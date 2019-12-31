-- Sandoz evaluating next steps, including potential appeal to US Supreme
Holzkirchen, Germany, July 1, 2020 -- Sandoz, a Novartis division and a
global leader in biosimilars, today announced that the US Court of
Appeals for the Federal District has ruled against Sandoz in patent
litigation concerning the Sandoz biosimilar Erelzi(R) (etanercept-szzs)
for reference medicine Enbrel(R) * (etanercept).
Today's decision upholds a prior ruling from the New Jersey District
Court, which declared the Amgen patents valid. Sandoz is evaluating its
options, which may include an appeal to the US Supreme Court.
"Sandoz will continue its efforts to make Erelzi available to US
patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Carol Lynch,
President of Sandoz US and Head of North America. "Our company respects
valid intellectual property, however Sandoz continues to believe the
patents asserted by Amgen are not valid, and that it should not be able
to use them to extend the drug's exclusivity."
Sandoz is the first company to receive approval from the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) for a biosimilar etanercept. Erelzi has been
approved in the US for more than three years, since August 2016, however
Sandoz has been unable to launch this medicine in the US due to the
ongoing patent litigation with Amgen.
With the trend towards increased spending on specialty medicines only
expected to grow,(1) biosimilars play an important role in enabling more
patients to access biologic medicines and may offer significant savings
for patients, helping to alleviate the overburdened healthcare
system.(2,3) Estimates suggest that a biosimilar etanercept could save
the US healthcare system around USD one billion a year.(4)
"Biosimilars can make tremendous contributions to the sustainability of
US healthcare(5) and enhance patient access to biologic medicines, which
are often life-changing treatment options for patients with chronic
illness," said Colin C. Edgerton, MD, a rheumatologist and Executive
Chairman of the American Rheumatology Network. "Data and real-world
experience affirm there are no changes in safety and efficacy when
patients switch between a biosimilar and a reference medicine.(6) "
Sandoz will continue to help millions of patients in oncology,
immunology, endocrinology and other underserved therapy areas access
biologic medicines sustainably and affordably. Sandoz was the first to
launch a biosimilar in the US, and Erelzi is one of the company's four
FDA-approved biosimilar medicines.(7)
About biosimilars
Biosimilars are approved biologics with comparable quality, safety and
efficacy to existing biologics, and go through an extensive regulatory
evaluation and approval process. A 10-year-plus growing body of
real-world evidence in highly-regulated markets shows biosimilar
adoption greatly increases usage of biologic medicines while delivering
matched safety, efficacy and quality profiles.(8)
About Erelzi(R)
Erelzi is the Sandoz biosimilar of the reference medicine Enbrel(R).
Erelzi has been studied in a global development program, which included
a comprehensive comparison of Erelzi and Enbrel(R) at the analytical,
preclinical, and clinical levels. The program included preclinical
studies, pharmacokinetic (PK) studies, and the Phase III confirmatory
safety and efficacy EGALITY study. Erelzi is approved by the FDA for the
following indications: adult rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing
spondylitis (AS), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA),
psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO).
Erelzi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.
Important Safety Information
Please see full Prescribing Information for Erelzi here:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2019/761042s010lbl.pdf
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "reviewing," "evaluating,"
"ongoing," "continues," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, launches, new
indications or labelling for Erelzi and the other investigational or
approved biosimilar products described in this press release, or
regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Erelzi or the other
investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this press
release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional
indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that Erelzi will be launched in the
US at any particular time, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee
that Erelzi or such other products will be commercially successful in
the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Erelzi and such
other products could be affected by, among other things, litigation
outcomes or other legal action, decisions or delays, including
intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or
limit Sandoz from selling its products; the uncertainties inherent in
research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health
care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased
pricing transparency; our ability to maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential
approval of additional biosimilar versions of such products; general
political and economic conditions; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for
patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches
that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's
leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted
for 2019 sales of USD 9.7 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
*Enbrel is a registered trademark of Immunex Corporation in the US.
