoriasis

or worsening of psoriasis they already had. Tell your healthcare provider

if you develop red scaly patches or raised bumps that may be filled with

pus. Your healthcare provider may decide to stop your treatment with

ERELZI.

-- Allergic reactions. Allergic reactions can happen to people who use

TNF-blocker medicines. Call your healthcare provider right away if you

have any symptoms of an allergic reaction. Symptoms of an allergic

reaction include a severe rash, a swollen face, or trouble breathing.

-- Autoimmune reactions, including:

-- Lupus-like syndrome. Symptoms include a rash on your face and arms

that gets worse in the sun. Tell your healthcare provider if you

have this symptom. Symptoms may go away when you stop using

ERELZI.

-- Autoimmune hepatitis. Liver problems can happen in people who use

TNF-blocker medicines, including ERELZI. These problems can lead

to liver failure and death. Call your healthcare provider right

away if you have any of these symptoms: feel very tired, skin or

eyes look yellow, poor appetite or vomiting, pain on the right

side of your stomach (abdomen).

Common side effects of ERELZI include:

-- Injection site reactions such as redness, swelling, itching, or pain.

These symptoms usually go away within 3 to 5 days. If you have pain,

redness, or swelling around the injection site that does not go away or

gets worse, call your healthcare provider.

-- Upper respiratory infections (sinus infections).

These are not all the side effects with ERELZI. Tell your healthcare

provider about any side effect that bothers you or does not go away.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report

side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

INDICATIONS

Rheumatoid Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and

symptoms, inducing major clinical response, inhibiting the progression

of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with

moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). ERELZI can be

initiated in combination with methotrexate (MTX) or used alone.

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for

reducing signs and symptoms of moderately to severely active

polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in patients ages 2 and

older.

Psoriatic Arthritis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms,

inhibiting the progression of structural damage of active arthritis, and

improving physical function in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

ERELZI can be used with or without methotrexate.

Ankylosing Spondylitis: ERELZI is indicated for reducing signs and

symptoms in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Plaque Psoriasis: ERELZI is indicated for the treatment of adult

patients (18 years or older) with chronic moderate to severe plaque

psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

See more at: https://www.ERELZI.com

Click here for full prescribing information:

https://www.us.sandoz.com/cs/www.us.sandoz.com.wls10/assets/media/shared/documents/Erelzi_PI_MG_IFU.pdf

.

Erelzi(R) is a registered trademark of Novartis AG

Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of WYETH LLC/Immunex Corporation.

Kineret(R) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.

Orencia(R) is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Cytoxan(R) is a registered trademark of E.R. Squibb & Sons, L.L.C/

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee

that, if approved, such biosimilar products will be approved for all

indications included in the reference product's label. Nor can there be

any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential

approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,

payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and

requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,

including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to

prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and

economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential

or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 01:25 ET (06:25 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    8
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zukauf in Asien
Novartis-Aktie höher: Novartis kauft für mindestens 300 Millionen Euro Generika in Japan
Die Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft vom südafrikanischen Unternehmen Aspen dessen Unternehmensbereich Aspen Japan KK.
11.11.19
Pharma: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen (Blick)
11.11.19
Novartis-Generikatochter kauft in Japan zu (Reuters)
05.11.19
Top-Dividenden-Zahler Novartis: Jetzt doch grünes Licht (Der Aktionär)
01.11.19
Novartis informiert schon wieder verspätet (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
01.11.19
Novartis verfehlt Ziel in Arthritis-Studie mit Cosentyx (Reuters)
31.10.19
Nahrungsergänzungsmittel: Novartis-Tochter muss bestimmte Werbung unterlassen (dpa-afx)
30.10.19
FDA stoppt Novartis-Studie (ARD)
30.10.19
Pharmaindustrie: Novartis muss Studie mit teurer Gentherapie teilweise stoppen (Handelsblatt)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.10.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
24.10.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.10.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.10.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.2019Novartis buyMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
22.10.2019Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
22.10.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.10.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
23.10.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
22.10.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
22.10.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
23.10.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.2019Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Novartis News

30.10.19Novartis-Aktie etwas schwächer: Novartis muss Studie mit teurer Gentherapie teilweise stoppen
22.10.19Novartis-Aktie: Novartis erhöht erneut Prognose
21.10.19Ausblick: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
11.11.19Novartis-Aktie höher: Novartis kauft für mindestens 300 Millionen Euro Generika in Japan
01.11.19Novartis verfehlt Ziel in Arthritis-Studie mit Cosentyx
22.10.19Novartis gewährt deutlichen Preisnachlass für teuerste Gentherapie
29.10.19Morphosys. Novartis und Galapagos: Das ist ein Schock!
31.10.19Nahrungsergänzungsmittel: Novartis-Tochter muss bestimmte Werbung unterlassen
24.10.19Citi: Novartis - Chartbild sorgt für gemischte Gefühle
05.11.19Top-Dividenden-Zahler Novartis: Jetzt doch grünes Licht
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Inside

NASDAQ: Wie steht es um den amerikanischen Technologie-Index?
Der neue Investment-Guide
DZ BANK - Rohstoffe und Währungen im Fokus - Jetzt Chancen bei Gold, Öl und USD
SOCIETE GENERALE: Lufthansa - Long-Chance!
Solidvest: Vier Anlagestrategien zum Erfolg: Die richtige Mischung im Portfolio machts
Autosparte verdirbt Rheinmetall-Ausblick
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones konsolidiert
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Bayer, Lufthansa, Infineon
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

07:27 UhrEvotec erhöht erneut Jahresziel für den operativen Gewinn
07:08 UhrAusblick: Merck legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
07:03 UhrMerck & Co erhält EU-Zulassung für Ebola-Impfstoff
00:00 UhrEvotec SE reports first nine-month 2019 results and corporate updates
11.11.19Pfizer-Merck KGaA's Bavencio Fails in 2nd Gastric Cancer Study
11.11.19Will Its HIV Lineup Save Gilead Sciences?
11.11.19UPDATE 1-Merck wins European approval for first-ever Ebola vaccine
11.11.19Merck wins European approval for first-ever Ebola vaccine
11.11.19TREMFYA® (guselkumab). a First-in-Class IL-23 p19 Subunit Inhibitor. Meets Primary Endpoints of Superior ACR20 Responses versus Placebo at Week 24 in Phase 3 Psoriatic Arthritis Studies
11.11.19AstraZeneca succeeds in treating lupus in late-stage study

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
So berechnen Sie Ihre Rentenlücke
Onlineshopping außerhalb der EU - darauf müssen Sie achten
Dieses faltbare Smartphone könnte der Anfang von etwas Großem sein
Holen Sie sich Rat zu Ihren persönlichen Finanzen - heute von 10 bis 12.30 Uhr

News von

DAX: Hier kommt die nächste Atempause
Das schaffen weder Daimler noch VW: Dieser Autogigant macht Rekordgewinne und kauft jetzt Aktien zurück
Die zehn Lieblingsaktien der Deutschen: Allianz, Apple und Co. im großen Test
Dax im Minus: Politische Risiken machen Europa-Anleger vorsichtiger - Teamviewer-Aktien im Aufschwung
Viel mehr Schulden als während der Finanzkrise: Warum den Aktien ein heftiger Crash droht

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Deutsche Post verdreifacht Nettogewinn -- Uniper erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2019 -- Dialog Semiconductor erhöht langfristige Margenziele --

AB Inbev übernimmt US-Brauer Craft Brew Alliance komplett. Mediaset erhöht Beteiligung an ProSiebenSat.1. Merck & Co erhält EU-Zulassung für Ebola-Impfstoff. Boeing-Aktie mit Kursplus - Hoffnung auf baldige 737-Max-Auslieferung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:08 Uhr
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Uniper erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2019 -- Dialog Semiconductor erhöht langfristige Margenziele -- AB Inbev übernimmt US-Brauer Craft Brew Alliance komplett
Standardwerte
07:21 Uhr
Schlichtung oder neue Streiks bei der Lufthansa?
Standardwerte
07:19 Uhr
Ausblick: Das erwarten Experten von der Henkel-Bilanz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lang & Schwarz AG645932
bet-at-home.com AGA0DNAY
Viscom AG784686
Apple Inc.865985
flatex AGFTG111
Basler AG510200
Sloman Neptun Schiffahrts-AG827100
Microsoft Corp.870747
AlibabaA117ME
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB