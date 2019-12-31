-- Sandoz evaluating next steps, including potential appeal to US Supreme

Court

-- Ruling continues to prevent launch of important, affordable treatment

option for US patients affected by chronic autoimmune and inflammatory

diseases

-- Sandoz remains deeply committed to making Erelzi available to US patients

as soon as possible, contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system

Holzkirchen, Germany, July 1, 2020 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division and a

global leader in biosimilars, today announced that the US Court of

Appeals for the Federal District has ruled against Sandoz in patent

litigation concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs)

for reference medicine Enbrel(R) * (etanercept).

Today's decision upholds a prior ruling from the New Jersey District

Court, which declared the Amgen patents valid. Sandoz is evaluating its

options, which may include an appeal to the US Supreme Court.

"Sandoz will continue its efforts to make Erelzi available to US

patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Carol Lynch,

President of Sandoz US and Head of North America. "Our company respects

valid intellectual property, however Sandoz continues to believe the

patents asserted by Amgen are not valid, and that it should not be able

to use them to extend the drug's exclusivity."

Sandoz is the first company to receive approval from the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA) for a biosimilar etanercept. Erelzi has been

approved in the US for more than three years, since August 2016, however

Sandoz has been unable to launch this medicine in the US due to the

ongoing patent litigation with Amgen.

With the trend towards increased spending on specialty medicines only

expected to grow,(1) biosimilars play an important role in enabling more

patients to access biologic medicines and may offer significant savings

for patients, helping to alleviate the overburdened healthcare

system.(2,3) Estimates suggest that a biosimilar etanercept could save

the US healthcare system around USD one billion a year.(4)

"Biosimilars can make tremendous contributions to the sustainability of

US healthcare(5) and enhance patient access to biologic medicines, which

are often life-changing treatment options for patients with chronic

illness," said Colin C. Edgerton, MD, a rheumatologist and Executive

Chairman of the American Rheumatology Network. "Data and real-world

experience affirm there are no changes in safety and efficacy when

patients switch between a biosimilar and a reference medicine.(6) "

Sandoz will continue to help millions of patients in oncology,

immunology, endocrinology and other underserved therapy areas access

biologic medicines sustainably and affordably. Sandoz was the first to

launch a biosimilar in the US, and Erelzi is one of the company's four

FDA-approved biosimilar medicines.(7)

About biosimilars

Biosimilars are approved biologics with comparable quality, safety and

efficacy to existing biologics, and go through an extensive regulatory

evaluation and approval process. A 10-year-plus growing body of

real-world evidence in highly-regulated markets shows biosimilar

adoption greatly increases usage of biologic medicines while delivering

matched safety, efficacy and quality profiles.(8)

About Erelzi(R)

Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine Enbrel(R).

Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included

a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,

preclinical, and clinical levels. The program included preclinical

studies, pharmacokinetic (PK) studies, and the Phase III confirmatory

safety and efficacy EGALITY study. Erelzi is approved by the FDA for the

following indications: adult rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing

spondylitis (AS), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA),

psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO).

Erelzi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

Important Safety Information

Please see full Prescribing Information for Erelzi here:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2019/761042s010lbl.pdf

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "reviewing," "evaluating,"

"ongoing," "continues," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, launches, new

indications or labelling for Erelzi and the other investigational or

approved biosimilar products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that Erelzi or the other

investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this press

release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that Erelzi will be launched in the

US at any particular time, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee

that Erelzi or such other products will be commercially successful in

the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Erelzi and such

other products could be affected by, among other things, litigation

outcomes or other legal action, decisions or delays, including

intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or

limit Sandoz from selling its products; the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health

care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased

pricing transparency; our ability to maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential

approval of additional biosimilar versions of such products; general

political and economic conditions; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic

pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for

patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches

that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's

leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of

high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted

for 2019 sales of USD 9.7 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

*Enbrel is a registered trademark of Immunex Corporation in the US.

