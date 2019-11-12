-- Interim results from COMPACT, a multi-country, real-world study of Erelzi

for approved rheumatic diseases presented at 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting

-- US analysis of long-term financial impact when switching to biosimilar

etanercept also presented, modeling significant cost savings for health

systems

-- Sandoz is the pioneer and a global leader in biosimilars, with eight

approved biosimilars worldwide and more than 10 in the pipeline

Holzkirchen, November 12, 2019 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division and a

global leader in biosimilars, presented an interim analysis (abstract

number 553) from the COMPACT study on real-world treatment of rheumatic

disease patients with biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs) at the 2019

American College of Rheumatology and Association of Rheumatology

Professionals (ACR/ARP) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. US analysis

of long-term financial impact when switching to biosimilar etanercept

modeling significant cost savings for health systems was also presented.

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active and progressive

psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) were included

in the COMPACT analysis that showed initial results of effectiveness and

safety. For RA patients, improvements in effectiveness and functional

disability were shown. No new safety signals were observed compared to

previously published data on etanercept.[1]

COMPACT is an ongoing observational study of treatment of RA, PsA and AS

patients with Erelzi. In total, 430 patients were recruited in Germany,

United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, and Canada. The interim analysis reports

out initial effectiveness data for the RA patient subgroup, as well as

safety data for all enrolled patients at Week 12.

"If untreated, rheumatoid arthritis can have a devastating impact on

patients, with at least 50 percent of people in developed countries[2]

unable to hold down a full-time job within ten years of onset," said

Florian Bieber, Global Head of Development, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals.

"Interim data from the COMPACT study, along with long-term US cost

savings modeling analysis, help build confidence in the value of

biosimilars, which may enable more patients to access advanced biologic

medicines earlier and offer significant savings for overburdened health

systems."

"The interim analysis from the COMPACT study adds evidence to a growing

body of research that confirms the safety and efficacy of biosimilar

etanercept," said COMPACT study investigator Dr. Marc Schmalzing, Deputy

Head and Senior Physician of the Department of Rheumatology/Clinical

Immunology, University of Wurzburg. "In addition to the existing

clinical research on Erelzi, we now can see how this biosimilar is

performing in a real-world patient population setting with comorbidities

and concomitant medications."

In addition to the COMPACT analysis, results from a US economic model

(abstract number 251) were presented by Sandoz. Investigators evaluated

the economic impact of switching patients from a reference etanercept to

a biosimilar in patients with rheumatic diseases in the US, taking into

consideration the upfront costs when implementing a formulary change.

Results demonstrated that despite the early, administrative costs

associated with managing the formulary process, substantial cost savings

can be realized by integrated delivery networks (IDNs) when

transitioning patients to the biosimilar. For IDNs with low

administrative costs, the total potential pharmacy cost savings were

shown to be $62.4 million over five years, assuming that up to 1,331

patients per year are treated with etanercept across all three

indications.[3]

"This model shows that substantial pharmacy cost savings, about $10,000

per switched patient per year, far outweighed the relatively minor

incremental administrative and labor costs associated with

implementation of a formulary change," said Edward Li, Author and

Associate Director, Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR)

By actively investing in the future of biosimilars, Sandoz expects to

continue to lead the marketplace and deliver on its promise to help

millions of patients in immunology, oncology, endocrinology and other

underserved therapy areas access biologic medicines sustainably and

affordably.

References:

[1] Schmalzing M, Askari A, Walsh D. Etanercept Biosimilar GP2015

(Erelzi(R)) in Rheumatic Diseases: Interim Analysis of Real-World data

from COMPACT: A multicentric, prospective, observational cohort study.

Presented at the 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting. November 10, 2019.

[2] Data on file.

[3] Mezzio D, Li E, Balu S. Long-Term Financial Impact of Switching

From Reference to Biosimilar Etanercept When Considering Short-Term

Formulary Management Costs in the US. Presented at the 2019 ACR/ARP

Annual Meeting. November 10, 2019.

About Erelzi(R)

Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine, Enbrel(R).

Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included

a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,

preclinical, and clinical levels.

Erelzi(R) IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about ERELZI?

ERELZI may cause serious side effects, including:

1. Risk of Infection

2. Risk of Cancer

1. Risk of Infection

ERELZI can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections.

Some people have serious infections while taking etanercept products.

These infections include tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by

viruses, fungi, or bacteria that spread throughout their body. Some

people have died from these infections.

-- Your healthcare provider should test you for TB before starting ERELZI.

-- Your healthcare provider should monitor you closely for symptoms of TB

during treatment with ERELZI even if you tested negative for TB.

-- Your healthcare provider should check you for symptoms of any type of

infection before, during, and after your treatment with ERELZI.

You should not start taking ERELZI if you have any kind of infection

unless your healthcare provider says it is okay.

2. Risk of Cancer

-- There have been cases of unusual cancers, some resulting in death, in

children and teenage patients who started using TNF-blocking agents at

less than 18 years of age.

-- For children, teenagers, and adults taking TNF-blocker medicines,

including etanercept products, the chances of getting lymphoma or other

cancers may increase.

-- People with rheumatoid arthritis, especially those with very active

disease, may be more likely to get lymphoma.

Before starting ERELZI, be sure to talk to your healthcare provider:

ERELZI may not be right for you. Before starting ERELZI, tell your

healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including:

Infections. Tell your healthcare provider if you:

-- have an infection. See "What is the most important information I should

know about ERELZI?"

-- are being treated for an infection.

-- think you have an infection.

-- have symptoms of an infection such as fever, sweats or chills, cough or

flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, blood in your phlegm, weight loss,

muscle aches, warm, red or painful areas on your skin, sores on your body,

diarrhea or stomach pain, burning when you urinate or urinating more

often than normal, and feel very tired.

-- have any open cuts on your body.

-- get a lot of infections or have infections that keep coming back.

-- have diabetes, HIV, or a weak immune system. People with these conditions

have a higher chance for infections.

-- have TB, or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

-- were born in, lived in, or traveled to countries where there is a risk

for getting TB. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure.

-- live, have lived in, or traveled to certain parts of the country (such as

the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, or the Southwest) where there is

a greater risk for getting certain kinds of fungal infections

(histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis). These infections may

happen or become more severe if you use ERELZI. Ask your healthcare

provider if you do not know if you live or have lived in an area where

these infections are common.

-- have or have had hepatitis B.

Also, before starting ERELZI, tell your healthcare provider:

-- About all the medicines you take including prescription and

over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements including:

-- Orencia (abatacept) or Kineret (anakinra). You have a higher

chance for serious infections when taking ERELZI with Orencia or

Kineret.

-- Cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan). You may have a higher chance for

getting certain cancers when taking ERELZI with cyclophosphamide.

-- Anti-diabetic medicines. If you have diabetes and are taking

medication to control your diabetes, your healthcare provider may

decide you need less anti-diabetic medicine while taking ERELZI.

Keep a list of all your medications with you to show your healthcare

provider and pharmacist each time you get a new medicine. Ask your

healthcare provider if you are not sure if your medicine is one listed

above.

Other important medical information you should tell your healthcare

provider before starting ERELZI, includes if you:

-- have or had a nervous system problem such as multiple sclerosis or

Guillain-Barré syndrome.

-- have or had heart failure.

-- are scheduled to have surgery.

-- have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine.

