Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz Resolves Generic Drug Antitrust Investigation in the U.S.

Princeton, New Jersey, March 2, 2020 -- Sandoz Inc. has reached a
resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division
concerning the Department's more than three-year-long antitrust
investigation into the U.S. generic drug industry. The Sandoz resolution
relates to instances of misconduct at the company between 2013 and 2015
with regard to certain generic drugs sold in the United States. As part
of the resolution, Sandoz has agreed to pay USD 195 million and will
enter into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars
with a broad portfolio of high-quality medicines covering all major
therapeutic areas. In the U.S., during the period in question, the
company provided patients with over 400 marketed generic medicines.
As recognized by the DOJ, Sandoz cooperated with the government's
investigation. Individuals implicated in the underlying conduct are no
longer employed by the company.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will continue to take steps to
enhance its compliance program, employee training, and monitoring.
Sandoz will also continue to cooperate with the government's ongoing
investigation into the generic pharmaceutical industry.
Carol Lynch, President of Sandoz Inc., said: "We take seriously our
compliance with antitrust laws, and in reaching today's resolution, we
are not only resolving historical issues but also underscoring our
commitment to continually improving our compliance and training programs
and evolving our controls. We are disappointed that this misconduct
occurred in the face of our clear antitrust compliance policies and
multiple trainings -- and in full contravention of the company's
values."
In addition, the company is also in settlement negotiations with the DOJ
Civil Division to resolve potential related claims and is taking a
provision of USD 185 million for this purpose.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "will," "deferred," "portfolio," "continue," "take steps," "to
enhance," "to cooperate," "ongoing," "commitment," "evolving," "purpose,
" "potential," "pioneer," "ambition," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the generic and biosimilar products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products, or regarding the resolution, the DPA, the ongoing
investigation into the generic pharmaceutical industry, and the
compliance, monitoring and training activities described in this press
release. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
ongoing and future enhancements to our compliance, monitoring and
training activities will be successful, or achieve any particular
outcome, or in any particular time frame. Neither can there be any
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding the resolution, the DPA, the ongoing and future enhancements
to our compliance, monitoring and training activities, and such
products could be affected by, among other things, the possibility that
our enhanced compliance, monitoring and training activities may not
successfully prevent or detect all future improper activities;
regulatory actions or delays or government action generally; the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
competition in general, including potential approval of additional
generic or biosimilar versions of Sandoz products; global trends toward
health care cost containment, including government, payor and general
public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for
increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic
conditions; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues;
potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or
disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical need. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
for 2019 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
