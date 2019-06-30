finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++
09.08.2019 21:45
Bewerten
(0)

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz will appeal -2-

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Institution on the release of the FDA's Biosimilar Action Plan [press

release]. July 18, 2018.

[4] Data on file. Sandoz ZARXIO wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) Data

June 2018 Resource. Sandoz Inc. June 2018.

[5] Cohen, Hillel, et al. Switching Reference Medicines to Biosimilars:

A Systematic Literature Review of Clinical Outcomes. Drugs. March 2018,

Volume 78, Issue 4, pp 463--478 Available at

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29500555

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29500555.

[6] US Food and Drug Administration. Statement from FDA Commissioner

Scott Gottlieb, M.D., on new actions advancing the agency's biosimilars

policy framework. Available at:

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm628121.htm

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm628121.htm.

Accessed on January 2019.

[7] Estimate based on calculation of Enbrel(R) US sales in 2016,

available at

https://www.amgen.com/media/news-releases/2017/02/amgen-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2016-financial-results/

https://www.amgen.com/media/news-releases/2017/02/amgen-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2016-financial-results/

and Evaluate Pharma estimates for number of patients and annual NET

price per patient. Accessed on February 2019.

[8] The Biosimilars Council. The New Frontier for Improved Access to

Medicines: Biosimilars & Interchangeable Biologic Products. Available

at: :

https://biosimilarscouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Biosimilars-Council-Handbook-09-17.pdf

https://biosimilarscouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Biosimilars-Council-Handbook-09-17.pdf.

[Accessed August 2018]

[9] U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "FDA approves Erelzi, a

biosimilar to Enbrel". Available at:

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm518639.htm

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm518639.htm.

Accessed on February 2019.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

Email: mailto:media.relations@novartis.com media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Eric Althoff

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis US External Communications

+ 41 61 324 1374 (direct) +1 646 438 4335

+ 41 79 723 3681 (mobile) Email: mailto:eric.althoff@novartis.com eric.althoff@novartis.com

Email: mailto:antonio.ligi@novartis.com antonio.ligi@novartis.com Michelle Bauman

Chris Lewis Sandoz Global Communications

Sandoz Global Communications +1 973 714 8043 (mobile)

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) Email: mailto:michelle.bauman@sandoz.com michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Email: mailto:chris.lewis@sandoz.com chris.lewis@sandoz.com

------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

Email: mailto:investor.relations@novartis.com

investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Pavsner +1 862 778 3275

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Attachment

-- Media release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e81b53e7-a265-4bc3-9542-30abc700ee2f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2019 15:46 ET (19:46 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.08.19
Manipulation bringt Novartis in Verruf (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
07.08.19
Novartis im US-Visier - Aktie verliert deutlich (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
07.08.19
Novartis-Chef: «Manipulation von Testdaten waren Einzelfall» (Handelszeitung)
07.08.19
Novartis-Chef - Manipulation von Testdaten waren Einzelfall (Reuters)
07.08.19
Datenproblem bei Tochter Avexis drückt auf Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
Novartis droht nach Manipulationsvorwürfen Ungemach in den USA (Reuters)
07.08.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Novartis schwächeln - Behörden untersuchen Datenmanipulation (dpa-afx)
07.08.19
US-Aufseher nimmt Novartis wegen Gen-Therapie ins Visier (Handelszeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
29.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
29.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.2019Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
23.07.2019Novartis NeutralUBS AG
22.07.2019Novartis HoldHSBC
19.07.2019Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
19.07.2019Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.07.2019Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.2019Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Novartis

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Novartis News

18.07.19Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis hebt erneut Prognose an - stellt 700 Mio für US-Vergleich zurück
07.08.19Datenproblem bei Tochter Avexis drückt auf Novartis-Aktie
16.07.19FDA sagt Novartis beschleunigtes Zulassungsverfahren für Crizanlizumab zu
17.07.19Novartis vor Bilanzvorlage: Das erwarten Analysten
05.08.19Aktienportrait "Novartis"
22.07.19Kampf zweier Dividenden-Perlen: US-Pläne sorgen für Miss-Stimmung bei Roche-Aktionären. Novartis gibt Entwarnung
12.07.19Der nächste Alzheimer-Rückschlag: Novartis und Amgen stellen Forschungsprojekt ein
07.08.19Press Release: Novartis stands behind Zolgensma(R) (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) for the treatment of children less than 2 years of age with spinal muscula...
07.08.19Press Release: Novartis stands behind -2-
20.07.19Novartis legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Blue Chips auf Messers Schneide!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - Allianz: Milliardengewinn trotz schwierigem Marktumfeld
Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
Börsenspiel Trader: Jetzt anmelden und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 10. bis 16. August 2019
Lufthansa mit großen Fortschritten
3 Aktien mit Aufholpotenzial
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

18:38 UhrBayer mediator dismisses report of $8 bln Roundup settlement
18:18 UhrBayer mediator dismisses report of $8 billion Roundup settlement
18:01 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwärts - Druck von allen Seiten
17:51 UhrBayer-Aktie taumelt zurück: Bayer dementiert Gerüchte über Vergleich bei Glyphosat-Klagen
17:50 UhrAktien Schweiz trotzen Abwärtstendenz in Europa
17:47 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX wieder im Abwärtssog - Bayer erholt
17:24 UhrBörse 17.30 Uhr: Bayer-Gewinne kleiner geworden
17:13 UhrROUNDUP 3: Spekulation über Glyphosat-Vergleich von Bayer - Mediator dementiert
17:02 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Bayer bröckelt ab - Hoffnung im Glyphosat-Streit schwindet
16:35 UhrChef-Mediator dementiert Bericht über Vergleich in Glyphosat-Streit

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit kräftigen Abgaben ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer - -Bayer dementiert Gerüchte über Glyphosat-Vergleich -Klagen -- Uber mit weniger Umsatz -- innogy, Bechtle, freenet, LEG im Fokus

Kretinsky scheitert mit Übernahmeangebot für Metro. Carl Zeiss Meditec meldet Gewinnplus. US-Streit mit China belastet EU mit 1 Milliarde Dollar Zollkosten. Malaysia erhebt Anklage gegen 17 Goldman Sachs-Manager. Bund stellt Commerzbank auf den Prüfstand. Huawei: Können Android in Smartphones schon jetzt ersetzen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 32 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
DAX geht mit kräftigen Abgaben ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer - -Bayer dementiert Gerüchte über Glyphosat-Vergleich -Klagen -- Uber mit weniger Umsatz -- innogy, Bechtle, freenet, LEG im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:21 Uhr
Uber-Aktie stürzt ab: Uber meldet weniger Umsatz als erwartet
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
METRO-Aktie etwas leichter: Kretinsky scheitert mit Übernahmeangebot für METRO
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
The Kraft Heinz CompanyA14TU4
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750