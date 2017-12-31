Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab

Novartis International AG / Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for

-- Sandoz is seeking approval of biosimilar infliximab for use in all

indications of its reference medicine across gastroenterology,

rheumatology and dermatology

-- Positive opinion is based on a comprehensive clinical and non-clinical

data package that is expected to confirm that Sandoz biosimilar

infliximab matches the reference medicine

-- This recommendation marks the third CHMP positive opinion granted for a

Sandoz biosimilar in 12 months, following Erelzi(R) and Rixathon(R);

Sandoz is on track to launch several biosimilars of major oncology and

immunology biologics by 2020

Holzkirchen, Germany, March 23, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and

the global leader in biosimilars, announced today that the Committee for

Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency

(EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for marketing authorization of

infliximab, a proposed biosimilar to reference medicine infliximab** *.

The CHMP opinion recommends the proposed Sandoz biosimilar infliximab

for the treatment of all indications of its reference medicine across

gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology.

"Sandoz is proud to be at the forefront of diversifying the biologics

treatment landscape by bringing biosimilar medicines to market for

patients living with devastating autoimmune diseases," said Richard

Francis, CEO, Sandoz. "Today's positive CHMP opinion marks a strong step

forward in our efforts to accelerate patient access to biologics, and

specifically infliximab, through our leading portfolio."

The opinion is based on a comprehensive data package that is expected to

confirm the biosimilarity of infliximab to the reference medicine with

analytical, preclinical and clinical data matching across quality,

efficacy and safety. The clinical Phase III confirmatory study in

rheumatoid arthritis (REFLECTIONS B537-02) met its primary endpoint,

demonstrating equivalent efficacy of proposed Sandoz biosimilar

infliximab to the reference medicine as measured by the American College

of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response at Week 14.[1]

The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP's positive opinion.

The EC has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union

(EU). If approved, the EC will grant a centralized marketing

authorization that will be valid in the 28 member countries of the EU.

Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as members of the European Economic

Area (EEA), will take corresponding decisions based on the EC's

recommendation.

As the leader in biosimilars with five marketed products and several

more major oncology and immunology launches expected globally by 2020,

Sandoz acquired infliximab (PF-06438179) development, commercialization

and manufacturing rights from Pfizer in February 2016 for the 28 EU

countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that form the EEA.

Under the terms of the divestment, Pfizer retains commercialization and

manufacturing rights to infliximab (PF-06438179) in countries outside

the EEA.

About Infliximab

Infliximab blocks the action of the protein tumor necrosis factor

(TNF)-alpha in patients with certain autoimmune conditions in which

excess TNF-alpha activity may be harmful or cause onset of disease. By

blocking the action of TNF-alpha, infliximab is believed to inhibit an

underlying cause of inflammation.[2]

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "positive opinion," "recommendation," "proposed," "potential,"

"step forward," "can," "will," "plan," "expected," "anticipate," "look

forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"portfolio," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for the investigational or approved biosimilar products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such

biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in the

reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such

products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among

other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; competition in general, including potential approval of

additional biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward

health care cost containment, including government, payor and general

public pricing and reimbursement pressures; litigation outcomes,

including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to

prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and

economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential

or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As

a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to

improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to

support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help

people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of

approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,

accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products

reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen.

References

[1] Cohen, SB. A Randomized, Double-Blind Study Comparing

PF-06438179/GP1111, a Potential Infliximab Biosimilar, and Infliximab,

Both in Combination with MTX, As Treatment for Patients with Moderate to

Severe Active RA Who Have Had an Inadequate Response to MTX Therapy.

Available at:

http://acrabstracts.org/abstract/a-randomized-double-blind-study-comparing-pf-06438179gp1111-a-potential-infliximab-biosimilar-and-infliximab-both-in-combination-with-mtx-as-treatment-for-patients-with-moderate-to-severe-active/.

Accessed on 20 March 2018.

[2] Remicade(R) Patient Website: How Remicade Works. Available at:

http://www.remicade.com. Accessed on 04 March 2018.

** *Remicade(R) is marketed by MSD in Europe and is a registered

trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

# # #

