Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz Resolves Generic Drug Antitrust Investigation in the U.S.

Princeton, New Jersey, March 2, 2020 -- Sandoz Inc. has reached a

resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division

concerning the Department's more than three-year-long antitrust

investigation into the U.S. generic drug industry. The Sandoz resolution

relates to instances of misconduct at the company between 2013 and 2015

with regard to certain generic drugs sold in the United States. As part

of the resolution, Sandoz has agreed to pay USD 195 million and will

enter into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars

with a broad portfolio of high-quality medicines covering all major

therapeutic areas. In the U.S., during the period in question, the

company provided patients with over 400 marketed generic medicines.

As recognized by the DOJ, Sandoz cooperated with the government's

investigation. Individuals implicated in the underlying conduct are no

longer employed by the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will continue to take steps to

enhance its compliance program, employee training, and monitoring.

Sandoz will also continue to cooperate with the government's ongoing

investigation into the generic pharmaceutical industry.

Carol Lynch, President of Sandoz Inc., said: "We take seriously our

compliance with antitrust laws, and in reaching today's resolution, we

are not only resolving historical issues but also underscoring our

commitment to continually improving our compliance and training programs

and evolving our controls. We are disappointed that this misconduct

occurred in the face of our clear antitrust compliance policies and

multiple trainings -- and in full contravention of the company's

values."

In addition, the company is also in settlement negotiations with the DOJ

Civil Division to resolve potential related claims and is taking a

provision of USD 185 million for this purpose.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2019 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

