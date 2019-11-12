-- Interim results from COMPACT, a multi-country, real-world study of Erelzi
for approved rheumatic diseases presented at 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting
-- US analysis of long-term financial impact when switching to biosimilar
etanercept also presented, modeling significant cost savings for health
systems
-- Sandoz is the pioneer and a global leader in biosimilars, with eight
approved biosimilars worldwide and more than 10 in the pipeline
Holzkirchen, November 12, 2019 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division and a
global leader in biosimilars, presented an interim analysis (abstract
number 553) from the COMPACT study on real-world treatment of rheumatic
disease patients with biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs) at the 2019
American College of Rheumatology and Association of Rheumatology
Professionals (ACR/ARP) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. US analysis
of long-term financial impact when switching to biosimilar etanercept
modeling significant cost savings for health systems was also presented.
Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active and progressive
psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) were included
in the COMPACT analysis that showed initial results of effectiveness and
safety. For RA patients, improvements in effectiveness and functional
disability were shown. No new safety signals were observed compared to
previously published data on etanercept.[1]
COMPACT is an ongoing observational study of treatment of RA, PsA and AS
patients with Erelzi. In total, 430 patients were recruited in Germany,
United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, and Canada. The interim analysis reports
out initial effectiveness data for the RA patient subgroup, as well as
safety data for all enrolled patients at Week 12.
"If untreated, rheumatoid arthritis can have a devastating impact on
patients, with at least 50 percent of people in developed countries[2]
unable to hold down a full-time job within ten years of onset," said
Florian Bieber, Global Head of Development, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals.
"Interim data from the COMPACT study, along with long-term US cost
savings modeling analysis, help build confidence in the value of
biosimilars, which may enable more patients to access advanced biologic
medicines earlier and offer significant savings for overburdened health
systems."
"The interim analysis from the COMPACT study adds evidence to a growing
body of research that confirms the safety and efficacy of biosimilar
etanercept," said COMPACT study investigator Dr. Marc Schmalzing, Deputy
Head and Senior Physician of the Department of Rheumatology/Clinical
Immunology, University of Wurzburg. "In addition to the existing
clinical research on Erelzi, we now can see how this biosimilar is
performing in a real-world patient population setting with comorbidities
and concomitant medications."
In addition to the COMPACT analysis, results from a US economic model
(abstract number 251) were presented by Sandoz. Investigators evaluated
the economic impact of switching patients from a reference etanercept to
a biosimilar in patients with rheumatic diseases in the US, taking into
consideration the upfront costs when implementing a formulary change.
Results demonstrated that despite the early, administrative costs
associated with managing the formulary process, substantial cost savings
can be realized by integrated delivery networks (IDNs) when
transitioning patients to the biosimilar. For IDNs with low
administrative costs, the total potential pharmacy cost savings were
shown to be $62.4 million over five years, assuming that up to 1,331
patients per year are treated with etanercept across all three
indications.[3]
"This model shows that substantial pharmacy cost savings, about $10,000
per switched patient per year, far outweighed the relatively minor
incremental administrative and labor costs associated with
implementation of a formulary change," said Edward Li, Author and
Associate Director, Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR)
By actively investing in the future of biosimilars, Sandoz expects to
continue to lead the marketplace and deliver on its promise to help
millions of patients in immunology, oncology, endocrinology and other
underserved therapy areas access biologic medicines sustainably and
affordably.
About Erelzi(R)
Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine, Enbrel(R).
Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included
a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,
preclinical, and clinical levels.
Erelzi(R) IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
What is the most important information I should know about ERELZI?
ERELZI may cause serious side effects, including:
1. Risk of Infection
2. Risk of Cancer
1. Risk of Infection
ERELZI can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections.
Some people have serious infections while taking etanercept products.
These infections include tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by
viruses, fungi, or bacteria that spread throughout their body. Some
people have died from these infections.
-- Your healthcare provider should test you for TB before starting ERELZI.
-- Your healthcare provider should monitor you closely for symptoms of TB
during treatment with ERELZI even if you tested negative for TB.
-- Your healthcare provider should check you for symptoms of any type of
infection before, during, and after your treatment with ERELZI.
You should not start taking ERELZI if you have any kind of infection
unless your healthcare provider says it is okay.
2. Risk of Cancer
-- There have been cases of unusual cancers, some resulting in death, in
children and teenage patients who started using TNF-blocking agents at
less than 18 years of age.
-- For children, teenagers, and adults taking TNF-blocker medicines,
including etanercept products, the chances of getting lymphoma or other
cancers may increase.
-- People with rheumatoid arthritis, especially those with very active
disease, may be more likely to get lymphoma.
Before starting ERELZI, be sure to talk to your healthcare provider:
ERELZI may not be right for you. Before starting ERELZI, tell your
healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including:
Infections. Tell your healthcare provider if you:
-- have an infection. See "What is the most important information I should
know about ERELZI?"
-- are being treated for an infection.
-- think you have an infection.
-- have symptoms of an infection such as fever, sweats or chills, cough or
flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, blood in your phlegm, weight loss,
muscle aches, warm, red or painful areas on your skin, sores on your body,
diarrhea or stomach pain, burning when you urinate or urinating more
often than normal, and feel very tired.
-- have any open cuts on your body.
-- get a lot of infections or have infections that keep coming back.
-- have diabetes, HIV, or a weak immune system. People with these conditions
have a higher chance for infections.
-- have TB, or have been in close contact with someone with TB.
-- were born in, lived in, or traveled to countries where there is a risk
for getting TB. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure.
-- live, have lived in, or traveled to certain parts of the country (such as
the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys, or the Southwest) where there is
a greater risk for getting certain kinds of fungal infections
(histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis). These infections may
happen or become more severe if you use ERELZI. Ask your healthcare
provider if you do not know if you live or have lived in an area where
these infections are common.
-- have or have had hepatitis B.
Also, before starting ERELZI, tell your healthcare provider:
-- About all the medicines you take including prescription and
over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements including:
-- Orencia (abatacept) or Kineret (anakinra). You have a higher
chance for serious infections when taking ERELZI with Orencia or
Kineret.
-- Cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan). You may have a higher chance for
getting certain cancers when taking ERELZI with cyclophosphamide.
-- Anti-diabetic medicines. If you have diabetes and are taking
medication to control your diabetes, your healthcare provider may
decide you need less anti-diabetic medicine while taking ERELZI.
Keep a list of all your medications with you to show your healthcare
provider and pharmacist each time you get a new medicine. Ask your
healthcare provider if you are not sure if your medicine is one listed
above.
Other important medical information you should tell your healthcare
provider before starting ERELZI, includes if you:
-- have or had a nervous system problem such as multiple sclerosis or
Guillain-Barré syndrome.
-- have or had heart failure.
-- are scheduled to have surgery.
-- have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine.
