Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab

-- Sandoz is seeking approval of biosimilar infliximab for use in all
indications of its reference medicine across gastroenterology,
rheumatology and dermatology
-- Positive opinion is based on a comprehensive clinical and non-clinical
data package that is expected to confirm that Sandoz biosimilar
infliximab matches the reference medicine
-- This recommendation marks the third CHMP positive opinion granted for a
Sandoz biosimilar in 12 months, following Erelzi(R) and Rixathon(R);
Sandoz is on track to launch several biosimilars of major oncology and
immunology biologics by 2020
Holzkirchen, Germany, March 23, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and
the global leader in biosimilars, announced today that the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for marketing authorization of
infliximab, a proposed biosimilar to reference medicine infliximab** *.
The CHMP opinion recommends the proposed Sandoz biosimilar infliximab
for the treatment of all indications of its reference medicine across
gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology.
"Sandoz is proud to be at the forefront of diversifying the biologics
treatment landscape by bringing biosimilar medicines to market for
patients living with devastating autoimmune diseases," said Richard
Francis, CEO, Sandoz. "Today's positive CHMP opinion marks a strong step
forward in our efforts to accelerate patient access to biologics, and
specifically infliximab, through our leading portfolio."
The opinion is based on a comprehensive data package that is expected to
confirm the biosimilarity of infliximab to the reference medicine with
analytical, preclinical and clinical data matching across quality,
efficacy and safety. The clinical Phase III confirmatory study in
rheumatoid arthritis (REFLECTIONS B537-02) met its primary endpoint,
demonstrating equivalent efficacy of proposed Sandoz biosimilar
infliximab to the reference medicine as measured by the American College
of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response at Week 14.[1]
The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP's positive opinion.
The EC has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union
(EU). If approved, the EC will grant a centralized marketing
authorization that will be valid in the 28 member countries of the EU.
Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as members of the European Economic
Area (EEA), will take corresponding decisions based on the EC's
recommendation.
As the leader in biosimilars with five marketed products and several
more major oncology and immunology launches expected globally by 2020,
Sandoz acquired infliximab (PF-06438179) development, commercialization
and manufacturing rights from Pfizer in February 2016 for the 28 EU
countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that form the EEA.
Under the terms of the divestment, Pfizer retains commercialization and
manufacturing rights to infliximab (PF-06438179) in countries outside
the EEA.
About Infliximab
Infliximab blocks the action of the protein tumor necrosis factor
(TNF)-alpha in patients with certain autoimmune conditions in which
excess TNF-alpha activity may be harmful or cause onset of disease. By
blocking the action of TNF-alpha, infliximab is believed to inhibit an
underlying cause of inflammation.[2]
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "positive opinion," "recommendation," "proposed," "potential,"
"step forward," "can," "will," "plan," "expected," "anticipate," "look
forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"portfolio," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for the investigational or approved biosimilar products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such
biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in the
reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such
products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among
other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; competition in general, including potential approval of
additional biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward
health care cost containment, including government, payor and general
public pricing and reimbursement pressures; litigation outcomes,
including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to
prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and
economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential
or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As
a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to
support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help
people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of
approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,
accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products
reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
